I've been looking for a white frosting/icing recipe for a while now and after reading all of the reviews especially the negative ones, prompted me to want to try this recipe even though I had no cake to frost, so I cut it in half and made enough to just have a small taste of it. After everything was said and done, I wish I had made MORE! It came out FANTASTIC! I don't understand what all the negative reviews are all about! It was smooth, lite, not waxy or thick and pasty, although adding more flour can make it as pasty as you'd like it to be. Make sure that you cook the flour enough to cook out the flour taste on LOW Just sweet enough, as you're beating it taste to see how much more sweet you would like it and add accordingly. I added only real butter and substituted the hydrogenated shortening with extra virgin CoConut oil I don't like using toxic oils in my food, and it came out great! There is a 3 Milks cake that I have in mind for this weekend that I will most definitely be using this frosting on. Oh! by the way the frosting does not have a heavy coconutty taste it seems to enhance the taste of the frosting.