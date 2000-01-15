White Frosting

4
196 Ratings
  • 5 108
  • 4 45
  • 3 13
  • 2 10
  • 1 20

This traditional frosting goes well with almost any type of cake. It is quick and easy to make.

Recipe by Sierra

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
4 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small saucepan, combine the milk and flour. Cook over medium high heat until boiling. Remove from heat and set aside to cool.

  • When the milk mixture is cool, add the butter, shortening, sugar and vanilla. Beat with an electric mixer for 10 to 12 minutes, scraping the bottom of the bowl occasionally. Keep frosted cakes refrigerated until 1/2 hour before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
229 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 19.7g; fat 16.6g; cholesterol 22mg; sodium 62.9mg. Full Nutrition
