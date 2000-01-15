White Frosting
This traditional frosting goes well with almost any type of cake. It is quick and easy to make.
This is the frosting my mom always used for my birthday cake(I'm in my 50's). This is old fashion butter cream frosting and is not as sweet as recipes using powdered sugar. My mom used all butter an no shortening,which gives it a richer taste. You do need to beat a long time to avoid a gritty texture from the granulated sugar. It is somewhat lighter than most frostings, but still holds on to the cake while frosting. I would refrigerate after frosting because of the milk and bring out 30 minutes before serving. I just made this using Eggnog in place of milk for an eggnog cake I made.Read More
Last night I needed a quick and easy recipie for frosting, and I found this one. I wish I would have taken a few more moments to search. Anyone who is looking for a good recipie for frosting I urge you to keep looking. I ruined my cake last night. And yes the frosting was beating for 12 mins. If you do use this recipie sub the white surgar for confectioners and add a 1/4 more. half the fatty shorting or just use double butter flavored margarine. Too much to subsitute just take a few moments and find another. Tastes like wax.Read More
I don't ever usually review anything, but I had to on this recipie. I don't really care for traditional frosting recipies, but this one is a winner! It has a light creamy custard-like taste. Yum! Be sure to beat it for the full 10-12 minutes...it really makes a difference on how light and creamy it gets. Thanks for the great recipie!
I have used this recipe for years. I have never refrigerated it and it last as long as the cake. AND IT NEVER HARDENS. If you follow the recipe exactly Betty Crocker will go bankrupt.
I made this recipe twice. When you mix the milk and flour do it before you put it on the stove, use a whip to break up any flour, as you heat whip it. I cut this recipe in 1/2 when I made a batch, 24 cupcakes, it was enough. I beat it in the blender for about 20 minutes on high both times. I was really surprised that it was so smooth considering it used granulated sugar. It is not a very sweet frosting recipe at all. It is an easy recipe especially if you don't want to have to run out to the grocery for a bunch of ingredients.
Excellent recipe...this same one has been in my family for ages and I know of some bakeries that use the same. They key is room temp ingredients and whipping for 15 minutes. ADDING EXTRA SUGAR will make it gritty. This also works well with a few tablespoons of cocoa or peanut butter to vary the flavors. This is a high success frosting compared to gritty, runny powdered sugar frosting that makes a mess and is sensitive to temperature. KUDOS!
I really liked the flavor and the texture of this icing, even though I was a little nervous about mixing hte flour and milk at first (it looked like a wierd gravy thing), but it turned out delicious! Thank you!
I was a little worried about this recipe because of the ingredients, but I was looking for a frosting that wasn't so sweet and the reviews were good. Have to admit I went ahead and bought powdered sugar just in case it didn't work, but didn't have to use it. I used it to frost a snowman cake for my son's 3rd birthday near Christmas and it was so fluffy it really looked like snow! I will be using this recipe for all my cakes that I would normally use the "sweet stuff"
I had never even hear of a cooked frosting before! Thank you for this recipe! People should know that its not sweet and tastes nothing like buttercream. It has all the lightness of whipped cream, only it holds together way better. I used all butter this time, it was very good, but I might try it with the shortening next time. This is my new go-to recipe for white frosting.
I was looking for a recipe that didn't use powdered sugar(I was out!)This fit the bill. I don't think I beat it enough. Turned out great though. It was more than enough to frost a 9 x 13 lemon cake. Thanks!michelle
I love this recipe and have been using it for years! So light and fluffy also not too sweet; it really lets the flavor of the cake shine! I like it on dark chocoalte cake; it looks so pretty! What this recipe doesn't state is that the milk/flour mixture has to thicken (like paste)before it's done; maybe that's why some peoples didn't work...
Wonderful frosting that I remember my mom making. Love the consistency and you can change flavor with just extracts. One of my new/old favorites.
My family loves this frosting. Its not as sweet as powdered sugar frosting and it never crusts. It also works great for filling chocolate cupcakes, its just like a hostess cupcake. The only tip I would like to give is after you cook the flour and milk put a piece of plastic wrap on the top of the mixture while it is cooling to keep a skin from forming. This will prevent any lumps from forming in the frosting.
GREAT texture and taste! I cut the recipe in half to frost 18 chocolate cupcakes. Using a KitchenAid stand mixer, I was unsure whether to use the whip or paddle attachment. I used the paddle to cream the butter and Crisco for 1-2 minutes. I then added the sugar & vanilla and mixed for another minute before adding the flour/milk mixture. I set the mixer on number 8 (my mixer goes to 10) and let it go. Out of curiosity, after about 5 minutes, I switched to the whip. It gave the frosting a fluffier look while mixing, however in the end, the look, taste and texture was the same no matter what attachment was used. I beat the frosting for 12-15 minutes overall. I kept the frosted cupcakes refrigerated due to the hot weather.The frosting was perfect texture for immediate eating straight from the fridge - unlike some frostings that become stiff when cold. * I prefer the taste of the butter and Crisco combo over using all butter.
WOW! My Aunt Bonnie has been making this for years! BEST EVER FROSTING!! I can't believe I found the recipe here! So excited!!! THANK YOU SO MUCH!!! -- KEY NOTE -- it is VERY important to let the milk mixture cool completely before using. ;o)
This frosting has been something I have been seeking after for YEARS. In elementary school my best friend's mom would bring in cupcakes with this frosting and I was baffled by it. WHAT IS IT?? WHY IS IT SOOO GOOD? To me, it's almost like sturdy, shelf-stable whipped cream. I hate when cupcakes have a TON of frosting and are OVERLY sweet. I made Pumpkin Spice Latte cupcakes and made this recipe using brown sugar instead of white, and only using 3/4 c. This gave it just a slightly sweet, creamy texture and taste, a perfect mapley match to my cupcake! Thank you!
I added 2 tbs cocoa and made chocolate version.turned out awesome!!!!
Best Frosting recipe I've ever made! I think what the author forgot to add, is that when you cook the milk & flour over the stove, you want to keep stirring it so you don't get any lumps, and the process will take about 5-6 mins so you can't rush this part, at the end, it should be very thick, like runny mashed potatoes. And then when you cool it, cool it completely, it should no longer be even a little warm. And I used 3/4 cup of sugar instead of the full 1 cup it listed, but it came out perfect!erfect frosting recipe!
LOVELY i needed somthing to be good on a very specialy sweet cake and it was perfect ! you can always add a teaspoon or two of food colouring!
I love this frosting. You need to know up front this is NOT a sweet frosting. It tastes like a creamy, whipped frosting - a little like cool-whip. If you are looking for something that isn't cloyingly sweet, this is the one for you.
I was out of luck and tried this. It was waxy.
I don't understand why people didn't like this recipe. Were they expecting decorator's icing? As long as you whisk the flour and milk beforehand, then beat it for 10-12 minutes, it comes out great. Maybe they didn't let it cool enough? Anyway, we devoured it. I subbed coconut extract for the vanilla and coated the cake with sweetened coconut. Heavenly. Thanks, Sierra, for a simple, fluffy frosting that's out of this world!
could not get rid of the chunks from the milk and flour mixture. mixed for 20 minutes...
this recipe is great if - you use whole milk, butter - no substitution, get milk/flour mixture thick over low/med heat. Beat butter/sugar at least 4 mins, add 1/2 of COLD milk/flour, beat 4 mins, add remaining 1/2 of milk/flour beat another 4 min. No hurring this recipe, but it's worth it!
I will use this from now on... I did use all butter and I added raspberry puree. It was scrumptious.
Fabulous. I changed the servings from 12 to 16 because I like plenty of frosting and don't want to worry about being short when I'm frosting the sides of cakes. I used my immersion blender's whisk attachment to blend the flour into the milk before heating it and with just a few stirs while bringing to a boil it came out so smooth. I creamed the shortening (crisco) butter and sugar before adding the cooled flour/milk paste spoon by spoon and even added an extra 1/2 cup sugar as I wanted it just a touch sweeter. Anyone who had problems with the graininess must've not beaten it long enough. I used my kitchenaid standing mixer and that does a great job with the whisk attachment. What I like so much about this frosting is it's not overly sweet so that I can use the sweeter decorating icing for decorating and guests don't have to scrape off frosting to enjoy the cake. This is very similar to my grandmother's frosting recipe. It would be a good filling for oatmeal cookie "sandwiches" as well. Definitely a keeper!!
This is the recipe I have been looking for years, love the fact it is not to sweet, I could have eaten it without the cake. I took the advice of two reviewers, used all butter, and I whisked the milk and flour before cooking it to make sure there were no lumps. I did not refridgerate it, it was just fine for 4 days. Thank you so much my search is finally over, will never buy store bought frosting again
I was coloring this icing blue for a baby shower, and accidentially picked up the vanilla extract instead of the blue food coloring, and poured a couple of tsp of vanilla on it by accident!!! After pouring off as much as I could, I just whipped the rest in, with the blue food coloring. It maintained it's consistency, and everybody loved it... So the moral of this story is, don't panic. It will all turn out alright in the end. If it's not all right, it's not the end.
Might be among the most delicious frostings ever! And so easy to do. I am never running out to the store for premade corn syrup frosting ever again. I had it beating in the KitchenAid stand mixer for a full 12 minutes (maybe a little more). I didn't have shortening so used all unsalted butter instead (therefore 1cup).
Don't be scared away from this recipe by some of the reviews! The people who said it doesn't turn out must not be able to follow the directions. I used more butter instead of shortening because I didn't have any and I only made a half batch of this and it was the perfect amount to generously frost 2 dozen cupcakes. It turned out light and smooth and was super easy. I admit that it does look terrible after only 5 minutes of beating but it really makes a nice transformation when it is done. I used the wire whisk attachment on my stand mixer and it was done by the time 9 minutes were up. I will be using this recipe again in the near future as its a nice change from the usual confectioners sugar icing
I found a recipe similar to this online via Pinterest. It had 5 tablespoons flour and all butter. I've tried this recipe before and could not get it turn out. I decided to try it again (I had a buttercream as a backup) and I'm glad I did. I followed the directions more closely this time. I did put my flour mixture in the freezer for 15-20 minutes, per the other recipe. I beat the sugar and butter for 10-15 minutes with a little corn syrup. I added the flour mixture and beat it longer, also adding a little almond extract. This frosting is not quick, it takes a long time with all the beating required to get the sugar crystals out. When it’s finished it tastes like the whipped cream frosting you get on a grocery store bakery cake. It is lighter and less sweet than a traditional buttercream.
This was stupendous! My 11 year old daughter made it perfectly. I told her to do the flour and milk as though she was making a gravy base and then to let it cool and add everything else to it. It was perfect! 20 minutes from start to finish. She mixed the flour and milk with the whisk to my Kitchen Aid mixer BEFORE she put it in a pan to warm it. Worked like a charm. No lumps at all. So good. Used all butter-no shortening. Added a little extra vanilla. This recipe is so flexible. It will be my frosting recipe from here on in. I can't wait to play with it.
This recipe is very similar to one my husband's grandmother makes to frost red-velvet cake. Everyone in the family gets one for their birthday. It is sooooo much better than cream cheese frosting! If you want a really white frosting, use Wilton's clear vanilla extract. Be sure not to boil the milk/flour mixture for too long, otherwise your frosting will look like it has tapioca in it! (But it will still taste great!)
Made exactly as stated. It was ok amd i liked the smooth, whipped texture...but i wanted it to be sweeter. I added anout a 3/4 cup of powered sugar and beat it in. Better.
Thank you, Sierra, for posting this recipe! This is the white frosting I remember from my childhood in the 70s. My mother used it for chocolate cake until she "discovered" 7-minute-frosting. But, I still like this one better. I thought it was lost to history - I'm so happy to find it again and share it with my family.
I'm sorry this was so terrible.I upped the sugar to 3 cups,tasting in-between and it is still barely edible.If you like custard pudding flavor then go for it,if not find something else.
This turned out perfectly. It is not very sweet, so it's great for people who don't like REALLY really sweet frosting. I followed directions and it is fine. It DOES lack a lot of tast, but what do you expect from white frosting? This frosting in my opinion is best on rich cakes.
I have finally found the icing recipe I've been looking for! I always found the powdered sugar recipes to be too sweet for my (or anyone elses) taste. I used some of the tips from other reviewers and used all butter and no shortening and beat it for at least 5 minutes and it came out really smooth and creamy and the taste in outstanding! I found it to spread much easier than when I used recipes that used powdered sugar and shortening. I give this one ten stars!
This WAS NOT WHITE and WAS NOT FROSTING. I don't know what went wrong. I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out to be a YELLOW GLAZE. I used it on my cookies (The Best Rolled Sugar Cookies) anyways and they were delicious. The only thing, is that it did not harden, so when stacked, they messed up. 4 stars for good flavor.
I never rate anything, but I had to on this one!! There is a little cake shop where I grew up, that made the best frosting ever, and this is it!! I have tried to duplicate this for years and never have untill now, and am so happy I found this one. I didn't have enough shortening so I used margarine instead and added 1/2 teaspoon of almond. Oh my!!! Thanks so much!!
OM OMG! This is a wonderful frosting. I made it exactly like they said to do, except that I took out the shortening and made the whole thing 1 cup of butter...IT IS DELICIOUS...This will be my only "go to" white frosting recipe from now on. :-)
Very good frosting, especially on chocolate cake. Light and fluffy, not overly sweet.
My grandmother always made me this frosting when I was a kid. It's the BEST EVER! I lost her recipe and have been trying to remember it for years! This is it exactly!!!!!!
This is my favorite frosting recipe. Whenever I frost a cake, I pull out this recipe. Be sure to mix the flour and milk before putting the pot on the stove. Yum!
I've been looking for a white frosting/icing recipe for a while now and after reading all of the reviews especially the negative ones, prompted me to want to try this recipe even though I had no cake to frost, so I cut it in half and made enough to just have a small taste of it. After everything was said and done, I wish I had made MORE! It came out FANTASTIC! I don't understand what all the negative reviews are all about! It was smooth, lite, not waxy or thick and pasty, although adding more flour can make it as pasty as you'd like it to be. Make sure that you cook the flour enough to cook out the flour taste on LOW Just sweet enough, as you're beating it taste to see how much more sweet you would like it and add accordingly. I added only real butter and substituted the hydrogenated shortening with extra virgin CoConut oil I don't like using toxic oils in my food, and it came out great! There is a 3 Milks cake that I have in mind for this weekend that I will most definitely be using this frosting on. Oh! by the way the frosting does not have a heavy coconutty taste it seems to enhance the taste of the frosting.
What a lovely and simple old-fashioned frosting recipe! :) I made mine bright pink with 3 drops of red food coloring. A real winner. I used my Kitchen Aid stand mixer on med-high and the texture came out lovely.
I tried this for the first time today and it was the perfect frosting, not too sweet and very light and fluffy! I used butter instead of shortening and it turned out perfectly!! Make sure you mix it for the full 10-12 min!
Sorry didn't care for this. Other reviewers said use all butter, so I did and it just tasted like slightly sweet creamy butter. Tried again with 1/2 short and 1/2 butter an then it had no flavor. It was very creamy though, liked that
Very easy and very tasty. Not too sweet. Looked really fluffy and kind of "retro" (with added rainbow sprinkles and American flags) on my 4th of July cupcakes.
I was in a panic when I realized I didn't have any cream cheese to make cream cheese icing for my boyfriends carrot cake, then I saw this and realized that I could do a little subing to it and have great icing. I simply add 4T. of sour cream to this and it tasted just like cream cheese icing...not overly sweet but oh so yummy on carrot cupcakes. This is a keeper both as is and with my little sub.
This is a recipe that my mom has made for a very long time. Takes awhile to beat but so worth the effort. You can't go wrong by choosing this recipe. The only difference is my mom puts in one tablespoon of vanilla instead of a teaspoon.
Excellent. Very easy to make. Tip: Combine milk to flour slowly before heating. Continuously whisking. Seems to take some time but then sets up very quickly. Cream sugar/butter/shortening and extract WHILE mixture is cooling. Then combine. I used 3 parts butter and 1 part shortening (a single batch: 3/4 butter and 1/4 cup shortening). I had no problems doubling the recipe. Pipes very nicely and holds up well. Thanks so much!
I do not usually rate recipes, however I have made a lot of frosings and this is absolutely the worst. It tastes like a mix between custard and wax. I wish I tried something else.
Lovely, light and not overly sweet.
I make a mean chocolate cake. And I make a mean chocolate cake with chocolate frosting. Unfortunately my granddaughter wanted a chocolate cake with white frosting for her sixth birthday....so I searched for recipes and found this one and gave it a try. It was PERFECT! Easy, not-too-sweet; kind of liked whipped cream, but a little more substantial! I used vanilla extract only and it was great. This recipe has officially become my go-to white frosting recipe!
I have searched for a recipe this fluffy and smooth for years! I loved it! I did make it with only butter (one cup total) as we are out of shortening. It was nice to be able to make it with raw sugar - the little guys seem to go bonkers when they have the bleached stuff. It turned out perfect, and will be my stand-by from now on!
Great recipe, love that it's not sooo sweet! Cooking directions should be a bit more clear though, the boiling's not important, it's the thickening.
I have made this type of frosting for many years. Believe it or not it comes out tasting like whipped cream. Who knew?
It's so good and easy. I love it!Thank you so much for such a good recipe :)
I have used this frosting on a ton of cakes, and it hasn't failed me yet. It's creamy & light, and lasts for a couple days (if the cake lasts)
Originally I wanted a marshmallow icing recipe. Boy, am I glad my double boiler was toasted the last time my husband used it! Not only am I getting a new one, but I got a recipe with the exact texture and level of semi-sweetness that I was looking for in the first place! I did not mix it for the full 12 minutes; all the sugar was blended in after 5, and with a hand mixer my arm was getting tired! The kids and I just love this recipe! A definite keeper... but I find it needs a little something... (hence the four stars).
My mom had a recipe exactly like this only she called it custard frosting. It's always been my family's favorite frosting!
I tried this recipe because I needed a frosting that did not call for powdered sugar. I am glad I read most of the reviews first! I used Cinnabon flavored coffee creamer in place of half of the milk in the "custard" portion, and I think that is what saved it for me. Otherwise it would have tasted like slightly sweet butter. I used all butter, no shortening, because I didn't have any. I had no problems with grainy texture. And it was not runny, as some reviewers said. The only way it could have been runny is if the custard was not cooled completely, causing the butter to melt, or not letting the custard boil and thicken properly. And as a couple of reviewers said it was lumpy... maybe they don't know how to make a basic gravy? If you whisk the flour and milk really well before putting it in a pan and heating it, then stir constantly as it heats and thickens, it stays lump free. I didn't even use a whisk while it was heating, I used a nylon "spork" instead. (I didn't want to use a wire whisk in a pan with a non-stick interior) I whipped the butter (room temp) with the sugar and vanilla extract first, so there were no lumps of butter as another reviewer said she had. The texture was great, nice and fluffy, easy to spread. I put it on a dark chocolate layer cake. I think I will try it as a filling for a pumpkin roll next time.
PERFECT frosting for any cake. Makes a generous amount. Note: Certain steps have to be followed to the letter. Use a shaker to thoroughly combine the flour and milk, watch it carefully as it cooks, and cool it very thoroughly before going to the next step. Next, cream the butter and sugar until light-colored and very smooth. This takes a while. Finally, beat the cooked mixture in for a LONG time, scraping the bowl frequently. The frosting will be of perfect spreading consistency and absolutely smooth with no sugar granules. An easy recipe but an exact process.
Tastes like shortening.
I did not care for this recipe.
Update July, 2016 - I've made this rating 4 stars - before anyone reads my negative review, I wanted to say this first - I just used this recipe again today and I realize I MUST have done something wrong the first time. Having just made it once again ( I didn't realize I had until I went to add my review), I found it to be a wonderful frosting and will henceforth be my go-to recipe. As another reviewer said - It's a winner! What I said before was: I doubt I'll ever use this recipe again. (July 2016: I believe I must have missed the flour and milk part) I couldn't get the butter to mix in properly. A long time beating with a stand mixer whisk and there were still bits of butter in the icing. I added some more granulated sugar and then some icing sugar, which helped some. Even with the extra sugars it's still not overly sweet. Too much bother, took away from the "quick" in the description. Update: I'm having to upgrade the rating due to raves from our guests. I used this icing on a "Simple White Cake" and several people went back for seconds and I even got a request for the recipe. So, I might use it again but will have to change the mixing somehow.
Great!! Thanks
I loved this frosting. It was not too sweet and it was one of the few frostings that I could get thick enough to use in a double layer cake. I took a reviewers suggestions and used all butter.
Wonderfully yummy frosting, but the consistency was a little thin. I will add more flour/milk next time to thicken it a bit. Very yummy though, thank you Sierra!***UPDATE*** I changed my rating from 4 to 3 stars, due to the frosting hardening after it cools in the fridge. I would prefer that it remain soft. The taste is good, but like another reviewer said, it feels "waxy" after a while. I will look for another recipe. thanks anyhow
This is great! Not too sweet, not too thick... Its light and cream! Taste fabulous!!! My favorite part... it was fairly quick and easy to make...
Honestly, for a quick recipe, this was OK. I found it rather unusual to make. When you combine flour and milk under heat, it doesn't really boil, it turns to more like a paste. I should also say that the instructions should mention that the milk/flour combination should be stirred frequently. The other downfall is that it has a shortening texture to it and leaves a greasy feeling in my mouth. The recipe is OK for a quick frosting, but I think I will try others.
This was a HUGE hit with my family. I made a chocolate cake and decided to use this icing. It's the best white icing I've ever had!!! Thanks for sharing this wonderful recipe.
Great easy recipe!
So easy and not too sweet....I was glad I read the reviews and beat it for the full 12+ min. I think you could even add different flavoring for different uses.
I really love this recipe. It has a nice flavor and is a nice white color. I would make sure to beat the butter, shorting, and sugar quite well before adding the milk/flour mix. This makes it a lot smoother and fluffier. I also added a 1/3 cup more sugar for a sweeter edge. I like that it is not to sweet. My family does not like sweet frostings so this was great!
This worked out great despite the fact that I quartered the recipe. I still followed as directed. I was looking for a frosting recipe without confectioners sugar as I don't like the taste of it. The sugar is completely incorporated if the butter/shortening/flour, etc. mixture is beaten long enough as directed. Therefore, I would recommend this.
I ran out of "store" brought frosting and I'm so happy that I found this recipe. I love the texture and flavor of the frosting. It is very creamy and rich. This one is a keeper.
This was the first time I had tried this type of frosting. You really have to beat it for a long time so the sugar isn't grainy. But it is very much worth the extra work. So light and fluffy and not overly sweet.
This is a superb traditional recipe. Light, easy to work with and good flavor and texture. Minimum 12 minutes beating, I'd say.
I tried making this recipe twice! I feel like i just wasted an hour. and lots of ingredients. The second time it came out better cuz i didn't overcook (?) the milk (how on earth are you supposed to "boil" milk?), but even the second time after 15 minutes of beating the frosting til has... holes... in it. i can't describe it any other way. and it has small chunks of flour. i don't kno what i did wrong. i followed the recipe exactly.
This is the best frosting ever! Everybody loved it! Quick and easy to make.
Brilliant! Not too sweet and the texture is smooth. Definitely going to use this recipe from now on. Thank you for sharing this recipe! =)
I made this today and it is delicious! I used all butter as some other reviewers suggested. I typically don't have shortening in the house but always have butter in the freezer. This recipe is a keeper & I will be using it again on Monday, when I make my grandson's first birthday cake.
This can be a very good icing if you use 3/4 cup sugar, one 8 oz. stick of softened butter, and no shortening. You'll still have enough frosting to ice a cake and it will taste great, more like whipping cream on top. Without the shortening, the flavor is better, because the shortening makes it tastes like it has artificial additives in it.
Very nice frosting. I was worried at when I first starting to mix the sugar etc with the milk/flour as it looked to not be blending - but after 10 minutes of beating, it was perfect. Due to milk allergies, I used soy milk & margerine and it still turned out great. For contrast piping on the cake I added 2 tbsps of cocoa to the leftover frosting and must admit - the chocolate version is tastier than the white!! A keeper.
I needed a white frosting for my husbands birthday cake and didn't want to go to store. I made this for a angel food cake I had made and the frosting was better than the cake!! Thank you for this easy but delicious recipe!!!
Made once again using 1/4 c crisco, 3/4 cup butter, and the rest the same. I flavored to taste with confectioners sugar. When I stirred the milk/flour, I stirred and stirred until not lumpy. Still a few lumps, but better than before. SO when you make it make sure you stir your heart out! Still a little crisco flavor, but its okay. Quick fix if you need a fast solution. Would not recommend if for a party of have people coming over.
This was very good we used it to decorate our Easter bunny cake and it was very good on the cake much better on the cake then not. I didn't think it was sweet enough so I did added powdered suger and it didn't change the texture at all.
Good when you don't have many ingredients in your house. I used all butter and beat that mixture awhile before adding milk.
I never have had problems with allrecipes and always confident everything will turn out delicious. This frosting literally tastes like solid Crisco and butter. The consistency is thick and oily and not fluffy.
it sucks cant even make a smooth surface it is all lupy
Best frosting ever! Do you like the yummy whipped icing on Costco cakes, but don't want the expense if buying whipping cream? You'll love this recipe. I make it just as directed and it is my most clamor end after frosting. My favorite is on chocolate cupcakes. This is not an overly sweet frosting. It is quite light and fluffy. Do not substitute the sugar. It is not grainy if you beat for the 10 min required. I can't understand a single bad review. This is delicious! Oh, I do cool my flour/milk in the fridge until my cupcakes or cake is completely cooled. That way, the butter doesn't melt. You want the butter to be just room temp.
After about 12 mins in my kitchen-aid, this frosting was awesome....unfortunately it was at this point I had little ones yelling "make it blue!", which I did. To my dismay after 4 drops of food coloring and another 5mins of beating, it broke. Oh well, had I left it the way it was supposed to be, it whipped up beautifully and tasted great.
Good not too sweet frosting.
I picked this recipe because it had ingredients that I normally keep around the house and it has good reviews. It did look a little weird when mixing the milk and flour, but it all worked out. I think I need to beat mine for a little longer. It came out a little watery but tastes delicious! I frosted 24 cupcakes with it.
I really wish I hadn't bothered to try this recipe. I wasted ingredients on a recipe that was entirely the wrong consistency even after beating it the entire time. Now I have to go grocery shopping - again - before I can even finish my cake. Don't bother with this one, guys.
This frosting tasted great. I did 1/2 tsp. almond extract and 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract. The flavor was just perfect for the birthday cupcakes. The taste is very light and creamy - not heavy at all. The only downfall is the time you have beat it with the mixer. It was a bit tedious. But if you don't mind doing it, it's a great frosting.
My 87 year old mother called this "flour frosting." I agree with the comments on preparing it. Important to whisk milk and flour before it goes in sauce pan. It also makes a lot. I halved it to cover a bundt cake, and it was perfect. I used 2 heaping tbs. of flour, 1 stick butter, 1/2 cup sugar, splash of vanilla. Beat for about 10 minutes and it looks like whipped cream. Enjoy!
