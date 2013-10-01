German Pancake with Buttermilk Sauce

4.6
194 Ratings
  • 5 148
  • 4 30
  • 3 8
  • 2 2
  • 1 6

This is a great breakfast item, now a tradition for my family. It tastes like French toast without the bread!

Recipe by Penny Chmura

Gallery
17 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease a 9x13 inch baking pan with the melted butter.

    Advertisement

  • Place eggs, milk and flour in a blender and whip until smooth. Pour into prepared pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 20 minutes, or until golden.

  • In a small saucepan, combine sugar, buttermilk, butter, corn syrup, baking soda; boil for 7 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla. Spoon over slices of pancake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
283 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 37.5g; fat 12.7g; cholesterol 120.7mg; sodium 234.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022