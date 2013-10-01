German Pancake with Buttermilk Sauce
This is a great breakfast item, now a tradition for my family. It tastes like French toast without the bread!
The pancake is a nice departure from traditional pancakes. The Buttermilk Sauce is particularly good. My family uses this sauce on pancakes and waffles as well.Read More
This recipe is quite 'different', to say the least. We found the sauce tasty, but way too sweet and rich for our taste.Read More
Awesome!! I've made German pancakes before but never with a sauce this good! It was caramel-like and delicious. I did reduce the sugar to 1 cup (still very sweet!) and cut down on the butter by 2 TB. The directions say to use a small saucepan, but I used a medium one, and it was just a few centimeters from boiling over! So use a large one. I will use this sauce for other things!
This recipe is so easy my beginning Food Science class fix it with no problems.I have two classes of 30 students and each group (of 4 students) did an excellent job and they loved it. We even invited the German class over so we could make it for them. I was a BIG success. This is a rating with 88 students and 2 teachers-5 star rating! Fama FACS Teacher
great recipe we enjoy this for a different kind of sweet breakfast treat on special occasions
I made this recipe exactly according to recipe, only cooking the pancake in my cast iron skillet. Instead of greasing the skillet, I plopped some butter in the skillet and set it in the oven to melt while the oven preheated. I took WhataDish's suggestion to use a medium sized saucepan to make the buttermilk sauce in and she was right on. I've made the Absolute Best Pancake Syrup from this site many times and the syrup from this recipe almost exactly mimics that recipe, minus the cinnamon. This was very good. It's almost like a pancake souffle.
The "pancakes" are very eggy but there are tons of eggs in french toast and it does remind me of crepes, like another review stated. The buttermilk/caramel syrup is to die for! It is very sweet but went well with the less than sweet pancakes. I did follow the receipe to the letter but I am sure some substitutions could be done without problems. Make sure you stir the sauce for the entire 7 minutes of boiling because you are making carmel syrup when you do this. The caloric content on these is huge but the taste is amazing! You might be able to make one batch of syrup to two batches of pancakes. Amazing receipe~! Stephanie
Wow! We love the sauce with this recipe. It is a definate keeper. Thanks for sharing.
Wow! This was great. I can't believe I made syrup. I have been looking for a good german pancake recipe, and although making the syrup takes a little time, it is well worth it. The whole family loved it. The syrup is versatile, so we are planning to make french toast with the rest. Thank you! This one is a keeper.
Wow! What a rich and delicious breakfast dish. This has now become a holiday breakfast favorite. The pancakes are even better with some frozen (thawed) berries poured on first and then topped with the wonderful buttermilk syrup.
Loved these. The only problem is my family liked it so well I had to make another batch. The sauce, if you have any leftover is also great over ice cream.
So...Stuffed!!! I had THREE plates of this for Breakfast, when normally I don't eat much - if any - breakfast. Wow, this is so yummy and unbelievably easy! I did add a touch of cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla to the egg mixture. And, for the sauce, I took What a Dish!'s advice of cutting the sugar to 1 cup and dropping the butter down 2 tbs. And, finally: I used a 2 qt saucepan, which resulted in my needing to scrub the floor from the boiling over. Definitely use a LARGE pan / pot for the sauce.
Have made these on several occasions to rave reviews. Here are some suggestions that I hope might be helpful. There is no difference in using powdered buttermilk and fresh. There is no sugar in the "pancake" so making the syrup is very important and well worth the effort. Because the syrup has baking soda, it expands greatly while you are cooking it. Make sure you have a big enough pot. Count on 2-3 squares of a 12 square cut pan for each serving.
We love this recipe, but often make the German pancakes alone without the sauce for breakfast -- just use fresh berries/powdered sugar or regular maple syrup on top -- the buttermilk sauce is good, but turns it more into a dessert than a breakfast.
I made this recipe today using “whole,” “clean” foods and it was spectacular! I used buttermilk for the entire recipe (what else are you going to use all that buttermilk for?), sucanat instead of sugar, whole wheat pastry flour, coconut oil to replace butter, and ½ the amount of light agave nectar instead of corn syrup. I cannot believe how decadent this dish is and healthy too! My boyfriend does not like to eat healthy AT ALL and when I served this dish to him he couldn’t get enough of it! I was thoroughly impressed with how easy it was to convert to clean eating…
Yum yum!!! Love love the sauce- a big sauce pan wasn't big enough for me to avoid a spill over!
The pancakes were terrific and the sauce divine. I would just say -- don't use a small saucepan for cooking the sauce. It boils over.
I also used sour cream instead of buttermilk. It was GREAT!!! I'll be using it again.
This was delicious! I loved it so much that I made another pancake the next day so I could use up the leftover sauce (we found that the recipe made twice the amount of sauce that we needed). Next time I will definitely cut the sauce ingredients in half and keep the rest of the recipe the same - unless I want some extra for another pancake or french toast the next day.
This is a family favorite especially the buttermilk sauce. I only added 2 cups sugar and it was perfect. Great for a "Breakfast for Dinner" night.
WOW! I made a few alterations to this recipe (due to lack of ingredients), and it came out amazing. For the sauce (which tastes more like caramel than anything) I used margarine instead of butter, 1% milk instead of buttermilk, and maple syrup instead of corn syrup. The pancakes (which taste just like crepes), I cut into 12 squares, put one slice on four plates, added a layer of fresh sliced strawberries, another slice, then another layer of strawberries, topped it with another slice, and drizzled on the sauce. I wish I made two batches, our party of four was begging for more!! Beautiful appearance, easy to make, and absolutely delicious. Will make again and again :)
This is popular at my house. The syrup is amazing.
Love, love, love this recipe! The whole family agrees that this is a winner!
I made the buttermilk sauce from this recipe to go with my own favorite German pancake recipe ... and the sauce is out of this world good! It's a terrific compromise between butter and pancake syrup ... so we plan to use it on waffles, pancakes, and other breakfast dishes, wherever we might normally use syrup. YUM!
Wonerfully tasty. We loved this recipie. The sauce would be great over reg. pancakes, waffles, or frenchtoast. The sauce is like a carmel sauce. I put leftover sauce in frige and would be great overicecream. Will make this again.
This gets 5 stars simply because the sauce was amazingly yummy. I recommend a little fresh lemon juice on top as well, but great with or without it.
I have not made the pancake yet however did make the Buttermilk sauce - which is really like syrup and it is the best tasting syrup/sauce for pancakes, waffles, etc. I have ever tasted. Excellent - it would be great in a variety of ways. I will defintely hold on to this recipe and probably try the pancake soon.
Well, it wasn't quite a hit in my house. Only my son liked it and he only ate one serving because he said it was only good for a little bit. The pancake tasted like eggs (which makes sense)and sweet with eggs isn't something we do here. The syrup is tasty, but I ran into a problem with boil over. I doubled the whole recipe (with a lot left over!)and so I used a fairly good sized sauce pan. Then I moved up to a large when it kept getting bigger, then I started yelling for my son to save me and get me a large pot and it still came to the top. The only thing I can figure is I didn't have buttermilk so I added a tablesppon of lemon to "make" buttermilk. Maybe that caused all the foam and boil-over. Last minute review...my 30 year-old nephew gave it a thumbs up!
We love this recipe! My mom asks me to make it for breakfast at every family gathering.
I made this recipe Christmas morning and loved it - the syrup was WONDERFUL! The recipe was easy and did not take long to bake. It came out of the oven in an odd warped shape but it only added to the aesthetics of the recipe.
I made the sauce to go with my own pancakes. The kids didn't like it; they said they'd just prefer maple syrup. So, in all, it wasn't bad, but it also wasn't good.
Penny, thanks for the best sauce recipe! I didn't try the german pancake, but I've been looking for the Buttermilk Sauce recipe for a long long time. My mom made this sauce when I was a kid, and then lost the recipe. I've been trying to find it for decades. Thank you, thank you! This is great on vanilla ice cream, waffles, pancakes, or anything where you'd want a butterscotch topping. The buttermilk really cuts the sweetness and makes it outrageously good.
I made the Buttermilk Sauce from this recipe and it was wonderful. I have tried making caramel sauce before and have always been disappointed in different ways. Thank-you
This was excellent. I sprinkled it with cinnamon and a tiny bit of nutmeg and had it with maple syrup as I didn't have the ingredients to make the buttermilk syrup. It was sort of french toasty. Hubby enjoyed it as well. Great way for me to use up some of my fresh eggs.
The German pancake tasted nothng like a real German pancake, which contains no sugar (which is why leftover pancakes are cut up and put into broth to make pancake, or Flädle, soup). Apart from that, the "pancake" itself was nothing spectacular, ended throwing most of it out. The syrup, however, is AMAZING, which is why I gave such a high rating. Will definitely make the syrup again, but cut the recipe in half.
I'm grateful for the sauce recipe...it will save me $ as I prefer a pancake syrup with this consistency and can be found in the expensive pure maple syrups. The pancake itself is not something I would make again; which tasted more like flan than a pancake.
AMAZING!! I added sliced banana on the bottom and that was delish. All the family loved it from the 2 year old to the 32 year old- it was a hit! So much faster than flipping pancakes and tastier. Thankyou so much!!!
Wow! My whole family loved this dish! I did decrease the sugar to 1 cup and it was sweet enough! I reheated it the next day and it tasted just as good! Will definetely make again.
These were really great! My husband and I just loved these. He said they're better than pancakes...We now are making them a Christmas breakfast tradition. Once suggestion would be to let the syrup cool a little to allow to thicken. Thank you so much for this recipe.
that sauce is somethin SPECIAL. If you are having a breakfast party (morning dinner party?) use the extra syrup you made on some homemade cinnamon rolls!! YUMMY TUMMY!
The first words uttered by my son was "Ymmmmm, gosh this is good". I made it just as it states with one altered step. I have made Carmel corn several times and the favorite recipe I use is a bit different. I've read the complaints about the "growing out of the pan" issues when making the sauce. So when I made the sauce, I did it in the manner in which I make Carmel sauce for popcorn. Wait until the end to add the baking soda. When the sauce gets the consistency that you want (7 minutes is right in the ballpark) remove you pan from the heat THEN add your baking soda with the vanilla and you will not have any mess. It will foam up as your stir it in, but will et corporate without going over the rim of the pan. My sauce tasted excellent and I did it in this manner. The pancake recipe was nice, but I like the recipe I submitted better, Fresh Strawberry Puff Pastry.
I just made the sauce and it was yummy. But I made the mistake of using a small sauce pan and I almost had a big mess. So I switched to a large one and that worked great. This was very sweet and more like Carmel
What a winner! I used spelt flour instead of wheat, cut the sugar down to 1 cup in the sauce, added maple flavoring and used whole milk as I had no buttermilk. SO GOOD! It'll be a tradition in our household too. Thanks for the great take on an old favorite!
My family thought this was delicious. The sauce made it really good, as the pancake itself had very little flavor. I diced an apple, sprinkled on the bottom with the melted butter, and baked about 15 minutes to soften before adding the pancake batter and baking. That added to the interest and flavor. The caramel and apple went well together. Should have sprinkled a little sugar over the apples, though. Next time. Overall was quite good and fun to watch it baking, as the sides puffed up. I'll make it again, for company or a special occasion. Presentation was quite nice. Sauce was good enough to eat by itself.
Delicious!!!
Great recipe! Very easy to get started in the oven while working on syrup, bacon & eggs and delicious! ! It was consumed QUICKLY! Will make again. I did not use a blender but once blended in bowl used a higher speed to blend very well.
I made this without the buttermilk sauce because we like it with just the powdered sugar (and a little jelly for the kids.) It was a hit. Everyone said it was a nice change from our usual saturday morning pancakes. I will definitely make it again!
Very good - I love the buttermilk sauce!! The pancake is okay, I like that it doesn't have as much butter as my Joy of Cooking German pancake (Dutch Baby, we call it!), but it didn't have as much flavor, either. The sauce made up for that, though, because it was fantastic - and a good alternative when you're out of real syrup. ;) Thanks!
10.02.13 ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/17488/german-pancake-with-buttermilk-sauce/ ... Followed Kel514's suggestion of adding 1t salt & more (1/2c) butter to the pancake batter. No way that 2T is going to do much for flavor & nothing for stopping the mixture from sticking terribly. Used what I call the cornbread method of adding butter to it: Melted it in the oven in the 9x13. Poured all but 2T from the pan to the blender BUT FIRST, I microwaved the cup of milk 1 minute to get the edge off the cold so the butter wouldn't firm up. Placed that in the blender, then the eggs. Blended that a little. Added the butter. Blended. Then, as it was blending, the cup of flour & tsp salt. It was done in 20 minutes just like the recipe states. Maybe Kel514 lowered it for the longer bake time she (?) recommended (45). It does taste more like a good french toast or popovers than a pancake, but it's good & don't let the name bother you. :) I used a large pot & only 1c sugar for the sauce. My, that sauce is gooood! :D It makes about 1 3/4c so way too much for that 9x13; but make all of it anyway. You'll be happy you did It is pretty thin, which you want so you don't overload on sugar; but I may try thickening just a little with a T cornstarch next time. It's thin like real maple syrup. 'Thinking 1T will make it the thickeness of pancake syrup (vs gravy = too thick). KK said she likes it better than regular pancakes & I make some good pancakes! :O :) E said he li
The syrup is delicious! It's like caramel sauce. Although you have got to use a very large pan. I had a medium saucepan in the beginning and it boiled over. I suspect that's because of the baking soda. I've been making German pancakes served with maple syrup, but this buttermilk syrup is the best and will be the one to use from now on. I didn't have any buttermilk, so I used a buttermilk powder mix instead. I also added 1/2 tsp salt to the pancake. Everything else was exactly the same. I love German pancakes because they're so versatile and are a wonderful combination with sweet syrup.
I have had German pancake before that my mother-in-law has made and loved it but I must have done something terribly wrong making my own because mine was flat as a pancake and very heavy and my sauce was like caramel.
Hi I found this recipe because I was looking for german recipes because I was interested what you (american) guys consider to be german... Tasts good, but why is it called german pancake? German pancakes look & taste totally different, I must know, I am German! German pancakes are similar to your pancakes they are just bigger! best wishes from germany;) (Ask me If you want REAL german recipes!)
This is a wonderful recipe! I have been making the pancake portion for awhile now and felt it was missing something. I came across this and found what I was missing! It's like we are eating a cinnamon roll. The only thing alternative I do is if I don't have any real butter, I use what I have on hand be it margarine or I Can't Believe It's Not Butter.
This was an awesome and easy recipe. The syrup was simply amazing! I would definitely use a larger pot for the syrup though. It kept boiling over.
AMAZING!- Sauce was to die for! Followed recipe- made not changes. It was perfect! Thanks for sharing!!
I love German Pancakes, but this recipe with the buttermilk syrup took it to a whole new level!
Sinfully good...a very yummy weekend treat. My husband loves German Pancakes and I have tried several recipes and we are going to stick with this one. The sauce portion of the recipe makes a lot so I would probably make 1/2 next time, but it does seem like it would be good on other pancakes or french toast. One thing to note about the sauce is that it gets very foamy, very fast so keep an eye on it and use a sauce pan that is much bigger than you need...with all the sugar it wouldn't be fun to have it boil over! ***As an amendment to my earlier comment: My family is now totally addicted to the sauce, so much so that I actually make a double recipe since it saves well. I do add the baking soda in after I remove it from the heat to help with the foaming up and due to reasons of guilt since we are eating it more often I have cut the amount of butter in half and it is still great!
Great recipe, the family loved it! While the recipe says it serves 12 that's not quite the case. I also added about 1/2tsp if imitation rum flavoring to the syrup recipe.... YUM!
A little more egg-y than I expected, but combined w/the sauce it was delicious, my bf was ready to lick the plate clean. I agree the sauce would taste wonderful on ice cream or even baked apples. I may try to sweeten up the cake next time, just for a more "confectionary" taste. Thank you Penny for submitting this recipe.
Very good. My kids devoured this. Loved the buttermilk sauce, too.
These were excellent. The first time I made the recipe exactly as stated except I substituted Clover Honey for the Corn Syrup as I don't keep it in the house. I started out w/a small sized sauce pan for the syrup, but had to upgrade as the sauce quickly outgrew the pan I used. I also used the butter to grease the baking dish, but the 'pancake' ended up sticking to the baking dish. Baking time was right on the money. The 2nd time I made it, I halved the recipe, and used a nonstick butter flavored spray on an 8x8 glass baking dish and started out using a medium sized sauce pan. This resulted in a slightly denser pancake since the batter wasn't sticking to the pan and then in turn wasn't puffing up. Personally, I preferred it this way. Overall, this was an excellent recipe and even my husband who doesn't like sweet things loved it! This will now officially enter into our regular breakfast run :D
I didn't make the sauce so my review is for the pancake only. I cut the recipe in half for two of us. My only change was to reduce the sugar, so I used 1/2 cup sugar, 1/2 cup flour, 1/2 milk, 3 eggs and then I added 1/4 tsp of pure vanilla extract. I served it with a large fruit salad for dinner. Quick to prepare and very tasty. I will make it this way again for dinner and a full recipe for brunch. Thank you, Penny!
I feel like it cannot become any more homemade than this. Too bad it could not be more popular in this country. I did reduce the sugar, but I wont ding you because of my preference with sweetness level. It is something I will make again and the sauce will definitely be used elsewhere. Thanks
Recipe was amazing, even our picky 4 year old loved it!
Very good. Reminded me (like others) more of french toast than a pancake. My dh said it reminded him of a large omlett. The sauce was very good, but a little sweet for me. Next time I'll reduce. Thanks for sharing!
My twins and I made this, halving the recipe and baking it in a 9x9 stoneware pan. It rocked! We had no buttermilk so we used regular milk. It is now a regular part of our breakfast for dinner menu!
THIS IS GREAT! my son had a school project that he needed to make something german, this was perfect, made it the night before very easy! rewarms in about 20 seconds it even bubbles the eggs up perfectly yum! I did sprinkle a lil cinnamon and nutmeg on the "pancakes" after they came out of the oven, next timeim going to make them in my large muffin tins so everyone gets their own lil pancake, the sauce is easy as well very good! lots of varieties to try with this recipe berries, apples, etc thanks for sharing it :)
I am rating this 5 stars NOT for the batter, but for the sauce alone. How brilliant to put a caramel sauce with German Pancakes! As for the pancake itself, I have been making German Pancakes for years, and 2 tablespoons of butter is entirely NOT enough. I read a lot of folks having problems with it sticking, and this is the problem with it. The butter needs to be increased to an entire stick (yes, I said it! But your pan and your taste buds will thank you later). Put the butter in the pan and let it melt while making the batter. Also add 1 teaspoon of salt to the batter. Slowly pour the batter into the pan when the oven is preheated and butter is melted, and increase the cooking time to 35-40 min. Take it out, serve, then powdered sugar and that amazing sauce on top. German Pancakes at their best!
The sauce makes this dish. I, too, reduced the sugar to 1 cup and it was plenty sweet enough. I also cooked for about 15 mins to reduce the sauce. Yummmmmm!
This recipe is wonderful!!!! Very sweet so it's perfect for my family of sweet tooths! Thank you Penny for sharing this recipe!
This is a family favorite at our house!! I have 4 kids (all under 12) and I have to double the pancake recipe. I do not double to Buttermilk sauce and I still have extra sauce. I served it with strawberries and whipped cream and bacon this morning. I downloaded pictures of both.
This was fantastic! I only had 5 eggs on hand and it still turned out wonderful. I cut the sugar down to 1 cup and it was perfect. I topped with strawberries, blackberries, and whipped cream and the family absolutely loved it!
This was great! I had to cut it in half, and it came out beautifully. I have never made syrup before and not only did it taste wonderfully but the smell that filled the kitchen was amazing. This is definitely a favorite!
Absolutely perfect. I've been on the lookout for the right proportions of milk/flour/egg in a dutch baby, i like mine a very specific way. And this is it. It was a total hit too! Wish I'd gotten a picture.
Just the way my grandma use to make them. MMMM! My kids love them too. As kids we always use to love to see how big they got in the oven.
So so so so yummy! My husband loved it too!! Be careful not to overcook the dressing. I did but it was still good - it just was overly caramelized.
The sauce was fantastic, but I didn't like the "pancake" at all. It tasted more like a fritatta with syrup. My husband and son liked it, which is why I gave it 3 stars.
Sauce was waaaay too sweet....and I had used 1/2 the sugar. Pancakes themselves were great!
Wow. Fantastic.
Very easy to make and very tasty! I added just a bit of sugar and vanilla to the batter for flavor, but the syrup is SO rich and delicious it really wouldn't have made any difference to just do the recipe as is. We ate ours with some fresh berries too - delicious! And I agree, the syrup would be great with any pancake/waffle recipe.
We are always looking for things to add to the breakfast menu. This was a wonderful recipe and after one try has become our pickiest child's favorite breakfast! She loved it with Strawberries and cream over it! The syrup is awesome! No more Mrs. Butterworth's in our house! We are going to try it next time with maple flavoring.
This really deserves MORE ratings. This is DELISH! We make it for special occasions although it's so easy to make anytime. We quit using store bought syrup and make this sauce instead.
Delicious but extraordinarily fattening. Naturally I did not have all the ingredients. Thus instead of buttermilk I used sour cream, and instead of corn syrup I used maple syrup, and it still came out fine.
This was excellent. The buttermilk sauce is the bomb!! Very sweet and ooey gooey. Easy to make too. Pancake was fine too.
5 stars for the sauce. I made it to go with another pancake recipe. I will try this one next. The sauce is a keeper!
This was easy to make and delicious. The sauce is very sweet, but its perfect with the pancakes because the pancake is bland, but with a great texture. It is more like a dessert than breakfast, so drink a nice cold glass of milk with the pancakes!
Excellent! Quick and easy!
I was out of baking soda so I used baking powder. it was SUPERB! Everyone loved it! We added some fresh blueberries too. Yum yum!!!
AWESOME! We loved this delicious breakfast treat! I've made German pancakes before and they always fall, something about this one it stayed thick. The syrup on it was divine! A little goes a long way!
Buttermilk sauce was GREAT!!! Pancakes were so-so...I think i will top regular pancakes with the sauce in the future.
Delicious!
The Buttermilk Sauce is HEAVEN.
Superb and easy to make!!! Everyone enjoyed it and I will make it again! What a wonderful change.
This is super yummy and easy to make. I cut down on the sugar slightly for the sauce (1 cup, instead of 1.5 cups) and did not find it to sweet. The sauce would be great on ice cream....or anything really. It tastes like caramel.
We go to breakfast restaurants that bake these amazingly delicious Apple Pancakes and they are big bucks! During this quarantine, I decided to look for a good recipe and found this one. When baked exactly according to the recipe as listed, these turn out just like restaurant quality! Absolutely delicious - if not better!! Will make these again and again!! Use Granny Smith apples!!!
realy good! i made it for my little brother on his return home, the goof ate more of the sauce then the pancake...even poured it on bread pudding later that day!
We made the pancakes at work as a project. We all enjoyed them very much but thought that the sugar could be reduced to 1 cup(as mentioned by others) and still be very good! Some of our fellow workers found both the pancakes and sauce to go very well with ice cream and whipped cream. The left over sauce can easily be used to top off a bland dessert, such as an angel food cake with sliced berries.
I only made the sauce, but it was good. It kind of tastes like caramel, and is really good on popcorn. It was very sweet though, and kind of overpowered the pancake. I would cut the recipe in half next time because I don't see how anyone could eat that much!
Thanks for posting, and taking me back to my childhood tastebud memories . After my wife made this tasty dish, I told her it reminded me of my mom making "fried bread" (dutchified term for french toast). The leftover fried bread batter would be put into the frying and cut up after getting lightly cooked...my mom would call this "eggumlette". We always used Aunt Jemima Butter Rich Syrup or King Syrup (from a can) :)
