10.02.13 ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/17488/german-pancake-with-buttermilk-sauce/ ... Followed Kel514's suggestion of adding 1t salt & more (1/2c) butter to the pancake batter. No way that 2T is going to do much for flavor & nothing for stopping the mixture from sticking terribly. Used what I call the cornbread method of adding butter to it: Melted it in the oven in the 9x13. Poured all but 2T from the pan to the blender BUT FIRST, I microwaved the cup of milk 1 minute to get the edge off the cold so the butter wouldn't firm up. Placed that in the blender, then the eggs. Blended that a little. Added the butter. Blended. Then, as it was blending, the cup of flour & tsp salt. It was done in 20 minutes just like the recipe states. Maybe Kel514 lowered it for the longer bake time she (?) recommended (45). It does taste more like a good french toast or popovers than a pancake, but it's good & don't let the name bother you. :) I used a large pot & only 1c sugar for the sauce. My, that sauce is gooood! :D It makes about 1 3/4c so way too much for that 9x13; but make all of it anyway. You'll be happy you did It is pretty thin, which you want so you don't overload on sugar; but I may try thickening just a little with a T cornstarch next time. It's thin like real maple syrup. 'Thinking 1T will make it the thickeness of pancake syrup (vs gravy = too thick). KK said she likes it better than regular pancakes & I make some good pancakes! :O :) E said he li