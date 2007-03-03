Pretty sure I heard my stand mixer laughing at me as I tried to incorporate the butter... :-) So here's what happened - I followed the directions in the Editor's Note for making in a stand mixer. I mixed the dough, minus the butter, for 10 minutes on low using the dough hook. Perhaps that was too long? It was pretty solidly formed by then. When I added the butter a tbsp at a time as directed, the butter stayed on the outside of the dough, and the dough hook began just sliding around on the surface of the dough, pushing it to the outside and bottom of the bowl. I stopped the mixer several times and attempted to reshape the dough around the hook. Nope. I took it out and kneaded it a bit and then put it back in. No luck. I adjusted the height of the hook to make sure it wasn't too high. No go. I had a hunk of dough covered with slimy butter on the outside, and nothing, it seemed, was going to change that. I had only added about 3 tbsp of the butter before I gave up using the mixer. Determined to salvage my bread, I went back to the manual instructions and kneaded the butter in by hand. I did eventually incorporate the butter into the dough, but gosh, it sure put up a fight! I made the rolls. They were soft and buttery, but not flaky. I will try making this again (we did enjoy the taste) but by hand next time! I'm not very experienced with making bread, so if someone knows what I did wrong maybe they can post a message.