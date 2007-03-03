Brioche

A fresh brioche can be served with jelly or other preserves to accompany tea or coffee, or with pate or hors d'oeuvre. The tops of the small ones can easily be pulled away, giving space for a sweet or savory filling. Brioche dough can also be used for wrapping other ingredients such as beef for boeuf-en-croute, a salmon filling for a koulibiaca, or a spicy garlic sausage.

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water. Let stand until creamy, about 10 minutes.

  • In a large bowl, stir together the flour sugar and salt. Make a well in center of the bowl and mix in the eggs and yeast mixture. Beat well until the dough has pulled together, then turn it out onto a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth and supple, about 8 minutes.

  • Flatten the dough and spread it with one third of the butter. Knead this well. Repeat this twice to incorporate the remaining butter. Allow the dough to rest for a few minutes between additions of butter. This process may take 20 minutes or so. Lightly oil a large bowl, place the dough in the bowl and turn to coat with oil. Cover with plastic wrap and let rise in a warm place until doubled in volume, about 1 hour.

  • Deflate the dough, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate 6 hours or overnight. It needs time to chill in order to become more workable.

  • Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Divide the dough into two equal pieces, form into loaves and place into prepared pans. Cover with greased plastic wrap and let rise until doubled in volume, about 60 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Lightly grease two 9x5-inch loaf pans (see Cook's Note to make rolls). Beat the egg yolk with 1 teaspoon of water to make a glaze.

  • Brush the loaves or rolls with the egg wash. Bake in preheated oven until a deep golden brown. Start checking the loaves for doneness after 25 minutes, and rolls at 10 minutes. Let the loaves cool in the pans for 10 minutes before moving them to wire racks to cool completely.

Cook's Notes:

You can use 1 ounce of fresh yeast instead of active dry yeast, if you prefer.

For Cheese Brioche, knead in 4 ounces of grated Gruyere in step 5.

To make brioche a tete, grease muffin tins or fluted brioche molds. Divide the dough into the right number of portions for your pan. To shape the rolls, divide each piece again in portions of about 2/3 and 1/3. Roll them into balls. Put the larger piece into a plug and insert it in the hole so that it makes a small round, sitting on top of the first piece. Leave the brioche for 30 minutes, or until the base has risen to the edge of the pan. Brush with egg wash. Bake until deep golden-brown, checking after 10 minutes.

Editor's Note:

To make brioche in a stand mixer, combine the water, yeast, flour, sugar, and eggs in a mixing bowl. Mix on low speed with the dough hook until the dough is fully developed, 10 to 15 minutes, scraping the dough down occasionally. With the mixer running, gradually add the softened butter a tablespoon at a time, mixing well after each addition. Place the dough in a greased bowl and proceed with the recipe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
228 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 22.1g; fat 13.3g; cholesterol 89.8mg; sodium 246.1mg. Full Nutrition
