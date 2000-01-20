Wedding Cake

This is a very simple moist white cake. It works best if all of the ingredients are at room temperature.

Recipe by Larisa Townsend

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan or 1 - 10 inch Bundt pan
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13 inch pan or a 10 inch Bunt pan.

  • In a large bowl, cream together the butter and sugar. Beat in the eggs, one at a time, mixing well after each. Then stir in the vanilla. Combine the flour, baking soda and baking powder, add to the creamed mixture and mix until all of the flour is absorbed. Finally, stir in the sour cream. Mix for 1 or 2 minutes just to be sure there are no lumps. Pour the batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 45 to 60 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of cake comes out clean. For Bunt cakes, allow the cake to cool in the pan for 10 minutes before inverting onto a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
264 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 37.5g; fat 11.3g; cholesterol 78.8mg; sodium 98.5mg. Full Nutrition
