I am making my friend's wedding cake in a couple months and was looking for the perfect recipe so I could avoid using boxed mixes. I cut this recipe down to 6 servings so I could just give it a try and provide her with some samples to taste (I used two whole eggs, though). I was a little concerned about the small amount of baking soda and baking powder, but it baked up beautifully. I made mini cupcakes and got 20 of them out of 1/4 of the recipe. I baked them for 20 minutes, but I think 18 minutes would have been better. The texture and flavor are perfect and pair very nicely with the bride's choices of fillings and icing. I'd like to experiment with this recipe, substituting a little cocoa for part of the flour to see if I can get a decent chocolate cake, too. Thanks for a really great recipe! ****UPDATE**** My friend and her new husband loved the cake! Several wedding guests also complimented me on the cake (flavor, texture, etc) and one lady even asked if she could put in an order for her birthday cake...in December! Thanks again for helping me give my friend the gift of a perfect wedding cake!