Wedding Cake
This is a very simple moist white cake. It works best if all of the ingredients are at room temperature.
I've made this cake several times & I always get rave reviews. Here are some changes I've made though.... Add 1/2 tsp. salt Add 1/8 Lemon extract Add 1-2 tsp. Almond extract I add the above in addition to the tablespoon of vanilla. I've also tried a flower nail in the middle to see if it cooks quicker. I'll let you know. A moist yummy dense cake!Read More
I was initially optimistic when I read the ingredient list for this recipe, however, it was a bit of a disappointment. To its credit, it was a very moist dense cake. The things that I didn't like were that it had very little flavor if any, it was more of a pound cake than a cake, and I think the leavening is a little off of the ideal. At any rate, I think that this recipe could be really good with some slight alteration but as written, it isn't there yet.Read More
I am making my own wedding cake and thought I would try a few out for the big day. I love this cake so much. Not too sweet, super easy to make anyone can make it. The cooking time is pretty exact, and it is super moist. Now I just have to find the perfect icing. I gave it 5 stars, i just love it.
Okay, to be fair to this cake I am amending my original review, but am only increasing the rating to 4 stars because of the need to revise the recipe. I made this cake again with a few additions based on what others have suggested (1/8 tsp. lemon extract, 1 tsp. almond extract, and 1/2 tsp. salt). Those additions made a huge flavor improvement upon the original recipe. I found that this cake bakes up beautifully in several different sized cake pans, but didn't do as well in cupcake form. It is also very sweet (similar to cotton candy in taste) and very dense, but it cuts beautifully and stays moist for a couple of days. I can understand why others have described it as being Pound Cake-like, but that's not completely accurate.... pound cakes are indeed heavy and moist, but they also have an incredibly silky texture, and a delicately sweet buttery flavor that just melts in your mouth - although delicious, this cake is nothing like a pound cake.
I made this cake for my brother's wedding 2 weeks in advance (froze it right out of the oven) and the ENTIRE cake got eaten (not a matter of servings - there was plenty). I got SO many compliments on this cake. I put the Rolled Buttercream fondant over top of Buttercream Icing submitted by Sharon G. - It was PHENOMENAL. Thanks for a great success!
This was a nice cake. I have been testing lots of different white cakes to decide what I'd like to use for my wedding cakes. This is one of the finalists! It has a nice sweet flavor that's not overly sweet. My only complaint was that I had a crusty top. After the cake was leveled it didn't matter, but that was just a small annoyance. Oh and I did add an additional 1/4 tsp almond extract which tasted great!
This cake was nothing like wedding cake at all. It was way too dense and not very light as wedding cake should be. This cake is more like a pound cake and would be good baked in a smaller pan like a pound cake or no yeast bread. The cake doesn't taste too bad but it most certainly is nothing like wedding cake.
the texture is similar to pound cake. i like it because it is easier to cut whereas the other cakes i tried tend toi crumble more when i cut them. the flavor is bland, so i added 1/4 tsp. orange extract and 1/4 tsp. almond extract. it was great!
I did make some changes: 2 1/4 c cake flour, used 1/2 butter and 1/2 shortening + 1T water, added 1 t almond extract and 3/4 t salt. I separated the eggs and whipped the whites to soft peaks before putting them in. But with those changes I will use this recipe for all wedding cakes to come! It is very important for all ingredients to be at room temperature for good texture, and also very important to take it out of the oven right when it's done or it will get dry. It is NOT a white cake (butter and egg yolks!) but turned out very pale yellow, has a fine crumb, is soft and delicious. I love it, and I am very picky about cakes.
I made this cake for a recent baby shower, it was a hit!
quite bland
FINALLY--A cake recipe that came out PERFECTLY!! I had been searching long and hard for a cake recipe that would accomodate 14" and 10" Wiltons cake pans. Up until I found this recipe, none of the other cake recipes were coming out properly (not even the Wiltons cake recipe off their own website came out) no matter what I did. About the only "tweak" that I made to this recipe was up the vanilla a scoche and added almond extract for a nice little twist. Other than that, the recipe was EASY, straight forward, and delicious! DO BRING INGREDIENTS TO ROOM TEMPERATURE AS DIRECTIONS INDICATE!!! It makes all the difference in the world!
Just a lovely cake. Tight crumb, moist, deliciously sweet vanilla, and pretty to boot. Topped with a vanilla buttercream frosting it looked almost ethereal. This would be PERFECT for a wedding cake or for an everyday layer or sheet cake for that matter - and it was perfect for my cupcakes too! Filled, flavored, frosted or plain, I can't imagine being disappointed with this.
I am making my friend's wedding cake in a couple months and was looking for the perfect recipe so I could avoid using boxed mixes. I cut this recipe down to 6 servings so I could just give it a try and provide her with some samples to taste (I used two whole eggs, though). I was a little concerned about the small amount of baking soda and baking powder, but it baked up beautifully. I made mini cupcakes and got 20 of them out of 1/4 of the recipe. I baked them for 20 minutes, but I think 18 minutes would have been better. The texture and flavor are perfect and pair very nicely with the bride's choices of fillings and icing. I'd like to experiment with this recipe, substituting a little cocoa for part of the flour to see if I can get a decent chocolate cake, too. Thanks for a really great recipe! ****UPDATE**** My friend and her new husband loved the cake! Several wedding guests also complimented me on the cake (flavor, texture, etc) and one lady even asked if she could put in an order for her birthday cake...in December! Thanks again for helping me give my friend the gift of a perfect wedding cake!
I halved the recipe, but other than that followed it exact. I loved the texture of this cake, however, the flavor was lacking. I was surprised that it wasn't sweeter since it had 1/2 cup more sugar than other white cake recipes. I may try this again, but it needs some tweaking.
I don't understand all the low reviews. This is a traditional wedding cake recipe which allows the person making the cake, stackability. I followed the directions exactly because I was testing 3 different recipes and wanted to find which was best without tweaking. This one had a more spongy, moist cake. I think because of the sour cream. If you want more flavor, any extracts could be added to take it up a notch. This does make a more yellow then white cake. If you have trouble with it being too dense, check the expiration date on your baking powered. Thank you Larisa for a nice recipe
This recipe is absolutely awesome. The first time I made it, it was a flop. When I made it the second time I added a pinch of salt and about a tsp of almond extract, made sure I kept checking the cake as it was baking, don't over bake this cake, it will dry out. When made properly this is the best cake recipe for any kind of cake. I've used it for wedding cakes, birthday cakes, carved cakes. Everybody raves about this cake! It is a very heavy dense cake, it is NOT light and fluffy.
I'm rating this recipe with 4 stars because of changes that had to be made to the recipe. This cake was ok. It was a little bland so I added the lemon extract (1/8tsp) and the almond extract (1tsp) along with 1/2tsp salt. I'm pastry chef and was looking for a light cake nad based on other's reviews saying the cake was dense, I seperated my eggs and beat the egg whites (with 1tsp cream of tartar to help hold the peaks) until stiff peaks formed. I mixed the rest of the batter as directed and folded in my egg whites at the very end. It turned out perfect! A light cake with good flavor. Reicpe is ok as is, but I highly recommend the alterations.
This is a perfect wedding cake recipe. A little denser than a traditional recipe, but it allows for a nice cut with little crumbling.
This recipe was very bland. I took the advice of others and added almond extract, lemon extract and lemon juice. It still wasnt that tasteful. The only reason I gave it a 4 star was because we put cream cheese filling between the two cakes and a cream cheese frosting. This added more flavor. Im not sure if I will be making this again.
I was very happy with this recipe! I did make a few changes for a lighter, fluffier cake... I used cake flour instead of all-purpose, doubled the baking powder, and used 9 egg whites instead of 7 whole eggs. A little extra vanilla or almond doesn't hurt either. All in all, the cake is delicious and stackable.
I am not an experienced baker by any means but I was happy to see this cake was so highly rated. I baked it and used lemon filling and buttercream frosting for a birthday cake. The plan is that I practice over the next year so that I can bake my own wedding cake! It was very easy and super good and everyone was shocked to hear that I was a fairly inexperienced baker. A few people remarked that it did have a similar consistency to pound cake and it was easy to cut and move around into layers as I made a 4 layer cake. Will definitely make again. I added lemon zest to the cake and the frosting, and brushed the layers with lemon simple syrup. Yum!
I thought this was a great recipe. I added 1/4 tsp of salt and 8oz of cream cheese for extra flavor and moisture. The only thing is that it didnt have a whole lot of flavor so I doubled the vanilla and added in a little bit of lemon juice and some shortbread coffee syrup and it came out amazing. I also baked it at 300 so it didnt dry out or bake too fast.
I made this cake for a practice wedding cake-3 tiers 2 cakes each of 12in, 9 in and 6 in. I put it together and iced it and had the couple-my brother and his fiance-come over the next afternoon to have a tasting. The consistency is just like a pound cake. I added 1/8tsp lemon extract, 1/4tsp almond extract and the full tbsp of vanilla extract and it was SOOO delicious. This batch makes 2 9inch rounds, or a 12 inch round or 1 9 inch rounds and 2 6 inch rounds. The thing I didn't like about the cake was that it tended to get hard overnight. This is something you would have to bake the day of-not the day before. It was nice and moist the day of, but the next day it was harder to cut into and didn't hold as much moisture as I would have hoped. The next day it was worse. All in all it was a very good cake, baked easily, pretty easy recipe. But they're looking for more of a fluffy-less dense, cake for their wedding. Great pound cake though.
Good. WARNING it is not light and fluffy like a wedding cake. I wanted something that was not light like wedding cake and it is good cake! Perfect. It was better the next day rather than fresh out of the oven.
WARNING: this is nothing comparable to a wedding cake or any cake for that matter. Its dense, and resembles a mix between a pound cake- except more moist, angel food- because of the rubberiness, and a biscuit- because of the overwhelming butter taste and crispy outer layer. It was a waste of time and money. Next time I'll stick with a cake mix
Good cake! I followed the advice and added the almond and lemon extract, delicious with the additions :)
My family loved this recipe! I made my daughters birthday cake from this recipe and everyone at the party ravved about how good it was. No complaints here!
This cake was ok for a white cake - but Definitely did not taste like a wedding cake.
This was very good - and had a nice denser texture. I made cupcakes with them, and they turned out really well. I'll try this recipe again with layered cake next - making a wedding cake next summer, and looking for the perfect recipe.
so this recipe is a bit of a bummer. after reading the reviews i added the almond extract, salt and lemon as suggested. When i was baking the cake I thought...wow thats a lot of sugar and I was right. This cake is very very sweet. I had to use shortning frosting because of the Texas heat and the combination of this cake and sweet frosting was a but much. I am afraid that if you cut back on the sugar you wont be able to cream seven eggs properly. I have to say it almost tasted like a sugar cookie cake, dense, sweet and floury (i know not a word but an accurate description) I used a tart blueberry filling which helped and I got compliments, but I know a good cake and this just isnt it.
First Cake I ever made for my son's 1st bday, who has soy allergies. It turned out awesome!!! My first try was a 1/2 batch and I went a little heavier on the sour cream, it turned out perfect. My second try was for the party we hosted and was a 2 1/2 batch into 3 springform (circular) pans. This turned out OK, the cake itself was delicious but it had a really hard time firming up/baking. So I needed to leave this oversized bacth in the oven for longer, thus resulting in a burnt bottom crust. We ended up just cutting that thin layer off and everyone raved about it!
I have tried other recipes before, had bad luck. This recipe was PERFECT for making layered cakes. Not only did the cake stand up to being stackable and easy to decorate, but it tastes great. I made it for a friends wedding, and the guests raved about the cake!
I thought this was a very good, simple and really easy recipe! I don't know what the one reviewer said about it being too dense, it was slightly dense but nothing like pound cake. I have made this three times now. I've cut it down to about 2 cups sugar, it was too sweet for my personal taste. You can easily substitute other flavoring extracts for the vanilla (such as raspberry, almond, lemon..) and make a custom cake with a bit more flavor.
Added 1/2 tsp salt. Tasted similar to angelfood cake and pound cake together. It was delicious!!!
This is one of the easiest and nicest cakes that I have ever made from scratch. I cut the recipe to feed 8 and it turned out perfectly. Everyone loved it. It will be the only white cake I'll bake from now on.
This cake was amazing! Like others, I think the consistency was more of a pound cake but that made it even better. The taste reminded me of Tastefully Simple's almond pound cake mixture only better! I served it with raspberry topping which was really just a raspberry filling recipe that I found in a Betty Crocker cook book. The flavors were amazing together. Everyone loved it and I will definetly be making it again and again!
I followed the adapted recipes with 2 tablespoons of almond extract and 1/8 lemon extract and this cake was a dream, moist, dense, perfect for stacking and icing. I filled it with strawberry filling and strawberry white chocolate ganache on the bottom and top layers and raspberry and raspberry ganache in the middle layer. Everyone loved it.
I made 18 servings of this recipe in a 8 inch round, 3 inch tall pan, which worked out well. The cake had an excellent crumb, and a sweet bland flavor, which would make it a good choice for a wedding cake, when you layer and fill with fancy fillings. For a non-layered cake I think it would be too bland.
I love this cake recipe! I have made it a couple of times for different cakes, both with fresh strawberries and cream cheese frosting, and I have gotten rave reviews.
This cake is excellent! I tried another white cake recipe and there is no comparison. I made a few adjustments in advance after reading the other reviews. 2 1/4 c cake flour, 3/4 c butter, 1/4 c crisco, 1tsp vanilla, 1tsp almond, 1/2tsp lemon, 3/4 salt. I beat the egg whites and folded them in at the very end of mixing. I also used room temp ingredients.
I made the cake just like it said and it was way way to dense wayyyyy to sweet maybe I did some thing wrong but whewwwwwww! talk about a sugar buzz!
I have now used this recipe more times than I can count, sometimes following the recipe exactly, sometimes adding almond extract. I have had people request "that pound-cake-like" vanilla, and brides have raved at tastings. My mother and a roommate steal the scraps when cake is leveled, stating no icing is even necessary. I recently added a box of dry Cheesecake pudding just to see what would happen...didn't really notice a change. Excellent and different. Love it
very easy to make but is not very fancy:rather plain
I made sure I tried this recipe first before serving to others and its all wrong too much sugar. I think the white texas sheet cake came out better minus the icing.
This is a delicious cake recipe. I made it for brothers wedding. I got so many compliments that evening. It was very east to cut and ice. I baked the cake in four different sized round pans to make the traditional tiered wedding cake. It was perfect. I recently made the cake in the 10 inch bundt pan and the batter was way too much and overflowed all over the oven. Next time I will not use all of the batter to compensate the bundt pan or I'll use a 9x13 pan.
THIS IS A GREAT CAKE--EASY QUICK AND BEST OF ALL GOOOOOOD
So good! Used this to make cupcakes, and it had a great taste too it. I was a little unshure about the little abount of baking soda and powder, but this turned out wonderful! Will make again! The first time I used convection, and the cake was very yellow, with a dense crumb, but the secont I used regular bake and it turned out wonderful!
Excellent recipe! The cake tastes even better after it has had a chance to sit for a couple of days (if it lasts that long). Beautiful texture, cuts nicely. It's one of my favourites!
Wonderful cake, wonderful texture!
A terrific recipe -- will definitely make again and again! I added vanilla, almond and lemon extract as others suggested. Topped with Whipped Cream Cheese Frosting and Rich Chocolate Frosting, both from this site. Made mini-cupcakes with this recipe for a bridal shower - baked ~20 minutes. An absolute keeper!
I made this cake for my sisters 40th Birthday. I did not receive rave reviews but everyone thought it was good. Personally, I thought it was too dense and lacking in flavor. I would definitely make it again, perhaps chocolate frosting would pair better than buttercream. Also, I cooked this cake for 45 minutes and that seemed too long. I think 35-40 would be better.
This cake was tasteless and when baked EXACTLY to recipe directions,the middle of cake was not done at all - soup like.
I'm not sure what this is, but it is NOT a wedding cake. It is almost like a pound cake that would be very good with strawberries etc. But not as a cake. It is lacking on flavor, even when I added vanilla. It definately wasn't moist. It was heavy and dense.....do not make!!
Very dense cake and more dry than moist. We did not eat it the day of baking, but I crumb coated it right away so it shouldn't have dried out. The cake did cut very well and also held fondant very well. I adjusted the flavor as recommended and it was still a little bland. It looked beautiful, but that was about it! Sorry...will be looking for another cake that hold up to fondant.
For a wedding cake, it is simply perfect. soft and moist, still it melts in your mouth!
The recipe was very easy, and the cake was good. It was a little on the heavy side. I used the cool whip frosting also found on this site and it evened it out pretty well. Thank you for the recipe.
I have used this recipe exactly as written several times now. Even baked it in high altitude of Denver, CO. It is always perfect! Today I made one slight change and now I love it even more. I beat the egg whites separately and folded them in after adding the sour cream and flour. This helps the cake rise more evenly and makes the texture not so dense. I also use only clear pure vanilla. I am a former bakery owner with many years of cake baking experience. This is my "GO TO" recipe for wedding cake!
Too eggy and not sweet enough but I thought the density was good for wedding cake. Makes it easier to apply icing. I may try it again with more sugar and less eggs.
It's simply great
I just made this recipe last night for my chorale group to celebrate our director's wedding. I doubled the recipe for a 1/2 sheet pan and it came out great. Everyone complimented me on it even the men.
This is an easy from scratch yellow cake that has a lot of flavor and density. It is rich and delicious. Be careful not to over beat it.
I think this recipe is perfect, I layered the cake and added a wonderful lemon filling. It was the talk of the party.
Loved this recipe! I did add 1/2tsp salt, 1/2 tap almond extract and a 1/2tsp lemon juice and it was amazing. Whoever said this cake was bland obviously didn't add anything to the recipe, because I tasted the batter before and after making the additions and the salt and extract made a huge difference. I am an experienced baker and love sweets but I can honestly say there aren't a lot of cake recipes that surprise me in flavor and texture but this one did. I loved the texture and the flavor was spectacular. I did use the remaking batter to make cupcakes and I agree with person who said they don't turn out as well in cupcake form. I'm not sure why but they weren't as moist and the texture wasn't the same, so stick to it in cake form and u won't be disappointed.
It was so good and not super sweet, My husband loved it. He does not like super sweet desserts. I used organic suger and added 1/8 tsp lemon extract and 1/8 almond extract and 1/4 teaspoon of salt. I will it make again! Best white made from scratch cake I've found so far.
I love this cake! It is extremely dense (like pound cake), but the flavor is nice and subtle (like a good sugar cookie).I have made it for several occasions and it has always been well received. I bake it in my 10" round pan. I finish it off with a light glaze over the top.
taste fabulous very easy to make came out great..didnt change anything
JELLERBEE
Great cake! Nice dense, moist, rich yellow cake. The butter and egg flavors really come through, much like a pound cake, in both flavor and density, though not quite as fine of a texture as pound cake. Great for carving! Too dense for cupcakes. Tastes better the second day. The cake has a slightly crusty surface after baking, but it will absorb a bit of moisture from icing and go away after decorating it. Because of the richness of the cake, I suggest an icing that's not too sweet.
In a 10 inch tube pan, it takes one hour 15-20 minutes to back till a tooth pick comes out clean. I added one teaspoon of vanilla to enhance the flavor and it is OK. It is lighter than a pound cake. It might be able to handle more extract... not sure how much. Some recipes of this type use up to two tablespoons and get away with it. Depends on how it is to be served. If frosted maybe more flavor, if plain with some sauce, maybe not so much.
I don't know how this cake is supposed to turn out, but the cake I made ended up so heavy (literally and figuratively) I was afraid of it. I admit everyone thought that it tasted great, but I think that there is still something wrong when the batter looks nearly like dough.
came out amazing! don't try and get rid of the Sour cream because it won't work then. I also layered the cake with fresh fruit and added some lemon zest witch gave it a great flavor. Orange zest also works well.
I made this recipe using the recommended changes including the salt (1/2 tsp), almond extract (1 tsp) and lemon extract (1/8 tsp). The cake was a major hit!!!! It tasted great without any frosting and great with a buttercream crumb coat and fondant.
I have never made a cake from scratch before and decided to try this recipe. The recipe is simple to follow. I would say that I have never had a wedding cake this dense, but I thought the taste was wonderful! I am not sure what aftertaste one of the reviewers is talking about because I was not left with one. I would relate the density to a pound cake and the taste to a just sweet enough wedding cake. I do think I will be making this cake again. Thanks for the recipe.
I gave this recipe a five because it's moist and have the taste that I was looking for. I haven't made a wedding cake, but I have made this cake four times and everyone loved it and asking for the recipe. Thanks A Lot!!!!!
THis cake turned out great! It just takes a while to bake. I also added a 1/4 teaspoon more baking powder to help with the density of the cake. It worked very well. I also made two 8 inch rounds and two 6 inch rounds for an easter cake. This worked beautifully! My only complaints would be the cooking time and the crust that forms on the top and sides of the cake. The taste is wonderful! (i added an extra tsp of vanilla extract)
When I first rated this I gave it 1 star because it was buttery and tasted horrible. about 3 years later, still in my search for the perfect white/wedding cake made from scratch, I went and read through the reviews and took others advice and added a bit of salt, 1 tsp almond flavoring and instead of 1/8 tsp lemon like other suggested I used 1/4 tsp orange extract. and Wow! what a HUGE difference! I now have my from scratch white/wedding cake recipe!
this was a great wedding cake. I made it for a friends reception and everyone loved it. It tastes fantastic with fondant, and fondant doesn't taste that good. I will definately make this as a wedding cake again.
Used this to make cupcakes YUMMY!!!!
this was excellent i was trying to bake my first wedding cake it came out great everyone love it i did add lemon extract to mines to very good i will try the almond next great recipe
This was a great cake! It, was, as many said, dense, but if that is what you need, than this is the cake for you! After baking, I cut off the top then split each layer for a total of 4 layers. Between 2 layers I spread a layer of raspberry/strawberry filling, then the 3rd layer had real whipped cream mixed with fresh quartered blueberries. Whipped cream frosted the top, and a buttercream along the sides and "dam" along the top edge. I definitely would not ever make this cake if I did not plan to cut it into 4 layers. And definitely not without filling it with something yummy! Good solid cake with a purpose!
Made as directed, but had to cook a little longer due to being raw when it was first taken out, (I may have overcooked it, not sure) but was dry and crumbly the first day, a little better the 2nd day (after being refrigerated over night) I removed the entire outside top, bottom and sides when I made it due to the outside having a tough crust on it. Flavor wise it was not too bad, I agree with the other comments that it is more of a pound cake just not as sweet.
One cake turned out better than another. Maybe it was overcooked because it was a little dry. The flavor in both cakes, however, was wonderful! I applied some of the changes suggested in other reviews - adding lemon extract and almond extract instead of the vanilla. Yum! That's a must!
A very moist and dense cake. Made this for a friend for her birthday and it wa s a hit! This cake would be really good right out of the oven with just butter and/or honey on it. Takes a while to bake, but it was worth it.
I gave this recipe four stars just because I did modify it a little. This cake is dense and worked perfectly for my aunts wedding cake as the base. I wanted a stronger base and not something light and fluffy. I added extra vanilla and half the sour cream, tasting as I went along to get it to the flavor consistency I wanted. This cake cooked beautifully. Although I did think it was baked as I did the toothpick test; it came out clean; however when it was cut into the center was a little undercooked. I would say to check it after thirty minutes at five minute intervals until you are sure its cooked all the way through in the center. Overall, fantastic cake!
I liked that it wasn't super sweet but it was a bit dense and dry for me. Would be great cake for a jello cake.
This cake was exactly what I was going for. I didn't change anything and I loved it. My husband and I loved it.
Simple, moist and delicious! This one is a keeper and will be served in my home for years to come. Thank you so...much for such a terrific recipe.
I like the cake, with the added almond extract and salt. I made 1/2 the recipe (12 servings) and baked into cupcakes. The half recipe makes 20 cupcakes and bakes in about 20 minutes. I baked mine for 25min and they were dry :( I hope this helps anyone who is wanting a smallish batch of cupcakes.
The cake was a little bland and dry. It was not bad, but it wasn't what I expected.
I made the cake as directed. It is very heavy...like a pound cake. I liked it; but the rest of the family didn't really care for it. It's the first time I've ever had to toss-out cake because no one was eating it. One of the things I did, but it was too late to try on everyone, was to cut the cake in half (sideways), and then iced the second half. The heavy pound cake was much better when there was less per bite, and more icing per square inch of cake.
I made this recipe with the 'Wedding Cake Frosting' submitted by Jeannine. I added some strawberries, and it turned out very well - but as others have said, it was quite dense. I added more baking soda and baking powder, but it was still tough to cut and more like pound cake than the fluffy wedding cake I imagined. It was still delicious, however!
Tastey cake, but I was disappointed with how it was more like a pound cake, than a wedding cake.
YUM! I didnt make this as a wedding cake I just needed a decent white cupcake recipe and tried this one. It was excellent. I used plain yougurt instead of sour cream. It was lovely and moist, a keeper for sure!baked for approx 20 mins but kept checking as cupcakes dont take as long as cakes do.
Ok - I will be the first to admit that I can screw up a recipe, but I followed this exact and this came out awful. It was dense and moist on the inside, but very crunchy on the outside, making it difficult to cut, but I could have dealt with that. However, the worst was the taste; it actually left a bad taste in my mouth. I am giving this a 2 because there were so many good reviews and it could have just been me, but I myself will not make this again – Sorry.
I was not impressed with the cake texture from this recipe. The cake did not rise much, and it was very dense, as others have said. The flavor is good, which is why I gave 3 stars. I will not make this recipe again.
Just made this cake today. I love it! I made the changes that another reviewer mentioned (1/8 tsp Lemon, 2 tsp Almond Extract and 1/2 tsp Salt). It turned out super moist and fluffy. I didn't think it was too dense, I love the texture and everything about it. Cannot wait to finish it off with my raspberry filling and white chocolate buttercream. Well, actually I cannot wait to eat it!!! =)
I made this for my husband's birthday with a buttercream icing. This cake is a gut buster. It is denser than a regular white cake, but not as dense as pound cake. If you are going to be adding a lot of frosting or layers of fillings, this cake would hold up. I did put the 2 layer cake after I frosted it in the freezer to set the icing. It even freezes well and it not a bit dried out.
I just finished baking this cake and ut was a total FLOP! I followed the original recipe and I made a 10 in round and 12 cupcakes. The cupcakes fell in the centers. The cake baked ok, but it took over 50 minutes to fully bake. The taste is very sweet, not in a good way. I'm glad that I was only making this for fun. I would be embarrassed to serve this. If anyone has any suggestions why this was a flop for me I'd welcome the advice.
