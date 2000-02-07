Mom's Mozzarella Chicken for Drew

Using mozzarella cheese, chicken broth, garlic and onion, this is a variation of Chicken Parmesan created for my son, who doesn't like the standard version. This dish goes fast in our home, served with hot cooked pasta, salad and crusty Italian bread.

By Ami Knighton

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Saute chicken breasts for 4 to 5 minutes each side, or until white. Add pepper, garlic, onion and broth. Cover and simmer over medium heat until broth cooks off, about 7 to 10 minutes.

  • Stir in spaghetti sauce, then cover and simmer another 10 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through and no longer pink inside. Sprinkle cheese on top, cover and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes, or until cheese is melted. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
362 calories; protein 38.3g; carbohydrates 25.8g; fat 10.9g; cholesterol 86.5mg; sodium 1377.2mg. Full Nutrition
