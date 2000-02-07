Mom's Mozzarella Chicken for Drew

Using mozzarella cheese, chicken broth, garlic and onion, this is a variation of Chicken Parmesan created for my son, who doesn't like the standard version. This dish goes fast in our home, served with hot cooked pasta, salad and crusty Italian bread.
I make this for my sons also! I usually just pan fry the chicken, that I have seasoned with italian seasoning, salt, pepper and garlic powder, in olive oil. After this is complete I remove chicken and keep warm. I heat the spaghetti sauce through (omitting the broth step and also the onions). I place the chicken breast on the cooked spaghetti, then place the spaghetti sauce on top and then the final touch is sprinking mozzarella cheese on top. If you add the cheese quickly to the hot spaghetti sauce it will melt on its' own. My son also likes for me to sprinkle Parmesan cheese on top of the spaghetti noodles prior to placing the chicken on top.
This recipe is absolutely delicious and a very simple variation of a family favorite. The only thing I did was add Italian flavored breadcrumbs to thicken the "gravy" towards the end of cooking. That made it taste even more authentic! Also, I found that using frozen chicken tenderloins did away with any problem with chicken not being tender. Is now on top of family's most-requested list!
My husband and I both loved this. It was a great way to use my homemade meatless spaghetti sauce. One change I made was to pound the chicken down some so it would cook faster. This is a delicious and easy weeknight dinner.
Wow! Another one I would give 10 stars to. This was absolutely delicious. The chicken was so tender from the chicken broth. I used Ragu and it was perfect in the dish. This is a definate keeper in my house!
So good! I didn't use onions, and just really spiced up my chicken breasts with salt, pepper, and onion and garlic powder. I also added basil to the top of the chicken and under the mozzarella. This was very tasty and very easy! Thanks!
This chicken was very good. It came out moist, tender, and packed with flavor. I love chicken parmesan but the breading and pasta is a bit too much for my daily diet so it's great to have a healthier option... I served with vegitables instead of spaghetti. I didn't have any fresh garlic so used powdered and it came out fine, I'm sure with fresh garlic it may even be better.
This was very good! Chicken stayed moist and tasted amazing. I did add some italian seasoning. I think next time I will not heat up the sauce in the pan with the chicken as it made it harder to through over noodles (either that or heat some extra sauce up on the side).
Very, very good. I followed the recipe exactly (except for omitting the onion). The chicken was SO moist and flavorful. Served it over thin spaghetti with French bread. We really enjoyed this; thank you!
There was nothing particularly special about this recipe. It just spaghetti with chicken. I added 1/4 cup of garlic and I couldn't taste any of the garlic or onions. I also added about half the amount of cheese which gave it a hint of cheese. This recipe seems like the start of a really good recipe.
SO good!!! I made my own tomato sauce (that I could eat like soup i swear!) and right before I poured the sauce in I cut up the chicken just to make it easier for everyone...my gosh the chicken is SO tender! I followed the recipe as is otherwise, served over angel hair with garlic bread and everyone loved it!
This was a pretty good recipe that my husband and I enjoyed served over rotini pasta. I scaled it down for the two of us. The broth didn't really cook off a lot for me, so after awhile I just added the spaghetti sauce. (I used a whole jar of Ragu Parmesan & Romano.) The chicken was moist and tender. I wouldn't "die" over this recipe, hence not five stars, but certainly worth 4!
We made this with chicken nuggets (sliced) instead of chicken and my kids (5 & 2) thought this was the best - full of cheese and chicken nuggets they could get excited about spaghetti. I'd give this a 4 but the kids would definitely say 5. :)
I breaded mine in the oven and used regular sauce and spruced it up with brown sugar and minced garlic. I also served it with Texas Toast sprinkled with Mozz. Cheese. It is wonderful and so simple. My noodles were vermicelli and I thought they were too thin for the dish so next time, I'll be sure to use thicker noodles but IT WAS A WONDERFUL MEAL! This one's a keeper for sure! Thanks for the recipe here.
This is great! It looks and tastes like you spent hours preparing it, but it's so simple. I have also dipped the chicken breasts in egg & seasoned breadcrumbs before browning & my son like it even better that way. This is a new family favorite.
Very good recipe, however I agree with others here that it is critical that you use a decent sauce, otherwise it will taste bland. I used a homemade spaghetti sauce. I also used parmesan cheese over the top of the chicken before I put the mozzarella on. Came out very moist and tasty. Very good if you work it right.
07/28/2002
This is delicious except that the chicken didn't come out so tender.
Super easy and I had all the ingredients on hand! I cooked it in the chicken broth instead of all the oil. Omitted the onion because I didn't feel like chopping one up and it tasted great! Oh I did season the breasts with season salt and served it over whole wheat spaghetti. Kids ate it up and hubby gave it a 4.
I've made this several times and really like this. I like to slice the onions rather than mince them, but I love onion. When I have fresh mozzarella around I'll take a ball and slice it up and then put it on top.
07/02/2005
This was good but I prefer the traditional Chicken Parmesan. It was definately easy though so I will probably make it again.
Very good. My changes: Browned chix breasts (from frozen) in broth and chopped green onions. Put 2+Tbs heated spaghetti sauce on each breast, put slice mozzerella on, heated 'til cheeze melted. Served on a bed of fresh spinach with salt & pepper and oil & vinegar on the side. HUGE HIT with pizza-addict hubby. He even ate the spinach! Thrilled. Thanks~
I'm not much of a cook, but this turned out great! It was so easy and quick to fix. I accidentally bought chicken strips instead of breasts, but it still turned out wonderful, the chicken was so tender and moist. Even the in-laws loved it, which is good for me!
I think this was pretty average but was it worth the time? I thought it was a little bland. You really have to use a good spaghetti sauce for the best flavor. I am not sure I will make this again. I think I can find something more tasty to make.
My family of three males LOVED THIS meal! My husband loves Italian food and all of my boys love cheese! I omitted the onions, and sauteed the freshly minced garlic in olive oil before I added the chicken cutlets. I seasoned the cutlets with salt, pepper, garlic powder, and Italian seasoning. I also used thin spaghetti for the pasta and a chunky tomato and garlic sauce. Absolutely DELICIOUS!!! A new favorite!
There was too much of both the broth and the spaghetti sauce, and not nearly enough garlic. Even with my largest skillet, there was so much sauce that it nearly covered the chicken. I had to scoop a large amount of it out before I put the cheese on or the cheese may have floated away.
As a person who hates going in the kitchen for any reason, this was something I could make that looked impressive, tasted good, and I couldn't mess up! Easy prep, and I was able to tweak the ingredients to enhance the flavors I wanted. The chicken broth does not cook off as quickly as it says in the directions, so I started the sauce in with it and let it all cook together after 10 minutes. I added a sprinkle of cumin to give it a little bite and an extra bit of garlic at the end right before serving for some extra flavor. Overall, tasty and easy!
Seasoned chicken with an Italian mix of herbs and spices, then marinated for a couple hours in Italian dressing because I didn't have chicken broth on hand. Otherwise, followed this recipe as published and was so quick and easy that I will now be making this a weekly staple! Thanks for a great share!!
This was great, and the husband loved it (he's not easy to please)! I found a flavor of spaghetti sauce that makes the dish a little more memorable: bacon provolone! I baked the chicken in the oven first, for about 25 minutes, then transferred it to the saucepan to simmer in the sauce. I left out the chicken broth to make the sauce thicker, and served with garlic bread (no pasta for us). Thanks for an easy, tasty recipe!
I made this and served it over plain cooked ziti. It was easy to make and I thought it was pretty good (it tastes pretty good though it looks pretty messy), but unfortunately my boyfriend thought it was horrible. I won't make it again because he hated it, but if I did, I would cut down both the chicken broth and tomato sauce because the proportion is way off to the chicken and it was much too soupy (especially the chicken broth which takes forever to reduce enough), add garlic, and possibly cut the chicken into chucks for easiuer sauteeing and because it is already messy enough to eat with all sauce and the melted cheese, so it would be easier if it was cut before it got to the plate)
