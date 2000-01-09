Simple White Cake

3988 Ratings
  • 5 2308
  • 4 896
  • 3 352
  • 2 241
  • 1 191

This cake was sent home from our children's school. It is the simplest, best-tasting cake I've ever made. Great to make with the kids, especially for cupcakes.

By SCOTTOSMAN

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 9-inch square cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9-inch square cake pan.

  • Cream sugar and butter together in a mixing bowl. Add eggs, one at a time, beating briefly after each addition. Stir in vanilla.

  • Combine flour and baking powder in a separate bowl. Add to the wet ingredients and mix well. Add milk and stir until smooth. Pour batter into the prepared cake pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the top springs back when lightly touched, 30 to 40 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

If you don't have a 9-inch square pan, you could use a 10-inch round pan for similar results.

To make cupcakes, line a 12-cup muffin tin with paper liners. Divide batter evenly among the prepared muffin cups, and bake in the preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
209 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 29.4g; fat 8.9g; cholesterol 52.1mg; sodium 141.8mg. Full Nutrition
