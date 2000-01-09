Simple White Cake

This is the best cake I have ever tasted. I typically think of white cake as kind of bland but this was not at all. I was a little worried because the batter had a slight aftertaste but once it was baked it had disappeared. The people that are getting a dense cake must be doing something wrong and I have a feeling I know what it is. They are so afraid of over-mixing the batter that they are under-mixing it. I creamed the butter by itself, then added the sugar a cup at a time(I doubled the recipe), then I added the eggs one at a time, mixing well between each, then I added the rest of the dry ingredients a cup at a time(after mixing them together with a whisk, since I don't have a sifter), and then once I added the milk I mixed it on high for about 3 minutes. When I put the batter in the pan it was almost the same consistency as cool whip. I cooked it for 35 minutes exactly and it was golden brown on top and moist and fluffy on the inside. The finished product was like eating a sugar cookie flavored cloud. The only thing I changed about the recipe was to add an extra 1/4 cup milk like other reviewers suggested. I iced it using a simple buttercream frosting(dyed green for st patrick's day) and it was absolute perfection. My husband loved it as well. He ate his piece in about 30 seconds and is planning on taking some to work tomorrow to share(if it stays in the house I will eat it all lol).