Unstuffed Cabbage
A delicious cabbage, vegetarian burger, and tomato dish. Give it a try, you'll love it!
I really liked this dish but I would suggest a few changes: first, go scant on the brown sugar; second, add cumin! (about 3/4 tsp); third, only add 1 can Italian stewed tomatoes but also add 1 small fresh tomato (seeded & diced) with several sprinkles of Italian seasoning. Otherwise I followed the directions, served it over instant brown rice made with veggie broth, and topped with a dollop of fat free sour cream. My husband wouldn't eat it because he is for some reason adverse to slightly sweet entree dishes. I did not mind though because I got the leftovers!Read More
Sorry, but my husband and I didn't care for this recipe. I suppose we prefer onion, garlic, and salt type seasonings with the cabbage/tomato combination over the brown sugar, allspice and dill which was called for in this recipe. I do like the idea of shredding the cabbage instead of the more labor intensive wrapping of a meat-type mixture in individual cabbage leaves.Read More
It was really great! I just thought it was a little too sweet. Next time I'll leave out the brown sugar.
The blend of spices is very nice. I did not have fresh dill so I used a TB of dried dill weed. Instead of vegey burger crumbles, I used kidney beans. I liked it served over noodles or rice. Thanks for sharing. Buffin
This is one of my favorite stand-by recipes. It's quick and easy. I always add onions and sometimes shredded carrots, and use vinegar in place of lemon juice. I'm not vegetarian, so I use ground turkey. My method is a little different, too; I brown the onion, then the meat, then add the cabbage.By the time the cabbage is slightly cooked, it's ready to serve. We love it!
"It’s a very good recipe with my own twist. I'm not a vegetarian so I used lean ground turkey instead of the veggie burger crumbles, garlic, Toney Chachere’s Creole Seasoning, black pepper and stewed tomatoes"
Delicious! I couldn't find good stewed tomatoes, so I used Hunt's Basil, Garlic, and Oregano Diced Tomatoes and didn't bother with the other seasonings. I used some extra tomato sauce and a bit of water to make it more liquidy. I wasn't sure what sort of cabbage was called for, so I used half a head of fresh green cabbage and sliced it to half-inch strips. It took a lot longer than 4 minutes to wilt. I served it over rice and it was terrific!
This was a pretty good recipe. Even my toddler ate a few bites. However, be sure that you like allspice before you add it because it is quite overpowering. Next time I will use half as much allspice and twice as much dill. I added an extra cup of cabbage (bagged cole slaw mix) and a can of tomato paste to try to cover some of the allspice but it didn't help much. I left out the sugar since the tomatoes make it sweet enough unless you are a big fan of candy and have skewwed your sweet tooth. It was especially good with a little shredded sharp cheddar on top.
We substituted Navy beans for the crumbled veggie burger. It was very good served on rice.
I've had frozen Bocca burger b4 and didn't care for them, but I went ahead and tried this recipe any way. I liked it. It almost tast just like the real thing with hamburger meat instead.
Has potential but the allspice is overpowering.
Atkins version, hamburger meat, sausage, cabbage, onion, tomato, salt, garlic, Montreal steak seasoning, red pepper flakes, and Italian seasoning. Yummy! Perfect meal.
I actually REALLY enjoyed this -- was slightly hesitant because I'm not the biggest cabbage fan, but it came in my CSA box. I followed some of the other reviewers and used Tony Chachare's seasoning & onions too. I used those Roja Mexican diced tomatoes with the jalapenos so it was pretty spice but super yummy! I'll make it again!
Quick, easy, very filling & good!
This was great, though you have to eat a ton to get full. I like my veggies, so next time I'm going to try adding green beans.
This recipe is really great! What a unique way to use up all that cabbage- and the kids liked it too! I used fake meat crumbles and it came out great.
This dish is good but can be great if some changes are made. Next time I will cut out the dill completely. Not add cumin (as one person suggested) and put cheese on the top.
I did not like this recipe...it was too much like spaghetti sauce, only too sweet and with WAY too much dill. I did like the use of cabbage, and I will probably use that again in future sauces.
really good as a spaghetti sauce.
This has a very unique flavor, and my family enjoyed it.
I really enjoyed this meal. I am not a vegetarian so I used lean ground beef. I also cut up dill pickles and used them in place of fresh dill and threw in some onions. I recommend not using the brown sugar. The tomatoes make it pretty sweet. Use fresh tomatoes if you are not into sweet eat dishes.
New to cooking, but enjoyed the recipe.
My hubs & I did not like this & will not make it again.
A great way to use up all that fall cabbage from the garden. I also use this with ground beef...works just the same. Allspice makes the taste. Very good...already made it again. Kids and husband love it.
I loved how the bitterness of the cabbage contrasted with the sweetness of the brown sugar. I thought this dish was fantastic. I added pine nuts for an extra crunch and was very pleased. I used this as a side dish with the black bean veggie burgers made from this site. I can't wait to reheat the leftovers....
This recipe is pretty good, we have made it several times since first trying it. It has a good amount of flavors and works well with both dried and fresh dill. We also used just one can of tomatoes instead of two. We will make this again!
I've made this recipe twice, and am about to make it again. It's delicious and easy to make. I've also used rehydrated TSP (textured soybean protein) instead of the burger, and it's still great! I usually serve it with brown rice.
I added a tsp of cumin and 3 tbspns of Italian bread crumbs for texture. A only put a pinch of brown sugar in it. It was amazing. My kids don't eat cabbage, but asked for seconds on this dish.
I love the taste of this recipe (although I left out the sugar) and it's very easy to make, but it seems *really* wet and soupy to me. Are the canned tomatoes supposed to be drained first?
I am going to try this in a crock pot. I think I will use one can as someone suggested. keep your fingers crossed!
This is a delicious, healthy meal!
