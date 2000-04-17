Unstuffed Cabbage

A delicious cabbage, vegetarian burger, and tomato dish. Give it a try, you'll love it!

Recipe by Carol

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat a large skillet over a medium heat. Stir in cabbage and let it cook 4 minutes; or until wilted and lightly browned.

  • Stir vegetarian burger crumbles, tomatoes, lemon juice, brown sugar, dill, allspice, and pepper into the mixture. Bring the mixture to a boil, cover and reduce the heat to low. Let the mixture simmer 5 minutes before serving.

Per Serving:
182 calories; protein 15.5g; carbohydrates 23.3g; fat 3g; sodium 663.5mg. Full Nutrition
