Yogurt Cake

A lemon pound cake made with yogurt instead of sour cream. I have used this recipe for a long time and had misplaced it. I went to my daughter and had her give me another copy.

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 10-inch Bundt pan
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease and flour a 10-inch bundt pan.

  • Beat butter and sugar together in a large bowl with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Beat one egg at a time into the butter mixture; add lemon extract with last egg.

  • Sift together the flour, baking soda and salt. Alternately mix in the flour mixture and the yogurt, starting and ending with the dry ingredients. Beat just until incorporated.

  • Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake in the preheated oven for 60 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Allow to cool 10 minutes in the pan, then turn out onto a wire rack and cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
386 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 54.6g; fat 16.8g; cholesterol 87.5mg; sodium 289.1mg. Full Nutrition
