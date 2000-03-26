Yogurt Cake
A lemon pound cake made with yogurt instead of sour cream. I have used this recipe for a long time and had misplaced it. I went to my daughter and had her give me another copy.
My family really enjoyed this cake. It is very moist. We cut down the sugar by 1/4 and added an egg to make up for it. We didnt have margarine so we just used vegetable oil instead. We used vannila extract and vanilla yogurt instead of lemon.Read More
This was a really good cake! When I first made it, I left out the lemon extract (by accident) and glazed it with a mixture of 1/2 cup confectioner's sugar and 2 tbsp lemon juice. Everyone thought it was a rum cake! You could probably sub rum extract for the lemon. If I make it again, I would also add about 1/4 cup of poppy seeds.Read More
I love pound cake, but I'm always concerned about all the fat and the sugar. This cake was really good, I only used 1 cup of sugar, 3/4 cup of butter, fat free plain yogurt and vanilla extract. My husband and the kids also enjoyed it. I will definitely make it again!
Yum! I halved the recipe and used vanilla and butter instead - please do use butter, it tastes so much better! The edges baked up crispy and tasted like butter cookies right out of the oven. Be sure to use cold butter and do not overmix - my batter was still lumpy when I poured it into the pan.
Excellent, Excellent, Excellent is what I will say! Here are the changes I made: like others I used 1 1/2 cups sugar, 1 1/2 sticks butter, I did not have lemon yogurt so I used low-fat plain, I added the zest of 3 lemons into the batter. I also used a lemon glaze made of powdered sugar and fresh lemon juice. This is one of the best cakes that I have ever made. So moist, so delicious, truly amazing. Extremely quick and easy to make, mine baked in 55 minutes. Thanks for a GREAT yogurt cake, my 1st and it's a keeper :o)
This was absolutely sinful! I used whole milk vanilla yogurt and real butter, and vanilla instead of lemon extract. Next time I will try with the lemon extract! Also made a powdered sugar glaze for the top of the cake. Yummy!
Very good recipe. The cake was moist and the texture was light. I subbed butter-flavored crisco for the margarine, used 3/4 c. sugar, as other reviewers suggested, and used vanilla flavoring and vanilla yogurt. I love that this recipe is so flexible and I will definitely make this again.
We followed others' ideas and used 1.5 cups of butter and sugar....grated lemon zest into plan yogurt, and baked for just 57 minutes. After allowing cake to cool for 10 minutes, we inverted it onto a glass plate then using a wooden skewer, poked holes all over the cake. We prepared a glaze of .5 cup powdered sugar, 2 T honey, juice of one lemon, 1 t lemon zest, and .5 t of cardomom - which we then poured over entire surface of cake. Allow to "set" for a few more minutes and enjoy with a hot cup of tea!
Added sour cream instead of yogurt, doubled the lemon extract and glazed with powdered sugar and lemon juice glaze. Everyone said to give it five stars!
This is an excellent cake. I cut down on the margarine by about 1/4 c. and cut the sugar to 1.5c. I didn't have yoghurt but I had some Clotted Cream (A substitute recipe from this site) left over that I used in place of the yoghurt and added some sour cream to get the 8oz required. I was generous with the flour as well. I find that using a KitchenAid Stand Mixer to really beat the margarine/sugar till really creamy, and the same when adding the eggs, I can increase the flour or cut down the number of eggs. The point of all this is that this recipe is a very forgiving recipe. It's delicious, a pretty color, lovely texture, and light (lighter than a traditional pound cake in my opinion but nonetheless excellent). Rather than use a Bundt pan, I made it in two loaf pans so that I could put one in the freezer. In spite of the two pans, they each still took about 1.5 hours to bake. After an hour at 325, I raised the temp to 350 and next time I'll start it at 350. I'll be making this again. Great with fresh strawberries.
So versatile and delicious! I've been swapping out the flavours and adding frozen berries. So far I've done peach yogurt with raspberries and blueberry yogurt with blueberries. My go-to coffe/pound cake from now on! About 1/2 to 3/4 cup of berries is good, thawed they won't add to the cooking time.
My family enjoyed this cake, especially my young daughters.
Wonderful cake! I also used 1.5 sticks butter, 1.5 cups brown sugar instead of white, and a full tablespoon of lemon extract plus lemon zest (we like lemony!) and then did vanilla yogurt since that's what I had on hand. Delicious, moist, flavorful. We did not do the glaze as we thought the cake was sweet enough, instead we drizzled a homemade raspberry sauce over our slices. Lovely summertime dessert.
This was very good, fast to make. I used 2C nonfat vanilla yogurt, 1T vanilla and stirred in a handful of chocolate chips, served warm with vanilla ice cream.
Lately, I've been baking a lot of vegan cakes and they don't really stand up quite as good as cakes with eggs - so when I found this recipe I thought I'd try it because it contains yogurt and that is something I almost always have - I never have sour cream... I used regular vanilla yogurt, and vanilla extract - no lemon for me... and this cake was just the perfect consistency - it held up very well and it tasted so perfect and yummy - i will definitely add it to my permanent recipe book - and use it again and again... hey maybe next time i'll try it with strawberry yogurt and strawberry extract just to give it a little something extra ;)
This is a fantastic recipe. Very easy to follow and turned out great. I even froze half of the cake to save for later and after defrosting it still tasted great. I would have given it five stars except the cook time was off. Luckily I always check early when I'm baking because after 40 min. the cake was perfectly done. Perhaps it's because I live at sea level? Or my oven? Just beware when baking, you may not need the full 60min.
Made this with my homemade plain yogurt. Everyone loved it. Next time I will use less butter (should have read reviews!). A win!
This cake delicious! I made it four days ago and am making it again today because everyone is clamboring for more. I didn't have a bundt pan and used a springform pan instead, which worked fine. I didn't have any lemon yogurt. So, I doubled the lemon extract and used vanilla yogurt instead of lemon. It turned out perfectly. I frosted it with vanilla buttercream frosting.
Very yummy yogurt cake. I used 1.5 sticks butter, 1.5 cups sugar and vanilla yogurt. I used zest from 2 lemons and approx 1 tbsp lemon juice. I poured batter into 2 loaf pans and baked for 50-55min at 325. To make it extra lemony, I made a glaze from 1 cup powdered sugar and 2 tbsp lemon juice.
I made a few alterations to suit my needs: I cut out 1/2c of sugar as others suggested, I made it into cupcakes, I used Greek yogurt because it's what I had on hand, and I replaced the lemon with vanilla. They turned out fabulous. 1/4 cup batter in each wrapper yielded cupcakes with beautiful golden domes just above the top of the wrapper, they cooked all the way through and had a perfect texture. I am serving them with a drizzle of Martha Stewart's Caramel Bourbon Vanilla sauce (http://www.marthastewart.com/338951/caramel-bourbon-vanilla-sauce?center=0&gallery=274972&slide=199286). I will certainly make these again.
This cake was wonderful, quick and easy. Used vanilla yogurt, and vanilla extract, 3/4 cup butter, 1 cup sugar, 2 cups vanilla yogurt, 1 tsp. vanilla extract, and 2 TBSP's lemon juice. Remember proper mixing techniques, and don't incorporate too much air. Also, started in a cold oven 300 for 60 min. (my oven runs hot). Simple glaze of icing sugar, and lemon juice makes the cake.
I made this cake for a co-worker's birthday, and everyone loved it. Other flavors would work very well.
This was fantastic! I had some raspberry yogurt that I need to use or lose, so I used that in place of the lemon yogurt and used raspberry extract. My only other change was using butter instead of margarine. The cake was moist and was pleasantly crisp on the outside. DH wanted a glaze on this, so I used "Vanilla Glaze" from this site.
This was a great cake! I did however make a few changes to make it to my liking. I used real butter, vanilla fat-free yogurt, almond extract, and added a glaze on top of powdered sugar, milk, and a little more almond extract. I also topped it with some slivered almonds that I toasted in a pan. Delicious! (Oh, and I also only baked it for about 52 minutes, not 60.)
Use plain yogurt, vanilla extract, and butter instead of margarine. I also added a cup of blueberries. It was moist and delicious!
I used 12oz of peach yogurt and only 1 stick of margarine. I also only used 1 cup of sugar and it was definitely still sweet enough. I used vanilla extract. The flavor was great but the cake was a bit heavy with a light flavor.
This is an absolutely easy recipe and the cake was GREAT!! Not a fan of lemon so I replaced the lemon ingredients with vanilla and used half of the recommended amount of sugar. Another must is replace butter for the margarine. You will taste the difference.
Very good and so easy. Love it.
Yum! This cake was loved by all. I'm a harsh critic and felt it was a bit dry on the outside. This could have been due to my oven however. I followed the suggestion to reduce the sugar by one half and used vanilla instead of lemon yogurt which meant I had to double the amount of lemon extract. Overall, I highly recommend this cake!
This cake was incredible. The only modification was decreasing the sugar to 1 1/2 cups. I pulled it out of the oven 35 minutes ago and my family has already eaten half of it! Thanks for sharing . . I will definitely make this again!
OMG!!!! This was one of the best cakes I have ever made. The only thing I changed was I used 2 tbsp. of lemon extract instead of 1 tbsp. I wanted a more powerful lemon taste. And used butter instead of margarine. It was delicious, very moist and soooo easy. I will be making this cake a lot. Probably next time I will try orange yogurt and orange extract.
This recipe turns out well time and time again. I usually don't have lemon yogurt on hand. I use it when I do, but normally I use plain yogurt and double the amount of lemon extract. It's a winner; thanks for posting.
I modified the recipe per Fit&HealthyMom's suggestion, but I ran into the sam problem as otisita. The cake was delicious, BUT it was way too dense. What did I do wrong?
Delicious, even without frosting! I made some changes: used butter in place of margarine, 1 tsp. lemon juice instead of extract, and used plain Greek yogurt instead of the lemon flavored yogurt. Again, yum!
I made this recipe and followed it exactly, except for an extra tablespoon of lemon juice with the lemon extract (my daughter lovveess lemon pound cake). it was perfect just as the recipe says.
This was a great tasting recipe, not sure what I did wrong but the cake broke when taking it out of the pan :-( because of that I'm not likely to bake this again.
Made this cake last weekend for company and everybody loved it..... It was moist and super tasty... I will make it again when my mom comes to visit next week. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
I didn't have lemon yogurt so used French vanilla. I DID have lemons so zested 2 of them into the batter ... delicious, moist, definitely making again. Oh, I will NOT eat/use margarine so used real butter...minor changes with amazing results. I made 2 loaves instead of a whole bundt which was great b/c I froze one of the breads & will be enjoying the other with my daughter this week.
AMAZING! I switched the recipe up a bit to better suit what I had on hand. I used 8oz of ZOI Greek Honey Yogurt. I only used 3/4 cup of white sugar and then 1/2 cup dark brown sugar and used vanilla extract instead of lemon and real butter every time! I passed on the lemon flavor this time bc I didn't have fresh lemons. In the future I want to use my changes once more, but add cinnamon to make it a bit spicier. The one I baked though, WAS INCREDIBLY MOIST and light. I also stirred everything by hand and slowly folded in the ingredients. better overall outcome.
I cut the sugar to 1 1/2 cups, added a 4th egg, used butter instead of margarine, and used whole milk greek plain yogurt. I combined the sugar with the grated zest of two oranges and let is sit overnight to really infuse. I used 1/2 teast vanilla, and 1/2 teas orange extract. Turned out great. Nice and moist with a mild orange flavor.
I've made this twice now. I used butter instead of margerine. And like another reviewer, I didn't have the lemon yogurt, so sub'd vanilla with some lemon zest. It is a wonderfully moist cake. The first time, I baked it for the full hour and thought it was a bit over-baked. The second time I baked it for 55 minutes, and it was perfect.
I needed to bring a dessert to a party...last minute. I found this recipe and decided to give it a shot. 5 stars! Everyone loved it! I used the Vanilla Glaze recipe to top it off. I will make this cake again!
Just an added thought...maybe put some poppy seeds in it..would probably taste great!
Made this for a co-workers Birthday used Vanilla yogurt, added a chocolate marble, and topped with chocolate drizzle...turned out FABULOUS very moist but light....everyone had seconds!!! I did cut the margarine in half and added an extra quarter cup or so of yogurt instead.
Delicious. Not overly sweet. I was worried that it might be too sweet but I went ahead and followed recipe exactly. Even the baking time was right on the money. Next time I will add an extra teaspoon of lemon extract along with lots of poppy seeds. I will note that I used Chobani Lemon Yogurt. The packages say 5.3 ounces. Good thing I measured becase as it turns out they actually contain 4.5 ounces in the pacakage as measured with the Pyrex 5 ounce liquid measure cup. It took just shy of two packages of the yogurt. *(This recipe calls for butter and when I read some of the reviews it sounded like people thought it called for margarine. I wonder if it called for margarine and then was later edited. I would never use margarine anyways but I found that curious.) - Thanks for sharing.
I used strawberry yogurt instead of lemon and it is my new favorite cake. Not overly sweet but just sweet enough. we didn't even use frosting
YUM!! This is a very moist cake! I didn't have the lemon yogurt, so I used vanilla. As others have said, I also only used 1 1/2 sticks of butter and 1 1/4 cups of sugar. We didn't have the lemon extract either, so I just used vanilla. It turned out to be more of a vanilla yogurt cake rather than lemon, but I used a lemon glaze on top and it was still delicious! For the lemon glaze I followed the "Lemon Glazed Cake" recipe on here, but cut the confectioner's sugar to 1 cup.
Used maple flavoring.....mmmmmmmm....good!
I've made this great cake 7 times now. Four were perfect in texture (like a moist, VERY slightly chewy bread, good air holes but not what I'd call airy and light). With the others I'm obviously doing something wrong; the texture is smoother, denser, no holes, finer grain. Does this mean too much liquid, or overmixing, or what? I'm new.
Fabulous. Tweaked with vanilla and lavender essences, tbsp vinegar and 1.5 cup of milk instead of yoghurt--turned out just perfect.
I made this with my 2 small children helping out and got really distracted when combining everything. Well, I ended up putting baking powder instead of baking soda in it...which I didn't realize until about mid-way through baking. Even though it didn't really rise much and was thick because of my mistake, the flavor was still great and I can't wait to make one with the correct ingredients!
I needed to use up some leftover vanilla yogurt so I decided to make this. I did make some minor changes. I used vanilla yogurt & as others suggested, I cut the sugar to 1 1/2 cups & margarine to 1 1/2 sticks. Delicious! I drizzled vanilla glaze over the top! We all loved it!
Four stars because I use 1-3/4 c. sugar. I like sweet a lot but that was enough, could be 1-1/2c. Other than that, great cake, will do it again, perfect moist, used a bundt cake pan, butter instead of margarine and greek plain yougurt and vanilla extract. This is a keeper.
Dangerously delicious! We used what we had on hand, which was raspberry yogurt and almond extract. So good!
A really good yogurt cake! I didn’t have any lemon yogurt so I used plain and added a little more lemon juice. I also cut down on the sugar. It’s a great dessert with ice cream or an afternoon treat with a cup of tea.
Great! I used vanilla extract and Peach yogurt and got rave reviews at my party!
I thought this recipe was great. It was moist and had the consistency of a pound cake but was not greasy in the least bit. The lemony flavor was very nice.
My family loved this cake. I used vegetable oil, vanilla yogurt and added 1/4 cup of poppy seeds. I also cut the sugar in half. Great with a cup of tea or coffee!
So easy to make, I followed other people's advice and reduced the sugar by 1/2 cup. This cake is awesome, so moist and delicious, my whole family loves this cake. Great for lunchboxes too. I also use vanilla yogurt instead of lemon and it turns out perfect every time.
My daughter and I followed this recipe exactly as written...it was so good!! The entire group loved it. We served it with a side of whipped cream. Very delightful. All the girls wanted the recipe. (That's a great sign). ------update----- We were just asked for this cake for grandpas birthday and I'm going to double it as we had everyone calling last time to see if we had left overs??
very dense cake and it was good, but i prefer regular pound cake. maybe should have upped the lemon flavor as some of the previous reviewers suggested.
marvellous..fantastic..excellent yogurt cake recipe..but its too sweet..next time i would reduce the sugar to 1 1/2 cups, i forgot to change the burner to upper and lower ..i used lower instead..so it burned the sides of the cake,,so i reduce the temperature and put it upper burner..then after few minutes i used the upper and lower burner.so it cracks in the middle..some parts are not evenly cooked.i would definitely try again this recipe.it is so soft and fully..and moist..very very soft..thanks for the great recipe!.
Used plain yogurt and added lemon juice concentrate. Delicious!
Awesome! I used butter instead of margarine, 12 oz of vanilla yogurt and used vanilla extract instead of lemon extract and cut the sugar in half. Thank you for sharing!
Any recipe that can withstand substitutions gets my vote. I used 3/4 cup of oil instead of magarine, added orange essence instead of lemon and used peach & mango yogurt because that's what I had on hand. It came out moist and went down very well.
Yummy! According to suggestions I used 3/4 c butter, 1 c sugar, vanilla extract, and plain yogurt. I would love to try this with lemon extract some time but I didn't have any. I was looking for a bundt cake recipe that used yogurt and didn't use baking powder. Perfect cake recipe for ingredients I always have on hand. So easy too!
Amazing! Next time I will use less sugar though.
This was DEELISH!!! I used a new bundt pan and the cake broke while coming out (must not have greased the pan enough grr..) It wasn't pretty, but tasted great, nonetheless!!
This was a good cake. It tasted exactly like a pound cake to me. I was hoping the lemon flavor would be stronger, but I used vanilla extract instead of lemon since I didn't have it, and I am assuming that was the reason. Good moist cake though, especially if you made a good lemon glaze to go on it.
This is the third cake I have baked in my life. Used oil instead of butter. I set the oven al 165C as indicated but for some reason I had to bake this cake for 90 min. I used a silicone pan. Overall it was good. A bit too sweet. But i'm proud with the result.
My 4-year-old had a blast making this cake! Easy recipe to follow. We used vanilla extract and yogurt instead of lemon. I also reduced the sugar and used vegetable oil instead of butter and it still turned out great. This is a great recipe if you have yogurt in your fridge that needs to be used before it expires.
Love the simplicity of this cake recipe. I even had my 3 year old helping me. The cake turned out moist and smooth. Thanks for sharing.
Delicious and moist. I made it mostly as written, except that I had no lemon extract, so I subbed vanilla extract and the zest of one lemon. I glazed it with a simple lemon juice and powdered sugar glaze.
Fabulous! Used a loaf pan not a bundt pan, fresh real lemon juice and a tablespoon of lemon zest.
Excellent cake! It was very moist and had nice texture. I did, however, had to reduce the sugar by 1/2 cup. Also, I used lemon juice (didn't have any extract), and used plain yogurt. It came out wonderful and was a hit with my family (especially the little ones).
Cake turned out good. Only thing I did was go with peach yogurt and added spices for an appropriate Autumn theme. Also vanilla flavoring. Allspice and cinnamon added with 2 8oz. Yogurts. Very good. Thanks!
Very good! I had been looking for a recipe like this that resembled one that I used to use a while back. I used two 6 oz containers of lemon yogurt to make it moister, and I double the lemon extract. It was so good!
Loved it, my son especially! I used vanilla extract & yogurt instead becuase my son loves vanilla. I only used 1 cup of sugar, not a fan of overly sweet baked goods. Loafs only lasted two days!
Delicious. Just like a cake my mom used to make for my father when they dated. I found this recipe and tried it and they both love it! So did the rest of us.
I followed some suggestions here, and reduced the sugar to 1 1/2 cups, I used butter, one and a half sticks, and plain yogurt. The flavoring I used was vanilla and coconut extract. I baked it in a Bundt pan sprayed with pan spray, and it released easily. My cake turned out moist, delicious, exactly sweet enough. I had company, and everyone loved it. This cake is very basic, but amazing. I will be making it again. And thanks to those who reported how their changes worked. I am always trying to reduce the sugar since my hubby is diabetic, but we hate artificial sweeteners.
This cake tastes amazing but I had troubles with the middle sinking in. I followed the recipe as followed. Wondering if I needed to add more flour for high altitude or if I didn't bake quite long enough. Any suggestions?
The only change I did was that I used 1 1/2 cups of sugar, the cake was a complete sucess, everybody loved it.
Really tasty! I made lots of substitutions but still ended up being fantastic! Ran out of vanilla so added vanilla soy milk instead... Also used plain green yogurt...only needed 1 cup sugar and 3/4 cup margarine/butter mix...and added chocolate chips! amazing!
this was so good. the texture came out perfect. I had everything but the lemon yogurt. I used homemade plain Greek yogurt. I added a splash of lemon juice and the zest of a lemon, as a replacement to the lemon flavored yogurt. I topped it with a blueberry glaze. honestly, it was so good, everyone was asking how I made it.
It's a really good recipe. Follow the recipe you will make something amazing. Our family love it very much. I used a cup of brown sugar instead of white sugar. Thank you for sharing the recipe with us. Next time I will try other flavor yogurt.
I used vanilla yogurt and it tasted yummy! I will definitely be making this one again and again and again!
This is my go to recipe for lemon cake, always perfect. Today I had coconut yogurt that needed using so made it into coconut cake. Wow another winner!
Made it twice. made some adjustments the second time. I used 1 cup brown sugar and 1/2 cup white sugar, only used 3/4 of margarine, and plain yogurt. also added another 1/4 tsp of baking powder. Added about 2 tbsp of milk at the end as it got a bit thick. My kid ate it all up during the week ... thank you for a great recipe!!
So wonderfully soft and moist! I didn't want to buy lemon extract because I have lemon powder so I used 2 teaspoons of that...it wasn't quite enough for me so next time (yes, there will be a next time) I'll increase it...I love a deep lemon flavor. I baked it in a loaf pan that has lemon shapes on it and it really showcased the cake. (I put the extra batter in a 7 inch buckle pan...it was adorable!) I served this cake with the 8-layer Fruit Salad Supreme recipe found on this site... the juice from that soaked into the slices of cake and we all (had neighbors over) love it!
I made to exact ingredients except I used orange pulp after I had juiced a bunch of oranges. The icing I made with orange pulp, grand manier and 10x sugar. Everybody loved it. Will save this recipe!!
I just sent a review i accidentally didnt press all the stars...and i meant to give it 5 stars!!
Delicious cake! I used two teaspoons of lemon zest instead of extract. Lovely flavor, not too sweet.
By far one of the best things I’ve baked. I let my 8 year old son try it and he nibbles away it for the first hour. “Picture ruined” lol. I will most likely be making this again in the near future. It’s a bit sweet because I didn’t cut back on sugar. I also used a vanilla whole fat yogurt and vanilla extract. I can’t wait to try other variations.
This is at least the 5th time I've made this cake. Always a hit. I have made a few changes: I use vanilla yogurt, lemon and vanilla extract, and I always add the zest of one lemon or orange depending on what I have on hand. Sometimes I add a light lemon glaze.
Really great yogurt cake recipe. Making it a second time today for my birthday. Going to make it into a ‘drizzle’ cake with lemon juice and powdered sugar. I LOVE lemon cake! Thank you for your recipe!
Delicious! I cut down the sugar to one cup, used butter instead of margarine and cut that down to 1.5 sticks. Also, I used one tsp of Vanilla extract and one tsp of lemon. It was so moist and delicious! It got many compliments.
It had a lovely taste to it
I've made this cake a few times and it always turns out moist and delicious. I've also made it with vanilla extract and vanilla yogurt instead of lemon and my family loves it even more. Good, versatile recipe.
this is my second time to bake this cake. This time, I used coconut flavored yogurt but I still added some lemon zest and 1 tsp lemon juice. I also did what the others suggested,used 3/4 cup butter and 1 1/2 cup sugar. Came out so good. Everybody loved it.
