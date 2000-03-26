Yogurt Cake

This is an excellent cake. I cut down on the margarine by about 1/4 c. and cut the sugar to 1.5c. I didn't have yoghurt but I had some Clotted Cream (A substitute recipe from this site) left over that I used in place of the yoghurt and added some sour cream to get the 8oz required. I was generous with the flour as well. I find that using a KitchenAid Stand Mixer to really beat the margarine/sugar till really creamy, and the same when adding the eggs, I can increase the flour or cut down the number of eggs. The point of all this is that this recipe is a very forgiving recipe. It's delicious, a pretty color, lovely texture, and light (lighter than a traditional pound cake in my opinion but nonetheless excellent). Rather than use a Bundt pan, I made it in two loaf pans so that I could put one in the freezer. In spite of the two pans, they each still took about 1.5 hours to bake. After an hour at 325, I raised the temp to 350 and next time I'll start it at 350. I'll be making this again. Great with fresh strawberries.