Super Fajita Marinade

This is best when prepared a day ahead. Makes zesty flavorful fajitas every time. Great for beef OR chicken.

By Sunedan

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, combine the lime juice, green onions, garlic, cilantro, oil, red pepper, coriander, and anise. Whisk until well blended.

  • Pour mixture over your favorite meat, cover, and marinate for 12 to 24 hours before cooking as desired.

67 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 1.2g; fat 7g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 1.5mg. Full Nutrition
