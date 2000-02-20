Super Fajita Marinade

This was WONDERFUL. BUT... I did change it up just a tad. I left out the cilantro becuase we didn't have any, though I would have loved it with it as well. I added a bit more lime and a bit more garlic than the recipe called for, and I cut my chicken into strips rather than whole breasts and only marinated about one hour- which was PLENTY. I then grilled the chicken breast strips and I think grilling added a TON of flavor to these already wonderful chicken pieces. The only other change I made was that I subbed some ground red pepper for the red pepper flakes and only used a big pinch since it's hotter when ground in my experience. Used light tasting olive oil instead of veggie oil just as a preference. I served my grilled chicken in warm tortillas with onion and peppers that I grilled along side the chicken in a foil packed (the onions and peppers took about an extra 20 minutes so if you do this put it on first). This was such an awesome meal to cook outside when it's too hot to cook inside.