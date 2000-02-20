Super Fajita Marinade
This is best when prepared a day ahead. Makes zesty flavorful fajitas every time. Great for beef OR chicken.
With my native Texan hubby needing a fajita "fix" I prepared this on one slab (both sides) of the beef and just sprinkled the other slab with a popular brand fajita seasoning. I was scared that he wouldn't like this at all since limes are more of a southwest thing than a Texas (San Antonio) thing. This recipe won, with our entire family, hands down! I used dried cilantro and lime juice from the plastic bottle, omitted the anise. One thing I must add, I doubled this recipe and it was barely enough. This is a rather pasty concoction (I could add more liquid but we were honestly thrilled with the taste so I hate to fix what isn't broken) and I would definitely not hesitate to double/triple again in the future. We marinated beef about 30 hours. We will definitely be using this recipe again and again! Muchos gracias for sharing the recipe and I hope that my comments have helped you with your meal planning. Mmmmm!Read More
I agree with other reviewers that this was too limey (and I only used 2 limes!) and also lacks flavor of typical fajitas. I added cumin and extra red pepper flakes and it helped a little, but...anyway, I'd make it again adding more spices (oregano, chili power or paprika, etc.) Oh yeah, I only marinated for 2 hours and the lime juice began to "cook" my chicken...I can only imagine what it would have done overnight...cringe...Read More
Very tasty! I think this is the best fajita marinade I've had, at home or out. I like that it didn't call for a ton of oil. I probably would have given this recipe 4 1/2 stars if that was possible, only because my husband thought the chicken we marinated (overnight) was a little heavy on the lime. The leftovers weren't quite so lime-heavy. I think the next time we make this we'll use a bit less lime juice and make up the difference with some broth. This recipe is definitely a keeper!
Okay, don't ask me why, but -- I added a dash (a DASH) of cinnamon for complexity, and one tablespoon of red wine vinegar to bring it all "up and together." Wow. Thanks!
This is an awesome marinade. I tried several others before I settled on this one. My family loves my chicken and beef marinated in this. I make quesadillas all the time using this recipe. I have not used any of the Anise seed. The recipe is good as is.
I have been looking for a good fajita marinade for years. My search has stopped here. I only used 1 1/2 limes, my family is not a big fan of the flavor. They were excellent :-)
This was so wonderful! I don't think that I will ever enjoy fajita's out as much again. I changed the recipe just a bit. I didn't have any green onions so I used fresh chives (a big handful) also, I used paste cilantro since I had it on hand. I didn't have fresh limes, but used key lime juice insead. I also added some chicken broth to stretch the marinade so that it completely covered all the meat. I ended up letting it marinate for three days before using it. Then I cooked the meat, adding some marinade as it cooked, and put it on a platter in a warm oven while I cooked the sweet onion and red pepper. I also added some of the marinade to these as they cooked. Once it was all carmel colored we had the best fajita dinner ever!! I also smashed some freshed avocado (with added lime juice, garlic powder and sea salt). Can't imagine eating fajitas without guacamole. Hope this helps someone.
This recipe was very good. I doubled it and used a 2lb. london broil. I sliced it and marinated for almost 24 hours, and it was fabulous! It seems like a ton of cilantro, but the cilantro flavor ends up milder than you think. I left out the anise and cooked with regular onions (and peppers) instead of using the green onions. Will definitely make again!
I gave this one a 4-star becuase I thought it was just okay. My husband and kids really liked the fajitas (made them w. chicken), but I didn't think they were the best I've ever had (I'm mexican so I've had some awesome stuff). I will probably make it again because I did like it, but next time I probably won't add so much lime.
I loved the lime and cilantro taste. This recipe was excellent, I used chicken to make the fajitas. Be careful the zesty marinade will stink up your refrigerator.
I used this marinade from chicken for Cinnamon and Lime Fajitas, it was tender and full of flavor.
Very good recipes if you use it as a base and not a finished product. Definitely needs salt. I also add a lot more spice to it. Have added both cayenne pepper and a habenero pepper to the marinade, either adds a nice amount of heat. Additionally I add some honey to it to mellow out the lime flavor. My version would be: 3 Limes, 4 Green Onions, 6 Cloves of Garlic, 4 T Cilantro, 2 T Olive Oil, 1 t Crushed Red Pepper, 1 t Ground Coriander, 2 T Honey, 1 Habenero Pepper or 1 t Cayenne Pepper (optional)
AWESOME! Followed a couple others & added that dash of cinnamon & Tbl of balsamic vinegar and only used 2 limes. (I've made another marinade & it was too limey for us before). I also marinated about 24 hours & used sirloin cut into strips. This was a great marinade! I made my onions as I had with another recipe from this site, Texas Chicken Quesadillas, and put my bell peppers in another pan with some oil and a very small amount of packaged taco seasoning & then threw the peppers on the grill where the beef was cooking. These fajitas rocked and I will be making them again for sure! Thanks for this great marinade!
This was very yummy on chicken fajitas. I was out of cilantro, sadly, but it would have made it even better. Instead of coriander or anise, I added chili powder and cumin. I loved the lime. It wasn't too limey. If you don't love limes, obviously this recipe isn't for you. I marinated chicken strips for about 10 hours in this, and then cooked them with strips of red onion and red and green bell pepper. Had them on whole-wheat tortillas with shredded pepper jack. Really yummy!
Really tasty! The men loved it!
This was WONDERFUL. BUT... I did change it up just a tad. I left out the cilantro becuase we didn't have any, though I would have loved it with it as well. I added a bit more lime and a bit more garlic than the recipe called for, and I cut my chicken into strips rather than whole breasts and only marinated about one hour- which was PLENTY. I then grilled the chicken breast strips and I think grilling added a TON of flavor to these already wonderful chicken pieces. The only other change I made was that I subbed some ground red pepper for the red pepper flakes and only used a big pinch since it's hotter when ground in my experience. Used light tasting olive oil instead of veggie oil just as a preference. I served my grilled chicken in warm tortillas with onion and peppers that I grilled along side the chicken in a foil packed (the onions and peppers took about an extra 20 minutes so if you do this put it on first). This was such an awesome meal to cook outside when it's too hot to cook inside.
I love this recipe. Allowed to marinate overnight and I remove the anise and added cumin. It is a hit with my family
These were the BEST fajitas I've ever made.
I made this with Beef Skirt Steak and it was Awesome. The meat had a wonderful flavor that rivals any restaurant fajitas I have tasted. I forgot the recipe when I went to the store so I had to make a few changes. I did not add the coriander or anise and instead of the red pepper flakes I had crushed red pepper on hand. It still turned out wonderful. I can't wait to try them out on the extended family for the football watching games coming up. I also plan to try it with chicken as well. Many thanks for this great recipe and now everyone can know the secret to restaurant style fajitas at home.
delicious! I made this marinade with chicken. Definitely a keeper!
I used this recipe as a base. I used a whole lg. plastic squeeze lime, tequila, olive oil, cilantro, red pepper flakes, cumin, salt and pepper. This marinaded the venison that I had cut into strips. Sat for an hour and a half. Absolutely Amazing!!
loved this marinade! another freezer meal attempt - tossed the chicken breasts and marinade in a freezer bag and froze. took camping with some fresh veggies. thawed and tossed all on the grill to cook then sliced and the whole family raved - couldn't even tell the chicken had been frozen!
Used it on strips of left-over pork roast and cooked in a skillet with sliced onion and peppers--Excellent!
I like to initially follow recipes to the tee, and so I did with this. I read other reviews just to see what I may expect, good or bad, and found that like most reviewers, this recipe is QUITE heavy on the lime! Even after letting the chicken marinate for about 5 hours, the lime was exceptionally strong. I like a blend of flavors. The marinade eventually kind of thickens, after hours of sitting and cooking, but I think it needs a slight thickening agent (flavored or unflavored). It is very watered down. I would suggest decreasing the lime by half. Also, the writer said to add in coriander and cilantro - which are the same thing, essentially. I did not use anise seed, as we wanted a spicier marinade as opposed to any sweetness.
I was o.k. I would not make it again.
Everyone at my father-in-law's house enjoyed the different flavor of this marinade. I used it on flank steak. I personally would rather have a soy sauce-based marinade for steak, but for chicken I think this would be great!
I really did not like this chicken at all. It was far too tangy. However, I might be biased, I prefer a fajita with a bit more heat.
This really was a tasty marinade. I left out the anise and doubled the garlic, delicious! I prepared chicken and shrimp fajitas and they both went over a storm. I sautéed the peppers, onion and garlic in the same marinade as well. Yummm!
I have lived in Mexico for extended period of times and my wife is from Mexico. We both loved these. They are so flavorful with true mexican ingredients. I served them once to friends and they raved about them everytime we seen them for weeks. When we return to Mexico and open our restaurant these will definitely be on the menu. Thanks for the recipe Susan
Excellent marinade! It was a hit at our mexican dinner party! I marinated it for almost 24 hours and the meat literally melted in our mouths. Be sure to use good quality meat (I used ribeye steak). I also tenderized the meat with a heavy weighted spiked tenderizer (Pampered Chef) I can't wait to make it again!
I added to already cooked beef, 2 lbs., dried garlic, dried onion, taco seasoning, a whole bunch of cilantro, corriander, cumin and a little basil, two small cubes beef instant bullion 1 1/2 cup water and cooked in a crock pot on low for a couple of hours. Could not keep the kids out of it. Was going to have it tomorrow night but had to serve it tonight or it would have dissapeared. Had to keep warm for a late commer and it was too salty so don't cook too long Yum
Definitely zesty! Made this to go over strips of beef. I feel as though there was an ingredient missing, however. Can't put my finger on it, but the meat didn't have the richness I associate with fajita meat. I know a lot of places finish their meat off with a dollop of butter, so maybe that was it. I will try this marinade with chicken, as well. It only marinated for 2 hours on the counter top and all of the flavors really came through. I did have to used onion powder because I didn't have any green onions. Easy to prepare!
This was really easy and very good. I used lime juice and according to the bottle it said I should 9 Tbsp of lime juice (to equal 3 limes) which was way too much. I think next time I will try 6 Tbsp Lime Juice and 3 Tbsp water.
Had a nice citrus zip to it. Subbed parsley for the cilantro due to personal preference.
This was so heavy on the lime!! and was missing something. I followed this recipe exactly and my family wasn't thrilled. I think you whould only use one lime for its juices and add half a cup of jalapeno juice and half a cup of the jalapenos from the jarred jalapenos. maybe half a green chilli wouldnt hurt? its just not hot at all and way to limey. i made my adjustments the second time round and it had a better consistancy too. Not a bad recipe but DEF NOT our fave.....
I marinated two grassfed top sirloin steaks in this for about 30 hours, and the fajitas were very good. It didn't tenderize as much as I had hoped, but the flavor was nice. I used the full amount of lime juice but added some homemade chicken broth after reading other reviews and I am glad that I did, otherwise it would have been too limey for us. I also added a tiny bit of cumin. Next time I would add more cumin and maybe some chipotle chili pepper and some cayenne too. I didn't think a whole lot of flavor came through beyond the lime. Thanks for the recipe.
I tried this for our Christmas eve dinner and while it tasted okay, it wasn't the intense flavor I was looking for. Will keep trying to find the ideal fajita recipe.
I THINK THIS IS ONE OF THE BEST MARINADES I HAVE COME ACROSS... I WSED IT THE OTHER NIGHT FOR OUR GAJITAS... I USED BOTTLED LIME JUCE .. WE REALLY LIKED IT... I AM THAWING SOME BEEF STRIPS AND WILL MARINTE THEM ALL DAY AND HAVE FAJITAS AGAIN TOMARROW EVENING WHEN I GET HOME FROM WORK... YUM...
Awesome marinade. We use it for both shrimp and steak fajitas. We've gotten rave reviews. I also grill up some tri-colored bell peppers and it makes a great dish!
Delicious! Best to marinate as long as possible. Better flavor. :)
This is great and I'm from Texas, so I know Mexican my food. It gives the meat a lot of flavor. I actually only used one lime rather than three. I think three would have been way too strong, since the one lime was already prominent. In fact, next time I might bump it down to half a lime. But, other than that it was perfect.
Definitely one of the best fajita marinades I've used (btw, once you've done homemade, you can never go back to the high-salt, artificial-tasting envelopes!). I typically use about twice the garlic, and I've used regular onions when I didn't have green onions. If you have a food sealer, this works wonders with the vacuum-sealing jars.
Really strong on the lime. Next time I will dilute it with water or something. More than my family and I cared for.
I used shrimp because we love it more than beef or chicken. I'd give this 10 stars if I could. Yummers and then some!
Fantastic Fajita Marinade! Per my own flavor likes, I did add chili powder and cumin to the mix. After I let the chicken marinade, I boiled it (especially since I used chicken thighs, whichy are on the fatty side and it's easier to take the meat away from the fat after it is boiled). Then I shreded the meat and went to town making fajitas. Just a little FYI that I learned from a wonderful little Mexican woman at the supermarket . . . if you're picking out limes, try to get the smooth/shiny limes, they have more juice! I've followed her advide and it's worked for me so far :)
Wonderful flavor!!! I only marinated the steak for about 5-6 hours and it was very flavorful!
Did not have coriander & anise, so not sure if that made a difference but I did not like this recipe. Needed salt or something. No flavor, too limey.
Great marinade - super easy. I sliced and marinated 1 1/2 lb chicken for 18 hours, and the meat was so tender, with great flavor. I didn't add the anise, and only used 2 limes - definitely would not add more.
Wonderful with chicken fajitas!
I think a four rating is pretty generous. This was just okay. I agree with another reviewer, salt is a must.I was expecting a pop of flavor that never really came.
Good marinade but it just wasn't for me.
I tried this recipe after reading the review of a previous review who had applauded its low sodium content. This is a very flavorful marinade! Thanks for the posting!
I really liked this but my kids didn't care for it as much. I used about 2 lemons and it was pretty lemon-y.
This is a good marinade, but next time I will add more spice for my family. The meat like it was went great the next day chopped up into a bean pot too! Thank you for this easy recipe.
Very good marinade! My dad told my mom she needed the recipe!
I used this for my fajitas tonight and didn't have time to let them sit in the marinade but it still added so much flavor to the steak! Thanks!
This was very very lime-y. It was not a problem for me but my husband refused to eat it.
This was just so good! I won't lie, I didn't exactly follow the measurements. I "eyeballed" it, but I used all fresh ingredients. I put the chicken and steak in my Food saver marinator. Put them on the grill, and they turned out so tasty. They were a huge hit for our Cinco de Mayo party. I will use them from now on for fajitas (and probably just as a regular marinade).
Makes great fajitas. I also use it when making chicken chili.
I think the recipe was lacking a little in the salt department. Add some salt and it's pretty darn good.
If you like lime you'll like this marinade. Followed to the "T" and, did not like it at all. Too tart for fajitas. The acid in the lime juice cured the meat. I had to choose one star.
this marinade rocked my face off. could be used with chicken on the grill also, doesn't have to be fajitas
We tasted more lime than anything else, but I liked how fresh my fajitas tasted (I've never used anything but the packets of seasonings... which I will never use again!). Did both steak and chicken slices. The guys (husband's football buddies) ate them up. One of them asked what was in the marinade!! I'll add more 'heat' the next time I prepare this one.
I was looking for something to give some chicken a little kick for using on pizza and this is perfect. Thanks!
This is my go-to marinade now. I love this recipe. Makes the flank steak for fajitas really tender. Many guests have asked for this recipe.
I was really apprehensive about this recipe because I am not a big cilantro fan but this turned out great! I only used half of the pepper flakes since my daughter doesn't like food that is too spicy but I will certainly be recommending this to friends!
The whole family was disappointed in the taste as it was mainly lime. I won't make this recipe again but will continue my search for something with more flavor.
Excellent marinade! Used it to marinate split chicken breasts, then grilled them up and only then sliced them and warmed them through with bell peppers and onions on the skillet. Wasn't too limey, but I can imagine the lime flavor being too strong if you try to marinate pre-sliced beef or chicken. In this case, I wouldn't do it for more than a couple of hours. Overall, great flavor and the final product easily compares to fajitas in some of my favorite mexican and tex-mex places.
Sooo good! We love it so much. I do double it and I add even more lime but we love it super limey. :)
Using half of the limes, this recipe is enough for about 1 1/2 lbs. of meat with a perfect tang to it. I kept everything else the same. Made two batches, one for steak and one for chicken, and made awesome fajitas last night!
I can only give this 4 stars because I didn't have everything it called for and had to make quite a few substitutions. This is a great base recipe that you can tweak to meet your families needs!
this was an excellent zesty fajita
My husband and I loved this marinade on flank steak. It tasted great and the meat was tender. We let it set for over 12 hours. We can't have the sodium that comes with using soy sauce and the others, so the lime is wonderful and no added salt!
I thought this was really good. Lots of lime flavour, which we like. I marinated it for about 24 hours and used a good steak. Perhaps a bit more spice next time. Thanks for a good recipe!
This recipe was easy and verrrrrrry good! Made a fresh tomato salsa to go along with it and it made the best fajitas we'd ever had. I'll never used the packaged fajita mixes again!!!!! :o)
It was ok....felt like it was missing something, so I added cumin. It was better!
I really enjoyed this marinade. I experimented on a large brisket - I know it sounds crazy! I pierced and marinated it for two days (forgot about it, lol) and when I grilled it up, I had soft flavourful tortilla beef. I doubled the amount of crushed red pepper flakes and added few dashes of Worchestershire sauce, as its sweetness compliments and binds all the other ingredients together. I served this with Authentic Mexican Tortillas, Roasted Tomato Salsa: recipes for both are on this website. This was a true allrecipes meal and great all around.
Lime is much too strong! If you make this dilute the lime juice or all you will taste is lime! I only marinated steak in this for 4 hours, thankfully not the recommended 12-24, and we could hardly eat it.
This was absolutely great!!! I marinated my chicken it for 24 hours and it was fantastic. Great recipe
This was very good! This will be my marinade for any fiesta type chicken from now on, I'm thinking next time I will do burritos with Rice and Black Beans. My only critiques are that I would use a little less Lime than called for, maybe 1.5 limes vs. 2 limes. Also, I was hoping with the red pepper flakes that this would have a kick but it was not spicy at all. I added some ceyenne pepper and it was PERFECT!
Great marinade - used with the asparagus chicken fajitas recipe also on this site. Really zippy on chicken strips.
This smelled AWESOME when they were marinated. When we used them in our quesadillas they were good but I wouldn't say they were fabulous. I'd like to try it again and just throw the chicken on the grill instead of putting it in something.
After trying many different approaches to beef fajitas -- this is now my favorite, go to recipe. I used this Saturday night for dinner -- and even though I only had 1 hour to marinate the meat, the flavor turned out great. Don't skip the anise, it adds a unique, distinctive flavor which is really nice. For meat, I used the tri-tip steaks from costco and cut them into strips before marinating.
This made flavorful, memorable fajitas. A bit hit!!
Not much flavor.
Wow, this was perfect, I thought the amount of lime was great. I will never use one of those silly seasoning packets again!
Tried this recipe but added 2tsp of soy sauce and replaced the coriander with lemon zest. Marinated flank steak and chicken breast but I only had 6hours to marinate. I cooked both meats on the grill and my guests loved them!
Delicious! I blended it in my Magic Bullet and then marinated sliced chicken breast. It was tender and very tasty. I served it on a salad with red peppers, cilantro & cheese. Delish! A definate keeper for us.
This was a great marinade. Thanks for the recipe!
This is awesome! (I did it with chicken) I would do it again and again! The flavor is fantastic-- it is a real keeper. It is not only great for fajitas but I would recommend it for just serving chicken or other meats by itself. Sarah
This rocked! I was only able to marinate for 3 hours, but the flavors were great and the (cheap) cut of meat was so tender and flavorful! I forgot green onions and used some chpped Vidalia onion, and had to use garlic powder in place of fresh, but it was still good. I'll follow the recipe as written next time. The fresh lime and fresh cilantro was a HUGE hit.
Quick and easy. Will use this marinade often.
I used this madinade to make chicken fajitas for an NFC playoff party. GREAT FAJITAS...Lousy game. :-(
I loved this recipe. IT is so colorful and the end result is delicious. It is worth waiting 24 hours for it to marinade. YUM
These were excellent I forgot the green onions, but man they were awesome will definitely make again we used chicken. LOVED IT!
Love this
This marinade was excellent! I thought the cilantro was going to be too strong, but it wasn't at all. The only change I made was to omit the anise seed, only because I didn't have any and couldn't find it in the grocery store. I also added about 1/4 tsp. of cumin. This tastes restaurant quality - hubby and I both loved it. Even my finicky teen didn't mind it. Will definitely be using again!
Wonderful! I loved the flavors and this made making them at home even better.
Super moist!
