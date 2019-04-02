Feta and Bacon Stuffed Chicken with Onion Mashed Potatoes

Having just read multiple reviews of this dish I will start by saying that yes, there are a number of ways the fat content can be reduced. However, I will review the dish based on the provided recipe. First of all, the top three things about this dish: the taste is quite flavorful, the presentation can be quite elegant, and there are several steps that can be done ahead. Those three things mean this dish lends itself very well to dinner party fare. On preparation: With respect to the chicken, you can do everything up to placing it in the oven in advance. I used quite a bit more oregano (probably 1 tbsp.) as I just wasn't getting enough flavor from the 1/8 tbsp. prescribed in the recipe. I also upped the pepper quite a bit. (Probably 1/2 - 3/4 tbsp.) I used panko instead of traditional bread crumbs and it browned BEAUTIFULLY! When purchasing your chicken, look for larger breasts as they are easier to stuff and you can get a lot more of the yummy filling in them. And trust me, the filling is VERY yummy. Because the breasts I purchased were smaller, I had leftover filling. I decided to add it to the mashed potatoes and it was delightful. I sauteed the onion and added three cloves of minced garlic. I mixed that with the leftover filling I had, the butter and sour cream and let it all sit until the potatoes were done, then mashed it into the onion/feta mixture. I served the chicken/mashed potatoes with fresh spinach and my whole family raved about the meal. (Kids included!!)