Feta and Bacon Stuffed Chicken with Onion Mashed Potatoes

Good grief people! You are supposed to rate the recipe on HOW IT TASTES not on how the picture looks or how many calories are in it or the ingredients you THINK should have been included. If you haven't eaten it please don't make the rest of scroll through useless reviews to find helpful ones!
How bout cutting out 2/3 of the calories and getting great flavor out of this great recipe. I used low fat sour cream, low salt bacon. Instead of breading the chicken and cooking in bacon fat, I pan seared in olive oil and baked until done...it was excellent and not heavy at all..nice and brown on all sides yum
Having just read multiple reviews of this dish I will start by saying that yes, there are a number of ways the fat content can be reduced. However, I will review the dish based on the provided recipe. First of all, the top three things about this dish: the taste is quite flavorful, the presentation can be quite elegant, and there are several steps that can be done ahead. Those three things mean this dish lends itself very well to dinner party fare. On preparation: With respect to the chicken, you can do everything up to placing it in the oven in advance. I used quite a bit more oregano (probably 1 tbsp.) as I just wasn't getting enough flavor from the 1/8 tbsp. prescribed in the recipe. I also upped the pepper quite a bit. (Probably 1/2 - 3/4 tbsp.) I used panko instead of traditional bread crumbs and it browned BEAUTIFULLY! When purchasing your chicken, look for larger breasts as they are easier to stuff and you can get a lot more of the yummy filling in them. And trust me, the filling is VERY yummy. Because the breasts I purchased were smaller, I had leftover filling. I decided to add it to the mashed potatoes and it was delightful. I sauteed the onion and added three cloves of minced garlic. I mixed that with the leftover filling I had, the butter and sour cream and let it all sit until the potatoes were done, then mashed it into the onion/feta mixture. I served the chicken/mashed potatoes with fresh spinach and my whole family raved about the meal. (Kids included!!)
This was super yummy. I only made the chicken part, because it felt like to heavy of a meal with the potatoes too. I made a couple of small changes...I added parmeson cheese to the bread crumbs as well for the coating. I also added minced garlic and shallots to the stuffing. Rather then frying the chicken, I put 1/2 pat of butter on each breast and baked the chicken in the oven. It took about 45 minutes to cook complete. Make sure to spray the baking pan with non-stick spray!
Sounds delicious so wanted to read reviews. Why on earth would you even open a recipe called FETA and BACON with MASHED if you're counting calories? Read line 1 "Not for anyone watching their diet !!" Do your thing and don't try to impose your views on those of us who want to enjoy a great meal at least once in awhile. There is a whole section of Allrecipes devoted to low calorie recipes. Go there.
It's always tempting to cook chicken longer, and I'm glad I didn't in this instance. Using 3, thick, bonelss, skinkless breasts, the cook time was perfect. (Nothing worse than overdone, dry chicken.) Cooked the bacon to a crisp and crumbled them in with the feta mixture. I recommend a little more sour cream in the stuffing. Well worth the prep - both were delicious. Thank you for the recipe, the next day at work every passerby saw my leftovers and wanted the recipe.
Wow! This was absolutely scrumptious! This was my first time stuffing chicken so I was a little worried about how it would turn out. Well...as it turns out, I'm a pretty good chicken stuffer! :) Made exactly as recipe calls except I used real bacon bits instead of frying some fresh. Because of this I had to brown the chicken in vegetable oil, so I didn't have the bacon taste throughout. Next time I'm using real bacon. The stuffing was delicious and not nearly as hard to stuff in the chicken as I would have thought. I did not make the potatoes only because my husband hates onions. Very pleased with the look and taste of the end result...definitely making this again soon!
This was really good! I didn't have feta, so I used what I had; parm, swiss, and cheddar. I also added 1/4 cup chopped walnuts and a little garlic. Instead of breading the chicken, I just dipped it in milk and flour and browned the breasts in the bacon grease BEFORE I stuffed them. Came out great!
As I often do, I offered this to my Level 2 Culinary Arts Class whose iterpretation of Feta was correct and used Cow's Milk Feta, however since most of the emphasis was on bacon and bacon fat (I loath the word grease) the subtle flavours of the chicken were masked. We also followed the rule and completed the accompanying onion mashed potatoes and fouind that here the bacon was also detected. I am always reluctant to have too many animals vying for attention so the combination of pig, poultry and dairy required some unorthodox handling and to those who may have added goat feta, the complexity of the compound is even more so. However, others who made it enjoyed it and the bottom line in cooking art is to enjoy the process and the result to be aimed for.
I haven't made this yet but am certainly going to make it in the next few days. I gave it 5 stars because I could taste it in my mind and it is right up my alley ingredient wise. I noticed that several people criticized the recipe without trying it because of the quantity of bacon, bacon fat and cream used. Well big deal, no one says you have to eat like this every day. Indulge yourself once in a while, it feels good. A famous Food Network Chef was asked why he used a certain ingredient instead of a "healthier" one. His response was "I will not sacrifice flavor nor texture for health." He went up several notches in my book. The bacon could be detected throughout the dish. Of course it could, that's why you use bacon in the dish in the first place.
I used much less bacon and feta and low fat sour cream to try and lighten this up a bit. I also used only one egg for the breading and about half a cup of seasoned bread crumbs. I made the accompanying onion mashed potatoes and thought they were a nice compliment to the chicken. I could also only eat half my chicken so I saved the other half for lunch the next day. As someone who is watching my weight, I still think that this is a good recipe and will definately make it again, like all good and rich food, it will just be in moderation :)
I have made this and it is very good and easy to make. For those of you who rated it on calorie count and to many animals in the mix, I say, if it isn't something you would eat because of the calories or animals involved, then maybe you shouldn't be rating the recipe. I say rate it on flavor, taste and texture, all of which, in ths recipe, gets 5 stars!
This was really good. I used panko instead of regular bread crumbs and I had to use a red onion up, so I used that in the potatoes. I loved the potatoes the best. The chicken was good, I flattened it and then rolled it up w/ the cheese stuff in the middle. Thanks for a great and very rich meal.
Delicious, yummy, yummy! A little laborious on the prep work, but well worth the effort if you want to make an impressive meal!! I added green beans flavored with garlic and salt as a side dish. Great meal!!
mmm delicious! I made this as is. If I was to change anything I would just re write the recipie instead of putting it in a review. With that said it was a hit and my finiky wife loved it...but then everything tastes better with bacon
This was a hit with my girlfriends. And no, this is not an 'everyday' meal but one of those 'special' occasion meals that one fixes once in a while. Hence, splurging a bit on calories is not the end of the world. Totally agree that the bacon grease is a must for flavor purposes, in my opinion. I'm not a bacon-lover but I didn't mind it in this recipe. This can easily be served with a spring salad and some asparagus and nix the mashed potatoes, if calories are a concern, and you'll still be satisfied.
seashell66
Rating: 4 stars
05/10/2011
I followed the recipe exactly how it was written and it came out great!! My husband really loved it, and he's not a big fan of chicken.
Delicious recipe!! My husband claimed to be in a "trance" afterwards:) My only suggestion is to brown the chicken before stuffing, and for less time. I browned my first piece for the suggested 2 minutes on each side, and it ended up burning.
Instead of Feta you could use Fontina, Havarti, Monterey Jack, Muenster or Pepper Jack, but they won't have as much flavor as Feta. I also agree with the lower fat version, low-fat sour cream, don't use the bacon grease or so much bacon.
bloody amazing, my mother calls this dish restaurant quaility food. I used 4 chicken breast but did not change the amount of the filling. The potatoes by them selves needed salt but when paired with the chichen they were devine. Next time I want to add the left over feta filling into the potatoes and this will eliminate the need for salt as well as tie it into the dish better. I thought that the bacon was going to over power the chicken but gave a really nice flavour
First I would like to make the disclaimer that I did make a few changes in this recipe due to personal taste. The chicken: I used panko breadcrumbs instead of regular (for more texture) and added about 1 teaspoon of Italian seasoning to them for flavor. My boyfriend and I decided to cut a bit of fat and skipped the frying of the chicken, instead baking it in the oven completely. I felt the mashed potatoes were a bit dry so I added 2-3 tablespoons of milk. With these changes, I will DEFINITELY make this again. I think even made as-is the recipe would still be five star, though maybe only four for the potatoes.
Did a version of this that might be a little healthier...made the filling but added some green bell peppers to it and stuffed portobello mushrooms with the filling...baked at 425 degrees for twenty minutes. Easy, a little healthier, and delicious!!!
This recipe was easy to make and loved by the whole family. I did not make the mashed potatoes, instead I served with couscous and sauteed zucchini. I also did not bread the chicken, but that was a personal preference. I subbed blue cheese for the feta b/c that's what I had on hand. The cook time was just about right and the chicken came out flavorful, moist, and tender!
This review is for the stuffed chicken only as I didn't make the onion mashed potatoes. This chicken is wonderful. You must like the taste of feta cheese to enjoy this as it is a little strong. I changed the browning steps to this, which is why I only gave it 4-stars. I browned in the skillet before I added the stuffing. After browning, I then stuffed it and baked. We enjoyed the blend of flavors in this. The next time I make it, I will make the potatoes to go with it. Thanks Danielle for sharing the recipe.
Loved it. The only thing I did different was not cooking everything in bacon grease because we had bacon for breakfast so I used the left over bacon for the chicken. Fried everything in garlic olive oil. I also didn't have breadcrumbs so I used 1/4 cup flour and 1/2 cup of corn meal. It turned out great, will do it again.
5-11-2011 The results of this recipe are very tasty. However, the chef needs to reevaluate the cooking sequence. For example, the menu seems to imply putting the stuffing into the cavity prior to apllication of the egg, flour and crumbs. I switched the sequence on my third and fourth chicken breast putting the egg, flour and crumbs on first, then inserting the feta, bacon mixture. Additionally, I used cooking toothpicks to hold the flaps of chicken together. The meal was exceptional, especially the taters. My wife is German and was raised in North Dakota. She loved the potatoes and is my resident expert on the taste of potatoes. Try the meal, it is great. Just add sweet peas or something else to complete the meal.
This was a hit!! I used reduced fat Feta cheese, 1 tablespoon of oregano, and crackers mixed with garlic salt instead of breadcrumbs. I baked it in a 9X13 pan for 45 minutes in the oven instead of frying the chicken.
The chicken was terrific, but I did not care for the potatoes at all. My potato-loving daughter didn't even like them. The chicken was so filling anyway, that serving potatoes of any sort was over-kill. The chicken breasts were huge after I stuffed them. I will keep this recipe, but even though we all enjoyed it, it still cannot compare to the wonderful taste of Carrabba's Chicken Bryan made with goat cheese. This recipe is easy to find on the web. It tastes better and is actually less messy to make than this one. The breasts in this recipe held up surprisingly well throughout the browning and cooking and the stuffing mixture also stayed in place nicely. With Chicken Bryan you simply place the goat cheese on top of each cutlet. Next time I will try to combine these two recipes by using the Bryan ingredients but stuffing the cutlets. I still would have given this recipe five stars if it weren't for those plain nasty potatoes.
Delicious! I added mushrooms to the stuffing mix and used fat free sour cream and cooked the chicken in a bit of olive oil rather than reusing the saturated bacon fat which I am not fond of. The chicken was tender and yummy! I also did not make the potatoes, but opted instead for some whole wheat pasta. Thanks for sharing!
I DO watch my calories but this is worth the splurge....and the prep time. I actually did all the prep early in the day and the baking later. Only change I made was that I didn't have quite enough Feta on hand so I combined it with some bleu....this is a fantastic dish, regardless of healthiness! It is a "treat" meal as far as we are concerned. ALSO....most average eaters can be happy with HALF a breast, thereby enjoying this great recipe AND cutting some of the fat.
SOOOOO GOOOOOOD!!! and YES I agree with DivaMom!!! I love how people CHANGE the recipe and then give it a "LOW" rating or in this case "CHANGE the CALORIE COUNT"...LOL Maybe they should go to "WEIGHT WATCHERS SITE". Anyway this is a GREAT recipe. I did use much more sour cream than listed, used Italian Bread Crumbs (as this was all I had) and added a bit more spice but only because we love our food "wet, messy and spicy!" I also doubled the recipe for my "Big Eatin Family" EVERYONE from 6 yrs. old to 53 yrs. old LOVED IT, mash potatoes as well....A big hit and unfortunately, NOT enough left overs for ME! THANK YOU FOR THIS RECIPE....YUM YUM P.S. Next time I will adjust the amount of ingredients and add some fresh spinach.....YUM!
I made this last night! and it was wonderful...the only thing i changed, i made rissoto (the boxed kind but added wipping cream to make really creamy) instead of mashed potatoes w/ bacon, and the texture was great with the chicken and not too overpowering. i also used pre-cut bacon from the salad section (the real bacon, not bacos!), to cut down on the grease and time but this still added so much flavor. Also, i substituted the sour cream w/ the same amount of a sauteed mixture where i added alfredo sauce, wipping cream and freshly chopped garlic cloves...
I used turkey bacon and nonfat sour cream to cut down on fat in this dish and it was still very flavorfull. I also floured egged and breaded the chicken before I stuffed it. It was easier to handle that way. A new family favorite!
This was a wonderful recipe and surprisingly my 3 kids loved it as well. I had to change a few things though. I only had 6oz (3/4 cup) of Fetta so I added some Mozerella (3-4 oz). I also added an extra heaping teaspoon of sour cream. For the bread crumbs I used chopped up Italian Seasoned Stuffing. I also used a whole pound of bacon and cooked it crisp enough to crumble into 1/2 in pieces or less. I didn't worry about cooking it soft because bacon always softens when I bake it.
This is more a rating of a reviewer..the recipe is straight forward and I will try it soon..but just wanted to say that DivaMom gets it right.."review on taste and after you've actually tried the recipe" Thanks for great reviews.
This was really good! I liked the feta/bacon stuffing, but I think it needs to be eaten with the chicken, and not alone, or it is salt overload. I liked the potatoes as well, but i think next time I would sautee the onions in EVOO instead of the bacon grease to cut the fat content a wee bit. Thanks for sharing!
This dish was amazing! It was well worth the mess it left me with in the kitchen lol! I have never tried feta as I cannot get past the smell, so I used shredded cheddar instead. A major hit at my house! It made me think of Sunday dinners at my Grammas house when I was a kid! Thank you =)
You have got to be kidding me! Evidently only certain reviews are published? 1/8 of a Tablespoon? how much is that? 1/8 of a teaspoon? In a recipe this flavorful, how can such small amounts of anything affect taste? Looks good though, and I intend to try it. Jeffro. Based on recipe, I give it 4 stars
Amazing. This is the best-tasting dish I have ever created, my family LOVED it. My boyfriend begs me to make this every couple of weeks! So juicy and flavorful, although I had enough stuffing to prepare 4 chicken breast halves instead of 3, and they were still jam-packed. I also used a whole pound of bacon instead of 3/4ths of a pound, but that just made it taste even better! This recipe is definitely a keeper and made its way into my recipe box!!!
This was really great. I used olive oil instead of the bacon fat (I used some leftover bacon I fried a few days ago so I did not have the grease) I took another reviewers suggestion and used panko bread crumbs and it was perfectly crunchy! My kids loved this as well as my husband. I will make this again for sure! Thanks for the recipe!
Yum, I only made a slight detour from the original recipe...pan fried the bacon, and used cornflake crumbs instead of bread crumbs. The chicken was moist and flavourful. I don't think I stuffed it enough, I had 5 breasts and was left over with some of the bacon/cheese mixture. I used it in scrambled eggs the next day. Will make again, but not too often just because of high caloric intake, but delicious!
WOW!!! I'd never had feta cheese before and... WOW! This was so good! I had to triple the recipe to feed 9 people, next time I will triple the number of chicken breasts, and quadruple the amout of filling so that I can stuff them more full. But really just with a modist amount of filling this was really reallly good! Oh... and due to being short on time I couldn't make the taters :( but I really wanted to...
This dish was amazing! I was so surprised at how fast the chicken cooked and how absolutely tender and moist it was. The potatoes were really yummy too and I didn't need to add anything to it! We had leftovers for days and it was FAB!!
I made this with turkey bacon and reduced fat feta cheese. The recipe makes more filling than needed, but we ate the leftovers with crackers - delicious. Chicken came out very juicy and the combination of the smoky bacon and tangy feta cheese was incredible. Will definitely make this again!
Excellent recipe,I didn't change a thing the first time and all my family said was yummmm.For all you calorie worrier's try it with turkey bacon it is still excellent and you get all the flavor but less fat!
so this is my first hard recipe, i am so proud of myself for trying my best, i found trouble with the breadcrumbs part the didnt stick very well, and i didnt have all my measuring things so i did guess on the pepper and oregano part, but it dont hurt to guess sometimes lol live and learn,but i really enjoyed making this,everything came together well,but i did wrap each of my chicken breast with alumni foil individual, to help with holding the insides together and cooking faster, but i would make this again
This was a very tasty dish. My PICKY 3 year old ate a chicken breast with no questions or complaints. Hubby and I loved it I had to make sure I made him a leftover plate of this one. This one gets a thumbs up from me.
Danielle-you are an evil genius! Amazingly, this recipe called for everything I had laying around the house wrapped into one. Amazing. And it is delicious! I am not sure how I was supposed to cut up the chicken, (my problem, not the recipe's)so I ended up with the chicken being a little thicker than I think it is supposed to be. Other than that this dish is amazingly rich and delicious!!
we felt the feta was too strong, would cut is by half. we used the recipe as given, it is high calorie, so it would be beneficial to reduce the filling, which too overwhelming. had no trouble leaking out.a
This recipe was out of this world! I held mine together for the frying process using toothpicks. It was not extremely difficult or time consuming. The texture was great and the flavors went well together. With the mashed potatoes, it was the perfect combination of sweet and savory! Very pretty on the plate as well. Going to do this one again.
This is definitely worth the effort it takes to make it!!! The flavors of the bacon, feta and chicken blend so wonderfully. The chicken breasts I used were quite large so I cut them in half and it still worked well. Love, love this and have sent it to several relatives for them to enjoy also!
Very good! I had my teenagers make this for our family. Because they are new cooks, I had them just bake the chicken in a 9x13 covered with foil instead of the suggested way of cooking. The last few minutes they uncovered and broiled the tops to add some color. Because there was a bit of stuffing left over, I had them top each chicken with it and it browned nicely under the broiler. So delicious, I could use this recipe for company!
Feta and Bacon Stuffed Chicken with Onion Mashed Potatoes
Servings Per Recipe: 3 Calories: 1497.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 64.7g 130 %
carbohydrates: 118.9g 38 %
dietary fiber: 10.4g 42 %
sugars: 10.1g
fat: 84.2g 130 %
saturated fat: 35.5g 178 %
cholesterol: 343.3mg 114 %
vitamin a iu: 874.6IU 18 %
niacin equivalents: 35.9mg 276 %
vitamin b6: 2mg 122 %
vitamin c: 61.9mg 103 %
folate: 215.5mcg 54 %
calcium: 444.9mg 45 %
iron: 8.4mg 47 %
magnesium: 150.7mg 54 %
potassium: 1975.5mg 55 %
sodium: 1960.6mg 78 %
thiamin: 1.4mg 143 %
calories from fat: 757.4
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.