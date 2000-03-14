Burnt Butter Frosting
This unusual frosting recipe is made with burnt butter! It is excellent on yellow cakes, and I always get rave reviews. Do not substitute margarine for butter in this recipe!
SO GREAT! My Sister in law made cookies recently frosted with a similar recipe and only stated it wa "Brown butter frosting." This was exactly it! I used it to frost butterscotch cookies---fabulous!Read More
I have had burnt butter frosting before however; this wasn't what I expected. It was gritty and tasted like pure sugar. I believe the problem was the recipe was written down and I used granulated sugar vs. powdered sugar. HEEELLLLOOO! I will try again this weekend and anticipate much better results. :-) I tried this again and the texture was better but still not exactly what I was looking for. However, it was still good on my carrot cake!Read More
I was glad to find this recipe, as I had accidently burnt some butter and didn't know what to do with it. I made Blonde Brownies from this site and frosted them with this. I love the flavor of the burnt butter frosting- I've never had it before!
What more can I say than "wow". It had a very interesting flavor, for sure, and although nobody really seemed to "love" it, every drop of the icing was licked out of the bowl and eaten off of the cake! Addicting!
This is the best tasting frosting ever! The name is mis-leading, the butter isn't burnt but heated just enough to give it a nutty flavor. I used this to frost all my christmas cookies last year (except the white santa b/c this frosting is yellow) and everyone raved about the flavor.
I love this "burnt" flavor of frosting. I tasted it at a friends birthday, and she said she just throws things together, and didn't really have a recipe, so I came to allrecipes to find one, and wahlah. I tried it on a birthday cake with my family, and we loved it. It is pretty sweet, so just put a thin layer on the cake. Very Yummy!
Thanks for this recipe! My grandmother use to make this all the time on her spice cake or carrot cake. I forgot about it until I saw this recipe. Love the flavor!
I personally loved it! Very interesting and I couldn't eat it alone, it was too rich but on top of a fudge brownie it would be great. My husband said it was too buttery but I give it 5 stars for uniqueness?!
Very different, but very good too! It's one of those recipes that just happens to taste ten times better than it sounds )i.e. "burnt butter!?!?" but really -- it's great! :)
This was easy to make (just keep a constant eye on the butter) but it didn't taste very good. My kids LOVED it however. It sets up quickly, so frost and sprinkle asap.
I made banana cupcakes from an old family recipe and it didn't have the frosting recipe on it! I found this one and it was just what I was looking for! A half recipe was plenty to frost about 30 cupcakes.
Easy AND delicious! I cut the recipe in half for 20 cupcakes and I still have some leftover. The frosting does set quickly so you have to move fast. My butter turned tan and continued to darken after I removed from heat so have all of the ingredients ready to mix.
Good icing that pairs well with Simply White Cake on this site.
very yummy and stiffens quickly. Add "darker" flavorings to it for another aspect.
This was pretty sweet possibly too sweet. Also I've only ever heard this called "Browned/Brown Butter Frosting". I enjoyed the flavor a lot but I wish there was a way to make it have a similar texture and less sweetness. I wonder if cornstarch alone might do the trick. I might try it and use the recipe again. I subbed pressed apple juice for the milk with positive results.
Really tasty! I had just ran out of milk so I used 1/2 and 1/2. I only used half of the recipe and spread it on the Banana Cake VI from this site.
Loved this - comes together quickly -- taste like penuche frosting. You have to work fast when frosting because it becomes rough when it cools. I found it stayed smoother if you used a piping bag than just applying to the cupcake or cake. Will definately be in my recipe file.
Its's very buttery! It has a very rich flavor. And for the new baker ,like me, when the mixer is waiting for light and fluffy it doesn't come. I found that it created a lots of balls and ran out of patience and so added the milk. That did the trick.
I used this frosting on banana cupcakes for a work function. They got rave reviews! Everyone thought the frosting was yummy and not overly sweet. Mine was not gritty and held it's shape when piped. I will use it again.
This tastes EXACTLY like the creamy fudge you buy from gourmet fudge places.... same taste, consitency. And is 1/8th of the cost! Absolutely to die for... not to mention easiest and fastest thing to make!
I did not like the texture it had. It was too watery, I have just finished making it and had to put it in the freezer to see if it will thicken up. This is the third recipe I have tried and for some reason I just can't get it down. Any advice?
I LOVE this frosting!!! I first had it at my in laws over spice cake...Its so wonderful our whole family always requests it. It has a very buttery flavor, unlike any frosting I've ever had! It is especially great for fall desserts. Try over spice cake (our fave) or pumpkin/sweet potato muffins, delish!!
very good made it for birthday cake for my cousin
More appropriately named Browned Butter Frosting... (I wouldn't want burnt anything)! Deliciously unique flavor that complemented both the carrot cake and marbled cupcakes that I made. It was ridiculously sweet so I may make some modifications the next time I use this recipe, but it really had a nice rich flavor from the carmelization. Will keep on file for future recipes! Very versitle: I'm sure it would go nicely with many different flavors (banana, caramel, chocolate...) and treats (cookies, cakes, brownies...).
The consistency was ok, but the icing was too sweet and the flavour slightly odd. I wouldn't make this again.
Very good frosting! And it taste just like name but a whole lot better!
Yum!
Very good frosting recipe. Not too sweet as a lot of icings are. I added some red food dye to make the icing pink, turned out very beautiful.
I used this frosting to make the skin on Mario's cake for my brother's birthday cake. The color was just right for that. I didn't let the butter burn much at all though. It was a darkish yellow when I took it off the stove.
O..M...G!! This is the BEST frosting I have ever tasted! I followed the recipe exactly and I couldn't help but taking bites of it every few minutes! I used it to frost my turkey day carrot cake.. yum.
This is my default frosting recipe. It seems a lot fancier than plain vanilla and it goes well with many cake flavors. It sounds better if you call it "browned butter frosting". If you've really burned the butter you'd better start again!
I had burnt butter frosting a couple weeks ago and loved it and then found this recipe. I made it today for a burnt sugar cake(II from this site). Well I need to pay better attention to the serving because I made it for 2 9" round cakes and it is not enough to ice all around. I have filling and then just on the top layer. The same thing happened to the person whose cake I had tried before. When he did it though it was enough for the flavor maybe make it a little thinner to drizzle a little. I also did not start the butter at med high. I started on low while I was getting everything else started and then turned it up and it browned quickly, the OP said he had a hard time getting to brown. He did not use this recipe but had told me it was similar when I showed it to him>
This is now my favorite frosting of all time! I added about 3 tbsp. more butter, and a few tablespoons of cream. Topped with chopped walnuts. Sooooooo good!
I don't know if I messed up or not, but I didn't like the flavor. It reminded me of the melted butter I used for lobster. I wondered if maybe the spoon I used was melting into the butter, but it didn't smell like plastic. I had my husband taste the frosting, and he said it was fine, but I don't like it. I am sure I cooked it long enough, it did turn brown.
Yum yum yum~!! I got a little carried away the first time I attempted to make this and didn't add the sugar slowly... oops! But the second time it was perfect!
I really like this frosting as does my family. I've made it twice so far. The first time was a comedy of errors, and at first I thought it was too sweet, but when I ate a piece of cake the second day it was wonderful. I also initially thought that I was to transfer the melted butter to a bowl and proceed from there. Big Mistake - as it does set up quickly, and on top of that it was as thought the frosting was too thick and striped the part of the mixer that the blades go in, I had to throw that mixer away. So I've tried it again this time with a chocolate cake (yellow the first time)- following directions, and one thing I realized is that the heat from the pot helps the mixing process, and helps to liquify the ingredients, and this second time the consistency, the taste, everything - just perfect.
Wonderful toffee taste. Very sweet! I piped it in thin lines onto brownies, and it was delicious. Might have been overpowering to spread like a frosting though.
This recipe is one of my childhood favorites. It has a very unique taste that goes with tons of different cakes. It's super easy to make and you don't need a lot because a little goes a long way.
Awesome
Good frosting. I don’t know why it said that it would frost 24 cupcakes. I made half, and it was barely enough for 12.
Worst frosting I ever made & I have been baking for 35 years. What a waste of ingredients.
I made this as a drizzle for cinn a buns. It was wonderfull. Had lots left over. Putting this on a double fudge cake,hope its as good on it.
I could eat this frosting all by itself. You have to use it quickly because it sets very fast
Easy to make and easy to frost. I added a pinch of salt, but that's just me...
I tried it , it was very easy to make but definitely to sweet. I had mixed result s with my kids my older son didn't like it to much but my younger son and my husband loved it...
oh my. This is divine. I used it on banana cream cupcakes in place of another frosting I didn't have the ingredients for. The only draw back is that is does set up fast, but really who cares when it tastes this good?
I give this frosting 6 stars! WOW! This is seriously the best frosting I have ever tasted. It is very very rich so a little goes a long way. I used it to top some peanut butter cupcakes. Fab combination. Thanks so much for this recipe!!
