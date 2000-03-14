I had burnt butter frosting a couple weeks ago and loved it and then found this recipe. I made it today for a burnt sugar cake(II from this site). Well I need to pay better attention to the serving because I made it for 2 9" round cakes and it is not enough to ice all around. I have filling and then just on the top layer. The same thing happened to the person whose cake I had tried before. When he did it though it was enough for the flavor maybe make it a little thinner to drizzle a little. I also did not start the butter at med high. I started on low while I was getting everything else started and then turned it up and it browned quickly, the OP said he had a hard time getting to brown. He did not use this recipe but had told me it was similar when I showed it to him>