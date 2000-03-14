Burnt Butter Frosting

4.3
52 Ratings
This unusual frosting recipe is made with burnt butter! It is excellent on yellow cakes, and I always get rave reviews. Do not substitute margarine for butter in this recipe!

Recipe by Cheryl

5 mins
6 mins
11 mins
12
1 frosting for one 9x13 inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Place the butter in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Cook, stirring constantly, until the butter is a nice tan color. If it gets dark brown or black you have allowed it to burn too long. When butter has been "burned" remove the saucepan from the heat.

  • Slowly mix in confectioners' sugar and vanilla. Beat on high speed of an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Beat in the milk a tablespoon at a time until desired spreading consistency is achieved. Use frosting immediately, as this frosting will set up quickly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
225 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 39.9g; fat 7.7g; cholesterol 20.3mg; sodium 54.9mg. Full Nutrition
