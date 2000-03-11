Boston Cream Pie III

17 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 4
  • 3 3
  • 2 2
  • 1 5

Boston Cream Pie is really a cake consisting of 2 layers of yellow cake filled with pastry cream and topped with chocolate glaze. This recipe is easier than it looks and well worth the effort!

By Jackie

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
2 hrs
cook:
1 hr
total:
3 hrs
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 2 layer 8 inch cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Filling
Chocolate Glaze

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease and flour 2 - 8 inch round cake pans and line bottoms with rounds of parchment paper. Sift together the cake flour, baking powder and salt; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, cream together 1/2 cup butter and 1 cup sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well with each addition, then stir in 1 teaspoon vanilla. Add the flour mixture alternately with 3/4 cup milk. Mix only enough to blend thoroughly; do not overmix.

  • Divide the batter between 2 - 8 inch pans. Bake in the preheated oven for 25 to 30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Allow to cool.

  • To make the Pastry Cream Filling: In a small saucepan, heat 1 cup milk to the boiling point and remove from heat. In a heatproof mixing bowl, beat 3 egg yolks until smooth. Gradually add 1/2 cup sugar and continue beating until pale yellow. Beat in 1/4 cup flour. Pour the hot milk into the egg yolk mixture in steady stream, beating constantly. When all the milk has been added, place the bowl over a pan of boiling water so that the bowl is not touching the water, or pour the mixture into the top of a double boiler. Heat, stirring constantly, until thickened. Cook 2 minutes more, then remove from the heat. Stir in 1 tablespoon butter and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Let cool.

  • To make the Glaze: In the top of a double boiler, melt the chocolate with 2 tablespoons butter. When smooth, remove from the heat and beat in the confectioners sugar to make a thick paste. Add 1/2 teaspoon vanilla. Beat in a little of the hot water. If the glaze does not have a spreadable consistency, add more water 1 teaspoon at a time.

  • To assemble the cake, spread the cooled pastry cream over one of the cake layers. Place second cake layer over pastry cream and spread the chocolate glaze over the top using a metal spatula. Dust top with confectioners sugar. Refrigerate any leftover cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
384 calories; protein 6.1g; carbohydrates 54.9g; fat 16.2g; cholesterol 164.9mg; sodium 286.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022