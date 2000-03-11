Boston Cream Pie III
Boston Cream Pie is really a cake consisting of 2 layers of yellow cake filled with pastry cream and topped with chocolate glaze. This recipe is easier than it looks and well worth the effort!
Boston Cream Pie is really a cake consisting of 2 layers of yellow cake filled with pastry cream and topped with chocolate glaze. This recipe is easier than it looks and well worth the effort!
I can only rate the filling and glaze. I used a cake mix instead of the cake recipe. I cooked the cake in loaf pans instead of a round pan. I used the filling and chocolate glaze recipe. I doubled the chocolate glaze recipe and it covered the tops of the cakes and drizzled down the sides. It was enjoyed by all at Christmas dinner.Read More
The cakes tasted like bisquik pancakes, the frosting was too rich for my taste, and the custard was very tedious to make. It ended up as a lovely cake with horrid taste that just wasn't worth the time.Read More
I can only rate the filling and glaze. I used a cake mix instead of the cake recipe. I cooked the cake in loaf pans instead of a round pan. I used the filling and chocolate glaze recipe. I doubled the chocolate glaze recipe and it covered the tops of the cakes and drizzled down the sides. It was enjoyed by all at Christmas dinner.
The cakes tasted like bisquik pancakes, the frosting was too rich for my taste, and the custard was very tedious to make. It ended up as a lovely cake with horrid taste that just wasn't worth the time.
Less of a review right now, and more of a question. 3 egg yolks are listed twice on the recipe ingredient list...are 3 yolks supposed to be incorporated into the batter? I made it without the three yolks, and it baked fine, and the cake tastes good, but it seems pale and a little dense. Would adding the 3 yolks make a positive difference?
I would suggest using yellow cake mix, and a vanilla custard pudding and topping with the satiny chocolate glaze from this site. Much easier and very tasty!
I used 4 egg whites with 2 yolks. I replaced the filling with vanilla pudding which saved alot of time. And added a crust with 1 cup flour, 1/4 cup sugar and 1/2 cup butter.
Not bad, not bad at all. The glaze was a bit too runny, but thats easily adjustable. Will make it again,,,, when I have time and energy,,lol.
I used a different cake recipe and this pastry cream recipe. Blah! Not thick enough by any means. It seeped out the side and ran all over the place. It was ugly, but tasted great.
This recipe is awesome! I made this at my work, and it came out beautiful, and sold out right away! I have never even baked a cake from scratch before! Soooo easy!
I followed instructions exactly for the pudding, but mine is thick, but not thick enough to stand up a layer of cake by itself. It tastes good though.
A few comments I would like to sgare on this cake: 1-it doesn't write here how to assemble the cakes on top of eachother. 2-the custard recipe comes out more of like some dense sugary-milk, very unlike the custard texture & did not taste good. 3- the chocolate glaze should be doubled.
The cake was a little spongier than I expected, but the filling was delicious! I made them into cupcakes, and they were a big hit!
Wish I had read the reviews before I made this. I misplaced my "tried and true" Boston Cream Pie recipe and decided to give this one a try. It didn't even compare.
I have made this twice and will make it again. My guests loved it. I made more ganache the second time cause I have some major chocolate lovers at my house.
I made this for my step sons birthday and the filling was a mess! it never came close to thickening and I followed the directions to the letter.
Followed the recipe to the letter. The only decent part is the glaze. Cake was dry and the filling lacking in proper flavor. I will not make this recipe again.
The only thing I had problems with was the filling. It came out very runny, no matter what I did. Otherwise, it came out very well.
the center was a bit of a mess, though it tasted fine
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections