Corn and Avocado Salad

A wonderful corn salad, savory and fresh-tasting. This recipe is fabulous with silver queen corn in the summer, but is also great with yellow sweet corn all year long!

By Mary

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Saute bacon in a large, deep skillet over medium high heat until evenly brown. Drain, crumble and set aside.

  • In a large bowl, combine the lettuce, red bell pepper, green onions and corn, and mix together. Carefully stir in the cubed avocado.

  • In a separate small bowl, whisk together the red wine and vinegar dressing, the blue cheese dressing, and the honey.

  • Pour the dressing mixture over the salad and toss. Add bacon just before serving to keep it crunchy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
808 calories; protein 15.4g; carbohydrates 51.7g; fat 64.6g; cholesterol 40mg; sodium 634mg. Full Nutrition
