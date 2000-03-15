Corn and Avocado Salad

Nice and different when you don't feel like your regular old salad. I served it with a bit of pesto pasta and ciabatta on the side, and it was a great summer lunch. However, I had to make some changes. I had to use a yellow pepper instead of a red one, and that with the corn made it look like a yellow mess on lettuce. I would definitely go for the red next time. Also dicovered too late that I had no honey, added a bit of sugar trying to fix it, but I'm sure it wasn't the same. And finally, the recipe doesn't say so, but it would be nice to chill it for a bit before serving. I'll make this again, and try to follow the recipe more closely.

