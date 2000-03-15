Corn and Avocado Salad
A wonderful corn salad, savory and fresh-tasting. This recipe is fabulous with silver queen corn in the summer, but is also great with yellow sweet corn all year long!
Nice and different when you don't feel like your regular old salad. I served it with a bit of pesto pasta and ciabatta on the side, and it was a great summer lunch. However, I had to make some changes. I had to use a yellow pepper instead of a red one, and that with the corn made it look like a yellow mess on lettuce. I would definitely go for the red next time. Also dicovered too late that I had no honey, added a bit of sugar trying to fix it, but I'm sure it wasn't the same. And finally, the recipe doesn't say so, but it would be nice to chill it for a bit before serving. I'll make this again, and try to follow the recipe more closely.Read More
Recipe was very good. Other than adding some tomatoes, I followed the recipe as is. Salad dressing a tad too sweet - would use 1/2 the honey next time. Also, the corn, avocado, peppers, bacaon, etc. were very "heavy" and made their way down to the bottom of the salad bowl - next time I will arrange the salad on individual salad plates and drizzle the salad dressing on top for a more appealing and dramatic look.
So yummy! I added tomatoes to my salad. Oooh, but the calories.
This was really good. I roasted my corn on the grill brushed with olive oil and sprinkled with garlic salt first. Also added cucumber. I'm surprised not more people have tried and rated with recipe. Great summer salad. Dressing was unbelievably good. Not hard to make.
Great salad! Thanks for the recipe!
Nice salad! I used baby corn and romaine. I thought I had regular corn and was mistaken - will try that next time, but enjoyed it fine with baby corn, too. Thanks!
Mary, This was so good!!! Quick and easy also...
This was good,anything with avocado is good,but it seem to me it needs something but I don't know what.
Pretty good, but, given my "tweaks," I thought it only fair to give this recipe only four stars as written. Rather than use prepared/commercial dressings, I used a quarter-cup each of olive oil and wine vinegar ... and three tablespoons of crumbled bleu cheese. I also used half of the called-for bacon; just didn't think it needed all eight slices. I also eliminated the lettuce altogether and added a diced tomato and a diced cucumber. This will be my lunch at the office next week. Oh ... and, perhaps because of my cutting back on the bacon and eliminating the bottled dressings, I found the final salad benefited by the addition of healthy pinch of Kosher salt.
Left out the bacon. For the dressing I used some balsamic vinegar, EVOO and 3-cheese Ranch dressing in the dressing portion. This would be great if you did the corn on the BBQ first before cutting it off the cob. I think this makes way more than 4 servings, and so we couldn't keep the leftovers because the avocados were brown and mushed up with everything. Still good though, will just make less of it next time.
My go-to recipe for pot luck salads in the summer!
What a great salad! I made the dressing with a balsamic vinegarette and peppercorn ranch (that's what I had on hand) but still wonderful.
Very good. Not for the calorie conscious, but a nice treat.
This salad was so good. I made a different dressing - I used ranch dressing mixed with hot sauce and smashed avocado.
Very tasty and family approved. Changes to recipe: omitted bacon and lettuce (due to kid's preferences) and used about 1/4 cup red wine vinegar instead of red wine and vinegar salad dressing.
The pink dressing, visually, was a little weird, but we had this close to Valentine's Day, so I told my family it was a Valentine's Salad. Otherwise though, the taste was great! A good salad...we enjoyed it!
Id been looking for this recipe for so long! It didn’t disappoint!!
We try to eat mostly raw, colorful vegetables and use meat as a side dish. This recipe didn't mention cooking the corn, so I didn't. Everything else was exactly as written, except instead of 2 heads of butter lettuce, I substituted baby greens for 1 of the heads of lettuce. We *loved* it. The corn was sweet and crunchy! I was afraid it would be too oniony, but the flavors came together very well. We forgot to add the crumbled bacon to the salad, but definitely will next time, as I think it will help by being a salty complement to the somewhat sweet dressing.
Butterhead lettuce was not available so I used red leaf lettuce instead. This is a great combo of flavors and is perfect on hot summer days. The dressing needs doubled in my opinion.
