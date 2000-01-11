Honey Syrup

This is a great syrup for pouring over gingerbread, but it is wonderful on almost anything. For best flavor, poke holes in the cake with a fork before pouring syrup.

Recipe by DeniseNH

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
2 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small saucepan, combine the honey, water, lemon juice and lemon zest. Cook over medium heat stirring occasionally until boiling. Continue to boil until the mixture is reduced by a fourth. Pour warm syrup over cake and allow to sit for a few minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
130 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 35.4g; sodium 1.8mg. Full Nutrition
