Honey Syrup
This is a great syrup for pouring over gingerbread, but it is wonderful on almost anything. For best flavor, poke holes in the cake with a fork before pouring syrup.
This syrup went wonderfully with Honey Cake I. I did substitute some of the honey for marmalade because it was less expensive but it still had a great flavor and consistancy.Read More
It wasn't bad. But way too sweet for my family.Read More
Yum! This is sweet and actually tastes quite strongly of lemon/citrus. It is very light tasting at the same time, in fact if you put it on a cake or pancakes - like I did, on Buttermilk Pancakes - it will make the cake taste LIGHTER. I made a half batch of this exactly per directions, it was much better than the actual pancakes, and it keeps fine in fridge (no seperating sugar or guck or anything). A winner!
This one is very tasty, but also VERY sweet, so don't pour too much... I tried it with pancakes and it was a perfect match.
Perfect for French toast or pancakes here in Spain, where you just can't find maple syrup! A couple times I've just used honey and lime sorbet and zapped it in the microwave--same thing. Yum.
If you have any leftovers, you can make lemon honey tea. Its great for the winters or when your sick. Also my family and I used it on waffles. Delicious.
This is a simple syrup, but very tasty. I made this to drizzle over slices of angel food cake. I used a mild Acacia honey and added a small splash of fresh orange juice in addition to the lemon. While off the heat, I added a few drops of vanilla.
Wonderful alternative to sugary store bought syrup. Love the citrus flavor! And..you don't need a whole lot to get the sweetness you vwant!
This was DELISH! Used this on Belgian waffles and it was awesome. Kids loved it. You need very little to get the flavor because it is strong.
I tried it on an Ice-Cream sundé and it was the topping! It was amazing and seen as I am only 11, my sisters, brother and stepmum all said they loved it and I should make it more often!!!
This is a tasty syrup, just don't know what I want to use it for yet. I was thinking of pancakes, but now that I taste it, I'm not sure. It might taste good on strawberries, or pound cake.
I read the reviews that cautioned it was too sweet, so I doubled the lemon zest and added a pinch of salt, turned out great! Wonderful on crepes with melted butter or on pancakes with berries just to name a few - will likely keep this in stock in my fridge.
