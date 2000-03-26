Carrot Cake Bars
This is a very moist carrot cake using baby food carrots. I frost it with a Cream Cheese Frosting, then cut into bars.
My entire family loves this recipe...however we've revised it a bit...we substitute an equal amount of apple sauce for the oil. Makes the cake lighter and drastically reduces the fat calories. Now if we can just make the frosting calorie free!!! : )Read More
Let me say up, this is a very good recipe as far as ease of preparation and taste. For those reasons alone, I gave it 4 stars. But, I could not, in all good conscience, make this recipe as directed because of the high fat and sugar content. I substituted applesauce for the oil and Egg Beaters for the eggs. I used half whole wheat flour and half white flour. I cut the sugar back to 1/2 cup each and used Splenda and Brown Sugar Splenda. I like to be able to serve desserts, but without breaking the bank in terms of calories from sugar and fat. I highly recommend this recipe, but a healthier version of it.
These are outstanding! I followed the recipe (ingredient-wise) exactly. I made these with the suggested cooking time the first time and they were way too moist, but very flavorful. I made them again 5 days later and increased the cooking time by 15 minutes and they were PERFECT. Man, these are good. Thanks!
This is the best ever carrot cake! Everyone here just loved it. I made a three layer carrot cake out of the recipe with cream cheese icing. Just fabulous!
This is delicious. I didn't have a jelly roll pan so I used the biggest cake pan I had.. a little bigger than 9x13.. so I had to adjust cooking time to 40 to 45 minutes. It was more cake-like, moist and everybody loved it. I also used the whipped cream cheese frosting and sprinkled finely chopped pecans over. Thank you.
I served this for a baby homecoming party and it was a hit. This recipe is especially good for those who don't like little bits of anything in their carrot cake. It was just smooth and very tasty. I was even asked for the recipe. Didn't change the recipe a bit either!
Kids loved it. Cheaper alternative to baby food carrots is pureed steamed carrots. Just steam 2C baby carrots and put them in the blender. Other things I snuck in with the pureed carrots: juice of 1/2 orange, 1/2C applesauce, 1/2c grated coconut flakes. Added 1/2 C oatmeal to the flour. Doubled the spices. Threw in 1/2C raisins too. Baked same amount of time (30mins). Turned out perfect bars - moist and cakelike, but held together. Not gummy at all! Top with kefir cheese frosting or cream cheese frosting if regular frosting has too much sugar for you.
I make these bars for my husband every year on his birthday - they are his favorite. We tested several carrot cake cupcakes around town for our wedding reception and couldn't find one that we really liked, so my grandma tried this recipe out as a cupcake and they turned out great! She made them a week ahead of time, put them in the freezer and when thawed you couldn't tell they weren't from a bakery - they were still moist and delicious! So, a special thank you to Linda for this great recipe! Not the healthiest thing in the world but they were great for our wedding!
This was a very simple carrot cake bar. It took me about 30 minutes for the whole recipe (baking and prep time). It was really easy. It is very tasty too.
very yummy! I did sub some items like wheat flour for reg. and also I used huney for the sugar. Turned out very moist and yummy. Everyone really loved them. I WILL make again! Thanks!
We substituted apple sauce for 2/3 of the oil, and used half the sugar. They came out light and muffiny, and not too sweet, which was perfect for using Cream Cheese Frosting. They were more like a carroty spice cake than carrot cake, though...
These are absolutely delicious!! The only thing I changed was to substitute baking powder for baking soda (as there are no acidic ingredients in this recipe). I had this recipe from a community cookbook, but was a bit afraid to try it until I saw it posted here. Thank you for listing the exact pan and jar sizes needed. Many thanks for the recipe--it's a keeper!
Followed the recipe except baked in a 9x13 pan which took about 50 min. I frosted the cake with whipped cream cheese frosting..... yummy!
Pretty decent taste. Very easy...my husband took them to work and the soldiers scarfed them down. I added raisins and chopped pecans to the batter. I would make again because you can't ask for easier carrot cake.
This was incredibly easy to make. My family loved them! I did watch my baking time, I had to cook for over 30 minutes - but altitude, stove type, pan size/shape etc...would be to blame for that. They turned out light and fluffy, I added a cream cheese icing too, which made them PERFECT! My guess is the recipe would work with Banana baby food? I plan on trying it soon!
Wonderful carrot cake recipe! I made this for Easter dessert and even people who say they "don't care for carrot cake" loved this dessert! I topped it with a home made cream cheese frosting, of course. The one thing I did slightly different was that I baked it in a 9.5"x13.5" glass baking pan because I did not have the type of pan specified in the recipe. I turned down the temp to 340 and baked it for about 35 minutes before it was done in the center. It looked a bit dark on the outside, but this was just because of the carrots, I believe, because it turned out very moist and flavorful.
Love this recipe.
If you are looking for a great carrot cake this is it! Do not make any changes & then give it a different rating because you "made it better"! If you don't care for the calorie/fat content then DON'T use this recipe, look for a low-cal alternative & rate that recipe accordingly or submit your own creation... with that being said... Awesome! Super easy to make & I am always asked for this recipe. I've been using this as my go-to for years. You can bake this as a true cake or cupcakes (which is what I normally do). I frost with a cream cheese frosting and add crushed pineapple to it and it is fantastic!
I made this for a grad party and it was a huge hit. Several people asked for the recipe. Reading other reviews, I cut back the oil by 1/4 cup and it was still very moist. A lot of people thought it was a pumpkin cake, so the carrot baby food flavoring was not spot on, but still it was delicious!
Very moist and very easy to make. Great for picnics and BBQs!
This is so amazingly moist and good. I used dehydrated carrots that I blended. Will definitely be making this again.
Decent recipe. Using jars of baby carrots saves a lot of time and work as well. Took more like 30 minutes (not 20) to bake, and my oven's spot on. I heeded other's advice and substituted some of the oil (canola) with unsweetened applesauce - 1/2 cup to be exact. I'll go more if not all applesauce in the future. Maybe that impacted the bake time? These aren't really 'bars', though - it's more of a carrot sheet cake. Good flavor and moist. Great way to make a large amount for a party and to get kids to eat some carrots.
It was alittle too sweet, so I added another cup of flour 1 teaspoon of baking soda, and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Next time I'll use only 1 cup of sugar. I also used a can of sliced carrots and blended them up instead of baby food carrots.
Made this for Easter exactly how the recipe read. More like a spice cake and not as hardy as a carrot cake should be. Very good and would make again if I needed something fast and not time consuming.
I thought this was an easy and delicious recipe. The flavor is MUCH better the second day, so I'd suggest making it a day ahead. I needed desserts for two different Easter parties, and this recipe made enough for both! I used half egg substitute and half eggs, substituted unsweetened applesauce for half of the oil, and used Splenda instead of half the sugar. No one was the wiser, and the cake was still very moist and flavorful. I topped it with a basic cream cheese frosting. I cut it into squares, and it was definitely more of a cake than a bar. I definitely recommend this quick and simple recipe!
Very moist and delicious. If you are looking for the typical, more dense version of carrot cake, this isn't that. It is very good and I plan to make again, but it does not take the place of the original carrot cake. As others have said, it is similar to applesauce bars or banana cake bar in texture. It was definitely enjoyed by all!
Wonderful when baked in a jelly roll pan, as directed -- they always turn out wonderfully. I tried to make a layer cake for Easter, but will try another recipe next time - mine fell apart when I took them out of the pans.
Moist, tasty and definitely a crowd pleaser! I topped these bars with a homemade cream cheese frosting....absolutely wonderful!
I have made this for several years. I used to take it to work. They fought over the last few pieces. I frost with the Whipped Cream Cream Cheese Frosting on this site.
We love this cake. My two little ones helped me bake it into a bunny cake. We used a cream cheese frosting. I did have to bake it 30 minutes total. I used two round pans. Then I cut the one cake into a bow tie and ears. Then I cut strawberries to decorate.
Tastes great and has a nice texture-I added 1/2 cup pecans and a 1/2 cup of coconut to the batter-mine took more like 25 minutes to bake.
I did not care for this. The taste is very carrot baby food.
It may not be your classic recipe, but the flavor was great, and it was so easy to make. But as you'll notice you need to get a cream cheese icing recipe to go along with it.
Carrot Cake Bars by Linda. Similar to Paula Deen’s "Sweet Baby Jack's Carrot Cake." Subbed baking powder for soda; decreased oil to 1c ; sugar,1 1/2c. Bundt pan, 325, 50 minutes.
I used the recipe but made it into cupcakes and everyone liked it. I also used cream cheese frosting with it.
I can't rate this low because I used applesauce instead of oil and it was way to spongee. So I don't recommend using applesauce.
i added 1 tsp nutmeg and chopped pecans. delish!
This was delicious. I halved the recipe, using 2 jars of baby food carrots and canola oil. I also added more flour and baked it for about 30 minutes in a cake pan instead of the jelly roll so it was more like brownies. I didn't frost it. My toddler loved it! I'm having such a difficult time getting her to eat veggies and this was great. I wish I read the reviews before making it. Next time I'll try some of the healthier substitutions.
This was a very good recipe. I added unsweetened applesauce instead of the oil (healthier for you) and added 3 cups grated carrots instead of the baby food. Great with cream cheese frosting.
3.22.20... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/17460/carrot-cake-bars/# ... Suspiciously similar to Paula Deen’s recipe. No faces, I’ve made cakes including carrot cakes before. Subbed, as Rose did, baking powder for soda; decreased oil to 1c & sugar to 1 1/2c. Bundt pan, 325, 50 minutes. I like a more carroty - :o - flavor in m’carrot cake, but this could be step 1 in changing someone’s mind from thinking carrot cake tastes like a frosted carrot. Good for little kids or those with texture issues. ‘Sure came together fast. Thanks. Originally, as in two days ago,I rated this three stars; but considering it's gone - E & S devoured - one more. :) 'Frosted with WYP ... Sweet Baby Jack's.
Turned out
This is such an easy recipe and tastes great too! I used less sugar and added a pinch of nutmeg. I used pecans in the past as well. Cream cheese frosting is a must!
This was so good! I followed exactly and I think due to using the baby food it came out super moist. The only difference was it wasn't done in 20 minutes. I lost track of how many more mins I kept putting it in for but it was close to at least an extra 20. And I used a 9x13 pan and it was tall enough to be a cake, not bars. But def easy and delicious.
