Carrot Cake Bars

This is a very moist carrot cake using baby food carrots. I frost it with a Cream Cheese Frosting, then cut into bars.

By Linda

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
14
Yield:
1 - 10x15 inch jelly roll pan
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 10x15 inch jelly roll pan. Sift together the flour, baking soda, cinnamon and salt. Set aside.

  • In a large bowl, beat sugar, oil and eggs until smooth. Mix in the flour mixture. Stir in the baby food carrots.

  • Spread batter into a 10x15 inch jelly roll pan. Bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Allow to cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
412 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 44g; fat 25.2g; cholesterol 53.1mg; sodium 375.2mg. Full Nutrition
