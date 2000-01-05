Easiest Lemony Pound Cake

4.2
21 Ratings
  • 5 12
  • 4 4
  • 3 3
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

This sweet smelling cake is perfect on a summer evening. Serve surrounded with fresh flowers.

Recipe by Sara

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
1 - 9 inch springform pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9 inch springform pan.

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the cake mix and instant pudding. Add the eggs, butter, water and applesauce, mix with an electric mixer until smooth. Pour batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake for 30 to 35 minutes in the preheated oven, until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Let cake cool in the pan for 10 minutes before removing from pan to cool on a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
340 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 52.8g; fat 12.9g; cholesterol 56mg; sodium 533mg. Full Nutrition
