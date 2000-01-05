Easiest Lemony Pound Cake
This sweet smelling cake is perfect on a summer evening. Serve surrounded with fresh flowers.
This was excellent. I also used the whole package of pudding mix and added 1/2 cup of blueberries to the mixture as I poured it into the pan. After the cake cooled I added whipped topping and sprinkled another 1/2 cup of blueberries on top. Looked and tasted wonderful. I highly recommend this.Read More
This was not the easiest pound cake to make. It was way too thick....so thick my blender got hot and went out on me. However, it was a good tasting cake. If you have to beat by hand...good luck you will be beating all day/night.Read More
This was excellent. I also used the whole package of pudding mix and added 1/2 cup of blueberries to the mixture as I poured it into the pan. After the cake cooled I added whipped topping and sprinkled another 1/2 cup of blueberries on top. Looked and tasted wonderful. I highly recommend this.
I read all of the previous reviews and made changes accordingly. I used the entire package of lemon pudding mix, made sure that the cake mix wasn't the pudding kind, omitted the applesauce, added lemon juice and lemon flavoring and reduced fat sour cream. Baked it for 45 minutes. Delicious! Thanks!!
Simple, quick, easy and moist describes this great cake recipe. I needed a second cake for an outing, so I made one according to the recipe and one with 2T lemon juice, 2t lemon zest and one cup of sour cream (leaving out the applesauce). My family preferred the texture and taste of the second cake, but that's only because we are lemon fans; but the first cake was really very good also. Thanks for sharing, Sara.
This cake turned out wonderful. I took the others advice and skipped the applesauce and used sour cream. I just winged it and it turned out moist and a glaze of confectioners sugar and lemon juice was literally the "icing on the cake"!
This was the easiest Lemony Pound Cake ever. I went a step further and used a lemon cake mix instead of yellow cake mix and served it with Lemon Icebox Pie Ice Cream...it really kicked it off and the family raved over it. Thanks.
This was so easy, I too changed it up a bit. I used a lemon cake mix w/o pudding and used the whole box of pudding. I used 1/4 C of lemon juice instead of water and sour cream. Added a lemon glaze. Wonderful!!!!
This was great, I'm 9 months pregnant and craved something lemony... I did as another reviewer suggested and didn't add the applesauce but lemon juice, zest and sour cream... except I added a lot of juice and zest!!! It was fantastic, can't wait to make it again, just need another burst of energy! Thanks Sarah!
Absolutely terrific! I followed the recipe as written, but used the whole box of lemon pudding-it was great!One word of caution-do not use a cake mix that already has pudding in it-the cake was good while warm, but then became very "heavy". Recipe as written is great!
Very good! Made for a bake sale. Impressive and easy to make!
excellant recipe, loved it allot and so did everyone else
A wonderful lemon taste, but next time I'll try adding the entire small box of lemon pudding mix just to avoid wasting the remaining amount. I added blueberries and it was great!
WAY too heavy. This batter was so thick it wouldn't even spread over the bottom of a square pan, when I took it out of the oven it was still as round as when I poured it in. I would not make this again.
Sorry, but this was nothing like pound cake. I still gave it 3 stars because it was a good-tasting lemon cake, but we were disappointed that it wasn't what we were expecting. The title was misleading.
Talk about easy and great - this is a no brainer and comes out perfect. Instead of putting 5 tbl. of the pudding I just dumped the whole small box in and it came out fine. I used white chocolate instead of lemon pudding - Yum Yum
This was pretty good. I did some changes b/c the batter was too thick for me. I used one stick of butter instead of a half, and added 1/4 cup lemon juice. Good, but I think I am spoiled by regular "pound cake" and this was easy, just not to die for. Thanks for the recipe!
Maybe I've been spoiling myself with made-from-scratch cakes, but I thought this cake had a slight chemical taste, even though I added fresh lemon juice and lemon zest. Apparently I've become some sort of food snob ;)
This cake is delicious with a cup of coffee. I used french vanilla cake mix and the entire box of lemon pudding, added lemon extract and 1 cup of fresh blueberries. Definitely a keeper.
I goofed and bought the cake mix with pudding (it WAS lemon tho!). Incredibly dense and didn't rise quite right but sooooo delicious. Baked it in a loaf pan and the family barely let me pull it out of the oven before they devoured it. Satisfied our sweet/lemon craving!
