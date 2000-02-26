Golden Rum Cake

Well where do I begin, if you are not a drinker you may think twice before making this cake. I followed the direction exactly. And while the cake was baking it smelled really great and I could not wait to try. Well when the cake was done I began making the glaze I did as other reviewers I poured half the glaze in the pan reinserted my cake then poured remaining over cake, I ate a slice around 9:30pm later after I had gone to bed around 3:30 am I awoke feeling like I had been out drinking all night, While I don't drink now I use to and this was what it felt like when you have had to much to drink, (A HANGOVER). I mean I was really sick to my stomach, and all I could tasted while gettting sick was the rum. Needless to say I will NEVER!!!! MAKE THIS AGAIN, wait let me be fair I would never make this again with out cutting the rum down to maybe a capful for the glaze, that is if I can think about rum cake without feeling sick, because right now I can't. I am so sorry to be so blunt, but this was my true experience. Thanks anyway for the recipe 3/21/07 UPDATE!!!!. I TOOK THIS CAKE TO WORK AND LET ME SAY EVERYONE LOVED IT, ONE GUY OFFERED ME MONEY TO MAKE HIM ONE. I GUESS IT'S A MATTER OF TASTE. THOUGH SOME DID THINK I HAD USED A WHOLE BOTTLE OF RUM, THEY STILL SAID IT WAS GOOD. OH WELL!!!!.