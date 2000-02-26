Golden Rum Cake

This rum cake is a family favorite at all our get-togethers. The butter rum glaze makes it quite special. An easy way to glaze your cake is to pour half of the glaze into the Bundt pan, reinsert the cake, then pour the rest of the glaze over the bottom of the cake. Let the glaze soak in thoroughly, then invert back onto the platter.

Recipe Summary

cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
prep:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 10-inch Bundt cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease and flour a 10-inch Bundt pan. Sprinkle chopped walnuts evenly over the bottom of the pan.

  • Combine cake mix and pudding mix in a large bowl. Mix in eggs, 1/2 cup rum, 1/2 cup water, and oil until well-blended. Pour batter over chopped nuts in the pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into cake comes out clean, about 1 hour.

  • Meanwhile, combine sugar, butter, and remaining 1/4 cup water in a saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat; cook, stirring constantly, until it thickens and slightly darkens, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in remaining 1/2 cup rum.

  • Let baked cake sit in the pan for 10 minutes, then invert onto a serving plate. Brush glaze over top and sides. Allow cake to absorb glaze and repeat until all glaze is used.

Editor's Note:

Please note the differences in ingredient amounts when using the magazine version of this recipe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
562 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 59.2g; fat 29.9g; cholesterol 83.2mg; sodium 476mg. Full Nutrition
