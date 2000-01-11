Orange Marmalade Cake
A spicy fragrant Bundt cake with a hint of orange. This is delicious served with a hot cup of tea. When other types of jam are added in place of the marmalade, it's then called a jam cake.
Excellent recipe! I have made this cake many times an enjoy it very much. Most of the time I leave out the walnuts. Sometimes I add a little candied orange or lemon peel and a few golden raisins soaked overnight in a little brandy: this is a great variation. Spices may be varied to suit individual tastes. This one is sure to please anyone who loves marmalade. Delicious with teas such as Constant Comment or Russian Caravan.Read More
Delicous cake, but it stuck to my non-stick Nordic Ware bundt pan even after greasing and flouring. Will make it in a removable rim tube pan next time. The recipe should be increased by 50% to make a decent sized cake. I used a confectioners sugar/lemon juice/orange peel glaze, which complemented it nicely.Read More
This is a great recipe for special occasions. I, personally, left out the chopped walnuts because my kids can be picky eaters when it comes to nuts. And I made an orange syprup(1 cup orange juice with 1/4 cup sugar), poked holes in cake and poured over top. Then I iced with a cream cheese icing.
LOVED IT! I made this cake in a 8x8 pan so I could bake it in my toaster oven instead.(trying to save energy) And I substituted the white sugar with splenda granulated sugar and it tastes great. Not a lot of orange flavor but that was ok for me. And the smell was incredible. Mmmmm...
This cake is VERY small. It only fills a bundt pan half full. I cooked it 45 minutes and it was dry. It did not have any discernible orange flavor. It tasted just like a spice cake.
I doubled the batter as suggested by others, and this does nicely. If you do this, then I would reduce the oven temp to 325 and bake longer. I started the cake out at 350 and within a half an hour noticed that the edges were browning too much. So I reduced the temp. I would like to add that I made this batter per the recipe, and this cake can be quite dry! I had leftover Orange Marmalade from my Christmas gift giving and thought this would be a great recipe to try. Not as sweet as I thought it would be, but if you do attempt this one, a simple syrup poured over the cake could make it a bit less dry. Won't make again.
I liked the cake. A few comments: 1. I added more marmalade, closer to a cup, and the cake was quite moist- was careful not to overbake 2. I thought it was quite sweet, maybe less sugar or a less sweet marmalade would be better 3. I would decrease the amount of butter, will try again with less Overall a keeper! Love the spicy taste!
I read the reviews about there not being enough batter, so I cooked these in three 4" springform pans (worked out perfectly) that I recently bought instead of a bundt pan. The texture on this cake is very much like a traditional banana bread, and it is very moist (I made sure not to overcook it). There is next to no orange flavor (and I even added the zest from one orange) except when you bite into a piece of the orange rind from the marmalade. That being said, I would add orange juice rather than lemon juice and maybe even a bit of orange extract. Drizzled an orange-flavored icing over the top and sprinkled with orange zest. Just needs some tweaking, this is a quite good cake.
tastes more like a spice cake than an orange cake, but tasty none the less. I served with an orange icing.
After reading the comments, I doubled the recipe, added orange juice instead of lemon as well as some orange zest and a dash of orange extract, made two square cakes stacked one on top of the other with a thin layer of orange marmalade in between and topped with the simple orange glaze recipe from this website. As most poster have mentioned, it does need a bit of tweaking, but a good basic recipe that can be modified in many ways.
loved it will make often
Excellent Recipe. I used mandarine marmelade and it was so good¡¡¡
I will make this again. I added 4oz. of grated carrot and omitted the cloves. I used homemade lime marmalade and baked it in an 8x8 pan for 45 minutes. It is very moist and I served it with a caramel drizzle. Very good!!
Made this with mods: Used 1/4c almond flour in place of some of the AP and reduced the butter to half a cup; used plain yogurt in place of the milk; omitted the nuts and added a teaspoon of orange peel; used orange juice in place of lemon juice. Fantastic result!! Turned a good cake into one suitable for holiday gift-giving.
I doubled the recipe except for the spices, I really wanted an Orange Marmalade cake! Swapped lemon juice for orange juice and added 3 drops of Youngliving Orange essential oil. Used coconut oil and sugar in the Nordicware and it stuck just a bit but repaired nicely with cream cheese frosting with 6 drops of Orange essential oil.
Extremely easy and very good. I substituted mayonnaise for the butter and omitted the lemon juice. I substituted because I had mayonnaise that needed used and I've used it before in cake/quick bread recipes .
