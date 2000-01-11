Orange Marmalade Cake

A spicy fragrant Bundt cake with a hint of orange. This is delicious served with a hot cup of tea. When other types of jam are added in place of the marmalade, it's then called a jam cake.

Recipe by DeniseNH

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
14
Yield:
1 - 10 inch Bundt cake
Ingredients

14
Original recipe yields 14 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9 inch Bundt pan.

  • Sift together the flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves, set aside. In a medium bowl, stir together the sugar, melted butter, eggs, milk and lemon juice. Add dry ingredients to the egg mixture, mix until well blended. Finally, stir in the walnuts and marmalade. Pour batter into the prepared Bundt cake pan.

  • Bake for 45 to 60 minutes, until cake springs back when lightly touched. Cool for 10 minutes in the pan before inverting onto a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
238 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 28.6g; fat 12.8g; cholesterol 63.5mg; sodium 162.8mg. Full Nutrition
