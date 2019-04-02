Slow Cooker Butter Chicken

Wow! This is superb! It is time consuming. First I bought organic chicken thighs and yogurt and tomato paste. The other, more exotic, ingredients were not to be found either at Kroger or at the international grocery. (Or else I just couldn't find them and no one who worked at the store seemed to speak much English.) I found the rest of the ingredients at Whole Foods. Thank goodness for the bulk spice section as I could just buy what I needed. We had to look up the ingredients on our smart phone as to how to make garam masala (this website) and tandoori masala (another website). I found curry paste and coconut milk. The cardamom pods were in the bulk spice section (if the first person doesn't know--ask someone else). When we got home, I strung the cardamom pods as directed (be sure to have a durable needle as mine broke). Then I made the garam masala and the tandoori masala. The next morning, fixed it exactly as directed. When it was ready to eat, I thought that it could benefit nutritionally from the addition of some frozen peas and the rest of a large package of raisins. Served it over rice and with naan. Is it as good as takeout? Absolutely, and it made a huge amount. Was it more expensive than takeout? Indubitably! Was it fun to make? Sure, as my husband helped me to hunt and gather ingredients and my mother kept me company.