Slow Cooker Butter Chicken

This crockpot butter chicken is one of my favorite Indian dishes. My friend made this dish for my family, and we were head over heels! I don't think I've had butter chicken that I've liked more. It's wonderful to put it into the slow cooker in the morning and come home to the aroma of warm Indian spices...I love it! Serve with basmati rice and warm naan bread.
Directions
Cook's Note:
Pierce a needle with thread through the top of a cardamom pod. Continue with all the cardamom pods, then tie the ends together in a knot, so it looks like a ring. This makes it easy to remove the pods after cooking and prevents someone from biting down on one while eating.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
480 calories; protein 30.6g; carbohydrates 17.2g; fat 33.3g; cholesterol 102.6mg; sodium 442mg. Full Nutrition
FINALLY! I love Indian food and I have tried for YEARS to perfect a butter chicken recipe, only with something a little off, every single time. This one is right on the money! I found all the spices at Whole Foods. I truly believe that the quality of spices is part of what makes the dish. Curry paste can be hard to find but you can find the Red Curry Paste Thai Kitchen Brand in the ethnic food aisle of any super market. I used non fat plain yogurt and low fat coconut milk. It still had a hearty texture to it, but with less fat and calories! I mixed the spices separately together in a small cup before I spread it over the chicken, this allowed the flavors to blend. I am definitely adding this to my weekly menu!
I tried to write this review w/o a star rating because I changed the recipe, but wasn't able to. Because I don't think those two ingredients (cardamom & tomato paste) could have made enough difference I gave it 3*. I didn't have cardamom and I didn't want to use the tomato paste because I don't like it. I doubled the recipe and after cooking it in the crockpot the chicken was dry and the sauce was bland which is strange considering there's several spices, so I added 3 chopped tomatoes, 2 large cans of whole tomatoes which I blended, one chicken cube, extra yogurt, and cayenne pepper for a little kick. Was definitely better. This might be better if made on the stove so the chicken doesn't dry out. Hope this helps.
Excellent that evening, but even better as leftovers! Very time intensive for a dish going into the crock pot, but it turned out well worth it! Doubled recipe (my family LOVES butter chicken). Considering the other reviews, I only used half the amount of tomato paste and it was not at all too "tomatoey" but just right. I stupidly made a mistake and did not double the cardamom pods (it would have made it even better). I did add an equal amount of fresh ginger as garlic. Rather than just mincing the garlic, I used my food processor (small bowl) and ground the garlic and ginger into a paste as that is usually what is called for in Indian recipes. Added this at the very end of the cooking of the onion and chicken. I used Greek yogurt rather than regular - 0% fat and makes it creamier. Lastly, although the recipe suggests adding the yogurt before cooking, I have done so in other recipes and yogurt and other dairy is likely to curdle in the crock pot. I added it right before serving. It really pushed the dish over the top. My family hasn't stopped raving. They said it was better than our favorite restaurant's.
Exceptional flavor and a wonderfully easy recipe. Made exactly according to directions (had to make my own Tandoori Masala). Will absolutely make this wonderful recipe again. Entire family loved it, and believe me, our 90 year old mother is real picky about what she likes, and she loved this. What a wonderful blend of spices, and yet the dish itself is far from overly spiced.
I've never had the traditional recipe, so I can't compare it, but i did like it very much! I love the ease of a crock pot, so I didn't Pre-cook the onion since 1) it means I'm defeating the purpose of the crock pot, giving me another item to wash, and 2) the onion will cook in the hot liquid in the pot anyways. I cannot imagine it made much of a difference in the flavor, if any at all. I mixed all the ingredients, except the chicken, together in the crock pot, then added the chicken, and stirred to coat the chicken. To me crock pots are meant to be a 1 step cooking method :)
My slow cooker and I have a love/hate relationship - I love the convenience, but hate the fact that when I stray from the basics (roast) I am inevitably disappointed. I am happy to say this is NOT the case with this recipe. I LOVED this one. I mixed my own tandoori masala (minus the mace which I did not have) following another reviewer's recipe. I added a chopped tomato instead of canned tomato paste as I am avoiding any canned tomato product. I also only used 10 cardamom pods - it was still pretty heavy on the cardamom. I cooked it for 3 hours on high and 1 1/2 hours on low. It turned out great! I will definitely make this one again.
This was pretty good, though was lacking some key ingredient that I can't quite identify - possibly fennugreek? I modified this by adding about a teaspoon of sugar, maybe a little more, and the juice from half a lemon. Several other butter chicken recipes I found include lemon, and I thought this recipe was a little flat until I added this.
This was a good overall recipe, although I did find the 15 green cardamom pods a little over-powering. I used hot curry spices and pastes. I did have problems finding the tandoori masala, so I made my own. http://allrecipes.com/personalrecipe/63077657/tandoori-masala-spice-mix/detail.aspx
I LOVED this recipe! I always get this dish when I go out for Indian food. It was so easy to make too! I followed the recipe as is. I decided to omit the curry paste and I only used half of curry powder. Only because I am not to big on spicy food. I will be making this on a regular basis! Oh and one more tip. I went to an indian store to get the ingredients, and the owner of the store told me that there is an indian yogurt I should use when making Butter Chicken. The brand I used was Taaza Indian Style Yogurt.
I've made this 2 times. The first as the recipe describes, pre-cooking everything. The second time I just put everything in and cooked it together. I can't say I noticed a difference, so from now on, I'm avoiding all the extra labor and just using the slow cooker. I did notice that the leftovers tasted better, so perhaps the extra time setting helped the flavor. Just a personal preference. A great recipe!
Great recipe ! My wife is East Indian and I love butter chicken. I dont cook much, but this will definately be a regular. I made a few changes. I doubled the yogurt and I used chicken breast instead of thighs. turned out great!
I always brown chicken before I put it in the crock pot; no matter if the recipe calls for it or not ( the look of unbrowned chicken freaks me out!), so this extra step was of no concern for me. Prepping the recipe is slightly time consuming but worth the 15 to 20 minutes of effort. I prep it before I go to bed and put the crockpot bowl in the fridge with the lid on. In the morning, I drop it in the heating element of the crock, set on low for 8 hours and head to work. I wrap the cardomon seeds in a cheese cloth and tie with butcher's twine. I just fish in out before serving. The needle and thread method recommended is way too much too ask of someone cooking dinner in a crockpot. I also recommend using more chicken then called for. I usually do 6 large thighs.
Loved this- SO good with the coconut milk! I used TJ's light coconut milk and it was fine- just separated a tiny bit from the sauce, but I was expecting that. I did not have tandoori masala and just used extra garam masala. I also added ground ginger. I had to add a bit more spices before we ate, as the slow cooker tends to mute their flavors. I added the yogurt right before serving so it would not curdle. Loved this!
LOVE THIS DISH!!! I've had Butter Chicken at our local India restaurant and it was great, but couldn't imagine how great a crockpot version would taste......it's awesome!! I've never cooked Indian food before so many of the spices were unfamiliar to me I found everything I needed at my local Whole Foods market (thanks to another reviewers suggestion) and pleasantly surprised to find every spice I needed was either available in bulk or in small, packaged portions. I took the advice of other reviewers and added 1/4 tsp ground red chili pepper and plenty of salt to taste (to me, the chili powder and salt gave enough of the flavor kick that it was missing but that is just my taste). I used plain greek yogurt, next time I will add that at the last 1/2 of cooking time. Other than those changes, made exactly according to the recipe and it is amazingly good!!! Thank you for sharing this delicious recipe! My husband and three kids all thought this was an excellent recipe. I'm already looking forward to leftovers tomorrow.
Wonderful! I used half a package of 3 1/2 lb boneless, skinless thighs. I also doubled the garlic, and used tandoori paste, since I didn't have the tandoori masala. I was surprised to find out I was out of tomato paste, so I subbed about half a small can of sodium free tomato sauce. I used Thai Kitchen red curry paste, as well as Greek yogurt (added at the beginning and had no curdling issues). Otherwise, used the recipe completely. It wasn't quite spicy enough, so I put in some crushed red pepper to taste. I didn't thread the cardamom pods--I used cheesecloth to make a "bouquet garni". After cooking this in the crockpot for about 4 hours on high, I threw in a chiffonaded bunch of Swiss chard (needed to use it from my CSA!). Turned down to low for another hour, and thickened the sauce with a little bit of sauce thickener. Delicious! I served with some jasmine rice and roasted, shredded beet salad (seasoned with a little green onions, lemon, & tiny amount of cumin). After tasting this, I think the addition of a little fresh ginger would put it over the top.
We really enjoyed this. I had everything except for the cardamom pods which I have no idea what kind of flavor they impart so hope I wasn't missing out too much. Great meal over rice and with some warm whole wheat naan. Will make again for sure. Thanks for sharing!!
This is DELICIOUS!! My boyfriend is the main cook in the household, but I've been trying to do more and this recipe is perfect for any ability level! The spices are amazing and make the whole house smell delicious! The chicken came out beautiful and tender! I live in New Zealand and there were a few things I had a hard time finding, so I improvised a bit (used 3/4 tsp ground cardamom instead of pods, used a butter chicken paste instead of tandoori masala) and it was fantastic! I might use low fat coconut milk next time to cut down on calories. I didn't put enough salt into the slow cooker, but adding it in to taste was just fine. My boyfriend said "the only thing I would do differently is....cook it more often." That's a big compliment coming from him!! :-)
Really liked this one. I love Indian food and it was a treat to make it at home in my slow cooker. I agree with another reviewer that the tomato paste was a little too influential in the overall taste and will try replacing with a chopped tomato. This is just a personal preference though. Wonderful recipe!
This chicken is phenomenal. Wars have been fought and won over lesser poultries. Seriously, this chicken is a carnival of flavor in your crock pot. I never review recipes online, but I made an exception for this, the most superior of all the butter chickens.
Made this on stovetop, not in slow cooker; also had to sub ingredients. Skinned whole thighs but left bones and didn't cut into chunks. Sauteed onion, garlic and spices as per recipe (used 1 T. canola, 2 T. light butter), then added thighs to pan. In separate pan, simmered coconut milk and 1/2 t. Red Thai curry paste,1/2 can tomato paste, 6 cardamom pods-- then poured over chicken. Didn't use any yogurt. Covered and cooked about 1 and 1/2 hours on low. Delish--was not hot so put more curry paste in if it you things hot. Spices blended beautifully---fragrant and tasty!
I thought this was very good. I adapted it to be made on the stovetop, but otherwise made no major changes. While I liked the thickness that the tomato paste gives, I might add less next time because I found the tomato flavor a bit strong for my taste.
This is the best butter chicken I've ever had- usually I get sick of the smell of slow-cooker meals, but this was mouth-watering for every minute of a long Sunday. I increased the tandoori masala & curry a bit as well as added lots of salt toward the end. I also used my rice cooker to steam basmati rice mixed with cardamom pods (next time will add curry for color), and a quick pan naan (no yeast) recipe from thefreshloaf. By the time all of it was done, my husband said I *had* to invite someone over for dinner to share in the awesome smells permeating the house. The couple we invited demanded the recipe- this is going in my regular rotation!
Great recipe and very easy for the slow cooker. I did not sauté my ingredients, I simply put everything in at once in typical slow cooker style. I did increase the spices at lease by 50% and some double. My milk and yogurt did not curdle. I cooked on high for 4 hours with fairly small pieces of chicken. Very yummy and will defiantly make again!
It sure smelled delicious while it was cooking, but after waiting all afternoon for my slowcooker to work its magic, I was left disappointed with the lack of flavour. If I were to make this again, I would add more spices. I still prefer "Easy Indian Butter Chicken" by MN from this site.
Having tried this recipe, I definitely would prefer to cook this dish stove top. The texture of the chicken after it has been slow cooked like this is not something I prefer. However, it was overall a good dish. I had to add some more spices because it was a tad bland for my taste. I'm not taking stars off because of that though because I didn't have the cardamon and did not add it. That might have something to do with it. I'll go with stove top next time.
This smells wonderful while cooking, however the end result was rather bland for my taste. For those who prefer a very mild Indian dish, this would please. I am going to keep working with the recipe to see how I can kick the flavor up a few notches.
Made this in a dutch oven on the stove instead of the crockpot. Simmered everything for about 1.75 hours. Added the yogurt at the end, after turniing off the heat. It was delicious! The flavors merged beautifully. I used ground cardamom instead of the pods and Greek yogurt. Probably needs more salt but I'll wait to see how it tastes tomorrow.
I made this following the recipe (doubling it) with a few minor changes - added extra curry paste and cardamom pods, and used Greek yogurt. I used around 12 small chicken thighs and I still feel like it could have used more chicken because there was a ton of sauce (but I could almost drink the sauce anyway.... So good!). Cooked 4 hours on low and it was perfect
Very very good. Except for baking, I'm not much for following a recipe to the 'T'. But it gave me the perfect guide as to the ingredients I needed to use, and an approximation of measurement. I do make curry a lot, so the only thing I needed at the grocery store were coconut milk and plain yogurt. The rest I always have lots on hand, because I never know when a hankerin' for curry will happen!
My 2 star review had nothing to do with the flavor of this dish - the recipe was perfect. I followed it as written and made the mistake of cooking it in my 6 quart crockpot. The condensation of steam from the underside of the glass cover began to fall back into the dish, and when it was finished it was actually watered down to something like an Indian butter chicken soup! So disappointed, as the wonderful spices lost their intensity. I will make this again, but will prepare it and slow cook it in my cast iron enamel pot for a few hours in a 300 oven, and add the yoghurt when the dish is finished. I'm thinking that way I can control the liquid.
Much easier. Instead of mixing all the spices, use an Indian butter chicken spice mix from Ethnic foods Aisle. Coat chicken with 2-3 Tsp spice mix, leaving on for half an hour. Sauté on stove as recommended 10 minutes with onion, garlic and half the amount of tomato paste recommended. Pour into slow cooker. Add coconut milk, yogurt, 10 ground almonds/cashews, cardamom and a little chili pepper. During the last hour, add cup of frozen peas and three potatoes sliced into 2 inch cubes. It gives it more color and allows stretching the meat.
I had been dying to make this and had a serious challenge finding all the ingredients. I went to several supermarkets and no luck. Finally I searched out a store that carried Indian spices. The spices alone were $17. It was an easy enough recipe but the taste was so so. Everyone ate it but no one wanted the left overs. In fairness to the recipe, we rarely eat Indian food but my husband loves curry dishes and felt this was very average.
LOVED this recipe!! It was my first time making Butter Chicken and I read most of the reviews before I started. It came out AMAZING and my husband kept telling me how great it tasted all during dinner. Definitely keeping this one in the dinner rotation! I found the Garam Masala, Tandoori Masala, Cardamom Seeds and the Red Curry Paste at Cost Plus World Market. Everything else I already had. I used my Cuisinart Multi-Cooker so it was a one-pan dish since I could saute the chicken and onion right in the pot. I used Greek Yogurt at the beginning and no issues with separation, and I made a bouquet garni out of cheesecloth for the cardamom pods. I was heavy-handed on the spices and I added some Chili Powder and minced ginger as others had suggested. I set it on low for 8 hrs and my house smelled heavenly! I served it with Jasmine Rice and warm Naan bread. YUM!!
I added some freshly grated ginger with the garlic then replaced the chicken with chickpeas and omitted the yogurt to make a vegan version, just drain and rinse the chickpeas and add them once everything else is in the pot. I didn't have tomato paste so I used a can of crushed tomatoes instead and I think gave the sauce more body. This recipe works great on the stove as well as in the slowcooker.
My family loves this dish -- even my very picky 15 year old considers it one of his favorites. We make it about twice a month. I always increases the spices by at least 50%. As written it's a bit bland. But with that minor change it's perfect!
I made this recipe exactly as per the ingredients/instructions. It came out very good and I will make it again, however I found it to have a stronger taste of tomato than my favourite butter chicken dish that I've had in the past. Next time I might omit the tomato paste entirely. It wasn't too spicey, so that was good because my kids were able to eat it. If you like it spicey though, you might want to add something to it to make it hotter.
Followed directions exactly except - because I started too late I cooked it on the stovetop. I had very good quality spices which likely make a difference. I agree with other suggestion to add a splash of lemon juice at the end. I've eaten a lot of butter chicken and this was right up there and much quicker than the authentic recipes (which require yogurt marinade and multiple steps). I like that this recipe calls for coconut milk in place of the usual cream and butter.
I LOVE Indian food and this is finally a recipe that is identical to my favorite Indian restaurant. I found all of the spices that I needed at an International grocery store. Next time I will try adding the fenugreek leaves just for kicks, but this recipe rocks just the way it is. Thank you so much for sharing it.
My family really liked this! I had to eliminate some items due to spiciness (I have young kiddos) and their unavailability in the grocery store, but it still had great flavor. I did not use curry paste, tandoori masala, or the cardamom pods, but I upped the quantity of the garam masala and the curry powder to 1 Tbsp each. Also, I added chopped zucchini and fresh spinach to the slow cooker for the final hour of cooking. YUM! Serve with Naan.
Just throw everything in the slow cooker and give it a stir. Its unnecessary to cook everything in the skillet and then cook it again in the slow cooker. The vegetable oil is unnecessary. I also added some chopped up red pepper.
Very good! Very authentic. I just cooked the chicken and sauce on top of the stove on a slow simmer and it turned out fabulous... I also used chicken breast (which is why I cooked on top of the stove as chicken breast gets dried out in the crock pot).
This is very good and can easily be made in slow cooker or stovetop. By the time you make the sauce, you only need to wait for the chicken to cook. I have made this more than once and this time, I needed to sub some things because I didn't have everything and still came out very good. It's 4 stars just because I needed to add extra amount of spices than what was in the recipe. This probably depends on brand of spices so keep that in mind. I changed sour cream for yoghurt since that all I had. I used extra curry powder( store bought) since I didn't have paste. I added 1/4 tsp chili powder as another reviewer suggested and also added extra of garam masala. (Only because accidentally mixed up amounts of tandoori masala so I got 2 tsp of each but ended up really well) both masala spices I mixed myself. Also make sure to " cook" the spices with onions before adding tomato paste to release the spice flavor. I also skipped cardamom because I didn't have any. Still yummy.
I doubled the recipe as we were having guests. Time slipped by so briefly cooked on the stove top and transferred to my Clay Pot and baked for 1-hour as I prepped the rest of the dinner, enjoyed wine & appetizers with our guests. So glad I did! The chicken was so tender and the spices were perfect! Rave reviews from everyone including my hubby who is a food critic! Can't wait to make this again!
So yummy! I made a few changes though. I substituted 1.5 tsp. of ground cardamom for the pods and used only half a can ( 5.5 oz ) of tomato paste. I also added 1/4 tsp. of cayenne and squeezed a wedge of fresh lime over my plate before eating.
This is the best butter chicken recipe I have ever made. It tastes just like butter chicken from a good restaurant. I used 6 chicken thighs which seemes to work with the amount of sauce. We'll definitely be cooking this again!
This was fantastic! Better than my local Indian restaurant. I follow the suggestion made by others about the tomato paste and replaced it with tinned tomatoes. 5 stars!
jpgardener
Rating: 5 stars
08/28/2014
Smelled wonderful when cooking and the taste was to die for! I like Indian food but made it for boyfriend who LOVES Indian food. He said he needed a 3rd helping to make sure it was good (yes, I rolled my eyes because I had already figured it was a hit when he was scraping his plate clean on the 1st helping). Will definitely be making this again!
I made this for a serving of 2. BUT I added all the ingredients into the slow cooker at once, mixed them together, then added my uncooked chicken and coated it with the mixture. I set the cooker on low and it was done in 4 hours. Simple and delish!
This had the potential to be good, but putting yogurt and coconut milk in a slow cooker is just a really silly idea. It ended up separating and the texture was horrible. I think if one were to cook the chicken in one pan and the other ingredients in another pan, then combine into one pot and add the yogurt and coconut milk last, this might be ok. Unfortunately, the method called for in this recipe caused me to waste perfectly good ingredients.
Served on a bed of Basmati Rice it was my first time cooking Butter Chicken and it was easier then I expected! However I would have to say that 4 hrs on high is enough cooking time any longer would dry the liquid out. The taste was just amazing! cook it and enjoy your meal :)
First time making butter chicken in the slow cooker and it turned out delicious. the chicken was so tender and I used chicken breast. Only changes is that I added fresh ginger , 1/2 tsp of cayenne pepper and added the yogurt 15 minutes before serving. I made basmati rice but since my husband is not a big fan of rice , when I can home I diced up some potatoes and boiled them in 15 minutes and then added them to the chicken for about 5 minutes before serving it. I know it is not traditional butter chicken but it was so delicious. So it was carb overload since I also had it with the basmati rice and let,s not forget the nann bread that soaks up the sauce. Next time I am making my own mann bread. There is a recipe on this site that has great reviews.
I am committing the big sin of not actually making this but I am sure it is wonderful. I have a couple of comments about the recipe, however. The spices are not typically on my shelf and would entail trying to find them around my area; all that is prepared basically on the stove and could be finished up there or in the oven with the addition of the coconut milk and yogurt. Putting it all day in the crock pot would be unnecessary in my estimation.
This is one of my all time favourite recipes, I make it at least once per month! My husband is of Indian heritage and he also gives this recipe his seal of approval for the level of flavours and authenticity. I find that the recipe does not really make enough for leftovers and it does freeze well so I double it. I also use chicken breast not thighs. I don't like picking the cardamon pods out so I enclose them all in a disposable tea bag and then just fish that out at the end. Serve with warm naan, samosas and basmati rice - delicious!!
Excellent recipe. I did replace the tomato paste with a quart jar of canned tomatoes(drained). We'll kick it up a notch on the heat next time, we tend to like it hot! Made with Mic's Naan bread on this site....soooooo good!
I followed the recipe exactly, even went to a small local Indian market for some of the ingredients I thought I might have trouble finding at the grocery store. It had a nice texture but I thought it was bland. I eat in Indian restaurants quite a bit and love most of the dishes. I don't think I've ever had butter chicken before. It may be that I am just not a fan of that particular dish.
This was great. I also added the yogurt before serving instead of slow cooking it and used fat free greek yogurt. I grated the garlic in with a zester as I do for most recipes. I served it over brown rice and it was delicious. Don't make the mistake of not using all the tomoto paste. I halved it since another relplier thought it was too tomatoey and we ended up adding a coupl cans of tomato sauce that time as it was not butter chicken without.After adding the tomato sauce cans it was so so much better. SO the next time we did it as recipe states and was perfect.
This was fantastic! I have a slow cooker that has a non-stick pot that goes from stove top to in the cooker without dirtying a pan to brown things first. I highly recommend it... So I cooked the onions and chicken on the stove, added the ingredients (used cardamom powder, had no tandoori masala so added some tumeric) Served with the basmati rice recipe from this site.
I have give this five stars because it was so easy and I didn't have any leftovers. NONE! Well, what there was they were fighting over. So good! I didn't change the recipe even though some ingredients were not found at my usual supermarket. So I had to make a special trip to World Market to find the spices and I was surprised at how inexpensive they were. Thank you so much! And the Naan bread recipe on this site pairs perfectly.
I love butter chicken and this recipe is pretty good. I made a double batch but had only 1 can of coconut milk, so I used a can of evaporated milk and it SMOOTHED it right out! So creamy and rich and wonderful!
I haven't tried other butter chicken recipes but I've tried several other Indian recipes with no success. This was a winner! Even the kids loved it. I didn't have cardamon pods so I used some ground cardamon and I also had to substitute some "homemade tandoori masala" which consisted of throwing in a few spices that are usually in tandoori masala that I had in the cupboard.
So I've made this twice. As suggested, I added 1/2 tsp of Chilip, and 1 tsp of dried fenugreek. I cracked the shells of the cardomon, and toasted in a pan with the fenu. I put the cardomon and fenu in a garlic net for easy removal at the end. Added 1 tsp of cayenne, and 1 tsp of red pepper flakes, and 2 tsp of salt. I used 2 lbs of chicken breasts cut into chunks, instead of thighs. I skipped the olive oil and just used 3tbls of grass-fed butter. Added the yogurt in the last 30 mins of cooking. With those changes, I am changing my prior rating of 4 to 5 stars, it was delicious.
I've made this a few times now, and it is a total hit. My whole family loves this recipe! I use whole chickens, so I just cut them into pieces and throw them all in there. The meat is falling off the bone when its done. We don't eat grains, so I'll use the sauce for other meat or more chicken or sometimes I've even added it to a soup - and it was all good.
So Good!!! Love the tip about the cardamom pods. We like a little more spice with our Indian food so I added a little Sambal Oeleck. It also didn't take as long in our slow cooker as it called for but ours is a turbo cooker. Other than that, this recipe is as good as it gets for Butter Chicken. We will definitely make this again. Thanks for sharing your recipe The Meal Planner.
Excellent! I couldn't find tandoori masala so I just left it out. Also, the only "curry paste" I could find was red curry, and I think that's what made the dish a little spicy. My husband loved it! Oh, and I did string the cardamon pods together like someone suggested. Easy to fish them out that way. Served over basmati rice. Plenty of leftovers. Thanks!
Very good, esp. for a slow cooker meal. Couldn't find tandoori masala so I just used an extra tsp. of garam masala. I doubled the butter and omitted the vegetable oil. Only needed to cook about 3 - 3 1/2 hrs. on high, 4 hrs. made chicken a bit overcooked. Lots of sauce. Hubby thought it was good, but not as good as the recipe I use for making Butter Chicken on the stovetop, which doesn't have coconut milk.
After finding all the ingredients at Whole Foods ($$$), I embarked on the journey of creating this recipe. Didnt't know what to expect as I am not familiar with these types of ingredients. I used just a container of chobani plain yogurt and omitted the cardomom pods (couldn't find any). It was delicious! Served it over organic brown rice. Will certainly make again, especially after spending so much on the herbs!
I am not a big fan of Indian food or curry but my husband likes it and I know he really liked butter chicken he tried in the area. I looked at a couple of similar style dishes but decided to try this one because it seemed the simplest. My husband liked it and got a second as well but for the second, he added a little half and half and a little more salt. He said he remembered it being creamier. I thought that actually made it really good. I had a little bit, too with naan bread and to my surprise I quite liked it. I did make a little bit of change. I just used a whole bag of frozen chicken breast(2.5 lb) and like one of the reviewer suggested, added 1/4 teaspoon chili powder(and also 1/4 cayenne just for a little kick) and 1 teaspoon fenugreek?) and 9 cardamom pods and half of suggested tomato paste(also suggested by another review) and also 1 1/2 cup of refrigerated coconut milk instead of can(since we had an open carton already and the coconut flavor was getting a bit too overpowering after one and a half cups). I will definitely make it again and add some half and half again. Oh...it was quite spicy when I tasted at first but after adding the yogurt at the end, it wasn't that spicy anymore.
I'm sure this dish turns out great. It looks & sounds very flavorful, but it's not butter chicken. BC is a mild tomato based dish w cream & ground cashewnuts , never coconut milk. Again, I'm sure it's a great dish don't mean to be negative but a quesadilla & fajita's are not the same thing.
This is really good, just like most all the other reviewers have said. I love it b/c I cooked it mid-afternoon and then transferred it to the crockpot. I am usually so tired by the end of the day that I don't want to spend a lot of time preparing a meal. With this recipe, I had most of the clean-up done by 3:00 and dinner was cooking away. All I had to do was turn the stove on to cook the rice. Simple!! I served it with my garden fresh cucumbers, onion and Greek yogurt salad.Big hit and a keeper for sure!!
Oh, I was so ready to love this, It really does smell delicious. But the taste really fell short for me. The chicken was a bit dry, I did it for 5hrs on low in the slower cooker. At the suggestion of others, I used 2 diced tomatoes instead of the tomato paste. And I added the yogurt during the last 30 mins of cooking. Its just lacking flavor. My house does smell delicious though. Very disappointed in the taste.
I really enjoyed this recipe. It had very good flavor. I made the recipe as is, but the next time I will try adding the ground fenugreek leaves and the chilli powder, as suggested by another reviewer, just to see if it adds an extra spicy kick.
I loved the flavors that were put into this recipe. What I didn't love was the fact that the chicken was totally overcooked and rendered tasteless. This recipe should be done on the stove top. THe slow cooker just overcooks everything. I also added the yogurt at the very end. Next time I cook this it will be on the stove top.
The sauce was nicely flavored, but the chicken came out too shreddable and no longer had a chicken consistency. Because of the length of time in the slow cooker, it became more like a pulled chicken. Next time, I will not have the chicken pieces cooking all day in the slow cooker and I will just cook up the chicken separately after some marinading during the day. Since I've tried this recipe, I've found a much easier non-slow cooker recipe that was just as tasty.
Wow! This is superb! It is time consuming. First I bought organic chicken thighs and yogurt and tomato paste. The other, more exotic, ingredients were not to be found either at Kroger or at the international grocery. (Or else I just couldn't find them and no one who worked at the store seemed to speak much English.) I found the rest of the ingredients at Whole Foods. Thank goodness for the bulk spice section as I could just buy what I needed. We had to look up the ingredients on our smart phone as to how to make garam masala (this website) and tandoori masala (another website). I found curry paste and coconut milk. The cardamom pods were in the bulk spice section (if the first person doesn't know--ask someone else). When we got home, I strung the cardamom pods as directed (be sure to have a durable needle as mine broke). Then I made the garam masala and the tandoori masala. The next morning, fixed it exactly as directed. When it was ready to eat, I thought that it could benefit nutritionally from the addition of some frozen peas and the rest of a large package of raisins. Served it over rice and with naan. Is it as good as takeout? Absolutely, and it made a huge amount. Was it more expensive than takeout? Indubitably! Was it fun to make? Sure, as my husband helped me to hunt and gather ingredients and my mother kept me company.
kfalconer
Rating: 5 stars
12/07/2011
This was so delicious! I LOVED it. Looking forward to making it again. I followed the recipe to a T except I used 10 cardamom pods instead of 15. (the pods can be found in the spice section of the grocery store)
One of my all-time favorite.. Delicious and very creamy! The only change I made was to omit the cardamon pods, as I do not like this spice. I have made several times and this is now one of my go-to recipes.
I made this dish today and couldn't believe the fragrance that came out of the combination from the spices. It smelled so delicious that I kept peeking in the top of the lid to see what was going on. I added the fenugreek leaves and chili paste as suggested by a previous reviewer. I don't know what the difference is without them other than giving the dish a kick. Salt is definitely needed. Once I added it the flavors came out that much more. My guess is that it'll taste even better tomorrow and am looking forward to finding out. Thanks to all the reviewers for your input and suggestions! By the way, the dish did taste better the next day! UPDATE: I substituted cauliflower as an alternative and used a dutch oven to cut down the cooking time. It tastes just as delicious!
Oh my, is this ever GOOD! My step daughter is an incredibly fussy eater, but butter chicken is one of her favourite dishes ... however, she only likes it from "certain restaurants'. She loved this - said it is her current favourite. Made as written except used extra hot curry paste (gave a nice kick, but not too hot), zero fat plain greek yogurt and light coconut milk. The greek yoghurt adds thickness that you loose from using light coconut milk. I also added a tsp of kasoori methi, as suggested by one of the Indian reviewers (thank you!). The cardamom pods add such a delightful flavour! But definitely use an infuser or put them in a tea/mesh bag, as they are bitter when bitten into. Served with naan, cauliflower rice, raita and a crisp riesling - heaven!
