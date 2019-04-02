Slow Cooker Butter Chicken

This crockpot butter chicken is one of my favorite Indian dishes. My friend made this dish for my family, and we were head over heels! I don't think I've had butter chicken that I've liked more. It's wonderful to put it into the slow cooker in the morning and come home to the aroma of warm Indian spices...I love it! Serve with basmati rice and warm naan bread.

By The Meal Planner

Recipe Summary

cook:
4 hrs 15 mins
total:
4 hrs 30 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Warm butter and vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Stir in chicken, onion, and garlic. Cook and stir until onion has softened and turned translucent, about 10 minutes. Stir in tomato paste, curry paste, curry powder, tandoori masala, and garam masala until no lumps of tomato paste remain.

  • Pour mixture into a slow cooker; stir in cardamom pods, coconut milk, and yogurt. Season with salt.

  • Cook on High for 4 to 6 hours (or on Low for 6 to 8 hours) until chicken is tender and sauce has reduced to desired consistency. Remove and discard cardamom pods before serving.

Cook's Note:

Pierce a needle with thread through the top of a cardamom pod. Continue with all the cardamom pods, then tie the ends together in a knot, so it looks like a ring. This makes it easy to remove the pods after cooking and prevents someone from biting down on one while eating.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
480 calories; protein 30.6g; carbohydrates 17.2g; fat 33.3g; cholesterol 102.6mg; sodium 442mg. Full Nutrition
