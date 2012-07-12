Vida's Famous Buttermilk Pie

My mom's "best of the best" recipe.

By Donna Lasater

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, beat together the eggs, sugar and butter. Mix in the buttermilk, vanilla and flour. Pour filling into pie crust.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 35 to 40 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
451 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 62.7g; fat 21g; cholesterol 100.9mg; sodium 241mg. Full Nutrition
