Vida's Famous Buttermilk Pie
My mom's "best of the best" recipe.
My mom's "best of the best" recipe.
Buttermilk pie is a great way to get rid of buttermilk that is about to expire. This recipe suggests using 4 times as much sugar as buttermilk which I just don't understand. I brought the buttermilk up to 1 cup and the sugar down to 1 cup. The cooking time had to be increased slightly but the result was perfect. This is one of the best buttermilk pies I have ever had. Next time I will make the same changes but put in 1 1/4 cup sugar just to add a little more sweetness. Thank you for the recipe!Read More
Very very Sweet, but goodRead More
Buttermilk pie is a great way to get rid of buttermilk that is about to expire. This recipe suggests using 4 times as much sugar as buttermilk which I just don't understand. I brought the buttermilk up to 1 cup and the sugar down to 1 cup. The cooking time had to be increased slightly but the result was perfect. This is one of the best buttermilk pies I have ever had. Next time I will make the same changes but put in 1 1/4 cup sugar just to add a little more sweetness. Thank you for the recipe!
This pie is easy to prepare and there is a simple list of ingredients. I substituted Spenda for the sugar and ti was a success. Scoffed up right away.
Very very Sweet, but good
Very good. My boyfriend who is VERY picky but a BIG fan of pie loved it. Very sweet. I would definately make it again but tweek the recipe a little to make it less sugary.
I absolutely loved this pie. I followed the directions exactly only adding sprinkled cinnamon to the top of the pie after I poured in the filling. It also took a few minutes longer on baking as well.
It tasted delicious, but it was literally liquid when i pulled it out of the oven. I would cook it for an hour instead of 40 minutes, and put non-melted butter in. I think that would help the consistency.
Easy to make and tastes yummy
delicious
Good, but too sweet (and I have a sweet tooth). It also took much longer to cook.
My husband loves this pie. I will make it again and again!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections