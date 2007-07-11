Indian Tomato Chicken

Chicken pieces coated with many fragrant spices like turmeric, cardamom and cloves, then simmered in a tomato sauce. This dish is a family favorite. I have also taken it to potlucks and served it to guests in my home. Everyone asks for the recipe. It is a great slow cooker meal, too.
I'm Indian, and this recipe is pretty darn authentic as far as the ingredients are concerned, with the exception of the bay leaves (we use curry leaves) and the nutmeg. It's nearly identical to how I make chicken curry. The only difference is that I chop up my own tomato, and use less. Also, I've read that some people put green or red bell peppers in their jalfrezis. "Jalfrezi" incidentally means "dry fry" - the intention is to have a very thick gravy that coats the chicken nicely, as opposed to having a very liquidy sauce. But I guess you can make it whichever way you think tastes better! Oh, and by the way, Indian curries usually don't have "curry powder" in them. It's a common misconception. Happy eating!
This was great! The only thing I did differently was not haul out the food processor for the paste. I just chopped onion fine, crushed my garlic with my garlic press, and grated my ginger. I like heat so I added something similar to cayenne but one could use red pepper flakes if wanting to kick it up a bit. I added about 1/3 cup chicken broth when adding the chicken to the pan. I threw in about 1/2 cup chick peas with the tomatoes. I think adding the broth helped it not be too dry. I served this over basmati rice with peas thrown into the rice. Very nice easy meal. This is really a great staple recipe for those of us that have just about every type of spice there is. I didn't have to run out for any of the ingredients!
I've made this several times now and my husband loves it. I've followed the advice of others and simmer 45 minutes covered and 45 uncovered. This recipe as written does not make a lot of sauce, so I have also doubled the tomato and spices with good results. Easy and delicious.
Very good (and simple) tomato-type curry recipe. My husband, who normally doesn't like dishes this spicy, loved it. I will definitely make it again. Changes I made: I used thinly sliced onions, minced garlic, and finely grated ginger instead of pulverizing them all together. I fried the onions (along with 4 WHOLE cardamom pods, 4 WHOLE cloves, the cinnamon stick and the bay leaves) until deep golden brown, and then added the garlic and the ginger. Note: In my opinion, the success of recipes like this depends on the quality of the chicken. If the chicken is old and tough, your dining pleasure will be diminished :) I've noticed that these packages of boneless, skinless thighs are often seem to contain chicken of inferior quality. This recipe would be just as good in my opinion if a good, whole, fresh chicken were cut up into pieces...with the bone left in.
Excellent. Has a beautiful spicy Indian flavor. May not be that authentic (?), but was very tasty. <br> Regarding ingredients, I skipped the food processing, instead just cut the onions really really small. I also used one can of diced peeled tomatoes (because I couldn't find crushed in the right size) and squashed/crushed them myself. Finally, I used 4-5 chicken breasts, pressed/cut thinly.<br> Regarding cooking/serving, I cooked (step three) for 45 minutes covered, then noticed how liquidy the sauce was, and then for 45 minutes uncovered. The sauce boiled down to a nice thick very flavorful paste. There wasn't enough sauce to serve this over rice or put extra sauce on rice, but the sauce amply covered the chicken and was great. <br> Some reviewers commented that this dish should be mixed with / served with something else like potatoes. So, I served it alongside the Aloo Phujia (potatoes, onions, and tomatoes) recipe from this site and that pair worked very well together.
WEll, this was our Valentine dinner tonight. I've made so many other things this past week, I decided to cook a low maintenance meal. This took very little time to make and it produced a great meal. I was tempted to add curry powder to this but didn't because no other reviewer had attempted to do so. I didn't add the cardamom or cloves because I didn't have either one. I did add a bit more salt to my liking. Abby (my 14 month old baby girl) gobbled hers up and my hubby said he liked it as well. My Nathan had a cheeseburger and was happy with that. Thanks Karen.
OMG this recipe was sooo tasty. Even though I had to improvise cause I didn't have turmeric (I just used about a teaspoon of curry powder), nor ground cardamom (used 2 whole cardamom pods), and used 1 tsp of cinnamon in place of the stick, it was still the bomb. My husband and I love Indian food and this tasted just like the way our Indian friends make it. Very exotic, and very delicious!
I braised this in the oven for the afternoon. A unigue and flavourful twist for cheap old chicken thighs. In the future I'll use a combination of boneless skinless thighs and boneless skinless breasts. I found that I had to drain a lot of fat using just regular thighs. Also, make sure your spices are fresh and aromatic...it makes a big difference in the final product. Overall, a satisfying meal.
I submitted this recipe. I am not Indian born (Italian!!) but I have been married to my Indian husband for 23 years. I learned from the master's hand--his mother!! Northern Indians use Bay leaves...south Indians use curry leaves, which, by the way are wonderful!
mmmmmmmmm yummy AND easy. creates a very authentic curry taste. it wasnt spicy, really, so i added a few hot pepper seeds. Other than that (and omitting nutmeg and adding a touch of sugar and a bit more cinnamon), i followed it exactly. It was easy to put together, and i just left it on the stove for 3-4 hours, uncovering it at the end so the sauce would thicken. Very good served with naan, basmati rice, and indian-style string beans. I will sooooooo make this again.
Absolutely Delicious with a couple of "adjustments" I doubled the spices except the cumin which I tripled and used about a 3" piece of ginger root. I left out the bay leaves and didn't have nutmeg but would have used it if I had it on hand. I used 6 chicken breasts, 2 cans of tomatoes and added about 2 cups of chicken broth to give it lots of delicious sauce. I also added chopped fresh cilantro (just because I love it) and a head of cauliflower. I cooked it all in a slow cooker on high for 5 hours. A wonderful delicious Indian "Stew". Thank you so much for giving me the idea.mmm
I have made this dish several times and have tweaked it a bit each time. My last revision was our favorite. I used all the spices but added about 1/8 tsp. more of each, used 6 half chicken breasts, cute into large cubes, added 3/4 can crushed tomatoes (28 oz.), 3/4 can coconut milk. I cooked 45 minutes covered and 30 minutes uncovered. When serving, I tossed thawed frozen peas on top along w/some fresh cilantro.
I have made this recipe dozens of times over the past couple of years since I found it on this website. I usually make it as written except I use curry leaves instead of bay leaves (doubling the recipe for leftovers at my families request). This recipe is as close as I have ever come to restaurant quality. Lately I have started adding 1-2 cans of Chic Peas with about 20 minutes left to cook. It adds a layer of flavor and texture that changes the recipe without compromising the original flavor. My 2 sons request this with the Chic Peas a couple of times a month. I serve it with high end basmati rice and naan bread. Lately I also add 1/2 - 1 teaspoon of Cheyenne pepper to up the heat a bit. I have doubled and tripled the garlic and ginger with success as well. I don't think you can add too much ginger with this recipe. Overall, this is a fun recipe to experiment with. Thanks Shecooks2 for this recipe.
Wow, this is great! I often add potatoes, carrots, and celery, to make it a one-dish dinner. I generally use fresh tomatoes instead of canned and simply dice them before adding to the pan, so that they cook down and become part of the sauce. This freezes well, which is always a bonus in my books. Thanks for sharing a wonderful recipe!
Very tasty dish! Love the spices in this. A few changes I made: omitted cardamom (didn't have it), used 1 tsp ground cinnamon instead (should have used perhaps 1/2 or 3/4 tsp), grated the onion, garlic and ginger instead of processing it in food processor, used 10 chicken thighs instead and served with chapatti. Oh, also added some cayenne pepper and red pepper flakes as we like our food hot! a very delightful and rich curry-ish dish. Love it and will be making it often!
I have a very similar recipe that is simpler with the spices: cinnamon, cumin, red pepper flakes and salt. This list is a little intimidating. The recipe I've been using also has like a quarter cup peanut butter stirred in. It is an amazing addition, that when I don't tell people, they can't identify, but love. So good.
I loved being able to use all these spices and making something very different with chicken. I made this in a slow cooker and it came out very good. Not too strong but had a nice taste. Will make again. Thanks for the recipe!
This was so good! (I LOVE a filling meal that is low in calories) I doubled the recipe except for the chicken b/c I knew we'd like the extra sauce and it turned out perfectly when served on a bed of rice. I did add less nutmeg then called for and didn't have any ginger root on hand so I just sprinkled in some ginger. A five star recipe!
WOWWEE~ could we please have more than 5 stars? Absolutely delicious and not too time consuming to make - just let it simmer and make the rice about half an hour before it's done. I made a batch of the spice mix so next time, I can just measure out spices and GO! Also next time, I'll put a few more thighs in the sauce for left-overs. (Each thigh is 3 points on W*W.)
Nice array of flavors. I prepared this dish with drumsticks and it turned out just fine. Did not have a food processor, so I diced onion very small instead. All the exotic spices created a tasty dish. If you like Indian food that isn't too spicy, give this one a try!!
Absoultely wonderful!! This will be a staple in my repertoire. I have been looking for a good, healthy, home-made indian recipe for quite some time. This is it. Truly a favorite from a picky cook. Thanks!
I live for Indian food this recipe is superb. What else ya got!! :-) Thanks for sharing this! I have made it several times now, each time pretty much as written with two very small exceptions: 1. I add a bit of Indian chili for heat and 2. I use curry leaf instead of bay leaf but only because I had some left over from another recipe, dried it, and was looking for things to do with it and SHECOOKS2 mentioned in a review of her own that it is used in southern India instead of bay leaf. Also, I make sure to use San Marzano tomatoes. Otherwise, I have no idea why anyone would mess with this masterpiece!
This was sooo good! My family loved it! I would have to say this was the first Indian dish I have ever made and it turned out perfect. I only made a couple of little changes first i used dried ginger instead of the fresh and also I only made it with 4 thighs instead of 6 i think it worked out perfect because it left the perfect amount of sauce to have with the rice i stacked it on. I WILL make it again! Thanks :)
I swear, this is the only Indian food I can cook and not end up with a yucky tasting mess. It is so good. Let it cook for a couple of hours to get the meat tender. I love it with boneless chicken breasts and always serve it with Indian Spiced Rice that was posted by Jen.
Wow, this was outstanding! Warmly spiced and savory, it's great over rice. I don't usually like to modify recipes the first time I try them, but I didn't have much choice - happily, this is a very forgiving recipe. I used a blender since I don't have a food processor, added extra ground cinnamon instead of the cinnamon sticks, used ground ginger (not root), and added a pinch of curry. I also used chicken breasts cut into large chunks, since I prefer white meat. Totally scrumptious!!
Yum-yum-yum!!! This is very good! I tripled the sauce, and double-and-a-half-ed the chicken by using a "club pack" of chicken thighs so that we would have lots of leftovers. Next time I would reduce the cardamom a bit... I found it was quite a prominent taste. Also, I may try adding a bit of coconut milk to it, just to see how it tastes. Thanks for a yummy recipe!
This is quite possibly THE best thing I have ever eaten in my life. The depth of flavor is incredible. I used boneless skinless thighs and served this with jasmine rice and a baby carrot/baby pea medley. None of us could stop saying mm, mm, mm -- we were all reduced to babbling babies, mm, mm, mm, mm, mm. :-)
This is a fantastic recipe! I did modify it a bit as some recommended but was no less pleased with the result. For starters, I did not use bay leaf or nutmeg in mine. I did add chopped green/red bell pepper, twice the tomatoes, and 3-4 dried chilis for heat, and adjusted the spices to taste. I cooked 45 covered, 45 uncovered and had a lovely thick sauce to go with. I served mine with a simple saffron rice with peas and carrots mixed in along with naan. I think the only thing I will try different next time is to use lamb as the meat. Otherwise, thanks for a great recipe!
I followed as closely as I could, only subbing ground cinammon for the cinammon stick and diced tomatoes instead of peeled whole. My family RAVED about this dish. And the leftovers are even better the next day.
This was my first time making anything even remotely Indian, and when it was done, it tasted just like what I have had in restaurants. I loved it. I used drumsticks instead of thighs because that is what I had, and once cooked and chopped up in the sauce, it was delicious. Served it with basmati rice and naan. It could easily be adapted for vegetarians by using chick peas and/or cauliflower instead of the chicken and cooking for a much shorter time. I will definitely make this again.
This was so delicious. I followed the recipe exactly, except that I used 2 tsp cinnamon instead of the cinnamon stick because I did not have the stick. Wow! Definitely a keeper!
This was a great recipe. I wanted more sauce so I made the following changes: Doubled everything EXCEPT cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg and bay leaves. Since I doubled the onions, I sliced one and sauted until slightly browned. The other onion I diced into the paste. I used 3 chicken breasts instead of chicken thighs. For the tomatoes, I crushed one can of whole tomatoes and then added a can of diced tomatoes. I have a Rometopf clay oven, so after everything was sauted together, I poured the recipe into the clay oven and cooked 45 minutes covered, and 45 minutes uncovered. This dish would be fantastic with shrimp, as well. Just don't add shrimp until last bit to avoid them being rubbery. Great recipe, this is a keeper!
This was very good and I will definitely make it again. However, I did think it was lacking something...not entirely sure what though. I may try a little curry next time. This is definitely a good recipe that can be embellished upon.
This is a fantastic recipe! I followed it quite closely, with only a few modifications. Like others, I did not process the onion, garlic and ginger, and instead just diced them very finely. I also used powdered cinnamon instead of a stick. Instead of whole canned tomatoes I used freshly diced tomatoes and added some (maybe 1/2 cup) plain tomato sauce. Lastly, I added about 1/2 cup of very finely chopped cashews to thicken the sauce and give it a bit more texture. SO GOOD! Yum.
I made this for dinner tonight. It is an excellent recipe although I made some changes. I used garam masala instead of buying cardamon, tumeric and nutmeg. When I tasted it, it tasted a bit too tangy tomato and it was not hot enough for me so I added 1 teaspoon of chili powder and 1 teaspoon of sugar to neutralise the tanginess. Now, it tasted quite similar to the chicken at our favourite banana leaf southern Indian restaurant back home in Singapore. My husband loved it although our apartment now smells like an Indian restaurant! Hahaha... We will definitely be cooking this again.
This is absolutely delicious! Beautiful flavors...I didn't change a thing - though I did not use a slow cooker. Just prepared in a large sauce pan. And cooked covered for on low for an hour. The chicken was so tender. Do not skip the food processor step - I served with Basmati rice and the family loved it. I would definitely make this again.
I added a half Teaspoon of chiili flakes to give it some bite. I may try adding some tomato paste next time! Was very tasty and once everything was assembled was really quite easy.
I browned my skinless, boneless chicken thighs in 1 1/2 tbsp of extra virgin olive oil then set aside first. I like the pieces of chicken bits and juices added to my dish. I didn't make a paste, but rather a sauce of browned onion and Baby Portobello mushrooms then added 4 cloves of garlic, 2 tsp of powdered ginger, 1 tsp of garam masala, 1/4 tsp of cinnamon, 1/4 tsp of cayenne, and 28 ozs of crushed tomatoes. After the sauce simmered for 10 minutes, I added my cooked chicken thighs to merge all the good flavors of the spices and tomatoes with the meat as the sauce thickened. Served with basmati rice and garnished with chives, black olives, and cherry tomatoes. It was an "Out of This World Meal" which earned me the prized and golden Stamp of Approval (SOA) from Mi Gato Loco.
Made this for dinner a few nights ago because I was in the mood for something different. I really liked this, followed the recipe EXACTLY. It had lots of flavor and I liked all the spices used. It ended up being a kind of a pricey meal because I hardly had any of the ingredients. I will make this again on a special occasion like a celebration dinner, but its a little out of my price range at the moment to make regularly. Thanks for the recipe, it was VERY tasty.
This was amazing. I used ground ginger & cinnamon, as I did not have fresh on hand. I also used allspice and nutmeg in place of the cardamom. It came out absolutely perfect, and I will definitely try it again with the recommended ingredients. I served this with green beans, steamed from frozen and tossed in the remaining sauce.
Lick-the-plate good. I lived around someone from Pakistan for a few years who always made this type of chicken from memory (just threw stuff in) and this tastes closer to it than any restaurant I've ever been to. Yum!
I can't tell you how many times I've made this wonderful dish! It is now a staple in my house. I make it exactly as written, except I usually use 8 thighs (I buy them from Costco & they come 4 per package). Because of the extra pieces, I add a bit extra of all spices and a small can of tomato sauce for extra liquid. I prefer a creamy texture to my sauce, so at the end of the cooking time I remove the bay leaves and cinnamon and use my stick blender to puree most of the sauce - you can do it right in the pan, just move the chicken to the side. It also helps incorporate the excess oil that floats to the top. Oh, and if you have a small 'bullet' type blender, it is perfect for making the onion/garlic/ginger paste.
This is a great "base" for a great dish. I did make changes, as did many others. My Husband is from Kerala India, so instead of using bay leaves, I used curry leaves. I sliced some small green chilis to add some heat. Also, I didn't grind the onions, but did a fine chop. I did use the dark thigh meat (boneless) since it has a better flavor with indian cooking. I think the last change was to chop some cilantro about 1/4 cup and added it towards the end. Someone had mentioned that thie dish was missing something, I found that too and the cilantro was it by my taste. Thanks for sharing!!!
This was perfect! Processing the onion mixture added to the saucy texture, and as I only had a 28oz can of tomatoes, I used the whole thing. That was perfect because it diluted the spices enough that my family couldn't complain it was too spicy. It also left enough sauce to scoop up with the naan! Iwill try it with cut up chicken bits next time because the thighs looked so lonely... thanks for the recipe, it's a keeper!
This was good. I probably needed to let it simmer longer (I was in a bit of a hurry), but the flavors and spices were definitely a good combination. My husband said it smelled like an Indian restaurant when he walked in the kitchen. I guess that's a good sign!
Fantastic!! I am not a "spicy" person, so was hesitant. The flavors are amazing. I follow the recipe as written and wouldn't change a thing. Even my 5 year old granddaughter loves this meal. It has now become a favorite request of all family members.
I didn't have cardamom, so left it out; only had powdered ginger so used that. I didn't process the onion and spices into a paste. It still tasted great - very similar to an Indian restaurant dish! I used boneless, skinless chicken thighs and loved the result, served over basmati rice.
I made this for a very close indian friend. He seemed scepticale when i told him what i was cooking, but after making this dish for him, he said if hadnt known that i made it he would have thought it was made by someone who grew up cooking indian food. wonderful dish!
We really liked this - very different than things we've had before. I did make changes - used a large tin of crushed tomatoes and added some water since they are thick (I realized that this is essentially much more tomato though than the recipe called for - I wanted lots of left over sauce, which I have). Added a bit more cumin and turmeric, as well as about a teaspoon of curry powder. Added on hot chile for some heat too.
I liked this a lot. I followed the recipe with the exception of not having cardamom. I heard you can use equal part cinnamon and nutmeg. It would have been even better if I actually used a food processor. Very good recipe, thank you!!
I made the most bootleg version of this recipe imaginable and it was still awesome. I am going to make it again tomorrow after a stock-up trip at the Indian market. No turmeric, no cardamom, no cloves and only jarred garlic, ground cinnamon and ginger and nutmeg and dry minced onion (pathetic, I know, I didn't even have an onion in the house). Plus I used chicken drumsticks instead of thighs. And I repeat, it was still good. And the house smelled absolutely dreamy while it cooked. I can't wait to try the real thing! EDITED TO ADD: Made it the "right" way yesterday. Unbelievable. By the way I added a whole can of crushed tomatoes (28 oz) to 8 thighs and it was still perfect - a little saucier than last time, but I hated to waste the extra half-can of tomatoes.
The only things I did differently were to just throw in the onion, garlic and ginger (didn't process them), and I added about 2/3 of a can of tomato sauce as it looked like the chicken was going to be a little dry. Also fiddled around with the spices til it was how we like it. All in all this was an easy, tasty and inexpensive meal. Served it over basmati rice with paratha. Would have been nice with some fresh cilantro sprinkled on top. Thanks!
my husband and i love it. the ingredients are in the cupboard, it's simple, easy and a joy to smell simmering away. i also tried it with beef, and although not as good as chicken, still a make again recipe. the heat is just enough for the beginner curry fan; the spices warm and rich.
I made this without the bay leaf, and used fresh tomaotoes and dried ginger because it was what I had on hand. I also used cayenne pepper instead of pabrika. I think this is what made this dish fantastic because it was so hot and spicy! It tasted better than what you get in an Indian restaurant.
I've never attempted Indian food before, but we really enjoyed this recipe. I served it over rice. It was different. I omitted the cardemon as I didn't have it on hand. I used chicken breasts cut in half instead of thighs and it came out super tender. I did cook it the recommended 2 hours. Even my pick toddlers ate it.
This was pretty good. I love Indian food and this deffinately hit the spot. The only thing I did differently, was instead of letting it simmer for 1-2 hours on the stove top, I put it in my slow cooker just before I added the tomatoes and let it cook all day. I served it with Basmati rice, naan, and a mango lassi. Very good and Very easy. Next time I think I'll try adding some potatoes.
This was really good and easy. I couldn't find the ground cardamom, so made it without. I added a little water from the tomato can, before it started simmering... and let it go for about 1-1/2 hours. It was perfect. At first, my husband and I thought it was just good... and then the addictive quality took over. We finished the whole pot in one night.
Delicious, has a wonderful curry flavor - much better than most pre-mixed curry powders have. The sauce went really well with rice (though if I were cooking for more than 2 people, I would increase the amount of crushed tomato to make more sauce). The only changes I made were: I used one tsp. of cinnamon instead of a stick, I used powdered ginger instead of fresh, and I added the bay leaves when I added the tomatoes (so as not to have little bits of broken bay leaf throughout the sauce). Very good recipie, and it smells terrific while it's cooking.
Stumbled across this recipe looking for a chicken curry dish. Amazingly, this recipe does not even contain curry! It has become one of my favorite recipes to make for company because it smells great cooking, is easy to prep prior to a guest's arrival, and is truly delicious. I serve it over white sticky rice. Great recipe!
Prepared this for dinner last night. The effort in the beginning of the recipe was well worth the complex layering of flavors. I used a larger size of tomatoes and had a bit more sauce, which was promptly gobbled up. I was amazed that I had all the spices needed.
I have eaten a lot of pakistani and indian chicken dishes. I am from the US, so the dishes always seemed so exotic and too difficult to do myself. This recipe is easy! And still tastes really good without the cardamom(I didn't have any)! My family kept asking for more! Even my husband is not so stuck to fried chicken (and that is a BIG change).
OMG this was my first attempt at Indian cooking and SCORE! The fam loved this chicken! I was thrilled because I love Indian food and hardly get a chance to eat it because my Mississippi husband is a meat & potato plain I never want to try anything new kind of guy so "whoopiee" for me and you! This recipe is a keeper!
This recipe is wonderful. I did, however, make the following changes...based solely on what I had... I used garlic powder equivalent to 4 cloves. I also used ground ginger. I threw that in the blender with the onion and made a paste. I used ground cinnamon, diced tomatoes, and cut up chicken breasts. Those changes I really can't see changing the flavor of the recipe...as they are all the same ingredients...just a different form. The only thing I left out was the cardamom...because I didn't have any.
This is a great, easy recipe, taste was not too hot and just spicy enough for a great winter meal. I also added chunks of potatoes and frozen peas about 30 mins before the end of cooking time. Turned out hearty and tasty.
Excellent recipe. Everybody I served it to asked for the recipe. My Kids find it a bit spicy but will have some. Takes a while to make but it's worth it. One of my favorites
I'm a novice cook but wanted to make something different for me and my boyfriend. He loved it and said it was his favorite thing I've ever made, and he is a big fan of Indian food. I found it very easy, and mostly followed the recipe as written. Cooked for 45 minutes covered, 1 hour uncovered. I thought it was a lot easier to throw the onion, garlic and ginger in a food processor instead of cutting it all up by hand. I did go heavy on the spices (rounded measuring spoons) and didn't have cardamom so I just left it out. It made a delicious sauce that we scooped up with basmati rice and naan.
Fantastic recipe. I followed exactly. I will be making this one again.
I finally made this recipe after looking at it for months and it was a huge hit. Rich complex flavors and a true Indian taste. My five year old didn't like the flavor but the rest of us really enjoyed every bite.
Made this for dinner, it was good, but not excellent. Didn't have cardommon, but I doubt that would've made a difference. As a matter of fact, with all the fancy spices, it still tasted like curry to me, I don't think there would be much a difference in flavor if you just used curry alone. Anyhow, I used 1/2 1/2 tomato sauce/h2o and added peas and diced potatoes. Served with rice and bread and it was good, also good by itself. Can't really imagine this tasting that good w/o the tots and peas.
I always grind my own spices. I didn't use anywhere near the amount of tomatoes suggested. I also put in a chilli instead of pepper. Curries are usually rather hot. I liked it well enough. Served with plain rice.
