Indian Tomato Chicken

I have made this recipe dozens of times over the past couple of years since I found it on this website. I usually make it as written except I use curry leaves instead of bay leaves (doubling the recipe for leftovers at my families request). This recipe is as close as I have ever come to restaurant quality. Lately I have started adding 1-2 cans of Chic Peas with about 20 minutes left to cook. It adds a layer of flavor and texture that changes the recipe without compromising the original flavor. My 2 sons request this with the Chic Peas a couple of times a month. I serve it with high end basmati rice and naan bread. Lately I also add 1/2 - 1 teaspoon of Cheyenne pepper to up the heat a bit. I have doubled and tripled the garlic and ginger with success as well. I don't think you can add too much ginger with this recipe. Overall, this is a fun recipe to experiment with. Thanks Shecooks2 for this recipe.