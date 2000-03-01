Hugh's Dry Rub

Use this dry rub on your favorite meat before grilling. It stores well in an airtight container, and I've had a lot of positive feedback no matter what I cook it on.

By Hugh

15 mins
15 mins
36
2 cups
Directions

  • In a medium bowl, combine the paprika, cayenne pepper, ground black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, oregano, and thyme. Mix well, and store in a cool, dry place in an airtight container.

16 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 3.5g; fat 0.4g; sodium 1164.6mg. Full Nutrition
