Hugh's Dry Rub

Ignore those that say it's too strong or overpowering or that you have to apply sparingly. I purposefully went light because of those comments and the first few cuts were very underflavored. Should have known better, it's not exactly my first time, but some of the reviews spooked me. Apply like any other rub, maybe even a little heavier if you like robust taste. People must be measuring their ingredients wrong or something—I used regular table salt, regular cayenne and black pepper, and a measuring tablespoon. Very reasonable and flavorful overall. Has a "back to basics" quality about it. Use it for "patio grill" occasions, not for "fancy grilling for company," as it has the campfire flavor—hint of onion, garlic, salt, and wood, little touch of heat, not much else. Nothing special, but solid and satisfying. I wonder if the spicy complaints are a regional thing—I eat a lot of spicy food and really wouldn't even think of a rub like this as "spicy." If cayenne or a dash of Tabasco are "super spicy" rather than just flavors in your neck of the woods, maybe dial them back in the ingredients.