Chicken Seasoning Blend

Excellent! I've been fixing the "Swiss Cheese Casserole II" for awhile and each time, have tried different seasoning for the chicken. (The original recipe for that dish is rather bland.) FINALLY - this did it! It was a perfect blend of spice and herbs to ramp up the dish considerably. I didn't have dry mustard powder and used celery salt instead of celery seed but still - it came out fantastic! The small amount of cayenne red pepper gave it a nice little kick. (My husband is pretty anti-hot spice anything, so if he wasn't bothered, I figured I'm good. lol) I used this recipe to season 3 boneless skinless chicken breasts (2 of them were smallish, the 3rd was larger) and simply placed the seasoning in a large bowl and dipped the chicken in it, rubbed it on both sides, and then placed in a baker to make the rest of the Swiss Chicken Casserole recipe. Very tasty! This is now the way I'll be making that recipe from now on. Thanks, Patrick!