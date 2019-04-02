Chicken Seasoning Blend

176 Ratings
  • 5 144
  • 4 22
  • 3 6
  • 2 4
  • 1 0

This dry mix of herbs and spices adds a unique zing to any chicken dish, it has just the right amount of heat and flavor to make all your guests beg for more. Don't be scared by the long list, most of it is spices you will probably have in your cupboard. Note, it also gives chili a great flavor without adding too much heat.

By Patrick

Gallery
24 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
2 tablespoon
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix the salt, basil, rosemary, garlic powder, mustard, paprika, black pepper, thyme, celery seed, parsley, cumin, cayenne pepper, and chicken bouillon together until blended.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
6 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 0.8g; fat 0.2g; sodium 448.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/16/2022