Grilled Asparagus

The special thing about this recipe is that it's so simple. Fresh asparagus with a little oil, salt, and pepper is cooked quickly over high heat on the grill. Enjoy the natural flavor of your veggies.

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
3 mins
total:
18 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat grill for high heat.

  • Lightly coat the asparagus spears with olive oil. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

  • Grill over high heat for 2 to 3 minutes, or to desired tenderness.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
53 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 4.4g; fat 3.5g; sodium 2.3mg. Full Nutrition
