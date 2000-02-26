Grilled Asparagus
The special thing about this recipe is that it's so simple. Fresh asparagus with a little oil, salt, and pepper is cooked quickly over high heat on the grill. Enjoy the natural flavor of your veggies.
Great east quick recipe. Missing one key ingredient. Coat with olive oil AND balalmic vinegar! This is key. Same recipe can also be prepared in the oven. Prepare the same and roast for 10-15 minutes at 400...Read More
this was simple and yummy - but a bit plain. it was MUCH yummier when I sprinkled with lemon juice and Parmesan .Read More
I like using Garlic salt on the asparagus. Delicious! A nice trick is to use 2 skewers to keep your Asparagus grouped together. Makes it easier to turn them and prevent them from slipping through the grill.
Asparagus is my VERY favorite vegetable. Have you tried baking or grilling it with Lemon Pepper (the kind with salt added)and olive oil? It's AMAZING! I usually "nuke" a bunch for 2 minutes in a tiny bit of water and add the olive oil and lemon pepper while it's hot. I let it marinate for at least a half hour before grilling or baking it. Try it - it's wonderful!
I put everything in a Ziploc bag, shook it up, baked them in the oven at 425 for 10 minutes on each side, and have decided that I will never steam asparagus again. Enough said. :-)
My new way of preparing asparagus! This was excellent - although it does take longer then a couple of minutes on the grill. I marinated mine in olive oil, pepper, balsamic vinaigrette dressing, and a dash of garlic salt rather then plain salt.
This is very tasty - I would never have thought to put asparagus on a grill. My husband had mesquite chips in the smoker box the day I tried this, and it added a new dimension to the flavor. I am the only person who really likes asparagus in my family, and while this didn't change anyone's mind, I enjoyed it very much!
Nothing fancy or fussy, but what great flavor and color! Fresh, simple and delicious. No need to alter or embellish this recipe at all. I used Penzey's shallot salt which I just love. Other seasonings or salts and a squeeze of lemon would be great too, but the recipe is perfect as is.
Really easy and really delicious!
I made these for Memorial Day Weekend and they were really good with a few changes. We Love Asparagus when it's cooked properly, and I was Really Really hesitant to try our prescious Asparagus on the grill. After reading a TON of reviews, we took the plunge! Cut an inch from the stalks, and trimmed the stalks with a peeler. Marinated with EVOO, Kosher Salt, Fresh ground pepper and 1 1/2 tbsp good quality Balsamic vinegar -- popped in a Ziplock & let marinate for 1 hour. We grilled these on high heat, on a small metal mesh grill pan (less than a buck at our grocery store, and re-usable)... no skewer hassle either :D... Delicious! Still crisp at 10-12 minutes -- another minute or two would have been even better. Served with grilled steak and grilled corn on the cob... Everyone raved about this long afterwards. Thanks for posting!
Unbelievably easy & OMG tasty!! I used a grill pan on the stove so it took about 15 min instead of 2-3...my suggestion, however you cook it, keep an eye on it so it doesn't get mushy. I'm not known for getting my cooking time quite right, so I'm pleased to announce that I got this one PERFECT!!! Suitably crisp & seasoned to a "T"...yay me!! Happy Cooking!!
Excellent! Love the suggestion to use skewers. With all due respect, for those of you who tweak or completely change the recipe, why not add your own recipe to this site instead of tweaking someone else's?
Grilled Asparagus Haiku: "Asparagus win! Easy to make, tasted great. So good on the grill!" Followed some suggestions and tossed my asparagus in a bag w/ the EVOO, and S&P and let sit in the fridge for a few hrs. prior to grilling. I liked the idea of skewering them perpendicular (for ease of flipping), but didn't make the effort b/c I was timing the asparagus w/ AR's "BBQ NY Strip" as well. Turned out to be a fantastic dinner. Really, can a man's tummy be happier than when it's presented w/ steak and asparagus? Oh wait, I forgot the baked potato - next time!
This was sooooo delish! Instead of using oil, we just sprayed the asparagus with garlic flavored cooking spray, and dusted it with some salt and pepper and cooked it directly on the grill! Soooooo delicious with sooo few calories. Definitely an addition to my bbq repertoire.
These tasted great, the ones that didn't wind up sacrificed to the Weber grill gods. As the recipe didn't specify HOW you are to grill asparagus, I went with the top reviewer's recommendation of skewering them. Well. Skewering asparagus must be an art form, because even though I had nice thick fat asparagus, they kept rupturing when I pressed them through. Regrettably, some died in the flames. The ones that survived -- beautifully blackened and smoked, grilled asparagus is not to be missed! Good luck getting the little monsters safely back off the grill, everyone :=) Thanks for sharing, this recipe caused my husband to suggest we buy a "vegetable cage for the grill", this apparently being something they make just for this purpose :o)
Fabulous! I threw the asparagus in a ziploc bag with kosher salt, balsamic vinegar, EVOO and garlic powder. Cooked on 425 degrees for 8 mins, flipped and cooked another 8 mins. Spritzed with a dash of balsamic vinegar to deglaze the dish and served. DEEEEEEEELICIOUS!!!
Excellent. Used garlic salt and a really good olive oil and let marinate for an hour or so while I was preparing the rest of the meal. Took about ten minutes to grill to beautiful tenderness. Everyone - even the kids - loved it. Sliced the leftovers and mixed with rotini pasta, a diced tomato, olive oil, garlic and some fresh basil - wonderful. Enjoyed this great summertime recipe! Thanks for posting!
I have been making my asparagus this way for a while. I love to use Kosher salt and fresh ground pepper. The Kosher salt gives it a salty crunch. When I can't use the grill, roast it in the oven at 400 degrees until the tips are toasty and brown. YUMMY!
i have made this before and is very good , the only thing i do different is i let the asparagus soak in the olive oil and quit a bit of salt for a couple of hours before i cook them .
Awesome just the way it is! This is the best asparagus I have ever eaten!!!!
All the people who are marinating are missing out. My family, from the youngest to the oldest, all ADORE this basic, perfect ingredient list. Keep it simple. Don't waste all that great flavor. If you want to mix it up, try sprinkling with fresh chopped rosemary for even more flavor. No need to get more complicated than that.
This recipe is so simple and delicious! I use my George Foreman grill and the asparagus comes out so fresh and flavorful. I recommend everyone try it at least once and I think it will become your new favorite way to cook asparagus!
This is ridiculously simple to make. I wrapped my asparagus in foil, let it sit on the grill for 20 min., and it turned out perfectly. Only thing that I did differently was add sea salt to the spears before grilling.
After reading a few reviews, I combined a few and tweaked it to suit my tastes....I brushed the asparagus in EVO, sprinkled with sea salt, freshly ground pepper and minced garlic. I marinated it for about an hour. Then grilled for about 8 minutes, using my veggie grilling tray to keep the asparagus from falling through the grates. Then, I sprinkled with a little fresh lemon juice. It was FANTASTIC! My husband and I both agreed we could make a meal out of the asparagus alone. I will never make asparagus any other way!
Great! Rinsed asparagus, cut off about an inch of the stems, drizzled with some olive oil - rolling to coat, seasoned, & threw in the oven. How easy is that! Cooked in the oven at 425 for 12-15 minutes, shaking the pan half way through. We still plan to make it on the grill someday. Asparagus is one of those veggies that people avoid because of not knowning how to cook it, or the yucky/mussy memories of having it as a kid. I think what people like about this recipe is that it's a good easy way to make tasty asparagus. Thanks!
Grilled the asparagus up on my Foreman grill and they turned out great!
Awesome! I marinated it in EVOO, balsamic vinaigrette, kosher salt & ground pepper about an hour. Grilled it on my Cuisinart Griddler until just tender, crisp. Easy, fast and delish!
Instead of using just olive oil, I use roasted garlic salad oil and the flavor is terrific!!
My family loves this recipe. I use my George Forman grill to grill this, it works wonderful. I also found that if you use garlic salt instead of regular salt it gives it an extra kick! Great recipe!
Tender and delicious. Simple to prepare, and the grilling was done in 5-6 minutes. This dish has become one of my very favorites. For ease of coating, grab a ziplock bag, pour in the olive oil with salt & pepper, then add the asparagus. Let sit for a few minutes to absorb, and use your fingers (or tongs) to quickly set on the grill.
Great!
Another reviewer suggested using Montreal Steak Seasoning and I'm glad I did! Coated the asparagus with Olive Oil and sprinkled the Montreal Steak Seasoning and OMG it was SUPER YUMMY and SO SIMPLE! I have no idea why I never thought of grilling it before!
This was great. I tossed the ingredients together and baked it in a baking dish because I didn't want to light the grill. It is wonderful. What a good way to get your asparagus!
These went on a cookie sheet sprayed with olive oil. I sprayed the asparagus with the olive oil too, then sprinkled with salt and pepper and baked for 475 oven for 8-10 minutes. My son said these were the best asparagus he'd ever had. These were gone in 5 minutes! YUMMY to say the least!
Loved it! Only way I eat asparagus now. I make it with sliced garlic (sautee in oil prior to adding asparagus) and red pepper flakes. Yummy!
I've done this for years, but I put olive oil, garlic and whatever other seasonings you would like, in a zip loc bag. Add asparagus and marinate for 15 minutes or more. You then either cook on the grill, or in the oven at 400 degrees for 15 minutes. When done, sprinkle with grated parmesan cheese for extra flavor.
this was so awesome! I squeezed a lime over them in addition to the other ingredients, and you could really taste it - so zippy and fresh! next time i'll try a lemon. i had very thin asparaguses (asparagi?) and so 2 - 3 minutes was perfect cooking time. Perhaps if you have thicker asparagus, you will need longer cooking time. Went very well with the Grilled Salmon with Ginger-Orange Glaze recipe on this site.
Very good! I added some balsamic vinegar also before grilling. Yumm!!
I made these tonight but added two ingredients - tbsp of diced garlic and tbsp of balsamic vinegar. Also, threaded with bamboo skewer as other's recommended and marinated for 30 mins in ziploc. Simple, awesome, delicous!! 100% Keeper!
This was delicious. Followed the recipe, except I also added lemon pepper as someone else suggested. Yum!! Grilled on barbecue in a gilling basket. My husband loved this.
try adding Montreal steak Seasoning with the olive oil! I hated asparagus until I was served this at a cookout. Now, it's a staple for summer! Don't be afraid to let it char a little!
Delicious!! My 15 year old called this "brilliant". (My 8 year old had to be bribed to eat 3 small pieces.....) I did the bamboo skewer thing, and added a quick sprinkle of granulated garlic along with the kosher salt, pepper and olive oil. Fresh garlic would've been even better. Gave it right around 5 minutes, and think possibly another 30 to 45 seconds would've been perfect. Still.... YUM!!
Made this the other night for friends, added the asparagus to the grill after the chicken was done. Everyone really enjoyed it. I was most surprised when my 3 year old went back for seconds and thirds! Definitely a keeper!
Nothing easier, nothing tastier than fresh asparagus on the grill. I added fresh minced garlic to the oil. The flavor will knock your socks off!
This works great in a 400 degree oven too! Takes about 15 min, and it's the only way my husband will eat asparagus!!
Excellent flavor. We did trim to remove the tough ends. We put them in a plastic baggie and sprinkle with olive oil and mixed, then sprinkle with sea salt and pepper and mixed again. There was some grill-side discussion as to whether we should have parboiled before grilling, with some declaring they would be tough with just 3 minutes of cooking. This recipe prevailed, thank goodness, and we all enjoyed them tremendously - even fighting over the last ones. Thanks for sharing!
Wonderful flavor and so simple. Even my husband, who doesn't like asparagus, loved it! I will cook asparagus this way from now on.
This was the quickest way i have ever made asparagus, and it tasted the best.
This was really very good. I did half according to the recipe and added a little balsamic to the other half according to some of the reviews and I think the batch with the balsamic was better. Thanks for the recipe!
Great taste on the grill. Turned out just right with the instructions given.
I don't what I could have done wrong since this really isn't a recipe in my opinion, but this may be the most bland dish I've ever eaten.
So easy you don't need a recipe...just common sense. Great with sea salt.
Very good recipe. Just what I was looking for. I baked the asparagus in the oven for about 12 minutes at 425. I will definately do this again. Thanks.
My kids can't get enough asparagus (believe it or not). This is so simple & tasty!
I had never grilled asparagus before but they were yummy. The grill adds a special flavor to them thats irresistable. Along with salt and pepper I added a little garlic power.
I took the advice of others and marinated the asparagus in olive oil, balsamic vinegar, minced garlic, a bit of kosher salt and some pepper for a half an hour. I then baked these at 475 for about 10-15 minutes. They were very good and next time, I'll try them on the grill.
I let them sit in a bag with the balsamic vinegar and EVOO (with a little salt and pepper) for about an hour and grilled them on the Weber charcoal grill. Watch them closely, they need to come off as soon as they are flexible (and slightly charred). They were great and my wife really liked them. She can be hard to please. This is a good alternative to steaming them in the microwave. Five stars for simplicity and great taste.
A great way to eat asparagus! Husband loved it! It works even better using a grill basket.
Needs longer than 2-3 minutes
This is my favorite!! I sdd lemon juice to it as well and it is perfect. I don't have an outdoor grill so I use my George Foreman grill and it is so good!!
Easy recipe.
This really was very simple and very delicious!
We had to cook it almost 8 minutes to get the asparagus to be flexible enough to be tasty.
This is the best asparagus you can possibly eat! We've also added some dry Lipton Onion Soup to the bag with the olive oil - omitting the salt - and it's awesome!
Exactly what I was looking for! Simple, quick and tasty veggie. My 1st time making asparagus. Thanks so much!
I'm not an asparugus fan, but made this for my Dh who loves the stuff. Surprisingly, it was very tasty! We did cook it longer than 2-3 minutes
This was just what I was looking for! I love asparagus and i am always looking for a new way to prepare it!! Very good! I will make it again!
Like many other reviewers, I also marinated the asparagus in EVOO, balsamic vinegar, fresh ground pepper, minced garlic, and a dash of salt - but only for about an hour. Threw it on the grill until tender (but not limp) and then finished it off with some freshly grated parmesan cheese. Perfecto!
I made this exactly how the recipe called for! Very simple and delicious! Just be careful when grilling so the asparagus doesn't fall through the grill.
this is the best! it is quick and simple.
I don't know why people are making this harder than it is, no need to skewer, no need to marinate for a long time, etc... it's perfect as written!!!
marinated in EV olive oil,pepper, kosher salt, minced garlic and a bit of balsamic vinegar all in a ziploc bag. threw on the grill until tender. Very good.
My husband and I LOVED the asparagus, but you know kids...vegetables are a challenge. I think if they had tried it, they would have loved it as much as we did. Absolutely the Best!!!
We make grilled asparagus all of the time. I chop bacon and put on it and always use kosher salt. When done roasting we sprinkle with fresh parmesan,
If you don't want to get out the grill, broiling in the oven for 3 minutes is just as delicious.
This was so easy! Thank you for sharing. Mine cooked quicker than I thought, so they were on the "blackened" side, but I will try it again definitely. Despite the "blackened" they were still very good. Next time I might turn the heat down just a little, or put them on the rack above the direct heat.
This was delicious -- I did saute some fresh garlic and fresh gingerroot in the olive oil!!! I am totally into grilled veggies, but never thought about doing asparagus!!!! Thanks, Larry!
Delicious. We grill okra too. On the okra, add a little garlic to the olive oil and let it get char/black marks on it. You won't believe how different the okra tastes.
It doesn't get any better than this ... simply grilled so the true taste shines through. This dish goes with everything too. Love it!
I have been wanting to review this for some time now. Honestly, I don't understand why everyone likes this...it is absolutely NASTY. Even my wife agreed and YES I followed it to the letter. It tasted like...asparagus!!That's about it! No flavor whatsoever. I joined this site just to review this one recipe because I still can't believe how bad it was with so many good reviews. Strange!
Very simple, leaving the asparagus crip and tasty.
Let me start by saying that I do not like asparagus. I tolerate only because the rest of my family does like it, and it has a (mercifully) short season. That being said, THIS WAS AMAZING! We used baby asparagus, marinated in olive oil and balsamic vinegar for an hour or 2. (1 pound asparagus, a couple of Tbsps of olive oil, and a Tbsp of balsamic vinegar. I also threw in a bit of chopped garlic). Hubby did them on an Green Egg type (Komado)grill for around 3 minutes on high heat. He kept eating "samples" until he thought they were perfect. Fast, easy, healthy, and even good for a non asparagus person :)
This is wonderful way to cook asparagus. Definately a keeper.
Super easy and tastes good.
Just delicious! I did add some crushed garlic, lemon zest and a squeeze of lemon juice. I let it marinate for an hour before grilling...it was devoured!
This has always been a great simple way to grill it. We add a splash or 2 of Basamlc vinegar prior to grilling. When its finished grilling we sqeeze with lime and top with crubled feta. Huuuuum!!!
I sprayed olive oil with a mister, and that worked well also. Great recipe!!
The first time I made it for my family, I kept eating them so I had to find another side dish!
This has been a family favorite for years. I combine olive oil, kosher salt, fresh cracked pepper and minced garlic with asparagus in a ziploc bag to coat. Even finicky neighbor kids will enjoy asparagus prepared this way.
Throw in a foil packed and add a couple cloves chopped garlic too!
Ok I don't like asparagus and I really liked this. I lightly coated in light evo sprinkled garlic powder, pepper, and ms dash table blend on it. Grilled till soft and everybody ate it. I will make this more often for sure.
We add garlic to the oil and make this all the time - it's a big hit.
Yummy and light, but difficult to keep from rolling in between the grates on the grill (yes, the asparagus was perpendicular to the grating). Nice to have the simple, fresh recipes to offset the saucy, heavier fare.
I did as the others recommended and added balsamic vinegrette....came out awesome...making this again tonight
I wrap thinly sliced bacon around a bunch (3-4) asparagus and grill for 10-15 minutes and it is AMAZING!!
Excellent! It is so simple that I thought it wouldn't be right. I have had a hard time getting asparagus right in the past. The key is the cooking time. This recipe said to grill for 3 minutes. I grilled for 5 minutes and it was perfect. I would say 3-5 minutes max grill time or you'll ruin it. (Note: I also sprinkled garlic powder on it before grilling along with what the recipe called for.)
We loved this. The asparagus has a nice crunch to it. We added a little bit of fresh crused garlic for some added flavor and it was great. Awesome side/compliment to our steaks!
MMMMMM!!!!! I used garlic salt. Delicious!
This is so easy and quick, my husband and I both love our asparagus cooked this way. We will cook it this way from now on. YUM!! Sherri:)
