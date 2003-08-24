Deep-Dish Cheesecake Coffee Cake
A special coffee cake with a cream cheese and jam filling. Makes a beautiful breakfast food.
Excellent! I couldn't wait to try it, so I didn't let it cool long enough though. I suggest refrigerating an hour or so before eating.Read More
This was okay, but not what I was expecting. The crust comes out like a shortbread or biscuit, crumbly and not very sweet. The cheesecake filling topped with preserves was the best part. I think I would have preferred just to make a cheesecake.Read More
This was EXTREMELY easy to make. I did the dough in the KA stand mixer using the dough hook and then switched to the flat beater for the filling, using the same bowl. I used Heart Smart Bisquick and reduced fat cream cheese, and this still was plenty tasty. To make spreading the raspberry preserves easier, I briefly heated them in the micro and then poured it on the top of the cake. For those reviewers commenting on the crust/dough, keep in mind that this is a coffee cake, not a cheesecake.
It was excellent very easy to make I think next time i will make the crumbs that go on coffee cake and put them on top
I didnt care for it at all, the cheesecake part was good, but the crust was bland, I ended up using bisquick mix since I couldnt find any buttermilk mix in the stores. What exactly is buttermilk baking mix anyway?
I loved this recipe! It was SO good and SO easy. I substituted the cream cheese for dairy-free cream cheese and it still came out well. My mom even liked it and she usualy doesn't like things I make with 'fake' cheese.
I was disappointed with the heavy crust and the so-so filling.
Easy, but lacking in flavour. Rating this as a coffee cake, it's not at all similar to any I've had before. That said, this was pie-like in form (crust with filling)- there was too must crust to filling, which made this taste bland (though somewhat salty) and dry. I liked the concept of the dish, however it won't be a repeat.
