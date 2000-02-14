Coconut Sour Cream Cake

A simple white cake with a sour cream coconut frosting. A light, refreshing dessert.

By Donna West

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
14
Yield:
1 - four layer 9 inch round cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Grease and flour two 9 inch pans. Prepare cake mix as directed by manufacturer, adding almond extract. Bake according to instructions on package. When cake is cool, remove from pans and cut in half, horizontally.

  • To make the filling, mix together the sour cream and sugar in a medium sized bowl. stir in 1 1/2 cups of the coconut. reserve 1 cup of this mixture and spread the rest between the cooled cake layers. Fold whipped topping into the remaining filling, frost the outside of the cake. Sprinkle the remaining coconut over the top of the frosted cake.

  • Refrigerate from 1 to 3 days before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
473 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 67.7g; fat 21.9g; cholesterol 14.5mg; sodium 297.9mg. Full Nutrition
