Coconut Sour Cream Cake
A simple white cake with a sour cream coconut frosting. A light, refreshing dessert.
Wow, Wow, Wow!! Excellent homemade taste and so easy to make. The sour cream filling keeps the cake super moist and an 8 oz. container of whipped topping is plenty. I've made this 4 times and never needed more. Instead of almond extract, I add 1.5 teaspoon of coconut extract. This gives the cake a light, coconut essence yet not overpowering. Definitely use White Cake mix. The yellow takes away from the coconut flavor. This cake is also fantastic with Cream Cheese frosting (from this website) with coconut flakes mixed in. Definitely add about 1/2 cup toasted coconut on top for color. I've never refridgerated this for more than 1 day and it tasted fine - definitely long enough for the flavors to meld. And this tastes best served at room temperature. Let the cake sit out for about 2-3 hrs for the cake and frosting to soften and moisten back up before serving or else it can taste stiff and dry coming out of the fridge. This cake is so good and taste so homemade it rivals the famous coconut cake at my local gourmet bakery. **UPDATE 12/22/06** Made this cake for a woman's lunch (my 6th cake) and had offers from three different women to buy this cake from me for the holidays. Yah, it's that good.Read More
I first found this recipe in a magazine. The addition of too much sugar made it way too sweet and the sugar liquified the filling and frosting. I found that 1/4 to 1/2 Cup of sugar was adequate to sweeten it since the coconut and whipped topping are already sweet. It also set up better.Read More
Fabulous!Thank you for this recipe, it is a keeper. I have tried many coconut cream cake recipes trying to match a cake that I had in Charleston s.c. My husband paid $100 to ship one of these cakes for SC to Arizona for my birthday. I think this is about the same recipe. Next time I will use the cool whip & sour cream mixture as the filling between the layers and maybe poke holes in the cake while warm & pour over the sour cream & sugar combo then refridgerate it for a couple days. I also used a coconut cake mix from the store. Freeze the cakes before you slice them to frost, much easier slicing. Fantastic, can't wait to make it again!
Wow! This cake was just great. I thought the frosting amount was perfect...nice and fluffy. I also dyed a little of the coconut green and sprinkled it on top for "grass" then hid little jelly beans on top of the green coconut so they looked like little Easter eggs lying in the grass. I also sprinkled green coconut around the bottom and put jelly beans around the bottom. Just fantastic!
Oh My Gosh! This cake is to die for! I used yellow cake mix and omitted the almond extract. By day four we were fighting over the last couple of slices. I cut my cake layers with thread and it was easy as pie. This was my first time cutting layers, way easier than I thought. We have paid to have this cake made for us, never again. I will be making it myself for now on.
I made this to take to a family function and everyone really liked it. I split the layers using dental floss, that worked really well. Also when filling between the layers keep in mind that you can use 1/3 of the sour cream mixture, I was thinking 1/4 and ended up with too much at the end as the cool whip mixture takes care of the top. I used light sour cream & light cool whip with good results, I agree with a previous reviewer that white cake mix is a must. Thanks for sharing this great recipe!
Since this is a birthday cake I haven't had a chance to taste test. I was not able to use all the frosting. 8 oz. of whipped topping would be very sufficent. I am making it 24 hours before cutting so hopefully the flavors will mesh. I did forget the almond flavoring in the cake mix so I added it to the filling. The cake with coconut on the top looks like a snowball ... but way too much leftover frosting!
For an amazing fresh coconut taste, use fresh frozen coconut instead of the flaked coconut. (Tropic Isle is the only brand I have found.)
This has been a family favorite for many years. It's my Mom's favorite cake, so I usually make at least one a year for her birthday. I agree that there is quite a bit of icing left, but considering you usually have too little icing I'm not going to complain about that. You can always use the icing for other things, like I used mine to top a chocolate cream pie once and it added a whole new dimension! I would highly recommend this cake, however, if you can stay away from it long enough to let it sit for 3 days before cutting you will not be sorry. The cake gets better as it ages in the fridge! Perfect for making ahead of time.
This is really fabulous. We've found that we prefer to use yellow cake mix and as the other posters suggested, 8oz of Cool Whip is plenty. YUM!
This cake was a hit for this years Thanksgiving dinner, it's been invited back for Christmas! Jalyn Locklear
I only made the frosting from this recipe, although the cake sounds wonderful, too. The recipe makes a LOT of frosting, more than enough for a two-layer cake. I noticed that it was much better the second day, nearly all of the sourish taste from the sour cream was gone, leaving only yummy sweet fresh dairy and coconut flavors!
This cake was one of the best I ever made! I would cut down on the almond extract to maybe half a tsp, but that is it. It gets better the longer it sits in the fridge! I brought it to work and everybody raved. Also, I cut down on the suger like was suggested and it was pefect. I only used 1 and 1/4 cup.
have to go five stars even though after the first cake the last step becomes impossible.
I made this cake for my mom's birthday party this weekend. It was a huge hit. Everyone wanted the recipe. I added coconut extract to the cake and also to the icing when I added the whipped cream. I think 1 or 1-1/2 containers of whipped cream would be enought though. There was a mountain of icing on the top of the cake. It was so delicious though.
I have been making this cake for over 25 years and it is always a hit. Never used almond flavoring in it. Many times I used chocolate cake mix instead yellow. The chocolate coconut combination is out of this world.
Love this recipe! Easy and delicious. I added coconut flavoring to the cake mix and kept the cake refrigerated.
I used 2 cups of nonfat plain yogurt instead of the sour cream, 1 cup of white sugar. It was still a little too sweet for my pallet. And I used yellow cake mix and 8 oz of the whipped topping as the other reviews, it was more than enough. But other than that, this was a good cake.
My dad is diabetic and he really likes coconut, so I thought I'd try to make this recipe as sugar free as I could for Father's Day. I used a reduced sugar yellow cake mix (1/2 sugar, 1/2 splenda - couldn't seem to find a white cake mix like that). I also added coconut extract instead of almond to the cake mix. For the frosting, I used just a cup of Splenda instead of sugar and found sugar-free Cool Whip. I mixed the sour cream, sugar and coconut and let it sit in the fridge while the cake baked and cooled. I don't often use coconut, so I forgot about it being sweetened until I was adding some around the sides of the cake! Whoops! I also toasted a bit of coconut for the top of the cake. My dad said it was really good and asked for a second piece!!! He licked the plate clean both times, so I'd say it was a hit!!!
I thought this cake was excellent. I did modify the recipe by decreasing the whipped topping to 8 oz and I increased the coconut by about a cup. I also used extra coconut to sprinkle on the outside of the cake. I will definitely be making this cake again.
Good cake - but the recipe makes way too much frosting! I couldn't use it all, and will probably end up throwing the leftover frosting away. Next time I will use an 8 oz. container of whipped topping, instead of the 16 oz. container.
A great tasting cake, with so few ingredients! It is as light as can be.
The cake is wonderful but the photo that is shown with it looks NOTHING like the cake looks when I make it. That picture would not entice anyone to make the cake. It looks like they left the cool whip out or only used half of it. This is what the cake looks like when I bake it.
My sister made this for the family. I found it to be superb.
I'm only rating this 3 stars because my sister made it following the recipe to the letter and it was just so-so. There was a lot left over after a family gathering. I tweaked it by replacing the almond extract with coconut extract and using fresh coconut. Toasted additional coconut and pressed it around the sides of the cake, and garnished the top with a pineapple ring and coconut. It was a major hit with family and friends. No one would believe it was the same cake my sister had made earlier.
What a hit! It was the first thing to go and several people wanted the recipe. I didn't change a thing. It was PERFECT!!
I make this same cake except I us frozen coconut. I take the sour cream, sugar and coconut and mix together and put in refrigerator for 3 to 4 days and then bake my cake and frost it. If I made this cake and put it in my refrigerator it would not make it three days. It is the best coconut cake I have ever tasted.
easy and delicious....the hint of added almond to the cake mix made a nice subtle flavor...lots of frosting left over...an 8oz container of coolwhip would be enough.
Made this last night for a BBQ! Even the whiners who said "yuck coconut" inhaled it! I used 8 oz of whipped topping and it made the icing thicker, less runny. Next time I am going to sprinkle some roasted pecans on top! This was a definite success!
This is one of the best cakes that I have ever made and it's so easy. To make it even easier I baked it in a 9 x 13 pan and used half of the topping ingredients.
My Mother made this cake for years she said the recipe came with the phone bill one year. We all loved it and she lost the recipe. I was so glad to find it and now we can make it again. It is a great cake for Christmas,Easter just anytime.
This was a hit at Easter brunch this year. I made a dark chocolate sauce to drizzle over the top of each slice for some added decadence (tasted like a Mounds bar!) Thank you to everyone who suggested using just 8 ounces of Cool Whip. That was plenty. I recommend bringing it out of the fridge for an hour or so before serving to soften it up just a tad.
My hubbie is not a big cake fan - or coconut for that matter, but he (we)could not stop eating this one! It is awesome, and gets better everyday (ours only lasted 3, but the third day was the best). Unfortunately, I neglected to see the instructions to "fold" in the whip cream, and I mixed it with the blender. It came out extremely runny - all over my kitchen. But it tasted great! I also added a little Jamaican rum to my cake batter instead of coconut flavoring. WOW!
very good recipe, the almond flavor is a great addition, wonderful blend of flavors. Made this for a birthday party and got several compliments, there were no leftovers! Only thing I would change is I used lowfat sour cream which was a bit runny, but it was fine once it sat in the fridge, will use regular sour cream next time. Lowfat cool whip was just fine.
good, but not remarkable. i think i'm just not too big on the cool whip flavor. coworkers really liked it though, and it was way easier to make than some of the other coconut cake recipes ive seen.
This was a huge hit at my son's birthday! His favorite is coconut. I added coconut and almond extracts to both the cake mix and the frosting for a "flavor explosion." Was easy to make, which is good because I've been asked to make it every year now!
I made this cake for my husband's birthday, and he doesn't like coconut. So, instead of using coconut, I used finely shaved chocolate. It was perfect! I served it at his party and it was definitely a hit. It is a very rich, but very moist. The whipped cream is meant to be an 8 oz. container, not a 16 oz. container, I think. 16 oz. would have been way too much. I will definitely make this cake again! It was really easy, and very aesthetically pleasing.
My husband was very upset after I finish decorating the cake and he couldn't have a slice. I told him we would have to wait at least 3 to 4 days and he lost his mind! I only used 1/2 of the cool whip. 16 oz is too much. It was well worth the wait. We all died and went to heaven. This cake was so good! I'll make it again for the holidays!
OMG! so good! so easy! so yummy! Made for Easter - very festive especially with some tinted coconut "grass" on top with some jellybeans! Followed recipe but used less coconut on top. Next time may adjust recipe for just one container of cool whip - had a lot left over. Will make again.
I had heard about coconut cake before but never tried. This was my first try and I have realized I have missed out on something divinely delicious. I followed the instructions exactly and even my husband, who usually does not like coconut at all, gave it a thumps up.
Used applesauce in place of oil for the cake mix, only used 1/2 tsp almond extract, but added another 3/4 tsp of coconut extract. 8oz tub of cool whip is plenty and used fat-free. Also used light sour cream and only 1/4 cup of sugar, and sweetened coconut flakes and this was plenty sweet. Very tasty!!
I made this for a party and my friends loved it, however I gave it 4 stars because the cake part was so crumbly that I wasn't able to cut it into layers (so it was just two layers instead of 4). The cake mix I used called for just egg whites, so I think next time I would use whole eggs to make it hold together better. It was very well received, though!
outstanding!!!! Make it the day before and it will be amazing!!! I followed the recipe exactly and it was AWESOME!!!! Can't say enough good things about it!
I couldn't wait to make this cake, It sounded too simple to be as great as it was being described... I hate to be the ONE person that didn't think this cake was "ALL THAT". Not that it wasn't a good cake because it was, I tried a slice on the first day, had a slice on the second day and I had a slice on third and fourth days and I can't say it was any better. Good cake? yes. Easy to make? Yes. Special cake? No. If I wanted something coconutty- I wouldn't overlook this recipe- but I don't see it as being my go to.
Excellent Cake. Very Moist. Made a big hit at Thanksgiving.
I would have rated it 5 stars, but I didn't try the cake mix with almond extract. The filling and frosting however, were awesome! I used it with the Rave Reviews Coconut Cake from this site and my husband and I LOVED it. Of course, I love nuts, so that may have been what did it for me. It really did get better after a couple of days. SOOO YUMMY!!! and I never used to eat anything with coconut.
I was trying to recreate a sour cream coconut cake I had at a Greek restaurant in Atlanta. This is it! Yum!!! I did have a slice right after I got done making it, but something magical does happen after the 1-3 days of refrigeration. You will love it!
Very good & simple, Super Moist & flavorful. Only used an 8oz tub of cool whip instead of 16oz. Thanks!
I made this for a birthday, and my husband thought it was the best coconut cake he'd ever eaten. I thought it was simple to prepare, and just as easy to consume.
Excellent! It is fairly sweet, so smaller pieces are nice. We toasted the coconut to sprinkle on top. I will make this for the holidays! Loved the tinted coconut and jelly bean egg idea!
I have made this so many times. Everyone always raves and calls me for the recipe. I only use a Duncan Hines white cake mix, breakstone sour cream because it does not have a sour taste like the other brands of sour cream. I use 11/2 tsp coconut extract, 12oz whipped topping, and always make it 3 days ahead of time. You need to serve at room temperature. I have no idea why you would want to use almond extract in a coconut cake that uses a white cake mix. Even with the additional half tsp of coconut extract the cake has only a mild taste of coconut.
I thought this cake was my grandma's special recipe:) It is and will always be my favorite, although I use yellow cake, half the cool whip and no extract.
i make mine with butter recipe cake and frozen grated coconut. yummy!! yummy!!
Made this for Easter and everyone loved it! I added a little more almond extract since my family loves a stronger almond flavor. This is a definite keeper.
My mom's favorite! She loved it! Very moist and my husband who isn't a big coconut fan loved it.
I was really excited to make this an anticipated a tasty cake. Unfortunately, I found it to be too sweet and maybe too coconutty even.
Awesome cake! Was a big hit. Used coconut extract instead of almond and left everything else the same.
Very much enjoyed this cake. A few people suggested to serve it at room temperature but I fought it tasted much better chilled right out of the fridge. The amond extract was a nice tough, I will try using coconut extract next time.
This is my go to coconut cake recipe. The only thing I do differently is substitute non-fat plain Greek yogurt for the sour cream. This cuts some of the fat content, adds protein and makes it a little healthier without compromising the wonderful taste!!!
Less whip cream for the frosting. 3/4 of what it calls for is plenty.
I made this for my husbands birthday and even those who don't like coconut raved about how good it was. This recipe is wonderful and easy. In addition I think it could easily be enhanced with other flavorings just for FUN!!!
This cake was hugely popular at a function I attended. I thought the filling was a little thin(I added some powdered sugar). I'll use the recipe (altered) again.
10 people in my office just told me that this is one of the best cakes I've ever made!!!
I too have been making this cake for years. I cut down on the sugar and make 5 to 6 layers so I never have any frosting left! Use the frozen coconut to keep it from being too sweet and after you frost the cake pat more coconut on top and around the sides, wrap in saran wrap and put it in the refrigerator for 3 days. Awsome!
Big hit. Made it three days in advance as many reviewed. We all agreed it was even better on day 4! Cut both layers in half to make an impressive looking four layer cake. Tons of leftover frosting but we used it as a dip for chocolate chip cookies on super bowl Sunday a few days later. Could actually eat it with a spoon!!
I make this every year for my BFF birthday - we LOVE it! Use any leftover frosting for fruit dip : )
Delicious! Everyone at work loved the cake. I work with very health-conscious people, and even they gobbled it down. I will definately make this again!
This is similar to my southern mother in-laws family coconut cake recipe, with some changes. Make white cake in 3 round pans. Mix sugar and sour cream. No whipped topping. When cake comes out of the oven, put hot layer on plate, put on some of the frosting, add next layer, spread on more frosting, add last layer, and spread on rest of frosting. Yes, cake is hot, yes, frosting will run. That is the secret. Let sit until cool and refrigerate overnight. Best when sits over night for frosting to soak into layers. Yum.
so simple and easy. I would put half the amount of sugar next time as it is quite sweet and I also toasted the coconut for the outside icing as it gives a nicer presentation
Easy to make and sooo good. Huge hit at our birthday party...everyone raved about it.
I love this moist cake. I think of it for Easter, but it is good for any special occasion. It is also good made with a chocolate cake mix.
I've made this cake twice and let me tell you, it is AWESOME!!! This is so far the best tasting cake that I have ever made. Everyone that has tasted it LOVES it..I'm having company next weekend and I *will* be making THIS!! :)
I made this for my Mom's 68th birthday, it was a huge hit! The guests loved it, there was barely a piece left for the birthday girl to take home with her! I submitted a pic of it, only changes I made was in the shape (used square cake pans) and did not toast the coconut because I decorated with red roses and wanted them to "pop" in the snowy white coconut. I agree that there was too much whipped topping, have a lot of frosting leftover but I plan to make cupcakes today so that won't be a problem.
I made this cake for my mother's 70th birthday party. We had a variety of homemade cakes displayed on cake stands. This cake was cleary the crowd favorite, and the only cake completely devoured. I had many request for the recipe. I covered the complete cake with the icing and coconut. It makes a great presentation as well.
This recipe is incredible. I make it every year for Mother's Day because my mom and I are both coconut lovers.
This was great, it good really good reviews! I agree with the others that it made way too much frosting, I think next time I'll use half the cool whip.
I halved the sugar in this recipe because I thought it would be too sweet. Big mistake. There wasn't enough filling. Also, I would've added more cool whip and make that the filling for inside the cake. I thought it would've been a lot better if the coconut was toasted.
A great recipe. The hardest part is waiting the time until you can eat it.
This cake is one of my favorites, thanks for the recipe!
