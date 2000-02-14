Coconut Sour Cream Cake

Wow, Wow, Wow!! Excellent homemade taste and so easy to make. The sour cream filling keeps the cake super moist and an 8 oz. container of whipped topping is plenty. I've made this 4 times and never needed more. Instead of almond extract, I add 1.5 teaspoon of coconut extract. This gives the cake a light, coconut essence yet not overpowering. Definitely use White Cake mix. The yellow takes away from the coconut flavor. This cake is also fantastic with Cream Cheese frosting (from this website) with coconut flakes mixed in. Definitely add about 1/2 cup toasted coconut on top for color. I've never refridgerated this for more than 1 day and it tasted fine - definitely long enough for the flavors to meld. And this tastes best served at room temperature. Let the cake sit out for about 2-3 hrs for the cake and frosting to soften and moisten back up before serving or else it can taste stiff and dry coming out of the fridge. This cake is so good and taste so homemade it rivals the famous coconut cake at my local gourmet bakery. **UPDATE 12/22/06** Made this cake for a woman's lunch (my 6th cake) and had offers from three different women to buy this cake from me for the holidays. Yah, it's that good.

