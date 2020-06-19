Homemade Biscuit Mix

1 of 132

Rating: 5 stars very good I keep made all the time stored in frig. I add 10 tbsp of dry buttermilk mix to the mix so all I have to do is add water when time to make Helpful (299)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent! To make your own buttermilk, combine 1 cup milk with 1 TBSP white vinegar, stir, let sit for 2-3 minutes. You will only need 2/3 Cup buttermilk for this recipe. Helpful (266)

Rating: 5 stars I have a few suggestions to those who are having a tough time with this recipe. *Do not use bread flour *Do not overknead, you want the lumps there. *Make sure you watch your biscuits, it may finish baking before the stated time. Some ovens are more hotter than others. *If your in a hotter climate, try refrigerating your mix until it's really cold before using it in a recipe. *Make sure your spooning the flour into the measuring cup, you may be adding too much flour. *You could try to use cake flour, if you don't have any cake flour make your own: before adding flour to your measuring cup, add 2 Tablespoons of cornstarch first, then add the all purpose flour to make a cup-do this for all ten cups. Hope this helps, enjoy! The recipe for biscuits are in the footnotes right under the recipe for the mix. Helpful (247)

Rating: 3 stars This is an okay recipe, but real biscuits never use oil (if you're limited on your diet, you can use it but they won't be great biscuits) and use shortening instead (or butter, but that one is tricky). Also this does NOT need refrigeration for storage, UNLESS you use butter. Remember that you buy flour, baking powder, sugar, salt and shortening unrefrigerated and none of those are required to be refrigerated after opening. Why start now? Come to think of it, you don't refrigerate Bisquick either! Using powdered buttermilk is a good idea to stir in before hand, but decrease your flour by the same amount and instead of using water (since you have powdered buttermilk in it already) use milk for the liquid. Finally, a lot of people have trouble with biscuits when you "roll it out on a lightly floured surface." If you do have trouble with that, or have trouble kneading, don't bother doing either. Just mix it up well in the bowl, lightly flour the surface (I use an actual body powder puff which was, obviously, never used for body powder) put it out on the surface, gently pat it out, cut it, and use a metal spatula to carefully peel it off. This will get you by until you're a biscuit expert. It sure helped me in my early years! Overworking the dough makes them tough. Finally, the recipe says store for up to 3 months, but I've stored it for much MUCH longer without issues. That varies due to the quality of the ingredients. Some baking powder will lose it's lift, etc. Helpful (113)

Rating: 5 stars This mix a fantastic. I'm so glad I found it on this site. No more buying Biscuick for me. Helpful (30)

Rating: 5 stars Finally after searching for a long time -- found your really good biscuit mix; thank you! I hate to use Bisquick because the ingredients on the box note aluminum in the baking powder and partially hydrogenated oils. Don't want either of those ingredients in my food! I use only aluminum-free baking powder (easy to find Argo is one brand). If I don't have buttermilk on hand I make it by adding 2 teaspoons of vinegar to 3/4 cup of milk. It should be white vinegar; used organic cider vinegar once interesting taste! Sometimes I make this marvelous recipe with regular milk and a few spoonfuls of plain yogurt (the acid activates the baking powder). I use olive oil and sometimes coconut oil just for a different taste. Have made this recipe with orange juice instead of milk (the juice's acid gives the kick to the baking powder). I cut the sugar back a bit. Sometimes I add yeast to the liquid and let it rise (no kneading). Gives a "bready" flavor good for pizza base. I always use a Silpat silicone baking liner NOTHING sticks to it not even melted cheese or burned brown sugar. Both daughters want me to will my two Silpats to them ha ha! -- Mary in warming up Pennsylvania Helpful (30)

Rating: 5 stars Finally a recipe I can use my healthy canola oil in instead of those blocks of solid fats! 10-Q, 10-Q, 10-Q !!! Helpful (29)

Rating: 5 stars This is a great starter recipe for all kinds of yummy things. My two year old and I made blueberry pancakes using this recipe in place of Bisquck they turned out fluffy and light. So much cheaper to make verses buying Bisquick and not hard at all. Helpful (25)