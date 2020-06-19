Homemade Biscuit Mix

Rating: 4.42 stars
131 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 91
  • 4 star values: 22
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 8

Add a few simple ingredients, bake, and voila! You'll have hot, tasty homemade biscuits fast!

By DAVES_POOKY

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
11 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine flour, baking powder, sugar and salt in a mixing bowl. Add oil and mix with a fork or pastry blender; you should have small lumps throughout the mixture.

  • Store in an airtight container in a cool, dry place for up to three months.

Tips

TO MAKE BUTTERMILK BISCUITS:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Lightly grease two baking sheets, or line the sheets with parchment paper. Combine 2 1/2 cups biscuit mix, 2/3 cup buttermilk, and a pinch of salt (optional). Stir together to form a soft dough. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead briefly, about 10 times. Cut dough into 12 equal pieces and place on prepared baking sheets. Brush tops of biscuits with milk or egg wash, if desired. Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until light brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
148 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 21g; fat 5.9g; sodium 341.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (132)

Most helpful positive review

JFW
Rating: 5 stars
06/24/2010
very good I keep made all the time stored in frig. I add 10 tbsp of dry buttermilk mix to the mix so all I have to do is add water when time to make Read More
Helpful
(299)

Most helpful critical review

MagnoliaSouth
Rating: 3 stars
08/25/2011
This is an okay recipe, but real biscuits never use oil (if you're limited on your diet, you can use it but they won't be great biscuits) and use shortening instead (or butter, but that one is tricky). Also this does NOT need refrigeration for storage, UNLESS you use butter. Remember that you buy flour, baking powder, sugar, salt and shortening unrefrigerated and none of those are required to be refrigerated after opening. Why start now? Come to think of it, you don't refrigerate Bisquick either! Using powdered buttermilk is a good idea to stir in before hand, but decrease your flour by the same amount and instead of using water (since you have powdered buttermilk in it already) use milk for the liquid. Finally, a lot of people have trouble with biscuits when you "roll it out on a lightly floured surface." If you do have trouble with that, or have trouble kneading, don't bother doing either. Just mix it up well in the bowl, lightly flour the surface (I use an actual body powder puff which was, obviously, never used for body powder) put it out on the surface, gently pat it out, cut it, and use a metal spatula to carefully peel it off. This will get you by until you're a biscuit expert. It sure helped me in my early years! Overworking the dough makes them tough. Finally, the recipe says store for up to 3 months, but I've stored it for much MUCH longer without issues. That varies due to the quality of the ingredients. Some baking powder will lose it's lift, etc. Read More
Helpful
(113)
Bevy Crocker
Rating: 5 stars
03/03/2009
This mix a fantastic. I'm so glad I found it on this site. No more buying Biscuick for me. Read More
Helpful
(30)
MickeyG
Rating: 5 stars
11/02/2011
Finally after searching for a long time -- found your really good biscuit mix; thank you! I hate to use Bisquick because the ingredients on the box note aluminum in the baking powder and partially hydrogenated oils. Don't want either of those ingredients in my food! I use only aluminum-free baking powder (easy to find Argo is one brand). If I don't have buttermilk on hand I make it by adding 2 teaspoons of vinegar to 3/4 cup of milk. It should be white vinegar; used organic cider vinegar once interesting taste! Sometimes I make this marvelous recipe with regular milk and a few spoonfuls of plain yogurt (the acid activates the baking powder). I use olive oil and sometimes coconut oil just for a different taste. Have made this recipe with orange juice instead of milk (the juice's acid gives the kick to the baking powder). I cut the sugar back a bit. Sometimes I add yeast to the liquid and let it rise (no kneading). Gives a "bready" flavor good for pizza base. I always use a Silpat silicone baking liner NOTHING sticks to it not even melted cheese or burned brown sugar. Both daughters want me to will my two Silpats to them ha ha! -- Mary in warming up Pennsylvania Read More
Helpful
(30)
Graceeh
Rating: 5 stars
01/14/2009
Finally a recipe I can use my healthy canola oil in instead of those blocks of solid fats! 10-Q, 10-Q, 10-Q !!! Read More
Helpful
(29)
Punky'sMom
Rating: 5 stars
06/07/2010
This is a great starter recipe for all kinds of yummy things. My two year old and I made blueberry pancakes using this recipe in place of Bisquck they turned out fluffy and light. So much cheaper to make verses buying Bisquick and not hard at all. Read More
Helpful
(25)
stamarex
Rating: 5 stars
12/14/2009
Thanks for the recipe. I was making biscuits this morning and had no biscuit mix. Luckily I looked on this site and of course someone came through! I will use this from now on as I don't like to use prepacked stuff when homemade is so much better and this was so quick and easy. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(22)
