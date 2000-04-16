Tater Tot Casserole II

The ultimate in comfort food! This dish brings me back to my childhood...even my college sorority cook made this. This version is definitely better. After finding this recipe and making this many, many times now, I make the following changes: brown a pound of 93/7 hamburger, seasoned with garlic powder, pepper, and half an onion; no grease to drain! I brown an entire bag of crispy crowns instead of regular tots. I layer the hamburger meat over the crispy crowns, then spread the soup mixture, which incorporates the top reviewer's suggestion to add more sharp cheddar than called for, some French fried onions, and I also season the mixture with additional spices to my liking (garlic & onion powders, a little paprika and pepper). I also use the Roasted Garlic Cream of Mushroom soup and the entire 16 oz container of sour cream. It's thick and creamy and using the back of a spoon, it spreads easier than you think. So what if the hamburger is mixed in? Top that with some additional cheese and bake 35-40 minutes at 350. 1-2 minutes before it's done, I sprinkle a few more French fried onions on the top and turn the oven to broil. After taking it out, let it sit for 10 minutes. Perfection! Now, if only my husband would let me add some green beans to the mix....