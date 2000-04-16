Tater Tot Casserole II

This is a recipe everyone in the family will love. Vegetarian or not, the combination of tater tots, cheese, and mushroom soup will drive your taste buds crazy!

By Karin Peters

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Arrange tater tots in the prepared baking dish.

  • In a mixing bowl, combine sour cream, cheese, and mushroom soup. Pour this mixture over the tater tots. Sprinkle onions over the top of the casserole.

  • Bake in the 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) oven for 45 to 60 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
718 calories; protein 11.5g; carbohydrates 56.2g; fat 53.3g; cholesterol 53.1mg; sodium 1329.8mg. Full Nutrition
