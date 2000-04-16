Tater Tot Casserole II
This is a recipe everyone in the family will love. Vegetarian or not, the combination of tater tots, cheese, and mushroom soup will drive your taste buds crazy!
this is officially my new favorite recipe! i did make a few changes to improve it slightly in my book. i used extra crispy tater tots (instead of regular tots), used fat free knudsens brand sour cream and 98% fat free cream of chicken soup. i used sharp cheddar and doubled the recommended amount (i love cheese!). i also bought the larger can of french fried onions and mixed 1/2 in with the soup, sc, and cheese mixture. once the mixture is spread over the tots, i sprinkled with garlic powder and finished it off with the last of the ff onions. super easy and heats up great for leftovers! yummmm....Read More
Sorry, but we didn't care for this at all.Read More
This will replace my tater-tot casserole recipe after adding a few things to the original recipe. Since it's not a main dish in this household if there's no meat, I added a pound of hambuger browned with some onions. I mixed in a can of green beans, cut the sour cream in half, and added some garlic powder, salt, and pepper. I also used 2 cups of sharp cheddar instead of just one. I was a little skeptical of putting the tater-tots on the bottom, but they crisped up nicely. My friend and her mom who were over for dinner couldn't stop eating it! Yum!
Very easy, and surprisingly good. When I put a layer of frozen tater tots on the bottom of the pan, and this gloopy mess that was supposed to turn into "sauce" on the top, I had my doubts. I wasn't sure it would really turn into a casserole. But it came out great. Tasty, very filling, and it makes a LOT. Would be a great dish for feeding a large group. I followed the recipe, but added an extra cup of cheese to the sauce mixture. I used non-fat sour cream. I also added some chopped red bell pepper, some cooked and chopped up sausage, (veggie sausage that is - 1 pkg MorningStar Farms brand veggie sausage patties,)and one bag frozen broccoli florets. I was very good, and the FF onions, (which I almost omitted, since they don't seem much like a real food item to me) actually add some great texture and flavor.
This casserole if a family favorite! I add a can of peas, a small onion, and 1 pound of cooked hamburger and use a little more sour cream and a little milk so it's not so thick. FABOULOUS! I make it a couple times a month by request
NOTE: My rating is based on the modifications I made as follows: 1) I didn't have the fried onions so I used about a cup of raw onion diced and added it to the sour cream/soup/cheese mixture. 2) I ended up almost doubling the cheese and put some of it on top of the casserole before baking it. 3) I let it bake an extra 20 minutes This recipe was better tasting to me than the traditional cheesey potatoes we make using southern style hash browns. I was surprised at this and at how the tater tots break apart into smaller pieces so that the cheese/soup/sour cream mixture blends in throughout the casserole.
VERY teenage friendly! I used cream of chicken soup instead and it was awesome!! My husband & I liked it but it was my 3 teens that gobbled this down. The ONLY problem I had was not "oiling" my casserole dish down as suggested and I used Pam spray instead. Next time I'll use cooking oil.
Super easy & surprisingly very good! The tator tots/rounds crisp up nicely & the sauce is very creamy. I would definitely double the amount of cheese though!
This recipe was very good. I used half the sour cream, and added red peppers and chopped broccoli. My husband loved it and requested it again.
The ultimate in comfort food! This dish brings me back to my childhood...even my college sorority cook made this. This version is definitely better. After finding this recipe and making this many, many times now, I make the following changes: brown a pound of 93/7 hamburger, seasoned with garlic powder, pepper, and half an onion; no grease to drain! I brown an entire bag of crispy crowns instead of regular tots. I layer the hamburger meat over the crispy crowns, then spread the soup mixture, which incorporates the top reviewer's suggestion to add more sharp cheddar than called for, some French fried onions, and I also season the mixture with additional spices to my liking (garlic & onion powders, a little paprika and pepper). I also use the Roasted Garlic Cream of Mushroom soup and the entire 16 oz container of sour cream. It's thick and creamy and using the back of a spoon, it spreads easier than you think. So what if the hamburger is mixed in? Top that with some additional cheese and bake 35-40 minutes at 350. 1-2 minutes before it's done, I sprinkle a few more French fried onions on the top and turn the oven to broil. After taking it out, let it sit for 10 minutes. Perfection! Now, if only my husband would let me add some green beans to the mix....
This is probably the stupidest question...I'm a new cook ;) Do we cook the tots FIRST before placing them in the dish? Or do you place them in the dish just thawed and uncooked?
My kids will actually eat this, and my husband likes to fry up the leftovers the next morning with a few eggs. It sounds strange, but it is delicious as well.
What a great base to use as a quick meal. I changed it up to meet my needs, but found it to be quite helpful. I added a lb of ground beef (cooked) and added string beans. I used only 8oz of sour cream and used 1 can of cream of chicken and 1 can of cream of celery. I used 2 cups of shredded cheese and put the tater tots on the bottom and on top. (loved how the tots at the bottom form a hashbrown type layer and the top ones kept their form and crisped up a bit) The possibilities are endless and fool proof. I so can see this as being something I will use again and again with different vegetables and protein. Thanks for posting:)
Alrighty so I loved this recipe! I made this for my family. It was quick and easy to assemble! I made a change of my own. I added a pound of hamburger meat. I browned my meat and added garlic salt and pepper to taste. Then set asside. I put my tater tots in the bottom of my pan. Added mushroom soup mixure then put my hamburger meat. sprinkled a little of the onions over. then put more of the soup mix then onions and then topped off with tatertots!:) It came out delicious!:) I recommend this to anyone who has kids, can be assembled in the day time then pop it in the oven after kids are out of school or when ever! Enjoy!*:]
My kids loved this. I added a little milk to thin out the topping and I crushed a few sour cream and onion potato chips on the top. I think you could add chicken and brocolli to it also and make a more complete meal
My husband prefers tatertots crispy on top but I think this is great. I added ground beef cooked in onion. This is easy to make. I actually just added all the ingreedients into the pan with the meat/onion and then poured over tots.
My family LOVED it! It was a little salty, but I will adjust next time with a little more sour cream. Such a warm comfort food. We opted out of the french fried onions- not a kid friendly food, and Im glad i did since it was salty. Actually going to make this for our "after" thanksgiving dinner, dinner. :) Thank you KPETERS74!!
Very good! Easy and yummy meal, that the whole family loves!! I've also made it with cream of celery soup instead of mushroom, that gives it a really yummy taste!
Great flavor, but too much cream. I will try it again with half the sour cream. I added 1 lb ground beef to mine to make it a complete meal.
I made it for a potluck for work. I thought it was ok, my co-workers seemed to like it a lot more than I did. I followed the directions but the sauce mixture sat on top of the tots so I had to mix it together and rebake. I also thought it was a little bland....
Awesome!
The definition of Comfort Food. Will make again. And again.
Took this to a taigate and there wasn't a tot left.
No.
My hubby and I really enjoyed this I added ground beef and used chicken soup.
This was amazing!! I also added a pound a ground beef and extra cheese right before the french fried onions, as well as substituted cream of chicken for the cream of mushroom! This will become a new family favorite!
This recipe is quick easy and tastes just simply great! Per reccomendation of another reviewer, I only used half the sour cream and it worked out just fine!
Not good. Bland. Tater tots would've been better served alone. :(
My kids loved it, my husband didn't. It was easy to make.
I have been cutting back on eating meat and this recipe was a perfect non-meat recipe. My kids loved it. My daughter said it was the best thing she had ever eaten. It was rich, but comfort food at its best.
This was great! I've had it at Church and this was better. I did use 2 cups of cheese, about 10 oz of sour cream. I don't eat onion, so that means neither does anyone I cook for. So on top, I cut up tater tots and cooked them on top. About 5 mins before removing from the oven, I spinkled cheese on top for looks. Thanks for sharing!
I had my 12 year old put this meal together and put it in the oven before we got home. The outcome was delicious, however not the healthiest meal in the world! Next time (and there will be a next time) I'll add 1/4C of milk to the soup/sour cream (to start) because the soup/sour cream mixture was quite thick and, once it started cooling down on the table, it started to congeal. My husband LOVED this which is weird b/c he doesn't "love" any food and in particular he's not much of a sour cream fan (he had no idea there was sour cream in this dish). I served w/a fried swiss chard & spinach mixture and I'm glad I did because all the richness needed a counterpoint. A salad would be good to serve with this also... this would also be a good side (except it makes a LOT) to a (healthy) meal. Very good!
This is a fast & delicious recipe that we really enjoyed. Only change would be to add the french fried onions at the end, about 15 minutes before finished, as mine started to burn & I had to cover the dish with foil. I added a pound of sauteed hamburger & a chopped onion to make this a main dish. I will definitely make this again. It would be great to double or triple the amount for a large party. So good!
You can't go wrong with tater tots. This recipe made it legal to be the main dish. Loved it.
LOVED this recipe! It was perfect, and very flavorful. The only thing I added was green onion. A new family favorite!
Very good. I added 1 lb. chopped meat, 3/4 tsp. garlic salt & half a diced onion to the bottom of the pan without greasing. I think next time I will use only 1/2 the sour cream & add a little milk to thin out the sauce. I will also use more cheese, maybe another cup to the top before adding the French-fried onions. Very good basic recipe that I will make again.*****edited to 5 stars from 4 with these changes****I put the browned chopped meat w/1/4 small sauteed onion & garlic salt on top of tater tots in greased casserole dish. I used only 1/2 the sour cream (8 oz) and added an additional cup of grated sharp cheddar cheese to the top before adding French fried onions and baking. With these small changes, this was definitely a 5 star recipe. My family devoured this!
I did like one reviewer said and added a chopped red bell peppers, an extra cup of cheese, and some garlic powder. HOOOOLY COW! SO GOOD!
This was amazing my husband is sooo picky and hates everything including sour cream. HE LOVED IT!
This was a great base casserole recipe! My husband was wanting a tater tot casserole that his mom used to make and this seemed to be close. The only thing that I added a pound of ground beef, browned and drained. Then I mixed everything together and put it into the casserole, rather than putting the tater tots in first and everything on top of it. I would definitely make this again. Thanks for sharing your recipe! :)
wow wow! what a great recipe, I've made it exactly how the recipe called but did add a handful of potato chips to the top along with the fried onions, 1 of the best dishes I have ever made and it was a hit with everybody including a picky teenager. I will definitely be keeping this recipe in my recipe box and making it again. definitely a 5 star recipe
This was a great side at our cookout. I didn't have the French-fried onions, so I didn't mix the cheese in with the other ingredients but used it as a topping. I also didn't use the whole 16 oz of sour cream...probably more like 8 oz. Everyone loved it! I will definitely make this again.
Oh my god, this was so good!! Heart attack on a plate, but so good...
This is absolutely the easiest, quickest dish I have ever made. I would say prep time is more like 3 minutes! I made it for a party I was having and it was delicious, everyone loved it. Would also be good served w/breakfast.
This is really good I took this to my company Thanksgiving lunch and I son't know how many copies I had to make.
Turned out so good! I followed others advice and added a pound of hamburger and some green beens. I also noticed there are no spices in the original recipe so i added salt, pepper and some garlic salt. This is going in the recipe box. Yummmmm!
I made this for a group while we were on vacation. Everyone loved it! You could add cooked sausage or bacon if you wanted it to be a complete breakfast casserole. I made it as listed with the addition of a little more cheddar cheese and I used the seasoned tater tots. You could spice it up really easiely. I am going to make it for a cook out next time. Thanks for sharing. This one is a keeper!
This turned out great. I too added a few things to the mix. I cooked up a pound of hamburger with a little bit of diced onion. I also upped the cheese to 2 cups and added some frozen peas to the sace mixture. I was going to use cheese flavored French-fried onions, but the store that I go to only carrys them during the holidays. Will try them the next time. My husband loved it. It is definetely a keeper recipe. Thanks so much for sharing!
Super good! I did add hamburger/onion/corn to the mix. LOVE the french fried onions on top. Although my husband said he preferred my standard tater tot casserole. I will be definitely making this one again! Thanks for sharing.
I love Tater Tot Casserole! I made this without the onions and it was a huge hit. The picky 8 year old ate two plates! So easy to make. I did put some of the soup and sour cream in the bottom so its smooth all the way through and then put the cheese on the top. Baked it with foil for 45 minutes then without for 15. Sooo good!
This was SO GOOD. Kids weren't too thrilled when they heard what we were having for dinner, but they did a complete 180 once they tried it. I followed the recipe, but wanted to turn it into more of a meal, so I added a pound of ground beef (browned it and sprinkled it on top) and mixed in a can of green beans with the soup, sour cream, and cheese. Came out fantastic, I think my kids will be asking for this one regularly.
With a little bit of ground beef, this dish is great. My boyfriend and best friend devoured it! The best part is that it is extremely filling so one serving goes a long way. Will use again- such a different, yummy recipe!
i made this recipe for a party, everyone loved it!
Everyone loved this, especially the crunchy bits around the edge.
Best thing ever! I was worried that this wouldn't turn out that great but it was delicious! I added some corn, doubled the cheese and added a little garlic powder. So good. So yummy.
Very tasty, in a heavy comfort food sort of way. I used 98% fat free cream of chicken instead of mushroom, and left off the fried onions since I'm not a huge fan. I used fat free sour cream, but I agree that the recipe called for too much. Next time I would use about 3/4 of the package. Even using the low fat ingredients, this was tasty. I also added about 1/3 cup of salsa just to give it a little spice. Overall, a very easy dish. It would also be good with hamburger mixed in.
Like alot of other reviewers on here, I added a layer of hamburger meat. To give some added flavor, I added an envelope of Lipton's Onion Soup Mix to my hamburger meat as it was cooking and it turned out delicious!!!!!
My family really enjoys this simple comfort food. Easy to put together on a weeknight. Can be a little greasy, but reheats well.
Loved it! And the only thing I changed was that I used cream of chicken instead of cream of mushroom (that was all I had and I figured ... what the heck?). Great recipe and my DH even said it was fantastic!
Very good. My picky two year old loves this dish. I add one can of well drained green beans and one pound of browned hamburger to make it a complete meal. A keeper!
We love this, I have made this casserole several times, it works great for breakfast too!
Amazing - wouldn't change a thing. This is my families fav.
Very good recipe. I took the advice of other readers and added 1 lb. of ground hamburger, 1 can of green beans, 2 cups of shredded cheese and salt & pepper to taste. My family loved it!
This wasn't bad, but I would make some changes next time. I think I'd cut down on the sour cream and increase the soup if needed. I love sour cream, but it was a bit too much in this. I also omitted the onions on top and just sprinkled more cheese.
add cooked ground turkey and about a cup more of cheese than called for. Very good.
This is my basic tater tot casserole recipe. I switch it up by adding ground turkey, ground beef or today, ground hot pork sausage. I replace the sour cream and soup with French onion dip.
I added cooked ground turkey sausage to the recipe and towards the end of cooking I topped it with the french fried onions and covered the top with shredded cheddar cheese. This one of my most favorite recipes! It's so delicious!
This recipe is excellent. I have made it a few times and keep coming back to it. As written and tweaked, this recipe is excellent. You can add or subtract for taste which makes it a versatile yummy recipe. The left overs if any are always eaten. Most recently I added ground turkey browned with onion and then extra green onions and real bacon bits. So yummy! Thanks for sharing this gem!
I added a pound of ground beef. Very good and easy!!
Very yummy dish, and great for leftovers! It's not the healthiest thing I've ever cooked, but I continue to bake it when the craving arises!
This is a great base recipe for Tater Tot Casserole. The first time I made it as it is written, and it was a solid four stars. With some tweaking for taste, however, it quickly becomes five stars. It can be a bit heavy on the sour cream, so I either add more cheese or reduce the amount to only 8 oz. Both worked well, but I preferred more cheese because I'm a huge fan of cheese. I have added a pound of cooked hamburger, browned with the onions and other seasonings, and this gives the recipe a good balance. So I recommend trying it and playing with it to get it to suit your families tastes. Thanks for submitting this, KPeters74!
Divine and easy1
This recipe is one of my favorites, albeit a guilty one. I use double the cheese and half the sour cream, and I add half the onions to the sour cream mix and sprinkle the other half on top at the last 15 minutes of cooking. The taste is fantastic, the texture is great, and it even reheats well (mushy but yummy). Try it once and you'll be hooked!
This was an excellent recipe! Instead of the usual tater tots, I used the smaller coin sized tater tots. I also added a pound of ground turkey like others suggested.
This was the first tater tot casserole recipe I've ever tried and it was a hit! The only change I made was adding a layer of browned ground beef (1 lb) at the bottom, topped with an additional 1/2 cup of the shredded cheese. From there, I followed the recipe closely and it came out great! The next time I make it, I'll probably add in a green vegetable layer. I was thinking peas, green beans, or even asparagus.
Anthony and Eoin both loved this recipe! Quick to assemble and inexpensive. I added 2 cans green beans and 1 small package of boca burger ground meatless.
Tasted really great, it was a bit greasy though and the tater tots fall apart, aside from that very tasty.
Very good! I added grounded beef, green beans and more tator tots and cheese. So I guess I turned it into a green bean cassarole, but very good none the less!
It was a great dish! I added ground beef, garlic, onions, and green beans to make it a one-dish supper. The family loved it!
I tried this recipe with cream of chicken soup, and half of the french fried onions mixed into the sour cream/cheese/soup topping. (Like another reviewer suggested.) It was pretty good! I think I will try it with the cream of mushroom soup next time. My father enjoyed it immensely, and asked for me to make it again in the future. Thanks for the recipe!
My family LOVED this recipe and my husband added it to his all time favorite side dish! I served it as a side dish and I followed the recipe closely only adding more cheese, a little garlic powder, and bacon bits to the mixture. The results were wonderful! Thanks for a great recipe!
So good! I added just a little garlic powder to the mix and used an extra 1/2 cup of cheese. There was a little too much sauce for my taste, I think the sour cream should be reduced by about a cup.
My three picky eaters loved this casserole! I liked the quick prep. I added about a cup of chopped rottiserie chicken breast that I had on hand and a cup of frozen green beans. Like other reviewers, I added about a half cup more cheese.
This is a huge hit everyone time I take it to a party. It is always completely empty! So easy to make with inexpensive ingredients!
I love this recipe. I usually put the tator tots on top instead of the bottom, and add the onions to the top about 5 minutes before I take it out of the oven. I also usually throw in a few extra spices (garlic powder, red pepper flake, basil) and use the half the cheese in the sauce as suggested by another review. Delicious!
This dish was a decadent crowd pleaser, but I do need to offer a few words of caution. When it says it serves 6, they must mean 6 people who havent eaten in days or who just swam hundreds of laps! In anticipation of the 40 or so people at the potluck I made it for I doubled the recipe. Big mistake- it weighed about 10 pounds, was loved by all, and about half of it remains! I'd say this recipe serves at least 10 as a main course and up to 20 as a side.
My 16 yr old asks for this! Great recipe. follows my requirements: 1) way easy 2) gets eaten 3) requests for remakes!!!
Great recipe...my family loved it. I added cooked ground beef on top of the potatoes and extra cheese on the top of the soup mix because I didn't have the ff onions. I also cooked it at 425 for about 40 min. yummmyyy I will make again.
Easy recipe. Lacking in flavor. Tastes very pocessed due to the canned soup.
If you are looking for comfort food this is the jackpot! The recipe was simple so I picked it out for a night my boyfriend was going to be cooking. It turned out great! We both really liked it the first and second time around. Many have reviewed with changes they have made. It is one of those recipes that you could really add just about anything you like to and it would still taste great!
Great recipe. Use less sour cream and add more cheese
my family loved this twist on a old favorite. The only things I did different was I browned a pound of hamburger with a little chopped onion before mixing in the soup,sour cream and cheese. After putting the mixture on top of the tater tots, I sprinkled more cheese on top and then the French fried onions. I will definitely be making this recipe again. This recipe has replaced my old tater tot casserole recipe for sure ! loved it !
I LOVED this recipe! I didn't use the french onions b/c I couldn't find them in the store. So I used shredded cheese instead as the topping. I also only used 1/2 a container of sour cream. I took the dish to work for a party and it was devoured in less than 10 minutes! They were scraping the dish and everyone was commenting on how awesome it was and asking for the recipe! It was such a hit, I'm actually taking it this Sunday for our Easter dinner! :) YUMMM!
Solid recipe! I added lemon juice to the mixture to give it extra tang.
yummo!!! love this! i added a lil' ground beef to make it a full meal. will make again and again!
Easy, easy, easy. This was good. I cut the sour cream down to 1 1/4 C due to people's comments. I used cream of onion soup instead of cream of mushroom since we don't like mushrooms. I added 1 lb. of cooked ground beef over the tator tots then topped it with the sour cream mixture. I took it out at 45 mins because the onions on top were starting to burn. It really could have used more time since parts of it were cold. I would say add the fried onions halfway. This was so simple to make. Thanks Karin.
I added a packet of dried ranch dressing to the sour cream mixture
doubled the recipe and took to church - everyone loved it
This was easy to make, and tasted like a baked potatoe. My husband and daughter don't like onions so I used Bacon Bits instead and added a bit more cheese, and we LOVED it. I will be making this again!! Thanks for sharing!!
delicious!
