Arugula, Fennel, and Orange Salad

I grew up eating fennel, but I've noticed it's not very common in the US. For all the fennel lovers like me, here is a delicious and good looking recipe. For the non fennel lovers, you can easily substitute celery.

By MsP

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk together the honey, lemon juice, salt, and pepper; slowly add the olive oil while continuing to whisk.

  • Place the arugula in the bottom of a salad bowl; scatter the orange segments, fennel slices, and olives over the arugula; drizzle the dressing over the salad to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
143 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 14.3g; fat 9.7g; sodium 250.2mg. Full Nutrition
