Arugula, Fennel, and Orange Salad

What a delicious salad. Thanks for sharing! I have used fennel in a creamy potato soup recipe that I have, and we love that one so decided to branch out with another fennel recipe. I made this salad last night when we had friends over. We paired the salad with To Die For Fettuccine Alfredo (also on this site) and they worked perfectly together - one rich and very creamy, the other crunchy and sharp-sweet. I doubled the dressing recipe just to be sure I'd have enough. (I can always use up leftover dressing on other salads/steamed veggies.) I probably ended up adding a bit more lemon juice than the recipe calls for - just a matter of personal taste. I was worried the honey sweetness would be too much, but not at all: it really works with the stronger arugula and fennel flavors. I used seedless clementine wedges instead of oranges just b/c that's what we had at the house. All-in-all a 5-star recipe. Tastes great, looks so bright and colorful, and it's an ideal way to break away from boring lettuce salads!