Homemade Horseradish
It doesn't take much to make fresh horseradish. Be careful, because this is hot!
This is VERY similar to what my Grandmother always made and what her mother made and etc.. I think she only used white vinegar and maybe coarse salt and I'm not clear if sugar was ever added. Grandma would make a large batch once every year by using the fresh horseradish root from her garden. Of course she grated the rock hard root finely by hand! Growing up, this was ALWAYS on the table with dinner, along with the other standard items like sweet and dill pickles. Pickled beets, watermelon pickles, you name it! It was on the table. Some people don't understand the potency of this homemade and pure horseradish and lay it on too thick. Most people prefer this over the creamy style once they've tried it and learn how much suits them. You don't have to like "spicy" or "hot" to enjoy horseradish. Personally, I've NEVER enjoyed the creamy and diluted versions of horseradish sauces. I've always been familiar with this since I was a child. It's so nice and refreshing to use in many of my recipes... rubs for a roasts, adding a hint to different appetizers and dips, and always including it in hearty sandwiches. I'm so pleased someone included this GREAT and SIMPLE recipe. Simplicity is often the best. *** As for how long this safely lasts in the fridge, I believe if the horseradish stayed covered by the vinegar and tightly covered in the refrigerator... and since it's considered "pickling" it should last indefinately. This is a huge gray area and you should be careful.
I have been growing and making Horseradish for around 5 years now. I don't care for adding sugar to my recipe. I think you would like it better without the sugar.
I wasn't overwhelmed with it when I first tasted it. But three to four days after I made it, it tasted incredible! Definitely will clear your sinuses.
Wonderful! We grow our own hoseradish and this is a very nice easy recipe. If you want to make small batches as we do, it works fine. Nothing beats the fresh stuff!
Holy Cow! Hubby has been on the prowl for a good HR recipe (we have a whole lot of "store boughts" that just didn't do & will now be thrown away). This is great. However, at the risk of sounding like a moron, the first time I made this, I bought a celery root (it was in the same basket as the HR root) and well, figured it out because: A. it wasn't hot & B. well it smelled like celery. Needless to say, hubby & I both agree this is great! Thanks Kim, no more store bought for us!
Outstanding! The hardest part was finding the horseradish root at the grocery store. Do not make too far in advance of the meal, as the horseradish loses power the longer it sits.
Delicious...impressed my guests and it was so easy. I served this with prime rib and the next night made my own cocktail sauce for shrimp - it was awesome!
this is a great recipe...but this time we put in a grated fresh med size beet...but followed the rest...wow...it was good!
very 'hot' -- awesome if you like spicy food
Best and easiest one tip the finer you process it the hotter it gets
I followed the directions to a "T" and my horseradish simply wasn't hot. I could taste the flavor but I like very hot horseradish and I was disappointed after all that work. After some addition research, I learned that adding vinegar neutralizes the hot. I did a second batch but blended the horseradish alone with a little water. Then, waited 3 minutes for the heat to build (longer than 3 and it will subside) then added the vinegar. I added it to my bunk batch and it will definitely make your eyes burn!
This recipe is great. I made it again recently and gave a jar to my neighbor. She's Polish and has always liked to have horseradish on hand for sandwiches, so I wondered if this would taste authentic to her. She loved it, and now I'm on order to make some for her every time I put together a batch because it's so much better than store-bought. My husband loves this, too--both for its taste and for its "medicinal" qualities. He tends to get sinus headaches, and a spoonful of this horseradish pretty much cures him! It seems to keep well in the fridge, as long as it's in an air- tight jar. (My neighbor suggested turning the jar upside down every so often to keep the liquid well distributed.) We're still using the horseradish I made at Christmas (2+ months ago), and it has stayed hot and tasty. One last thing: We had guests recently and decided to smoke a ham outdoors. My husband covered the ham with this horseradish, and it was terrific--made the outside a little crunchy but didn't overpower the ham flavor. Even the little kids (ages 2, 5, and 7) loved it. Thanks, BOOK_WORM!
I love this recipe. can someone please tell me why fresh horseradish is yellow and why it has a slight taste of lemon, it's still hot and tastes great but was wondering why it's not white and has the slight lemon taste.
This was my first try with homemade horseradish. It was very easy to make and I'll make it again. To try to get the horseradish root to be a finer consistency while still using my food processor, I peeled the root, but left it whole. Then I shredded the whole root using my food processor. I then changed the blade in my food processor and processed 2 cups of shredded root along with the other ingredients. This worked pretty well, but it still wasn't the very fine texture I was hoping for. At first I left the sugar out of the mixture, as suggested by another poster, but the it tasted a little bitter. Adding the sugar eliminated the bitterness. My son, who loves horseradish, also loved this recipe.
This was so GOOD! We were trying to be healthier this year at Thanksgiving so decided to make our own horseradish! Such an easy recipe....we mixed it with mayo for pork loin sandwiches and had to put a warning on it for the kidlets! It's potent but delishious!
YES! Finally! The same horseradish that the restaurants have! Don't plan on it tasting correctly for 2 days. Then. WOW! Very good. If you heat it in a jar in boiling water for 10 minutes it will keep longer.
Very easy! Despite the fact that we used a blender instead of a food processor (long story...) Anyway, used store-bought all my life but fresh is just sooo much better. Definitely recommend a food processor! But a blender will work in a pinch (took about 7 minutes for one batch). Does anyone know how long this will keep in the refrigerator? Planning on growing my own from now on.
I acutally took the time to join Allrecipes so that I could rate this recipe... PERFECT! Simple with fantastic flavour/heat. Just know that it takes at least an hour or two before the heat kicks in. Then it *really* kicks in :-)
This is VERY good and easy too! This is the first time I have tried making horseradish and I will make it again
Excellent!! I had to chop my horseradish in 1/2 inch cubes to get the processor going with it. Hot and pungent. Very nice and easy!
Very good. Easy to make too.
Well. First timer. Always had store bought horse radish all different brands including advertised very HOT. So washed, scraped, chopped the HR root straight from the garden and it wasn't making me have any reaction. Sooooo I figured this was not going to be very hot. I was going to put it in the vita mixer with the cover on so I decided to do it in the house. Still not causing any reaction and no unbearable fumes. Well I am thinking this is going to be bland. Time for the taste test. To be on the safe side I tried 1/4 tsp. of the horse radish. Dynamite I think it was going to blow my socks off and stop my heart. This is some potent stuff. BEWARE. Will let it weaken a little in the frig. It does not compare to store bought. It exceeds any store bought horse radish I ever had.
I grew my ow horseradish and used this recipe and WOW, I never knew horseradish could have such a punch. Delicious.
OMG, my eyes are still burning just from making it! I thought at one point I wouldnt be able to see! This is some GREAT stuff! one little taste and your head is CLEAR!
I tried this recipe and I will never buy horseradish from the store again. I will be making my own.
I used cider vinegar for my recipe. No sugar. Also, I think, if you wait a while to add the vinegar after you've processed the horseradish, I'm told it would come out hotter! Hard to tell! About the sugar? You can always add it to the recipe if there's none in the fresh horseradish.
way better than store bought! nice heat to it and great flavor. hard to find a good horseradish root sometimes though in stores. never get one that's starting to go soft. Very bitter. must be firm
I just made this to go with PJ's Sweet Potato Mash. In an effort to know my ingredients, ready-made horseradish at the store had so many extras in it, I couldn't buy them. This is an easy, quick recipe! I used my little Cuisinart to grate the horseradish. It only has two modes, grate and chop, so the root never got to a fine consistency. I may try the blender next time. The reason you're told to "keep your face away from the container" is that the fumes will slightly burn and make your eyes water. Think of wasabi! Great recipe.
Just a question. I have white radish( very hot) growing in my garden. How does this differ from the "root". Are they interchangable in preparing horseradish
I make horseradish all the time, however I've never used sugar...I mixed part vinegar with part of Carnation milk. I grind the root in my food processor until it's ultra thin, becareful when opening the lid, it's very hot...my kids said if mom isn't crying, the root isn't hot. Then I add the milk mixture slowly until I get the consistent I'm looking for. Don't toss all the milk mixture into the grind root...it makes it too waterly, you want it so you can make cocktail sauce and be able to place it on roast beef....
Great! Put some in a jelly jar to use in the next month. Put the rest in jelly jars and freeze until needed. That way you'll always have fresh available.
Simple and great. I had a huge horseradish root, so I quadrupled the recipe, expecting to give most of it away, but we ate it all up in no time.
This is the best horseradish we have ever made...thank you for the recipe Kim....we grow our own horseradish so we give it as gifts also...everyone loves it!!!! Just be sure to keep it refrigerated.
It's worth 5 stars even though I left out the sugar and waited 3 minutes before adding the vinegar! It is better than any prepared horseradish I've tried!
Fabulous- we have tried so many store bought brands and this one wins, hands down!
Hot and good.
Used this recipe as a basis to a horseradish sauce recipe on this board that I also rated on. Instead of regular vinegar, I used the equivalent of white wine vinegar. Very good. The texture was still a little cruncy but I'm sure if I gave it time to sit overnight it would soften or perhaps I can use another food processor (ohhhh...hunny! LOL). Very good otherwise :0) Thanks for sharing!
A big WOW! If you love horseradish this is fantastic! So much better than the grocery store kind. Love it mixed with ketchup and a little lemon for dipping shrimp. Also great mixed with mayo for a delicious sandwich spread. Thank you Kim!
Way too easy!!! This is fantastic! I add just a pinch of dry mustard as well ....definitely a "nose-clearing" event! Thanks, Kim
My family are big prime rib and horeradish lovers, and I got praise for this sauce.
I made this recipe because I could not find a hot horseradish in the store, I will NEVER buy horseradish again!! This is so easy and everyone in my family loves it!
This horseradish was amazing! powerful and strong, careful it will know your socks off! thank you Book_Worm! will never go back to store bought it really is a 10 star!
Very simple recipe.
WONDERFUL!!! We grow horseradish in our garden, and were looking for a recipe to use it. This one was perfect!! So much better than store bought. You just can't go wrong with fresh horseradish on Christmas prime rib!!
This is great horseradish. Loses the flavor if it sits for too long. Thanks for sharing
Whoaaaa doggies! Make sure cover your eyes when opening the lid after purée process. Will definatly clear sinuses. Delicious!
I am not a big horseradish fan, but this was good. It took awhile to get it chopped up in the mixer, but worth it.
simple and excellent!
Grew/harvested Horseradish first time this season. Followed the recipe exactly and am So happy w/ results. Creamy, white, (HOT) product. And Fun to make.
thanks lost my recipe and couldn' remember measurements
followed your recipe to the T. It had great flavor but barely any heat.we like lots of heat will try again.
This was awesome!! I don't add the sugar-and for a pretty color I throw a canned or jarred red beet with a little beet juice-makes for a beautiful color! So hot and delicious.My husband loves this and it only takes minutes to prepare!
Just made some. It is HOT!! We used a meat grinder. The first one was a course grind then went to a fine grinder. We saved the juice from grinding and included it with the liquid measure. We also used kosher salt instead of iodized salt. Turned out GREAT!
Wow! What a bite! Add some beet juice to give it that reddish color and bring out more heat. Just the way my uncle used to make it.
This recipe is wonder and so easy! I have made it several times, and it gets better each time. A must keep!
Easy and delicious!!!!!!
turned out great and I heated it with a little extra vinegar and then jarred/ canned it up. also made some horseradish cream sauce too from this fresh stuff. equal 1/4 cups parts horseradish and sour cream, then 2 tsp of brown mustard, diced chives, splash of rice wine vinegar, salt and pepper. Let it sit in the fridge one day and Love the cream sauce on steaks.
Brilliant! really simple and gets right to the point!
Too good and too easy! :). I love that you can make just as much as you need, so none goes to waste. I used just the horseradish and vinegar but no sugar. I may try using the sugar in my next batch. I love making condiments from scratch because you can add whatever you want to them. I'll probably add some garlic and/or onion in one of my batches. Thanks for a great recipe!
Really yummy, easy to make with a ninja blender.
First time making horseradish and this recipe was fantastic. Nice and hot!!!!
Love it. I don't think it's "hot", but definitely strong smell wise. I used a Ninja. I advise working in steps to avoid eye/nose "burn".
Just made this tonight. I followed the recipe exactly and while it's very tasty, it's really not hot at all. Still, the taste is wonderful and it costs much less than the store bought jarred variety.
Simple, easy..... never going back to store-bought! I prefer not to add sugar. I do grind it, wait a few minutes, wipe the tears from my eyes, then add the vinegar!
Very pungent! I added a tsp. Of fruit-fresh citric acid, so it might keep longer...let’s see how that goes
If your looking for a hotter horse radish start with a little water in the food processor hold off 3-5 min to add the vinegar guaranteed to make you cry!!! Yummy
Fantastic!!!! My husband & I made this this afternoon and it tastes incredible. Thank you so much, I will never buy horseradish in the store again!!!!
If you like it hot, wait 1 or 2 minutes to add the vinegar after it is processed. If you like it on the mild side, read no further. I've been growing and making horseradish from root for over 10 years. I do one torturous batch of about 40 pint jars and immediately freeze them. I like it hot and adding vinegar before grinding the root doesn't do it for me. Since the vinegar stabilizes the level of hotness of the ground horseradish, I wait about 3 minutes after its ground to blend in the vinegar before bottling. I don't use or see a need for sugar, and salt is optional. By freezing it it retains some of its pungency, at least much more so than if it's stored in the refrigerator. I give a lot away and people seem to enjoy it.
We used our garden fresh horseradish root for this recipe. We went with 1/4 of the suggested sugar and it came out fantastic!
I make homemade horseradish every Thanksgiving. We just moved and I can't find my favorite recipe so came here. This recipe is the same except that mine calls for one small turnip to be added also. Thanks for having this recipe posted here. :)
I made it exactly as given. I think it depends on the freshness of the root because mine is bitter and a bit unpleasant. It's in the fridge mellowing so maybe it will be less bitter later on. (Not taking stars off for that though.) Still, beats store-bought any day.
Do not change anything!!! I will make it again.
Seemed a bit wet after processing. Maybe less vinegar might be better to start with.
I never knew fresh horseradish was so easy to make. The root was too tough for my mini food processor but the Vitamix minced it like a champ.
I pretty much own an apology to everyone here. Here I was thinking people were a bunch of wimps. I tossed in the cubes, vinegar and salt (opted out of sugar) and whirred it around in the processor a few times, took the lid off a few times. Hah! Just you wait until it gets to the correct consistency and then wear a gas mask and protective goggles. I didn't even lean over it. I was way back and had to make a mad dash outside TWICE! I think I learned. :) It smells divine, or will once my nostrils are no longer scorched. Bravo to homemade horseradish. This recipe is not for wimps! ;)
This was absolutely awesome. The first time I ever made horseradish. I didn't change a thing. So easy to make. This will now be the only horseradish in my kitchen.
the best! very easy!
Easy to make and taste better than store bought.
Thank you BOOK_WORM! This saved me from going through all my old recipes. Exactly what I wanted. As far as the heat goes, I found the older gnarly roots are much hotter than the ones from young plants with almost carrot-like roots. They are harder to peel, too. I always replant the top of the cut root then try to remember which plants need to be dug up next (the hardest part!)
I used apple cider vinegar and and two pinches of sugar and salt to taste.Very nice recipe ,Thank you.
I LOVE fresh horseradish!! So hot and tangy! This recipe is the one! The only thing I changed is I cut my vinegar back to 1/2 cup (I ran out!) and I omitted the sugar as others recommended ... it turned out great! I'm serving this with our prime rib dinner on Christmas Day! Thanks for sharing!
Simple and powerful. I made 2 pints with just horseradish, vinegar and salt then another with 4 cloves of garlic and some dill. i know some people who will love getting a pint of homemade horseradish.
Just awesome! Made it exactly according to the recipe, let it sit in the frig for a couple days and it rivals the best restaurant or store bought variety’s.
I didn't use any sugar and it was just fine without it.
This is great! And WOW what a punch! MashaAllah! I did use organic raw sugar instead of processed sugar. And I used 1/2 tsp. of Himalayan Salt instead of table salt. Just Google the health benefits of horseradish and I am sure you will make this a staple in your cooking from now on! InshaAllah Yesterday I added it to my sour cream to go along with my Cassava Fries and it was excellent !!!! MashaAllah! Today, a bit of it in my rub for my chicken. So much flavor and such a punch to any dish!
Great and very easy. My processor doesn't chop the horseradish as smooth as I'd like, so the radish and the liquid seperate a bit, but still gets rave reviews.
I was easy. I followed the recipe and should have heeded the warning be careful putting your head over the blender. It is strong!!!
Best horseradish around. My husband is making it for the second time, he and our sons love it.
So true are the instructions to process and process and process. I did not use any sugar and we are VERY happy with the results. I’m sure the root itself has more impact in the taste and textures than the recipe ingredients but this is our second year with this plant we believe it is perfect!
Simple to make! I used food processer & wore gloves. Smells delicious & ready to horseradish sauce to serve with Prime Rib!
Very easy and excellent as is.
It's just like my dad always made it! Grated by hand instead of food processor. More tears but I like the texture better.
