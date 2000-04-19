Homemade Horseradish

4.7
103 Ratings
  • 5 86
  • 4 11
  • 3 5
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

It doesn't take much to make fresh horseradish. Be careful, because this is hot!

Recipe by BOOK_WORM

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
9 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 1/4 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In an electric food processor or blender, process horseradish root, vinegar, sugar and salt. Carefully remove the cover of the processor or blender, keeping your face away from the container. Cover and store the horseradish in the refrigerator.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
12 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 2.5g; sodium 59.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022