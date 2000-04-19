Homemade Horseradish

This is VERY similar to what my Grandmother always made and what her mother made and etc.. I think she only used white vinegar and maybe coarse salt and I'm not clear if sugar was ever added. Grandma would make a large batch once every year by using the fresh horseradish root from her garden. Of course she grated the rock hard root finely by hand! Growing up, this was ALWAYS on the table with dinner, along with the other standard items like sweet and dill pickles. Pickled beets, watermelon pickles, you name it! It was on the table. Some people don't understand the potency of this homemade and pure horseradish and lay it on too thick. Most people prefer this over the creamy style once they've tried it and learn how much suits them. You don't have to like "spicy" or "hot" to enjoy horseradish. Personally, I've NEVER enjoyed the creamy and diluted versions of horseradish sauces. I've always been familiar with this since I was a child. It's so nice and refreshing to use in many of my recipes... rubs for a roasts, adding a hint to different appetizers and dips, and always including it in hearty sandwiches. I'm so pleased someone included this GREAT and SIMPLE recipe. Simplicity is often the best. *** As for how long this safely lasts in the fridge, I believe if the horseradish stayed covered by the vinegar and tightly covered in the refrigerator... and since it's considered "pickling" it should last indefinately. This is a huge gray area and you should be caref

