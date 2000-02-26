Pina Colada Rum Cake

Delicious, moist chilled dessert with rum, coconut and whipped frosting.

By Roger

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 two layer 9-inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour two 9- inch round cake pans.

  • In a large bowl, combine the cake mix and instant pudding. Add the eggs, water, 1/3 cup rum and oil, mix well. Fold in the 1 cup coconut and spread the batter evenly into the prepared pans.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 25 to 30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the cake comes out clean. Allow to cool.

  • To make the filling and frosting, stir together the second package of pudding and the pineapple, including the juice. Fold in the cool whip and more rum if desired. Fill and ice cake. Chill until serving time.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
427 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 58.8g; fat 17.7g; cholesterol 62mg; sodium 500.2mg. Full Nutrition
