Pina Colada Rum Cake

Everyone loved this cake! It looks fantastic and tastes even better. I am so glad I made it and I highly recommend it. I made a few changes to the recipe: 1: I added pineapple juice to the batter for flavor. This was good but please note that it made the batter runnier so it took longer to cook. 2: Rather than mixing the crushed pineapple into the frosting, I just used it as a layer between the cakes. That way the outside of the cake has a uniform un-lumpy appearance. However I did include the pineapple juice in the frosting for flavor. 3: I also added a second container of cool whip to the frosting recipe, and a container of "fluffy white" store-bought cake frosting. The frosting was really liquid so I ended up placing it in the fridge for an hour before I could use it. 4: I didn't end up sprinkling the coconut on top. I frosted the cake smoothly all the way around, and then dyed the leftover frosting purple and created a frosting border. Then I added candles and umbrellas to the top. (Alternatively, my back-up plan was to decorate the top with pineapple rings and cherries, like a pineapple upside down cake).