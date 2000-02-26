Pina Colada Rum Cake
Delicious, moist chilled dessert with rum, coconut and whipped frosting.
This was great!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I changed it a little bit.Instead of coconut cream pudding I used vanila. And for the rum I used pineapple rum. An easy and good tasting desert.Read More
I hate to give a bad review, but this cake was SUCH a disappointment. It had an overly sweet and unnatural flavor--and smell. I made this cake for my husband's family, and was really embarrassed when we all took our first bite. I had been hoping that the cake would taste better than it smelled, but it was worse. Thankfully, the frosting (whipped cream, cream of coconut pudding, flaked coconut, and crushed pineapple) was delicious, so we scrapped it off of the cake and ate that by itself. Like I said, I hate giving bad reviews, so I apologize, but I regret wasting my time making and serving this cake so I felt it was important to share my feelings on it.Read More
Worth every calorie...I used a pineapple cake mix, coconut rum, and toasted my coconut flakes. YUmmmy-licious!! Always moist and a hit everytime it's served.
Had a rum party after visiting the Bahamas! This cake was perfect. I too had to use vanilla pudding, but I had coconut flavored rum to make up for it. The frosting makes the cake light and refreshing. I will use this recipe many times. Also, I usually bake from scratch and found the doctoring of the cake mix helped that I did not feel guilty for serving a cake mix desert.
Oh my goodness! When a recipe is this good you should not mess with it.
My husband loved this cake. I used light rum instead of dark because that is what I had on hand; probably would have been better with the dark, but still delicious! Thanks for the recipe Roger!
Made this for Easter and WOW it was a hit. Everyone loved it! I will definately make again! Thanks Roger!
Hands down BEST cake in the world! A huge hit at all the family get togethers! I used a 20oz can of crushed pineapple instead of the 8oz can. I added half the pineapple to the cake batter and used the juice from the can instead of using water. And always, a little extra rum! Made the cake SO moist! Best cake ever!!!!
This was sooooooo yummy. Like another reviewer suggested, I too used pineapple juice instead of the 1/2 cup of water. I also used more rum (1/2 cup) in the batter. My parents visited for the Thanksgiving holidays and absolutely raved about this cake...I think my Dad ate almost half the cake!!
I made the cake with fat free frozen whipped topping which cut the calories just a bit. I love this cake because it's not too sweet, and very light. I made this cake for a birthday party, I decorated the top with chocolate shells, and macadamia nuts for rocks, and a paper umbrella. Everyone just loved the cake. I made it for a pot luck also, and it got rave reviews.
This cake was a BIG hit!! I made a few changes. I used pineapple cake mix, vanilla pudding and coconut rum. I did not add the coconut flakes because I don't care for flaked coconut. The cake was AWESOME!! Everyone loved the cake. I doubled the whipped topping because one tub of whipped cream was not enough.
Hacer el cake según instrucciones, pero el filling es mejor hacer el pudín s/instrucciones en la caja pero con un poco menos de leche, y despues agregar el resto de los ingredientes.
Wow this was great stuff! I made it for New year's eve and it was delicious. As a matter of fact I'm eating some now! I would have made a bit more frosting but I like it thick. Wonderful dessert!!
THIS WAS A BIG HIT!!! I baked this cake for a surprise party I was throwing for a friend and everyone loved it. It was gone in minutes. I made it in a regular cake pan and made two recipes to make it a double layer. For the middle I put pineapple preserves and on top of that a layer of the frosting. Frosting was made with heavy cream and omitted the instant coconut cream pudding. Added more rum to taste and this was delicious.
The cake was very good, but I couldn't find coconut pudding so I used vanilla instead. I think it would have been better with the coconut!
D.E.L.I.C.I.O.U.S! This is soooo good! I couldn't find coconut pudding (the asian ones look more like gelatin than pudding to me), so I used vanilla pudding and 4 tsp of coconut extract. I also put in an extra tbsp of dark rum and coconut rum in the frosting. Super yummy. I've made this twice and both times have had rave remarks from my guests. Definitely a rum taste, but not too overpowering. Tastes just like it's namesake- a Pina Colada!
Easy to make and extremely popular, no matter what season it is served in. Never any leftovers with this one.
awesome recipe- my only advice, garnish with cherries to add some color
This was awesome! Nice and light for a hot summer day. Do not mess with this recipe, it was perfect as. When I made this, everyone kept asking me for the recipe. KEEPER!!
I normally make everything from scratch, but I found this recipe and needed something resembling a pina colada taste with a quick turn-a-round. I decided to make cupcakes instead of a cake for a quick and easy snack. The frosting was dee-lish. I used the coconut creme for the cake filling and sugar free vanilla pudding packet for the frosting. I will definitely add this to my box of "go-to" recipes. Thank you!
I altered this recipe a little... using Pineapple Rum instead, and leaving out the coconut. Great! Also, instead of mixing rum into the icing, I put some in a spray bottle and sprayed it on the cake after I frosted it. Gave it an all-over pineappley taste. will make again!
Great cake. My variations were for 3 layers, baking for about 18 minutes and adding a full 20 oz. can of crushed pineapple drained of about have the juice. I wanted a lot of frosting with a pronounced pineapple taste.... YUMMY!!
This is the most requested cake I've ever made. I add a splash more rum to the cake batter and a little bit more to the frosting. After frosting, I sprinkle more coconut flakes over the top and sides. This cake bakes up really moist you may think it's not done. Don't over bake or it'll have a chewy texture. It smells just like a Pina Colada. Nice and fruity. My co-workers have been begging me to make this cake for a few months now. I have never gotten so many compliments on a cake as this one. Great for a holiday office party.
Sorry to go against the grain but this cake was just okay. it was just a boxed cake with coconut shavings. I could not find coconut cream puddding so I used vanilla pudding but put coconut extract. However, I must say that the frosting was pretty good.
Just perfect!! I have also used the frosting part of the recipe (minus the rum) on a two layer pineapple upside-down cake--just a little frosting in the middle and the rest around the sides. It was gone in minutes.
I really enjoyed this recipe. I made it for my sister's birthday and everyone loved it. The cake isn't as strong as other rum cakes I've made but one could add more rum if one desired to do so.
Great cake...I added Maraschino cherries for color...thans for the recipe!
This cake is so freaking good. I made it for a Jamaica themed party I had and everyone couldn't stop talking about it, they love it so much that everytime there is a birthday or party I am asked to make it. My dad requests it every year for his birthday which is in December....
I took a summer course based on coffee and sugar (and other commodities).. and since my commodity was rum, I decided to bake this cake in the form of cupcakes. They were a massive hit!
I made this cake for my birthday party today and the entire thing was gone in a few minutes! So good! I used pineapple cake mix and 2 tablespoons of rum in the frosting. Very very good!
Easy! Excellent! A big hit at work!
Made it for my coworkers and they loved it!... I used coconut rum and vanilla pudding mix instead (based it on other reviews) I also used a pineapple lime filling. Oh and I added some pineapple juice and rum instead of the water to the cake batter... Great recipe!
Great recipe. I would definitely make this again. I sprinkled some toasted coconut on top and put a cherry in the center.
Delicious - and doesn't take long to bake - BONUS! I also substituted pineapple juice for the water and divided a 20oz can of crushed pineapple between the cake and the frosting. This one was for work, so used the original amount of rum, but next time will add more. Thanks for the recipe!
I made this as a single layer cake by cutting the recipe in half. It appeared in the picture that there were crushed nuts on the sides of the cake so I did that with walnuts. The cake was amazing. I would definitely make it again.
All seemed to enjoy this cake. Nice rum flavor. I could not find instant coconut pudding and had to use vanilla pudding. Perhaps I should have used a bit of coconut extract and it would have more of a coconut flavor. The cake was moist which surprised me since the batter was very thick prior to baking. I will make again.
This cake is absolutely delicious! I did make two changes. I used Parrot Bay Coconut Rum instead of a dark rum and I toasted some coconut in the oven and sprinkled on top. I have made this cake 3-4 times and it is an easy cake to make and everyone loves it!
It’s baking now and smells WONDERFUL! I didn’t have dark rum, but I had cOconut rum, which, I think, will be fine. We’ll see. Edit: just tasted cake portion...delish!
This is an awesome cake.. I hate baking from a box but I always try a recipe the way it is written first before tweeking and I have to say the only tweeking I really had to do to make it my standers was add a few extra tablespoons of rum to the frosting. It came out awesome. I will be making this again but I am soooo not telling it's from a box. if you complain that it isn't good then you did something wrong. Enjoy
Frosting was just enough to cover, so be careful if you want to use it for filling! It was delicious and the frosting tasted just like a pina colada! Thanks!
My boyfriend asked for a cake with coconut in it for his birthday. As he ate his first piece he said "this is better than I could have imagined". This cake is so easy to make and so delicious (coming from someone who doesn't like coconut). I used regular rum and next time I think I'll use coconut rum to add to the flavor. Definitely could have used a little more frosting but it wasn't too dry or lacking. Will definitely keep this on file for something fun to make.
I'm not sure who would give a bad review - unless you are not a fan of rum cake in general. I just got another request to make this for a picnic. The only change I made is I use vanilla instant pudding mix (as I can never find coconut) and just add a tad of coconut extract. I add add a few more splashes of rum also. Great summer time treat!
Love this cake exactly how it is !!!
Everyone loved this cake! It looks fantastic and tastes even better. I am so glad I made it and I highly recommend it. I made a few changes to the recipe: 1: I added pineapple juice to the batter for flavor. This was good but please note that it made the batter runnier so it took longer to cook. 2: Rather than mixing the crushed pineapple into the frosting, I just used it as a layer between the cakes. That way the outside of the cake has a uniform un-lumpy appearance. However I did include the pineapple juice in the frosting for flavor. 3: I also added a second container of cool whip to the frosting recipe, and a container of "fluffy white" store-bought cake frosting. The frosting was really liquid so I ended up placing it in the fridge for an hour before I could use it. 4: I didn't end up sprinkling the coconut on top. I frosted the cake smoothly all the way around, and then dyed the leftover frosting purple and created a frosting border. Then I added candles and umbrellas to the top. (Alternatively, my back-up plan was to decorate the top with pineapple rings and cherries, like a pineapple upside down cake).
This cake was a hit at my office! Everyone loved it! It is a very moist and flavorful cake. The pineapple takes it over the top! See the pic of my cake.
This cake was a great idea and it turned out delicious! Not too sweet thanks to the lack of powdered sugar in the frosting and I used unsweetened coconut in the cake. I changed the recipe and added a few things but if you want to know my tweaks, you will have to check out my web house “Foodie 4 All” where I experiment with cake mixes!
MADE IT EXACTLY AS DIRECTED. I WAS AMAZED AT HOW GOOD THIS WAS FOR HOW EASY IT IS TO MAKE. MAKING ANOTHER TONIGHT AS A PRESENT FOR SOMEONE WHO RAVED ABOUT IT!!!
I whipped heavy cream for the frosting and received many raving compliments. I'm going to use the recipe again.
This was a hit at coffee hour. I used coconut rum instead of the dark - in both the cake and the topping. I found a GF Meyer Lemon Cake mix at Aldi and tried that. The box weight was a little lighter - I think 16 oz instead of 18 oz so the cake didn't get a great height but it was high enough.. I used a 9x13 since it was on a buffet. I also toasted the coconut for the top to give it some extra flavor and a bit of color. Easy,, light, and people raved about it.
I made this in an extremely rushed way and skipped the frosting. But the cake itself tasted great. I mixed in pineapples as well as i had no time for making the filling.
Delicious. I used Malibu rum instead of dark rum and extra creamy cool whip and Malibu rum for the frosting and then sprinkled more shredded coconut on top. The cake and frosting are light, moist and absolutely delicious; and it was very easy to make. It was a big hit. Will definitely be making this one again.
AAAAAH a slice of heaven
I made this for my 21rst birthday. It was great! But I would add more rum, you can hardly taste it.
I've been making this recipe for my sister's birthday for over 30 years and have never deviated from the recipe (rare for me)and I do use dark rum in both the cake and the frosting.
