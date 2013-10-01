Banana Flips
Two moist layers banana cake with a light and fluffy banana cream in between.
Very good - a hit with the kids and all at the potluck and quick to make. If you use powdered sugar as the other reviews mention, the substitution ratio given on this site is 1 3/4 c. pwdr sugar = 1 c. granulated sugar. I used granulated and had no problems, but you have to beat & beat & beat the sugar/butter/shortening for a VERY long time until the sugar dissolves, or you will have gritty filling. Maybe not the job for a hand held mixer!Read More
The cake was great. However, using the granulated sugar in the frosting was not as great. I recommend using powdered sugar.Read More
OMG, this tastes exactly like the banana flips you buy in the store. I didn't have a yellow cake mix so used a banana cake mix & a little extra banana extract. The banana cake mix really brings out the banana flavor. And even better the next day. I will be making this again.
The filling is a good base recipe, but it's better with confectioner's sugar (in equal amt) instead of granulated.
Great cake! I do agree with the other reviews though. Powered sugar should be used instead of granulated in the filling for a smoother texture. Thanks for sharing this recipe!!
How to review this masterpiece? Hmmmm....Well FIRST it's a 10 star recipe! I have made this twice now WITH the advice of using powdered sugar instead of granular. AND....I had an old banana and added that to the cake for kicks & giggles (will ALWAYS do that!). Now for the "filling"...I could NOT find any banana extract on the day I was to make this SO I purchased some Loran's Banana Cream Oil...yes the kind used for candy making...BUT you CAN add it to other things as well. I put in a DROP at a time just until I got a very "light" banana flavor and was I glad I did...it balanced out the MEGA MOIST banana cake with the not so "sweet" filling. Am I gushing? :-) It's a GREAT recipe and something different to do with an old banana or two! THANKS FOR POSTING THIS...really!
This turned out awesome. It tasted just like the banana flips you could buy years ago....I used granulated sugar in the filling, next time I will beat longer or use powdered sugar as suggested. I might also try to add a banana to the cake batter, but it tasted great without needing to make any changes. My picky young eaters LOVED it !! :)
I just made this and it is great. I added a banana to the cake mix and used 2 sticks of real butter and 1 stick of parkay for the filling. what the recipe doesn't tell you is that you have to beat the filling for a good 10 minutes until the sugar is no longer granually. will make again
Can someone please help me?! the cake was fantastic but my filling was HORRIBLE. It looked curdled? i'm a novice baker, so I know it was my fault for screwing it up :) can someone pls tell me why the filling looked curdled? all my ingridients were at room temp...
after 17 minutes in the oven, the cakes were still very battery. i had to go to the store so i told my husband to check it in 15 minutes. it was a little over baked but it gave a nice crisp on the sides. i was a little hesitant to make the filling... especially because it called for flour and there's no cooking it, but it turned out really great. i didn't add all the milk, i just kinda stopped on the consistency i preferred. it was really thick and separated the layers of the cake nicely. for something optional, i heated chocolate fudge and caramel as drizzles for my guests. they enjoyed it... even the ones that were very conscious about their weight and sugar intake. they all had a second serving.
AMAZING!!! I made my own cake mix and added the pudding mix to it. I didn't have banana extract so I used vanilla butter nut that I usually only use at Christmas time. I am not sure why my sugar mixture didn't come out smooth since I used tub butter that was already softened. Maybe my shortening wasn't soft enough. Anyways, even though the filling was somewhat gritty (baker error I'm assuming) this was unbelievably good!
I loved how easy these were to make! I add a little more banana then what the recipe calls for..it brings out more of the banana goodness!
Easy to make. Co-workers loved it! Smelled and tasted like the "real thing." Thanks! Will make it again.
I LOVE this recipe!! Also, have always used granulated sugar for the filling & have no problems with it. The end product is creamy, smooth filling! It's whipped in my Kitchen Aid between 6 & 8 minutes. It's a luscious filling that I want eat it with a spoon! This filling I use for cupcake filling & whoopie pies. To make a chocolate filling, I throw in powdered chocolate or cooled chocolate squares melted. YUM-O!
Excellent. Texture of cake and filling are almost exactly like the original. The cake must be beat well and the filling as others have mentioned should be mixed for about 10 minutes to get rid of any granular texture. Even when using powdered sugar beat well. I also added a banana to cake as suggested. Very RICH! Recommend with a cold glass of milk!
Very Easy to make. My kids loved helping make them and eating them.
Very good and almost does taste like the banana flips we bought as kids. I did use the powdered sugar as suggested. I would like to see a little more air in the filling but other than that it is easy and I am sure I will have to make again, Thanks for sharing,,:)
This cake is AWESOME & does taste like the banana flips I had as a child!!! YUM-O)!. If the sugar is granulated in the filling, try whipping it longer. I see better results after 8-10 minutes with my Kitchen Aid.
I was so hopeful that this was going to be good. I added two bananas to the cake batter, which was pretty good. It wasn't dry at all. I used powder sugar instead of regular - that totally made sense. I just think the filling was greasy, but not so bad if it was really cold. I would probably make it without the shortening - use butter maybe - if I made it again.
I made this for Easter dessert and my family loved it. I personally thought it was a little too dry, but everyone else thought it was fine.
I finally made this recipe today, and my family & I LOVED it. I have always been a big fan of the banana flips made by Hostess & this was so much better. I did make a couple of slight changes to the filling. I mixed the flour & milk together and cooked it until thickened. Instead of banana extract (I did'nt have any) I threw in a couple of ripe bananas while mixing the flour mixture with sugar/butter mix. This was so light & tasty I will definitely make again. Thank you Erin.
Cake was perfect, but filling was off somehow to me maybe the shortening I'm not sure. Thanks for the recipe!
The cake was good. I used a recipe for home made cake mix that I found on this Web site and added a banana. I tried to serve this cake to company, but no one would eat the filling, it was too greasy. Sorry, but I didn't like this much. The cake with some other filling might work though.
These are fast and easy AND SCRUMPTIOUS!!! The only thing that I changed was to use powdered sugar instead of granulated - same amount. I assembled mine on a piece of floured parchment paper and then used an electric knife to cut them easily and then transferred them to a cake stand.
Tastes nothing like banana flips. The cake is moist, but nothing spectacular. It needs sugar added to bring out the banana flavor. The "cream" is not light, not fluffy as the flips. It is a banana flavored buttercream. To even come close to the light and fluffy from the real flips you would need to add whipped cream or beaten egg white, as well as more banana flavoring and more sugar. I went with the beaten egg whites (7), a cup more powdered sugar, and a teaspoon more banana flavoring. It was edible then, but I think whip cream would be better than the egg whites.
Delicious. My husband and children loved it! Like others, I added 2 very ripe, mashed bananas to the cake and used confectioner's sugar instead of granulated for the frosting. I made this as a cake, using 2- 8" round pans (increased baking time to about 22 minutes). I will definitely keep this recipe to use in the future. Thank you!
Instead of baking the cake in the oven, I spooned onto a griddle for flat cakes to be filled with creme in taco fashion. This is a FANTASTIC recipe. Using powdeer sugar instead of granulated though.
My mom liked it, so that's a big compliment! Although mine turned into a 3 layer cake because I used round pans instead.
Lovely recipe. Substitute powered sugar and lessen milk in frosting and it is near perfection.
My dad had talked about this for so long and how he loves these! As suggested I used powdered sugar and had to leave my cakes in for an extra 7 minutes. I gave it to him for a Christmas snack and he absolutely loved it!!
Family loved it! I used powdered sugar instead of granulated, using the standard 1.75x substitution formula. The filling was a bit runny even after I added a bit of corn starch and chilled it for a while. But it was a hit and I will make it again, maybe using a bit less milk in the filling.
I decided to follow one reviewer's suggestion and cook individual "pancakes" so they would be more like the flips of my childhood. Two things to be aware when preparing them for the griddle: they are prone to burning, so keep the griddle 375° or less; they need thinning with milk to be the right consistency for flipping. My family loved them.
This cake was awesome. I did not make the filling (my daughter asked for chocolate) but the cake came out amazing. Everyone loved it.
My family loved it it almost gone the next day
Kind of expensive, clocks in around $11 in ingredients, probably less if you buy some of the items in larger than just single- or minimum sizes. Was trying to replicate the old Dolly Madison banana flips they no no longer make, and this almost does the trick.
