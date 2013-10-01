Banana Flips

Two moist layers banana cake with a light and fluffy banana cream in between.

Recipe by Erin Walczak

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch two layer cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour 2 - 9x13 inch pans.

  • In a large bowl, stir together the cake mix and instant pudding. Beat in the eggs and 1 1/2 cup of milk. Divide the batter evenly between the two pans.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 15 to 17 minutes, or until a wooden toothpick inserted into the cake comes out clean. While the cake is baking, make the filling.

  • Stir together the sugar and flour. In a medium bowl, cream together the butter, shortening and sugar mixture. Beat in the milk and banana extract until smooth.

  • When the cake is cooled, invert onto a serving tray. Spread filling over the top and cover with remaining layer of cake. Keep chilled until 1/2 hour before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
292 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 35.3g; fat 16g; cholesterol 48.5mg; sodium 264.7mg. Full Nutrition
