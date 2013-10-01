Banana Flips

How to review this masterpiece? Hmmmm....Well FIRST it's a 10 star recipe! I have made this twice now WITH the advice of using powdered sugar instead of granular. AND....I had an old banana and added that to the cake for kicks & giggles (will ALWAYS do that!). Now for the "filling"...I could NOT find any banana extract on the day I was to make this SO I purchased some Loran's Banana Cream Oil...yes the kind used for candy making...BUT you CAN add it to other things as well. I put in a DROP at a time just until I got a very "light" banana flavor and was I glad I did...it balanced out the MEGA MOIST banana cake with the not so "sweet" filling. Am I gushing? :-) It's a GREAT recipe and something different to do with an old banana or two! THANKS FOR POSTING THIS...really!