Easter Grain Pie

This fruity ricotta and wheat pie is dense and moist and very good. A real Italian treat for Easter.

By PAMSTER2

prep:
45 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
1 day
total:
1 day 1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 - 9 inch pies
  • Bring water to a boil in a large saucepan. Pour in wheat and allow to boil 40 minutes. As wheat is cooking, beat eggs in a large bowl while gradually adding 1 cup sugar to eggs. Mix in fruit, ricotta, vanilla extract, cinnamon, lemon rind, and orange rind.

  • When wheat is ready, drain in a colander and rinse with warm water. Place 3/4 cup of cooked wheat in a small bowl, and mix in shortening and salt. Stir until shortening is melted, then stir wheat mixture into ricotta mixture along with the rest of the cooked wheat berries.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Line two 9 inch pie pans with pastry. Cut remaining pastry into strips for tops of pies. Spoon half of filling into each pan. Cover with pastry strips to form lattice tops. Crimp edges.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 45 minutes, until crust is golden brown. Sprinkle each pie with 1 tablespoon sugar and allow to cool at room temperature. Chill overnight before serving. Store any leftovers in refrigerator.

Per Serving:
454 calories; protein 10.6g; carbohydrates 51.7g; fat 23.3g; cholesterol 91.9mg; sodium 441.4mg. Full Nutrition
