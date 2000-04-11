Easter Grain Pie
This fruity ricotta and wheat pie is dense and moist and very good. A real Italian treat for Easter.
My sister and I thought we lost my grandmother's recipe when she died only to find it here. I did not add the candied fruit and baked it in a larger spring form pan for 1 hr. It was perfect!Read More
I made this pie with a few changes. I used a frozen deep dish pie crust with no top, cooked pearl barley instead of wheat berries and added roasted pine nuts to the mix. I also cooked it a little longer than the recipe calls for. It turned out great! Even my italian mother-in-law loved it. Now I can bring the Easter Pie to family gatherings with confidence!
So glad to see this recipe which is very similar to my grandmother's who was from Naples, Italy. The only thing different that she used to add was chocolate chips. It was her own personal preference. Very nice recipe and tribute to our Italian heritage for the holidays.
This is really an excellent recipe. I used a 9" deep dish pan, and it was the perfect amount.
A big tradition in a Neapolitan house. Expensive if you can find it in the bakery. The first time I ever had Easter "wheat pie" I had no idea of how to make it or how to prepare the wheat berries, so guessing, I used shredded wheat! It tasted the same. Make sure you really cook those wheat berries if you use them. Hard berries ruined my next try!-I think I'll use my presser cooker to cook the wheat.
Thank you for sharing this recipe. My Mom has a very intense, all day cooking version which is Out of this world, but I don't have all that time. This sounds very close to my Moms version. Mom will be 86 years old this summer, and She decided this year that she is just not up to making it. OH NO!!! This will be a huge surprise to her and my family...as we were all very disappointed that we weren't going to have Our "Pizza Grain Pie" this year. Thank you, Thank You, Thank You!!
My stepdad always longs for Grain Pie for Easter but the high prices and long lines from the stores made me search for an option. This recipe was a great choice. He loved the pie and especially that I made it myself!
I am also one who did not have a recipe for this dish I grew up with. Last Easter, I wanted to make it for my friends and I stumbled upon this recipe, which may even be better then my grandmother's. *shhh* The chewy whole wheatberries are a great touch. I also left out the candied fruit...after a lifetime of picking it out, I was not about to put it in my own pie! It was a big hit last year, and everyone is looking forward to it again at Easter brunch!
I added a 1/2 teaspoon of almond extract to the recipe It came out great
I was delighted to find this recipe, which my great Aunt used to make for the whole family every Easter. I made it without the candied fruit and it turned out wonderfully. Now everyone asks me about the grain pie each year. ^.^
Made for Easter Dessert along with many other traditional Italian Desserts, did not use a pie crust, just buttered baking pan & did not add candied fruit. I followed rest of recipe as written, this was very tasty, dense & moist. I will make again but I will add a bit more wheat berries.
Love this recipe, this was a family tradition every Easter. Pattie, i think you're talking about a different pie that is not a dessert pie, the pie you're thinking of is more like a quiche pie and it is also delicious, my family always made the Easter bread with the colored Easter egg in the middle or braided with the eggs in between.
I'm glad this recipe came with instructions on how to prepare the wheat berries. Coming from NY, the wheat was readily available in the Italian deli's, fully prepared and ready to add to the pie. Not so in the Midwest. However, I would definitely cook the wheat berries longer than called for as they were a little too chewy. Great otherwise!
I doubled the recipe and it was enough to fill 4 deep dish pies crusts. I omitted the fruit and used a tablespoon of orange extract. This is closest recipe I found to my grandmothers. It's perfect!
good flavor. I may try different grain next year..maybe tapioca?
My mother in law made grain pie every Easter and I found this to be just like hers. The only change I made to this recipe was she would soak the wheat in cold water in the fridge overnight. I drained the soaking water and used fresh to cook it. I did this and it made the wheat softer
I made this exactly the way it said .It was exactly like I remember when I was young No changes need to be made just cook the wheat berries a bit longer....this was excellent.....
This is the bests
Just the recipe I was looking for! Perfect Italian Easter pie!
