Simple Waldorf Salad

This is my version of Waldorf salad. It's a very fast and easy recipe.

prep:
15 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
2
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk together mayonnaise and vinegar in a mixing bowl.

  • Add apples, celery, raisins, and walnuts to the bowl. Season with salt and pepper; mix well.

  • Place in the refrigerator until chilled, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
736 calories; protein 6.5g; carbohydrates 44.9g; fat 63.1g; cholesterol 20.9mg; sodium 343.3mg. Full Nutrition
