Simple Waldorf Salad
This is my version of Waldorf salad. It's a very fast and easy recipe.
This is my version of Waldorf salad. It's a very fast and easy recipe.
I added more apple and celery than the recipe called for. I also plumped the raisins by microwaving them in some water for a minute and toasted the walnuts. I took the advice of other reviewers and reduced the vinegar to about 1 3/4 tablespoons and added about a 1/2 tablespoon of sugar. It turned out tastey!Read More
For all of you who changed this recipe: the only thing wrong here is there is no need to add vinegar. otherwise it is a perfectly normal Waldorf salad. I think it could be only in America that someone would add cranberries to a waldorf - this salad was invented by a chef at The Waldorf in New York for goodness sake. you can't add cranberries and call it a Waldorf salad.Read More
I added more apple and celery than the recipe called for. I also plumped the raisins by microwaving them in some water for a minute and toasted the walnuts. I took the advice of other reviewers and reduced the vinegar to about 1 3/4 tablespoons and added about a 1/2 tablespoon of sugar. It turned out tastey!
Very simple and delicious. I used two red delicious apples and 1/2 cup of celery. I also added 1/2 cup of red grapes halved. When it came to the dressing I whisked 1/4 cup mayo, 1/4 c. Miracle whip, 1/2 tsp. of white sugar, and 1 & 1/2 Tbsp. of cider vinegar vs white vinegar.
The vinegar was a unique touch, although it might be less tart with a lesser amount. I added 1 tsp of sugar to cut the tartness of the vinegar. Next time I'll just cut back on the vinegar a little. Thanks for sharing, Mary...
For all of you who changed this recipe: the only thing wrong here is there is no need to add vinegar. otherwise it is a perfectly normal Waldorf salad. I think it could be only in America that someone would add cranberries to a waldorf - this salad was invented by a chef at The Waldorf in New York for goodness sake. you can't add cranberries and call it a Waldorf salad.
Nice combination of flavors and textures in this salad but I found the dressing way too sour for my liking. Next time I will use less vinegar than called for or maybe leave it out altogether.
Delicious!
I followed TYRIX16 suggestions. In a nutshell: I doubled the celery and apple in this recipe and left out the walnuts (had none on hand). I mixed the sugar and vinegar, then as I chopped the 2 apples I tossed them in the mixture to keep them from browning. Then added the celery and plumped raisins. Then the mayonnaise sparingly to cover the ingredients. No need for salt or pepper for me.
This was a simple recipe but I had to triple it to feed a family of 4. It wasnt very tasty.
This recipe is so quick & easy. Great tasting!!
It's ok. Normally, cider vinegar or lemon juice is used. I made the recipe with half the distilled vinegar and it still seemed strong. I added 1 TBL oj to compensate. Leave the apple peel on, it adds color and texture. I prefer Waldorf Salad II submitted by Penny.
Whoa - Holy Mayonnaise Batman! Good basic recipe, but the quantities are way off. You can always add more, but it's hard to take away. Try 1/4 c mayo (you can add more to taste), (1/4 cup yogurt optional), 1TBL white or cider vinegar OR 3/4 TBL lemon juice, 2 apples (skin on, cut bite-size), 2 celery stalks diced, 1/2 cup raisins (can be dark, white or combo either as they come or plumped in microwave), 1/2 cup shelled or chopped walnuts, raw or white sugar to taste (1/8 tsp and a time), salt and pepper to taste (little needed at this point, and can skip entirely).
I wish I had read the other reviews first. This was a tasty salad, but would have been better with sugar, extra apples/celery, and apple cider vinegar.
reduced vinegar to 1 T and used 2 t sugar. Used about 3 apples, dried cranberries and pecans because that's what I had around.
yum
This was very good and we both ate two helpings. It is a little tart especially if you don't use sweet apples. We enjoy sweet tart crisp apples (Cameos). I used lemon juice instead of vinegar, dried cranberries instead of raisins, and pecans instead of walnuts. I will be making this again.
I followed the recipe but maybe I put too much vinegar in - I didn't care for the recipe. *
I've made Waldorf Salad using Marzetti's Cole Slaw Dressing in place of the mayo and vinegar. Gives it a different, very pleasing flavor.
Just made this for my family, it was okay and I think everybody liked it. It was a nice change from a typical "salad".
This is always an easy salad. Also as a thought, take the ingredients and use them in your Chicken Salad. It is a favorite whenever I serve it.
Loved this. Plumped the raisins in some screamin hot water while I prepped the rest of ingredients. Used an extra apple, leaving some bright red skin for color and added one more stalk of celery. When serving, I added a few grinds of fresh cinnamon just because I wanted to :) Delish!
I've never tried this w/vinegar before. I've always used equal parts of miracle whip & cool whip. Sweet, but a little tang to it also.
I substituted 1 1/2 teaspoons of lemon juice for the 2 1/2 tablespoons of vinegar and added more apples. The salad turned out wonderful, not sour at all.
Delicious. My family does not like raisins so I used halved grapes. Would share recipe with my friends.
I had to use more celery & Apple's even though I only used one cup of mayo & 5 T white vinegar. I ended up w/ 5 apples 3 stalks of celery to use up mayo mixture. It tastes good. but I did modify it
It wasn't my fav, but my mother in law loved it, so that made it a keeper recipe. :) I didn't have raisins, so I used craisins. I cut the vinegar a bit, but will probably half it next time. The dressing was too runny for me.
I made this for a small dinner party I had tonight, I wanted a little "retro" something and thought Waldorf Salad would fit the bill perfectly with the rest of the menu items. It was very okay. I made the dressing as written, but it didn't taste right at all. It had too much vinegar, therefore the dressing was very thin and also over powered the flavor. If I made this particular recipe again, I would use 3/4 C mayo, I 1/2 T vinegar and like several other reviewers suggested I would add about 3/4 t sugar.
I will make again..very good...no black pepper for me next time
Recipe works for me! I did cut back on the vinegar & added a packet of Stevia.
I did not make any changes. I loved the ingredients. I definitely will make this Waldorf Salad again.
Know it's not a true Waldorf but my husband can't eat walnuts so I always have to substitute with pecans (works for us) However I go a furher step and add a tin of well-drained chunk tuna for a summer lunch that has everything. Nestled into a lettuce leaf it's a full meal and my family and friends thinks it's great. As I say not a true Waldorf but if you want a meal that pleases and has a great taste try it.
This is just what I was looking for. A simple recipe with suggested additions.
My mom made Waldorf Salad when I was a child. Everything is the same except she used Miracle Whip and no vinegar. It always came out just great.
I love the simple recipie and it was a great addition to a week night meal. I heated the sugar and vinegar in the microwave to help mix/ blend it . Very good!
Thank you Mary, I have to say that this is the absolute classic Waldorf Salad recipe I remember from Home Ec back in the '50s. Simple, and tasty. Thank you for adding this to Allrecipes. My memory didn't maintain the ingredients, and now I have it. I like to use the Golden raisins in mine. Only change, ever.
This is basically the Waldorf salad my mother used to make for Thanksgiving dinners in the 50s, except she didn't add vinegar or salt and pepper, as far as I recall. So good to see this basic version amidst all the fancy spinoffs.
This was easy to make and so good!!!
I looked up this Simple Waldorf salad version--just to get the basics...and it was the jumping off point for inspiration...... Didn't have the celery- so improvising I used chopped radishes, quartered English (1/2) cucumber, 1/2 sliced and quartered red onion, MW'd 3 strips bacon-then chopped, personal size box of dried cranberries...did have the walnut(chopped) and 1/2 head iceberg lettuce-chopped.....drizzled about 3-4 T of lo-cal bleu cheese dressing ....it was a hit for a Sat. afternoon ....giving me time to figure out "what's for dinner" ?
It's a big hit! Tried and shared this recipe on my husbands birthday and everybody's loving it!
take out the vinegar and add cut grapes!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections