Rhubarb Margarita
A sweet-tart combo that is fabulous on a hot day!
Recipe should read: Place 2 cups crushed ice in blender, pour 1/3 cup tequila and half of the rhubarb syrup (approximately 1 1/2 cups), and blend until smooth. Add water as necessary to blend to desired consistency. Garnish with lime wedge. Hope you enjoy!Read More
If you normally like just plain margaritas on the rocks this might be too sweet for you (this is how I normally drink my margaritas) If you like sweet margaritas then you will probably love this recipe. If I do again I will use less sugar or use honey and not much. As it was I made a plain margarita and then added my mix just enough to give my plain margarita a little flavor.Read More
If you own a Vitamix you can forget the cooking to make a syrup, Emulsify the pulp and all. The flavor is there. Put all ingredients in the Vitamix wet container, start on variable 1, increase rapidly to 10 then switch to high for approx 40 to 45 seconds until ice and mixture is creamy and slushy. add a dash of lime/lemon mix, wet the rim of the glass with tequila on finger and dip in salt. very good.
I don't understand how Jeannine gets 3 cups of liquid from this recipe using 1/2 cup water and the natural juices of only 4 cups of rhubarb? (Her clarifications are posted under the reviews and she's obviously recommending making 2 margs at a time with 1/2 ingredients each time). Sigh. Okay, aside from that, I used freshly squeezed lime juice instead of water to cook my rhubarb, and agave syrup instead of sugar. Delicious. (I shouldn't rate it 'cause I changed it, but it's better than giving it no stars.)
Delicious!!!! I used honey instead of white sugar. Next time I'll cut back a little to give it a bit of a pucker. Thanks!!!
I puréed the rhubarb mixture instead of straining. Added the tequila and a bottle of diet lemon lime soda. It was an excellent punch. Everyone raved and could not believe it was rhubarb.
Tried this Margarita recipe and it was too sweet for my taste. I thought it would have been a bit more sour. It was just really sugary on the pallet. Going to try it with some lime juice and see how that tastes. If you like sweet drinks, you will love this. It is definetly a novel use for rhubarb.
Fun and refreshing!
This was pretty good, but a bit labor intensive.
So good!
I love this Margarita recipe and it was a little to sweet for my taste so I'll try it again next week with half the sugar. I saved the pulp and put it into my oatmeal the next day and it was awesome. Rhubarb is very healthy and I thank you for the inspiration.
Different and fun... I agree with the reviewers that found this almost too sweet. I ended up cutting my drink with some tonic water, which brought out more rhubarb flavor and downplayed the sugar. I used crushed ice instead of hauling out the blender.
Since I have a Vitamix, I followed another reviewer's suggestion and just put everything in there and turned on the machine. I added salt to the rim of the glass, but returned to the kitchen to wipe this off because it didn't suit my taste. I returned to the kitchen a second time to add a squirt each of lemon juice and agave nectar. After these adjustments it was quite good. I don't think the rhubarb by itself has enough flavor.
Since many of the reviews claimed it was too sweet, I halved the sugar and ended up with a mixture that was TART to say the least. I would use the full amount next time. It's not like the tequila is sweet! Also, I cooked the sugar with the rhubarb and water to make the simple syrup.
This is extremely delicious and my new favorite way to utilize my over abundance of rhubarb in the back yard. Thank you so much for sharing. The only change I made (because I enjoy it on the rocks instead of frozen) was I added some water to thin the consistency and cut down on the sweetness. It was perfect!
instead of adding it to 4 cups of ice, I added 4 cups of water and turned it into icecube. now I can make as much as I want at a time
Nothing special. Got hardly any juice so I just tossed the pulp into the margarita. It was frozen and did the job, but I didn't taste much rhubarb.
Made a virgin version with 1/3 sprite and 2/3 club soda. Adults and kids liked it. Had frozen strawberries and mint to make it festive. I used the advice to purée in vitamix and this saves time, energy, nutrition and wasted fruit. Also, I cut sugar a bit so I could control the taste after with Sprite.
I made this exactly per the recipe. It was very refreshing and not too tart or too sweet. What a great way to use our excess of rhubarb! Yummmm!!! I think it would be equally good with vodka. My daughter mixed a 1/8-1/5 cup with a can of lime seltzer and loved it!
Haven’t finished the whole recipe yet, chilling out in refrig. I used old time potato masher when rhubarb was soft and then poured it thru a standard strainer. Juice was retained in a bowl and saved the pulp for a topping on slices of rhubarb bread.
I made it loved it. If I knew of an easier way to strain it I would can the syrup for use I
Excellent! The only problem is that one recipe is not enough!
Tasty enough drink, but so not worth the effort to me. Only got 1 1/3 cups of syrup out of the batch. I won't be making this again but would definitely drink it again!
I used this simmered rhubarb to make a Rhubarb Simple Syrup to used as something different in Tequila Sour drinks and as a flavor mixer. Yummy added to kid soda drinks, tequila, and vodka.
I like the flavor. I got about 1 1/2 cups of juice. I like others suggestions about adding lemon-lime beverage. I agree it is quite a bit of work for the amount you get. If I make it again I will double the recipe.
Delicious. This will be a summer favorite.
So, my blender is broken; I had to put it on ice. I used about half of the “syrup” which was very thick, added about a 1/3 cup of tequila, and some lime juice. It was too thick for my liking so I added a little water. Pretty good!! Rhubarb came right out of my garden.
Cooked the rhubarb, used an inversion blender stick. Then vitamixed it in and it was great.
