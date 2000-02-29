Irish Potato Cake

Old potato cake recipe of my grandmother's. Good served with fruit.

Recipe by nanniesue

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease and flour a 10 inch Bundt pan. Sift together the flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg. Set aside.

  • In a large bowl, cream together the shortening and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs one at a time. Add the flour mixture alternately with the potatoes and milk. Stir in nuts and raisins.

  • Pour into a 10 inch Bundt pan. Bake in the preheated oven for 90 to 120 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the cake comes out clean.

466 calories; protein 6.2g; carbohydrates 69.5g; fat 19.6g; cholesterol 38.9mg; sodium 107.2mg. Full Nutrition
