Irish Potato Cake
Old potato cake recipe of my grandmother's. Good served with fruit.
What an interesting recipe, I had to try it! Very good and very easy. The family loved it!
I made this for a St. Patricks day family party. Everyone loved it. They all want the recipe (which i may keep to myself) and they said this I will have to bring each time we get together. Did I mention my grandmother-inlaw from Ireland loved it too....
Next time I will cut the cin, cloves, nutmeg by half. Strong flavor. I'm also going to try it with apples instead of raisens.
Made this for St Patricks Day and everyone who came to supper liked it. The recipe was so easy my 4 year old helped make it. The only change I made was to cut the cloves down to 1 teaspoon per other reviewers suggestions. This recipe will definitely become a St Patricks Day tradition in our house.
I added 1 tsp vanilla and cut cloves & nutmeg to 1 tsp each. I baked as 6 mini cakes. I also made a glaze with confectioner's sugar, milk & vanilla to drizzle over them and topped each with a maraschino cherry. They were moist, pretty, spice cakes -- and no one knew they were made with leftover mashed potatoes.
Superb texture and flavor!! I only had 1 cup of mashed potatoes, so I cut the recipe in half and made 13 muffins. (Hint: to prevent muffins from sticking to paper liners, spray the liners with Pam.) They were perfectly done in 30 minutes. They smelled so good, I couldn't wait to try one. Tasted delicious warm. Great use for leftover mashed potatoes. I'm sure I'll be making these again. Thanks for the recipe!
This one didn't work very well. The cake came out very dense and the center pulled away from the edge of the cake leaving a thick pudding like lump and then a crust. Also, I think it's too much cloves - overwhelming flavor.
I have never had potato bread/cake before, and was curious. This was absolutely delicious! I love it, and am eating a piece right now. This is a recipe I will keep in my cookbook.
Just like my mother would make. It brings back great memories.
This is the best thing ever.
I made this for St. Patty's Day and everyone at work LOVED it! It's a dense, rich almost bread-like cake. Thanks for a wonderful recipe! (I just added a milk & confectioners sugar glaze with green food coloring to be festive!)
Made this for the Saint Patrick's Day party I went to last night. It was delicious! People are very surprised when you tell them it's made with two cups of mashed potatoes! (By the way, I used instant mashed potatoes and it came out great.) Terrific recipe; thanks!
My sister, cousin and I found this recipe and thought it sounded so intriguing we'd make it for a lark just to see how it came out...we had all the ingredients...even cooked fresh potatoes and mashed them...the only thing that was substituted was pecans instead of walnuts because that's what we had. We were tempted to add or change things but decided to stick with the recipe exactly and in the end we are glad we did because it came out absolutely splendid! Moist and just the right spicy..not too much or too little. We brought it a St Patrick's Day Party last night and it was a hit...everyone loved it!!! It's definitely going to be made again! And it's easy!
I made this for my daughter's 2nd grade class for Multi-Cultural Day and it was devoured! Thankfully, I had brought along this amazing recipe so I had it when I was bombarded by the other parents!! Now, I'm pressed by my neighbors to make it! A very moist and delicious cake! And very easy to make!
This wasn't too difficult to make, and the cake turned out just as it was supposed to, but I did not enjoy the flavor like I thought I would. Maybe it was the spices used but it did not taste how I expected it to. Like I said, it looked just like the picture and came out to a perfect texture, but it just didn't taste good :(
amazingly good! Who would have thought you can put potatoes in a cake? I cut the spices in half and cooked it in two 9inch cake rounds. I then cut the rounds horizontally and made a four layer cake. I also substituted butter for the fat instead of crisco. I then frosted it with cream cheese frosting (8oz Philadelphia cream cheese, 6oz butter, 4 1/2 cups confectioners sugar). This was amazingly delicious. It took about 90 minutes and was crazy moist. You could even cook it longer if you wanted it to be drier, but be careful because the outside of the cake will get really hard. This was so good! I'll definitely make it again.
I have this in the oven right now. I followed the recipe very close, the only change I made was Pecans in the place of walnuts. I used cold mashed potatoes so that I was not adding anything too warm to the mixture of eggs and sugar. It has to cook for a long time, but so far it smells wonderful. I notice a lot of people think the spices are too much, the beauty of trying new things is that you can adjust them as needed. I also saw that someone wanted to use apples in the place of raisins. I might try that in addition TO the raisins. It came out very well! Dense texture, I enjoy the spices, but can see where some would like to tone it down. It is very moist but if I had cooked it any longer it would be dry on the outside. I think served with a fruit compote it would make a really good desert. I will use this again.
Absolutely amazing cake!! I did however make a few changes. I used 1 1/2 tsp of cinnamon, 1/2 tsp pumpkin pie spice, combo of margarine and butter (instead of shortening, reduced the amount of nuts and raisens to 1/3 cup each, added 1/2 apple and 1 1/2 tsp vanilla. Ok, I did alter the original recipe a bit (but based my changes on other reviews and not liking cloves.) I took this to a St Pat day dinner and car smelled like a delish aromatic potato cake. Everyone started eating the cake BEFORE dinner was served!! Once they started eating it........no one stopped until it was finished! If I didn't see it happen I wouldn't believe it. lol btw - I'm not a sweet eater but did love, love this cake. Due to the natural sugars in the potatoes I think I will be able to reduce the sugar to 1 1/2cups next time. Oh, and it did take almost 2 hours to bake.
Really good! My husband took this to work for St. Patrick Day potluck at work. My husband said everyone just raved over this cake! Thanks for the recipe!
This came out really good. It reminds me of zucchini bread. The only change is the next time I will cut the cloves in half. I think the baking time is a little long. My cake, in a 10 inch bundt pan, was done in 75 minutes.
Excellent recipe. It is perfectly spiced, moist and delicious. The potatoes make for a dense, wonderfully rich cake recipe. This is like taking a bite out of a dessert made by my Great Grandma. Thanks for sharing, this recipe has now become a permanent favorite in our house. Vanilla ice cream is yummy with it. :)
Mine came out very moist, and not in the least bit dense. So surprising that cake is based off mashed potato. I baked got 14 regular sized muffins out of this and followed other's suggestions to half the spices (except for the cinnamon). I also cut the sugar down by a few tablespoons since my mashed potato already had sugar in it.
Substitutions I made were 1/2 c cocoa for 1/4 cups flour and added 1 tsp vanilla.
This is yummy. I read the reviews and reduced the cloves and nutmeg but kept the cinnamon the same. Followed the rest of the recipe. The baking time at 90 minutes would probably been a moister cake but decided to go 10 minutes longer just because of the time in the directions. We had a serving with fresh sliced strawberries and enjoyed it.
I'd make this again. We had a lot of leftover mashed potatoes from a dinner party that I used and it came out good! Made as directed.
