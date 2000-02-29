Irish Potato Cake

I have this in the oven right now. I followed the recipe very close, the only change I made was Pecans in the place of walnuts. I used cold mashed potatoes so that I was not adding anything too warm to the mixture of eggs and sugar. It has to cook for a long time, but so far it smells wonderful. I notice a lot of people think the spices are too much, the beauty of trying new things is that you can adjust them as needed. I also saw that someone wanted to use apples in the place of raisins. I might try that in addition TO the raisins. It came out very well! Dense texture, I enjoy the spices, but can see where some would like to tone it down. It is very moist but if I had cooked it any longer it would be dry on the outside. I think served with a fruit compote it would make a really good desert. I will use this again.