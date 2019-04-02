Rigatoni With Eggplant, Peppers, and Tomatoes

1 of 20

Rating: 5 stars I was looking for a way to use our eggplant and other vegetable harvest from the garden and found this recipe. I didn't leave the skin on the eggplant because I didnt' know how that would taste so I guess that's why my eggplant cooked so quickly. I removed it from the pan early and let the peppers continue to cook. I also added a little red onion to the eggplant mixture and the tomatoes. I was surprised at how delicious this was. My husband and I loved it. The olives and basil really added a nice touch. Whenver I have pasta I always top it off with pecorino romano cheese. I also added a couple of hungarian hot wax peppers which gave it some zip. This meal was so easy and used up all the vegetables my husband picked in the garden yesterday! Helpful (35)

Rating: 5 stars I made this for two I used one eggplant kept the garlic red pepper and basil the same as they are ingredients we tend to add extra when cooking anyway. I didn't have fresh tomatoes so I used one can of diced tomatoes. I also sprinkled some parmesan cheese over the eggplant mixture in the pan.Served over ziti as it was what I had on hand and I lightly sprinkled some grated parmesan cheese over the tomato sauce mixture. It's a good summer recipe for eggplant and not heavy like eggplant dishes with a lot of cheese. Helpful (33)

Rating: 5 stars Loved it. Made it with one good size eggplant and kept the rest amounts the same. Used canned tomatoes since I was short on tomatoes. Had to use dry herbs as well...so I figure if it is this good with these changes the fresh ingredients could only be better. Thanks for the great recipe to use my eggplant and red pepper without a lot of cheese. Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars This was very easy to make. The only thing I would change is not using as many red peppers as it over powered the eggplant a bit. I would probably add mushrooms to this too. Helpful (8)

Rating: 3 stars This was kinda like a vege spaghetti. Simple to make but nothing spectacular. Helpful (7)

Rating: 3 stars Flavor simply lacked. I ALMOST went with one medium eggplant but decided that it just didn't look like it would be enough. so i added a second small-medium one which i believe game me a good proportion with the full pound of pasta. given some of the other reviews i think that the "seasoning" ingredients needs to be increased. i also used two cans of diced tomatoes instead of fresh simply becasue it was on hand. it was a solid meal and i could see the potential for greatness. i also topped it with some fresh Parmesan which was a big help. i also feel that it will most likely make a great cold leftover. DEFINITE for giving a second try.:) Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious and very easy. The cooking time for the eggplant seemed a little long though. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars OMG. i was great i used can tomatoes. and dried herbs. it was simplemente delicioso!! Helpful (2)