Rigatoni With Eggplant, Peppers, and Tomatoes

I was looking for a way to use our eggplant and other vegetable harvest from the garden and found this recipe. I didn't leave the skin on the eggplant because I didnt' know how that would taste so I guess that's why my eggplant cooked so quickly. I removed it from the pan early and let the peppers continue to cook. I also added a little red onion to the eggplant mixture and the tomatoes. I was surprised at how delicious this was. My husband and I loved it. The olives and basil really added a nice touch. Whenver I have pasta I always top it off with pecorino romano cheese. I also added a couple of hungarian hot wax peppers which gave it some zip. This meal was so easy and used up all the vegetables my husband picked in the garden yesterday!
I made this for two I used one eggplant kept the garlic red pepper and basil the same as they are ingredients we tend to add extra when cooking anyway. I didn't have fresh tomatoes so I used one can of diced tomatoes. I also sprinkled some parmesan cheese over the eggplant mixture in the pan.Served over ziti as it was what I had on hand and I lightly sprinkled some grated parmesan cheese over the tomato sauce mixture. It's a good summer recipe for eggplant and not heavy like eggplant dishes with a lot of cheese.
Loved it. Made it with one good size eggplant and kept the rest amounts the same. Used canned tomatoes since I was short on tomatoes. Had to use dry herbs as well...so I figure if it is this good with these changes the fresh ingredients could only be better. Thanks for the great recipe to use my eggplant and red pepper without a lot of cheese.
This was very easy to make. The only thing I would change is not using as many red peppers as it over powered the eggplant a bit. I would probably add mushrooms to this too.
This was kinda like a vege spaghetti. Simple to make but nothing spectacular.
Flavor simply lacked. I ALMOST went with one medium eggplant but decided that it just didn't look like it would be enough. so i added a second small-medium one which i believe game me a good proportion with the full pound of pasta. given some of the other reviews i think that the "seasoning" ingredients needs to be increased. i also used two cans of diced tomatoes instead of fresh simply becasue it was on hand. it was a solid meal and i could see the potential for greatness. i also topped it with some fresh Parmesan which was a big help. i also feel that it will most likely make a great cold leftover. DEFINITE for giving a second try.:)
Delicious and very easy. The cooking time for the eggplant seemed a little long though.
OMG. i was great i used can tomatoes. and dried herbs. it was simplemente delicioso!!
This is a great recipe for those with extra tomatoes peppers and especially eggplant. I made a few changes. Cooked eggplant in cast iron skillet along with peppers and garlic. I did add 2 tablespoons of tomato paste to the fresh tomatoes to thicken it up a bit since i didn't have 6 tomatoes and made do with 2 large and 14 cherry tomatoes. I think the eggplant is outstanding and the dish works! I also substituted a tablespoon hot chili oil for one of the 2 tablespoons used in the eggplant browning but that's just to our taste...