Rigatoni With Eggplant, Peppers, and Tomatoes

Rating: 4.37 stars
19 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

I had an Italian friend who cooked this recipe for me, and I'd like to share it with you as it is so goooood. Serve with feta or Parmesan cheese if you desire.

By Ed's

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook the diced eggplant in the hot oil, stirring frequently, until lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Stir in the red pepper and garlic; season with salt and pepper. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and cook until the vegetables are tender, about 20 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Stir in the chopped tomatoes, and bring to a simmer; season with fresh thyme, salt, and pepper. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until the tomatoes have reduced slightly, about 15 minutes.

  • bring a large pot of lightly-salted water to a boil; stir in the rigatoni and cook uncovered, stirring occasionally, until tender but still firm to the bite, about 13 minutes. Drain and return to the pot.

  • Stir the eggplant mixture into the pasta along with the basil and olives. Spoon the tomato sauce overtop to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
400 calories; protein 12.4g; carbohydrates 65.4g; fat 9.9g; sodium 96.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Rambunc
Rating: 5 stars
08/05/2009
I was looking for a way to use our eggplant and other vegetable harvest from the garden and found this recipe. I didn't leave the skin on the eggplant because I didnt' know how that would taste so I guess that's why my eggplant cooked so quickly. I removed it from the pan early and let the peppers continue to cook. I also added a little red onion to the eggplant mixture and the tomatoes. I was surprised at how delicious this was. My husband and I loved it. The olives and basil really added a nice touch. Whenver I have pasta I always top it off with pecorino romano cheese. I also added a couple of hungarian hot wax peppers which gave it some zip. This meal was so easy and used up all the vegetables my husband picked in the garden yesterday! Read More
Helpful
(35)

Most helpful critical review

isch16
Rating: 3 stars
10/30/2009
This was kinda like a vege spaghetti. Simple to make but nothing spectacular. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Trish
Rating: 5 stars
08/17/2009
I made this for two I used one eggplant kept the garlic red pepper and basil the same as they are ingredients we tend to add extra when cooking anyway. I didn't have fresh tomatoes so I used one can of diced tomatoes. I also sprinkled some parmesan cheese over the eggplant mixture in the pan.Served over ziti as it was what I had on hand and I lightly sprinkled some grated parmesan cheese over the tomato sauce mixture. It's a good summer recipe for eggplant and not heavy like eggplant dishes with a lot of cheese. Read More
Helpful
(33)
Laura J
Rating: 5 stars
10/15/2009
Loved it. Made it with one good size eggplant and kept the rest amounts the same. Used canned tomatoes since I was short on tomatoes. Had to use dry herbs as well...so I figure if it is this good with these changes the fresh ingredients could only be better. Thanks for the great recipe to use my eggplant and red pepper without a lot of cheese. Read More
Helpful
(14)
khorner
Rating: 5 stars
07/28/2010
This was very easy to make. The only thing I would change is not using as many red peppers as it over powered the eggplant a bit. I would probably add mushrooms to this too. Read More
Helpful
(8)
isch16
Rating: 3 stars
10/30/2009
This was kinda like a vege spaghetti. Simple to make but nothing spectacular. Read More
Helpful
(7)
William R.
Rating: 3 stars
07/25/2011
Flavor simply lacked. I ALMOST went with one medium eggplant but decided that it just didn't look like it would be enough. so i added a second small-medium one which i believe game me a good proportion with the full pound of pasta. given some of the other reviews i think that the "seasoning" ingredients needs to be increased. i also used two cans of diced tomatoes instead of fresh simply becasue it was on hand. it was a solid meal and i could see the potential for greatness. i also topped it with some fresh Parmesan which was a big help. i also feel that it will most likely make a great cold leftover. DEFINITE for giving a second try.:) Read More
Helpful
(6)
mamafox
Rating: 5 stars
09/01/2010
Delicious and very easy. The cooking time for the eggplant seemed a little long though. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Fragolita
Rating: 5 stars
09/18/2011
OMG. i was great i used can tomatoes. and dried herbs. it was simplemente delicioso!! Read More
Helpful
(2)
ming
Rating: 4 stars
05/27/2012
This is a great recipe for those with extra tomatoes peppers and especially eggplant. I made a few changes. Cooked eggplant in cast iron skillet along with peppers and garlic. I did add 2 tablespoons of tomato paste to the fresh tomatoes to thicken it up a bit since i didn't have 6 tomatoes and made do with 2 large and 14 cherry tomatoes. I think the eggplant is outstanding and the dish works! I also substituted a tablespoon hot chili oil for one of the 2 tablespoons used in the eggplant browning but that's just to our taste... Read More
Helpful
(1)
More Reviews
