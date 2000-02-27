Irish Cream Bundt Cake
Great tasting glazed Bundt cake with Irish cream baked in. Excellent for any time or any occasion.
Great tasting glazed Bundt cake with Irish cream baked in. Excellent for any time or any occasion.
Great cake!. I have had many repeat requests every time I take it somewhere. I handle the glaze differently than the recipe with much better results. After I remove the cake and let it cool 20 minutes, I poke holes in the cake, make the glaze, then pour the glaze into the bundt pan and replace the cake in the pan. I let it sit another 20 minutes and then turn it out onto a cake round. All the glaze is absorbed and it gives a pretty finish to the crust. Then I sprinkle a few more finely chopped pecans over the top for presentation.Read More
I've made this numerous times now (see initial review below) and have some tips. First, use 1 cup of Irish cream liquor instead of 3/4 Irish cream and 1/4 water; and use cake mix WITHOUT pudding already in it. After cake is done, cool for 10 minutes in pan, invert, pour 3/4 of the sauce into the cake pan, put cake back into pan, tilt pan around to distribute sauce. Poke holes into the bottom of the cake and pour remaining sauce onto the bottom slowly, letting the holes absorb some of the sauce, sprinkle with nuts. After 10 minutes, take the cake back out and spoon any sauce still in the bottom of the pan over the cake. VARIATION: chocolate cake mix, chocolate pudding, and caramel Bailey's (yum!). OLDER REVIEW: Followed the recipe exactly as written except did the thing with soaking the cake upside down in the pan. While the cake was nice and moist, it pretty much tasted like a yellow cake. I didn't catch any hint of Irish cream except through the glaze. The texture of the cake was a little more akin to pound cake, in my opinion. Very dense and moist. Not bad, just not super great. I think next time I will use 1 cup Irish cream instead of water and Irish cream. Maybe try it with caramel Bailey's for a little more kick in the taste department. It's a recipe I will make again, but definitely needs modifications, otherwise to me, it's just a waste of good Bailey's if it's just going to taste like yellow cake.Read More
Great cake!. I have had many repeat requests every time I take it somewhere. I handle the glaze differently than the recipe with much better results. After I remove the cake and let it cool 20 minutes, I poke holes in the cake, make the glaze, then pour the glaze into the bundt pan and replace the cake in the pan. I let it sit another 20 minutes and then turn it out onto a cake round. All the glaze is absorbed and it gives a pretty finish to the crust. Then I sprinkle a few more finely chopped pecans over the top for presentation.
This is a very pretty, moist cake. The pecans definitely dress it up. It is delicately flavored, with just enough Bailey's to make you wonder what that unusual flavor is. Not overly sweet, great to serve as a coffeecake.
I have made this cake twice now. Once for a dinner at work, and the other for an anniversary dinner for my parents. Both times it was a success, with lots of rave reviews. I have since passed this recipe on to several other women (and a few guys). I did follow another reviewer's suggestion and put the cake back into the pan to "soak" for about 20 minutes (I put approx 2/3 of the glaze in the cake pan...returned the cake...spooned the rest over the cake "bottom" and let it sit for about 20 minutes before removing it from the pan again. Gives the cake a good chance to soak in the glaze and you get a wonderful sugary crust on the top.
I made this cake last week based on reviews and took it to my hair salon. Understand that I don't like Irish Cream (such as the Bailey's that I used), but I thought it sounded interesting. About 30 minutes into getting my hair returned to its "natural" color, all of the hair stylists, the salon owner and 4 customers had tried the cake. You would have thought that I had baked the BEST cake ever in the history of the universe. Everyone raved and raved and raved. I have a home dessert business and I received 3 orders that day for this cake for Thanksgiving. Weird, because I still don't know how it tastes!! Everyone loved the glaze and the suggestion from another reviewer about putting the glaze in the pan and replacing the cake really gave the cake a nice chewy/cruncy crust. Thanks Sue!!
2/2006 - This is the best cake EVER!! I made this for New Year's and it was such a hit I had to make it again for my party today. I'm so glad that I did. The recipe is perfect just the way it is. Make sure to use all the glaze. It's not too much! 12/25/06 - I don't like it when people write a bad review and then change all of the ingredients. I really like this recipe as is BUT.... I wanted to make this today as a gift for a friend. I didn't have yellow cake mix, I only had sugar-free pudding mix, and I didn't have enough Bailey's. So I used chocolate cake mix, the sugar-free pudding mix, and Kahlua!! It was fantastic!!!! Remember, you really do need to use all of the glaze. Too many members here complained that they did not taste the alcohol. The flavor is in the glaze!!!
I've made this numerous times now (see initial review below) and have some tips. First, use 1 cup of Irish cream liquor instead of 3/4 Irish cream and 1/4 water; and use cake mix WITHOUT pudding already in it. After cake is done, cool for 10 minutes in pan, invert, pour 3/4 of the sauce into the cake pan, put cake back into pan, tilt pan around to distribute sauce. Poke holes into the bottom of the cake and pour remaining sauce onto the bottom slowly, letting the holes absorb some of the sauce, sprinkle with nuts. After 10 minutes, take the cake back out and spoon any sauce still in the bottom of the pan over the cake. VARIATION: chocolate cake mix, chocolate pudding, and caramel Bailey's (yum!). OLDER REVIEW: Followed the recipe exactly as written except did the thing with soaking the cake upside down in the pan. While the cake was nice and moist, it pretty much tasted like a yellow cake. I didn't catch any hint of Irish cream except through the glaze. The texture of the cake was a little more akin to pound cake, in my opinion. Very dense and moist. Not bad, just not super great. I think next time I will use 1 cup Irish cream instead of water and Irish cream. Maybe try it with caramel Bailey's for a little more kick in the taste department. It's a recipe I will make again, but definitely needs modifications, otherwise to me, it's just a waste of good Bailey's if it's just going to taste like yellow cake.
ROCK-MY-SOCKS GOOD!!!!!!!! I followed the recipe exactly and the reviews for the glaze- I poured about 2/3 of the glaze into the pan, put the cake back in- poked holes in the 'bottom' of the cake and poured the rest of the glaze over it. DELICIOUS!!!!!!!!!!!!! We took this to friends for dinner and it was a HIT! YUM! Thanks for this easy and delicious cake!!!
Great cake! I ran out of Irish cream for the glaze, so I substituted Kahlua instead. Worked just fine! I think next time I will leave off the nuts - seemed to take away from the Irish cream flavor a bit. Thanks for the recipe!
A good cake, but not outstanding. Needed only half the glaze. I made it for a ladies' luncheon and was disappointed that no one requested the recipe. Consensus was it was good, but not great.
I make this on a whim after receiving multiple bottles of Irish Cream as hostess gifts over the holidays. (A happy problem.) I made no substitutions or alterations to the ingredients. Beat for the full five minutes; it will make a difference. Do not skip the glaze and be forewarned that it will seem like too much. I made the glaze right after the cake came out of the oven. Used a skewer to poke holes while the cake was still in the pan then poured on about half the glaze and guided it around with a pastry brush. After another 10 minutes or so I inverted the cake onto a cooling rack over a cookie sheet and removed the pan. I poured some of the remaining glaze slowly over the cake, again sort of guiding it with the pastry brush. The directions say to keep at it until all of the glaze is absorbed and this method worked well for me. With the pastry brush you can also recover glaze that has run off into the cookie sheet below and put it back on the cake where it belongs. The cake will absorb all of the glaze if you keep at it and I can't imagine using less, given that the result was so good. Excellent for such an easy recipe with a boxed mix.
I would give this 100 stars if I could...absolutely delicious! Mine baked up perfect at 55 mins with vanilla cake/vanilla pudding and Carolans irish cream. The glaze is to die for!!! *UPDATE* I have made this cake 4 times now and have noticed a difference between cake mix brands. I have used Duncan Hines mix WITH pudding added in the mix several times and the cake comes out SO MUCH BETTER and MOISTER than it does when I use a cheaper brand like Pillsbury or Betty Crocker. It's a few cents more expensive but so worth it!
Let's see... the word "heavenly" comes to mind. I've made this 3 times now and I never got to taste the first 2, so I couldn't comment until now. This is an amazing cake. Decadent, but delicious! I pour about 2/3 of the glaze into the bottom of the pan & then put the cake back in it to absorb all the gooey goodness! Make sure to poke lots of holes in your cake first though! (Use something bigger than a fork for best results. Maybe a chopstick or a skewer.) Then just pour the last 1/3 of the glaze over the bottom of the cake. Then sit back and let it rest... I think the reviewers who had problems with this did not let it sit long enough. BE PATIENT!!! I give it an hour or so before inverting in onto the serving platter. If you like Bailey's Irish Cream, there is NO WAY that you won't LOVE this dessert!
I had to make a last-minute substitution of Irish Cream-flavored coffee creamer instead of the liqueur (in the same amounts) and it turned out absolutely delicious! Do you know what that means? Think about the variety of flavors in the dairy coffee creamer section...Amaretto, Hazelnut, French Vanilla, Butter Pecan...plus the seasonal flavors. I can't wait to try them all! I also loved the idea of removing the cake from the pan, putting 2/3 of the glaze in the bottom of the pan, and then putting the cake back in the pan to soak in the glaze (with the rest of the glaze spooned around the edges and on the bottom). This was simple to make and is disappearing fast at our house tonight!
This is a really great cake, very moist and flavorful! The recipe just as as shown is perfect! I have tried it with extra irish cream in the cake based on other reviews, and it is comes out well but I did find that it will bake up higher than the bundt pan when I do that. I also tried extra irish cream in the glaze, but probably would not do that again as I had a hard time getting the glaze to thicken enough when I did that. I also tried it with chocolate cake mix and pudding and while it was good, I recommend it with yellow cake and vanilla pudding because the chocolate masks the irish cream flavor a bit, whereas the yellow/vanilla really complements it. Enjoy!
Yummy and easy. What more could you ask for? The cake was done in 50 minutes in my convection oven. NOte: the recipe yields a LOT of glaze. I put strips of wax paper around my cake to catch it - so I get a neater presentation. Extra glaze would be divine over ice cream with some chopped pecans on top.
I made some changes to the recipe to accomodate the chocolate lovers at work! I substituted a devil's food cake mix, choclate pudding, & kaluaha. The cake was a hit! I've had several requests for different versions... I think I might try a white cake with margarita mix & tequila next! This recipe is so easy & very versitile. My only suggestion is to cut the amount of alcohol in the glaze if you're taking it to work or church!
I served this on Mother's Day to rave reviews. It was very simple to make. I followed another reviewer's suggestion and placed the glaze in the bundt pan after the cake had cooled on the rack. I placed the cake back in the pan for a bit too long and it stuck! I just placed the pan back in the oven at 175 for 10 minutes and the glaze loosened up and the cake came out.
Fantastic cake. I've been making it for years. I took others advice this time. Removed the cake from the bundt pan, poured half of the glaze into pan and then put the cake back into the pan for 10 minutes. I then inverted the cake onto a cake pan, and painted the rest of the glaze on with a pastry brush. Worked like a charm! Bunco friends loved it!
OMG
YUMMY! Absolutely delicious! After his second bite my husband was already declaring this, the best dessert I've ever made. (he doesn't need to know a box mix was involved!) Very simple - I followed the directions exactly except used chocolate pudding. Also, I only needed about 1/2 the glaze. And thank you to the reviewers who suggested letting the cake sit back in the pan to absorb. - that was the PERFECT way to get it to soak in! I will make this next time we have company for sure!
This was really good, I served it for a catering function. I have made it several times and when I made the recipe I used 1 box yellow cake mix and 1 box chocolate pudding. I didn't like the bright yellow color when I first made it. It looked like any other bundt cake. The chocolate pudding gave it a homemade look. I used more glaze then it suggested to really get it to soak in. I took it out of the pan while still a little warm and then wrapped them in plastic wrap right away. After cooled at room temp I put it on a cookie sheet and soaked it in the glaze and let it sit, loosely wrapped. This let the glaze soak in from the bottom to. I then made a irish cream sauce which i poured over it. Delicious! It came out really moist when I did it this way. THe traditional way the recipe states made a great cofee/snack cake.
My oh my, was this good! I realize there are over 660 reviews for this cake, but I just had to put my two cents in. Made the cake for our weekly family dinner and most of my family had two pieces! We finished up the rest last night and sat there scraping our plates for every last irish-creamy-morsel. I used a full cup of irish cream for the cake, omitted the pecans and threw in a handful of mini chocolate chips, just for the heck of it. I love the suggestions of many for glazing the cake, but knowing me, the neat trick would end in disaster. So I patiently and lovingly glazed the cake with a pastry brush - took about twenty minutes and gave me time to clean up my mess in the kitchen. (Definitely not a dessert to make when you're in a hurry.) This was soooo good. Thank you!
I've made this twice and it was a big hit. I used a previous poster's suggestion of pouring the glaze back into the pan and then putting the cake back in to soak up the glaze rather than drizzling it on top. But I only did it with about 3/4 of the glaze. The rest I let cool for a bit so it drizzled nicely and didn't just run off onto the cake plate.
Wow. I also soaked the cake in the pan with 1/2 the sauce for about 20 minutes, like others suggested. Served it with Bailey's drizzled on the plates and a scoop of ice cream, also drizzled with Bailey's. YUM
A dessert to die for! I used way more irish cream than the recipe called for and I left out the pecans because I don't care for them. I poked small holes in the cake while it was still in the pan and poured on half the glaze. Then I turned it out,poked a few more holes in the top and poured on the rest. I will definitely make this one again.
Delicious! Very moist. I did not have pecans so I used butter toffee peanuts, crushed. I used a hint from another baker to increase Irish Cream to one cup. I personally thought this made cake too strong. Stick with 3/4 cup or IC. Also, after I poked holes in cake I poured glaze in bottom of bundt pan and replaced cake back in pan to soak up glaze. I borrowed that from another baker. Great idea!
good cake but I followed some peoples suggestions and poured the glaze into the bundt pan and let it sit about 15 min. The cake absorbed all the glaze and when I flipped it over, none ran down the sides so the top was very moist but the sides and bottom were plain cake. next time I will reserve some to drizzle over or as my hubby suggested make a double batch and go to town!! added - I forgot to mention, I used chocolate cake and choc pudding and Kahlua. Also will add more nuts next time... I used walnuts YUM
I got to have this on mother's day which was soo sweet! It was so so good I had to try and make it myself, I'm more of a cook than a baker so I had to up for the challenge. Sure enough it turned out just as good! Followed the recipe exactly, feel so special to have such sweet people in my life to make this for me! Now I have to share the love :)
This cake is awsome! I made 2 in two days and I will give my opinion as to how it worked best... Several people said to use brown sugar in the glaze and pour it in the pan and then put cake back in. I DID NOT like it this way, the bottom inch of cake didn't soak up any glaze and the exterior was kind of soggy and the bottom dry. The second one I followed the recipe to the letter and put the cake on a rack and kept drizzling the glaze over and over again until most was used. It was GREAT this way - the glaze got crunchy and the cake soaked up the liquid and was sooooo moist. Love this cake!
OMG! So easy, SO YUMMY! I didn't put the nuts in the bottom of the pan, instead opting to sprinkle on after I applied the glaze. I thought it would be a nicer presentation. I will def. make this again! Thanks!
I only used half of the glaze, but the cake was still too sweet for my taste. I wish the recipe called for regular flour instead of boxed cake mix so I could have reduced the sugar. Overall, it cost too much for a regular bundt cake, but thanks for sharing the recipe!
I followed the recipe exactly... and it was just okay, I wasn't impressed.
Oh my goodness ~ just so delicious. Even the aroma coming from the oven was heavenly! I did change a couple of ingredients. I used apple sauce in place of the oil and used Baileys coffee cream (the one you buy from the grocery store refrigerator) in place of the baileys irish cream. The cake was so moist and had such a decadent taste. I will certainly be baking this cake again!
This cake is awesome! I make it every year for the holidays (Christmas and Easter for sure). It's perfect as written. Be sure to beat it for the full five minutes, it makes a difference! I've tried a chocolate version of this, using choc. cake mix, choc. pudding, and Kahlua and it was outstanding!
This is the same recipe I've been making for years only using almonds and amaretto in place of pecans and the irish cream. This sounds delicious also and I'll definitely give it a try.
Moist cake, but lacks the Irish Cream flavor I was expecting.
This is an awesome cake. I have been making it for a few years now and not just for St Patricks Day. Different Irish Cream liquors can make a difference. Bailey's and St Brendans are stronger while Carolan's gave it a light, subtle flavor. Just something to think about.
Exceptional! Got rave reviews from the whole crowd.
good, but could definitely tell it was made with a boxed yellow cake mix.
Made this for a get together with friends and everyone liked it. Nothing too special about it and I thought that the Irish Cream taste got lost in the cake. I did leave out the nuts just due to preference. The glaze was good, but seemed too thick. I think next time I will make the glaze with just Irish Cream and powdered sugar.
I've made this cake a number of times and it is always a hit! What I do a bit differently is that I'll make some holes in the bottom of the cake before I remove it from the pan and pour about 1/4 of the glaze on and let that soak for a few minutes. When I invert it onto the cake plate I poke more holes and spoon the rest of the glaze on gradually otherwise it runs off too quickly. I actually "paint" some of the glaze on the sides of the cake with my silicone pastry brush so that the sides get some too.
Awesome recipe! Inlaws raved over it, have already been asked to make it again this weekend. Only change I plan to make is the glaze- will make 1/3 to 1/4 of what is called for and drizzle rather than paint it on. Personally, the cake stands on its own and doesn't need all the sugar coating, but husband & his family loved that part... This will easily become a staple recipe I'll be asked to make for years to come! ***updating*** I tried this recipe but with chocolate & Kaluha & again got raves from everyone! Next time I think I'll try chocolate cake mix/pudding with the Baileys. This recipe is simply a bo-brainer & turns out perfectly every single time~ EDITED 3/09: I've since made this cake using chocolate cake mix & Kaluha and got rave reviews on it too!
Easy recipe. Cake was real moist. The only thing I did different was I made only half the glaze...glazed the "bottom" of the cake before turning it over onto a plate, then also glazed the "top". Half the glaze was the perfect amount. Will make this again.
I took the advice of others and poured some of the glaze in the bottom of the bundt pan after I had flipped the cake out (made sure to let it cool first, or it would have fallen apart in the handling), then flipped the cake back into the pan to soak up the glaze. I also poked holes in the bottom with a wooden skewer while the cake was upside down, and poured glaze from the bottom up. Took this to my office today, and they raved about it. I was afraid that it might turn into a flambe when we lit the birthday candles, as it smelled pretty "intoxicating"...but all was well. Great recipe, thanks!
I've been making a similar rum cake recipe for years. This Irish cream version has replaced that in my recipe book. This recipe is so simply and quick to make, it's great if you don't want to spend your day in the kitchen. I generally omit the nuts because many people don't eat them. The cake is good enough that it doesn't need the glaze. I'm interested in trying another reviewer's suggestion of letting the cake soak in the glaze in the pan. I get asked for the recipe when I bring this cake anywhere.
wow. Quite simple to make. We didn't have time to soak in all the glaze, so we served it on the side. It was FANTASTIC. Will go into heavy rotation at our house.
tasted good but Irish Cream is to expensive to make very often. But glad I tried it
I recently made this cake (Feb 2011) and as I proudly decorated it I thought it was a beautiful cake. However - it didn't taste as good at it looked. It was way, way to rich (difficult to eat more than a bite) and almost too soggy for me. I thought I'd copied the recipe down wrong, 3/4 cup of Irish cream liqueur, but no, that was the right amount. If I were to make this again I'd use 1/4 cup of liqueur and no veg oil. The frosting was perfect, the nuts on top were perfect but the texture was like those cheap store bought cookies that claim to be moist but really they're dripping with oil. Sorry, it's just didn't live up to the hype, but with a little tweaking, it just might. Has anyone else modified this recipe with good results?
I made this yesterday for the first time. I followed the directions for the glaze absolutely to the letter, but my glaze was more like candy than a glaze. It was barely pourable, but I followed suggestions on here about putting the glaze in the pan and putting the cake back in the pan. I hoped that would have helped, but when I flipped the cake back out my glaze was hardened and left behind in the pan. I was able to scoop it out and crumbled it on top of the cake - more like crumbs than glaze. It looked nothing at all like the picture for the cake. In the future I think I will avoid boiling the glaze and just simmer it, and I will go by looks instead of time. Despite not looking that great, the cake tasted pretty good. It could have been a little bit more moist for my taste, but I used the butter recipe yellow cake mix instead of the standard yellow cake mix because that was what I had on hand. Next time, I'll try standard yellow cake mix and perhaps bump up the amount of Irish cream or oil.
I used chocolate cake mix and chocolate pudding. I also added mini chocolate chips. I Ground the pecans and put then at the bottom of the pan before adding batter. When it came it was beautiful. My husband and I had to utilize self control not to eat it all. I followed the recommendation of pouring the glaze into the pan and putting the cake back into it. Worked well.
this cake was amazing! but beware of the "glaze". i think i messed it up, but it came out as carmel and when the carmel hardened it was near impossible to cut the cake. i would definitely make the cake recipe again, it was perfectly soft and moist but i would consider using another glaze next time
Wow!! What an awesome cake. I used chocolate cake mix instead of vanilla, and I still used the vanilla pudding mix. It was sooo good. You can't go wrong with chocolate and Bailey's right?? I also did the icing procedure of putting the icing back in the pan and putting the cake back in the pan. My cake got kinda stuck, maybe I didn't greese it enough.. oh well, it still came out awesome. I will def. make this again for st.patty's day!! I'm excited to serve it!
5 STARS - I brought this to a family gathering and everyone loved it. Very moist also.
This cake is awesome!!!!. I make it and bring it to work and everyone raves about it. I even have fellow employees pay me to make for them! Sometimes I make it in a 13x9 pan when bringing to work.
This cake was awesome! Very quick & easy to prepare. I didn't have any pecans on hand, so I used chocolate chips. The mixture of Baileys and chocolate chips were wonderful! I had many compliments. I'll definitely be making this again soon!
FANTASTIC! Love it, love it, loveit! Make sure to pour the glaze into the pan upside down and let it soak in before turning over - I like that better.
I made this cake once with Bailey's and it was great!. I then made this cake for a friend at work for her birthday , but I made it with Kahlua. Was excellent both times...They all took the recipe and are going to make this for thanksgiving!!!
WOW! My sister in law sent me a piece of this cake and i am embarrased to say, it was so good I licked the paper it was on.....nuff said!
This is one of my most requested cakes! Some changes... I use a butter pecan cake mix. I don't use the 1/4 cup of water, but 1 full cup of Bailey's. I toast my pecans. I also do as one reviewer said... I put my glaze into the pan, then put holes in top of cake with skewer and place back into pan for 20 min. Very rich! Wonderful with coffee!!!
Great cake - rave reviews from everyone who tries it. We have also done this with chocolate cake and kahlua which isn't as fantastic but still great!
This tasted very strong of irish cream. My hub liked it but one kid didn't.
Pure delicious-ness. The Irish cream really flavors the cake. My changes were to use coconut oil instead of vegetable oil (I was out) and macadamia nuts instead of pecans. I only had 1/2 cup of Irish cream, so I added 1/4 cup Buttershots. I followed the instructions and my cake baked and rose beautifully. I halved the glaze, and we loved the crunchy crust it made.
Excellent!
This truly is an amazing cake. I've made it MANY times. I'm wondering if it wouldn't be possible to substitute another cream liqueur for a change of pace! I just bought some Voyant (Chai Cream Liqueur) and might give it a try...maybe add a little nutmeg to the batter, too. Thanks so much for this OUTSTANDING recipe!
I love using cake mixes, especially when one can't tell a mix was used. This cake is fantanstic. It is moist and easy to make. The best part about it is the glaze, rich and sugary sweet, with that little bit of crunch, like a louisana crunch cake. The Irish Cream is delightful and not at all strong.
This cake did bake up beautifully. It rose well, it's moist and really lovely to look at. It does have a nice taste but it's very, very sweet. The addition of the glaze makes it sickly sweet, unfortunately. I would recommend not glazing this at all.
I fixed this for company we were having for the weekend - everyone loved it and it was gone in no time. I fixed it according to the directions. When putting the glaze on I used a pastry brush and "painted" the cake, let it sit for 5 minutes or so to let the glaze absorb, and went back put on another layer, and repeated until all the glaze was used up. Excellent recipe!!
I didn't think this was very good. I think you should try Sour Cream Pecan Pound Cake instead..now that was amazing. Irish Cream? The Bailey's sure cost me a pretty penny but I couldn't find even the slightest hint of Irish Cream flavor. The end result for my bundt was similar to a doughnut (with glaze). So I shall call this an o.k. doughnut recipe. Let's leave it at that!
Our new favorite cake. This is perfect in every way...moist, flavorful and easy. Everyone really enjoyed this. We will make this one often. Thanks for sharing!
Great dessert to bring to St. Patty's day meal. Came out perfect! Added chocolate chips in batter and on top of glaze. Also used non-instant pudding and it worked just fine. (photo submitted)
I love the infamous Bacardi rum cake. I found this recipe and everything is basically the same as the rum cake recipe, so I thought it's gotta be good! I followed the recipe to a T and honestly the cake was just okay. My husband liked it but I thought it was too rich and too much glaze. I will stick to my rum cake recipe.
I'm not sure what happened with my glaze- I tried the putting it back in the pan with the glaze thing and some went into the holes and some pooled along the top and feels greasy- Is the butter supposed to be 1/ 2 cup melted OR half cup , then you melt it with the sugar/water because thats waht i did and I have a feeeling there is too much butter in my glaze :(
For Christmas dinner this year, I was in charge of dessert. I chose this recipe based on the great reviews. It is always scary to make something for the first time for a big event. Well, this is a winner! I followed the recipe exactly. I opted to glaze the cake, putting the remaining sauce in a bowl of people wanted extra on their piece, which of course they did. My son has already requested it. My husband (seriously, he is a head chef) said this cake was fantastic. This was awesome.
I made this cake today for St Patrick's Day. It was wonderfull! The only suggestions I have are 1) start watching the cake about 10 minutes before it is scheduled to be done, it took me about 5 minutes less 2)Invert the cke imediently into the plate that you will serve it on 3)Start making the glaze as soon as you take the cake out of the oven and it will be ready right as the cake is; once you start adding the glaze, stay with the cake and keep glazing it (if you step away for to long the glaze becomes to crystalized for applying to the cake). This is an incredable cake and well worth the expence of the Bailey's!!!
I prepared this cake per the recipe, but chopped the pecans more finely than in other photos posted. I used a fluted bundt pan, and drizzled the glaze on top, letting it run down the sides instead of "painting" it on. Waiting a few minutes between drizzled "coats" of icing helped to form subtle layers of glaze, enhancing the ridged shape. This was a tasty, moist cake, a perfect end to Christmas dinner. The only thing I would do differently: Add more chopped pecans and incorporate these into the batter.
This is the best bundt cake I've ever made. People at work think I'm a great baker now. I followed recipe exactly.
I made this cake for my husband to take into work for their office potluck on St. Patrick's Day. It was a huge hit ... people are still telling him how good the cake was. One tip: use baker's sugar, which is a very fine grain, and you won't have grainess to your glaze. I cut way back on the glaze ingredients but increased the Irish Cream, and still didn't use all of it on the cake. Brushed it on the hot cake with a pastry brush, and it soaked right in, and then I just poured more over the top. Still a box cake, but a good version of one. I need to make it again so I can see how it tastes!
This cake was really good. I took another reviewers suggestion and added chocolate chips to the batter as well as sprinkled them on top. I'm not sure if the cake would've been as good with out the chocolate though. This is a keeper though, so great recipe and thanks for posting it.
I've made this cake twice, the first time following the recipe exactly except I did follow one reviewers advice about pouring the glaze into the pan and letting the cake soak in it. The second time I decided to follow my instinct about the sauce. Normally for a boiled sauce with sugar in it, you don't stir at all. It has something to do with the sugar crystals on the side of the pan. The first time I stirred like the recipe said, the second time I did not stir the sauce at all, just let it boil for 5 minutes. Then I added 1 shot of Jamison's Irish Whiskey and about 3 drops of Irish Cream extract. Wow, that was the ticket! The glaze turned out just like it should, creamy, not sugary. I guess if you like the sugary grainy texture, go ahead and stir. But adding the shot of whiskey and a couple of drops of the Irish Cream extract really boosted up the glaze taste. I will be making it this way from now on, EXCELLENT Recipe!
Ok, well I took the basic idea and used what I had on hand. Let me tell you, this is an extremely versatile recipe! Here's what I did: First, I didn't have any boxed yellow cakemixes, so I used 2 c. flour, 1.5 c. sugar, 1 T baking soda and vanilla flavoring instead (got the recipe off another site). I subbed milk for the water, and since I didn't have Irish Cream liquor, I used butterscotch schnapps. I also only had butterscotch pudding, which worked out well! I used all the schnapps in the recipe, so I used Amaretto in the glaze. I did what was suggested with the glaze (poured it in the pan and let the cake soak it up), and this cake is AWESOME! Yes, I took lots of liberties with it but that just goes to show how versatile it is. I can't wait to do it with the Irish Cream though!!!
This is a fool-proof awesome cake! Prepping for this cake was so easy! The hardest part was chopping the pecans into slightly smaller pieces, and that's not at all hard. I followed the recipe almost exactly and it turned out perfect! The only difference I made was to follow some earlier suggestions: I poked holes into the cake with a chopstick, removed it from the pan (carefully!) upside down onto a plate, poked more holes. poured 2/3 of the glaze into the pan, put the cake BACK into the pan, and poured the rest of the glaze onto the cake, guiding the excess glaze with a pastry brush. I let it sit for 10 minutes, and my added trick: turned the pan upside down for 10 min onto my serving plate and DID NOT remove the pan from cake. This allowed the glaze to harden and have that "just dripped" look when I removed the pan. Perfect! Although the Bailey's I used seemed super strong as I was baking, it definitely wasn't overpowering after baking. I might try adding and extra 1/4 cup of Bailey's next time, to see how that'll taste. Nice hint: I picked up the "Bailey's with a Hint of Caramel". Yum! Will make this over and over and over again! I'll upload a photo soon!
THIS WAS AN INSTANT HIT. I made it 6 or 7 times in 2 weeks for Easter, St. Patricks day, pot luck's and 2 for my husband who says he "hates this cake" them proceeds to eat it all. It has become a favorite and I get lots of requests for the recipe. Wonderful texture and flavor.
My cake fell, but surely can't fault the recipe. The glaze was outstanding.
Eliminated nuts (made for a bake sale). Unbelievably delicious, assuming you like Irish Cream. You can definitely taste it! I made this for a bakesale at my husband's office and he asked me to make another because some people didn't get to taste and he wanted to prevent an uprising. Also many requests for the recipe... a definite winner. Also, I have used the Williams Sonoma Bee Hive pan and the cake is very easily removed... so I wouldn't hesitate to use this in any other 'shaped' pans.
This cake is one of the most requested desserts I have ever served. Not only does it taste great day one it just keeps getting better, if you are lucky enough to have any leftovers that is!I use homemade Baileys in this and serve it with a dollop of freshly whipped cream also flavored with Baileys.
Can't stop eating it! Very tasty and so light. I used a Dr. Oetkers (German) Vanilla Pudding, which has no sugar added, instead of the intant pudding. I buy it at World Market or a Deli. Cake is plenty sweet. The frosting is a must.
I've made this cake at least a dozen times since I first saw the recipe on Allrecipes a couple years ago. Wherever I take this cake, I always get asked for the recipe and there are never any leftovers! This cake is super moist and very easy to make - love it! :)
This turns out beautifully! What a lovely presentation also with the nuts on top. Delicious! I used Bailey's Irish Cream and only about half of the glaze. I am taking this one to the Radiology Department tomorrow for my Secret Pal as he loves Irish Cream Cake; my husband is currently pouting! ;-)
Very nice flavor and texture, my guests loved it. Will definitely be making this one again!!! Great recipe.
followed the recipe exactly, except I took the suggestions of pouring 1/2 the glaze into the pan and replacing the cake. then glazed with a brush and let it sit for about an hour before I flipped it onto the plate. I've made it 4 times and there's never any left. One time I didn't have Irish Cream so I used E & J Cask and Cream Caramel Temptation and that went over very well! ENJOY!
Fabulous cake. Cool cake outside angel food pan, then carefully place back in pan to glaze for less mess. Expose to air so glaze gets crispy, then keep covered for a day before enjoying. Flavours were still fab after three days - I served slices with sweetened whipped cream and Irish coffee.
This cake came out so moist, for that reason alone I would give 5 stars. The flavor is like the baileys. I used 1 cup of it bcuz of reviews I read, also didnt realize I was out of oil so I used the applesauce in place of oil. I cut the glaze in half because it seemed like a lot of sugar. It seemed to be enough but it was kind of grainy. I ended up drizzling a little chocolate on top which tasted perfect and looked so pretty!
This was an amazing recipe. I thoroughly enjoyed baking it and, most of all, eating it.
To review this recipe in just one word, SENSATIONAL!! But who can stop at one word...I Made this one day ahead of time in order to give the glaze a chance to soak in. The cake was so moist and flavorful. Here are some tips I used from previous reviewers: I made the cake just as directed and let it cool in the mold for 10 minutes. When the cake comes out, start making the glaze. I used a turkey baster to incorporate a little bit of glaze on the bottom and along the sides of the cake while it's still in the mold. I let that sit for 15 min, then took the cake out of the mold. I had no problems with it sticking but you really do need to use butter or shortning with some flour instead of just the spray. I used a metal skewer to make the holes. For the glaze I made a mistake and boiled ALL of the ingredients. I also added 1/8 cup of butterscotch snapps. The taste was fantastic but it didn't get hard. I just brushed the rest of the glaze on every 5 minutes until it was gone. It does make a lot but it's what gives the cake some flavor and protects it from drying out. I will make this again for sure. Thank you for this recipe.
Great Recipe, I follow the recipe step by step and the cake turn out great. Very easy recipe
Now this is my kind of cake! I love Baileys and since I got my bundt pan for xmas, I couldn't wait to make this! Wonderful cake. I took the advice of those who stated that the sauce should be put into the bundt pan and replace the cake into the pan to "soak up" the sauce (good idea! Thanks!). Also, I used brown sugar instead of white when making the sauce and personally, I think the "sauce" should be cut in half as it makes the cake a little more "crumbly." But my family, including my mom and dad who each had some, said it was great the way it was. In fact, my mom went to her fridge to see if she had enough Baileys to make this cake for herself. For those anti-bailey drinkers, the taste is subtle so don't turn this one down b/c of that ingrediant. Will make this one again (and so will my mom)! Thanks Sue for posting this!
I ran out of pecans so I substituted sliced almonds for the pecans and it was delish !! The glaze was VERY sweet...and mine was a little grainy but still great. I think I will make this again though with a few tips from here !!! (Brown Sugar for the glaze instead of white sugar, use pecans next time too) A keeper !!
This was so good! I made My frosting out coconut cream...which i also found here.
Oh my gosh, is this good!! I'm eating it right now! Followed recipe exactly except followed advice of others and put the glaze into the bundt pan and placed cake back in pan for about 15-20 minutes, then turned out onto cake round. Beautiful cake that tastes great!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections