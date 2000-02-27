Irish Cream Bundt Cake

To review this recipe in just one word, SENSATIONAL!! But who can stop at one word...I Made this one day ahead of time in order to give the glaze a chance to soak in. The cake was so moist and flavorful. Here are some tips I used from previous reviewers: I made the cake just as directed and let it cool in the mold for 10 minutes. When the cake comes out, start making the glaze. I used a turkey baster to incorporate a little bit of glaze on the bottom and along the sides of the cake while it's still in the mold. I let that sit for 15 min, then took the cake out of the mold. I had no problems with it sticking but you really do need to use butter or shortning with some flour instead of just the spray. I used a metal skewer to make the holes. For the glaze I made a mistake and boiled ALL of the ingredients. I also added 1/8 cup of butterscotch snapps. The taste was fantastic but it didn't get hard. I just brushed the rest of the glaze on every 5 minutes until it was gone. It does make a lot but it's what gives the cake some flavor and protects it from drying out. I will make this again for sure. Thank you for this recipe.