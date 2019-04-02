Super Easy Stir-Fried Cabbage

Okay, I was a little wierded out by the thought of eating straight cabbage, but this dish is amazing! I also tried it with apple cider vinegar in place of the wine, and it's great either way.
A good complimenting side dish for other Asian cuisine. I used rice vinegar instead of wine and added about a tsp of white sugar. Using cole slaw mix with carrots and purple cabbage gave the recipe some additional color which was nice. Served with a little hoisin sauce on the side for dipping, the flavors reminded me of a vegetable egg roll minus the wrapper.
A friend of mine showed me his version of this. He added sliced onions to the cabbage salt and pepper. It was awesome! It is amazing how simple a dish it is and how good it is!
I liked this. I served it on the side of a ginger glazed salmon and the flavors combined well. I first carmelized one onion. Then, I added the cabbage along with 2 chopped bok choy bundles and garlic. I used rice wine vineger to finish. We eat vegetables at each meal and this was a new idea for me and a welcome change my usual fare.
Oh my this is good and easy to make. Didn't have the wine so substitued rice vinegar as others suggested. Used Napa cabbage cooked for about 3 min and kept warm in oven (at 190deg) while I stir fried the rest of dinner.. This is not a spicy dish and so it was a nice balance to the spicy pork and fried rice main course and also had a cucumber salad (rice vinegar style).
I usually make this when I have left over coleslaw mix. It is quick and easy. I sometimes add a couple drops of sesame oil or some sesame seeds for variation.
Great recipe! I use the vegetable spray instead of oil, works great cuts the calories. I never have wine or anything like that so i omit that. If I don't have fresh garlic I use garlic pepper seasoning tastes fine. And I mix my soy sauce with equal parts oyster sauce and water. I also like to separately stir fry onions and add them to the finished cabbage. Add some steamed chicken for a main course!Super Healthy!
Oh my, oh my. Delicious. I did saute a vidalia first. I then carried out the recipe exactly. I even had the Chinese cooking wine. This recipe got a whole lot better when I took a bowl to my neighbor who is from Hong Kong and she loved it. Now that's what I call a 10 star recipe when my neighbor enjoyed MY Asian cooking when I only know how to cook Polish. Thank you, iken.
Simple & delicious! We loved this side dish w/ our Burmese curry & steamed rice dinner. The flavors of the ingredients are well balanced w/ the sweetness of the cabbage. I used 1/2 medium sized cabbage & it was perfect. Wouldn't change a thing about this recipe! Will definitely use again. Thanks so much for sharing!
Family didn't like this recipe at all. May be because I used savory cabbage. Didn't turn out very tasty.