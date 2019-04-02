Super Easy Stir-Fried Cabbage

1 of 68

Rating: 4 stars Okay, I was a little wierded out by the thought of eating straight cabbage, but this dish is amazing! I also tried it with apple cider vinegar in place of the wine, and it's great either way. Helpful (71)

Rating: 4 stars A good complimenting side dish for other Asian cuisine. I used rice vinegar instead of wine and added about a tsp of white sugar. Using cole slaw mix with carrots and purple cabbage gave the recipe some additional color which was nice. Served with a little hoisin sauce on the side for dipping, the flavors reminded me of a vegetable egg roll minus the wrapper. Helpful (57)

Rating: 4 stars A friend of mine showed me his version of this. He added sliced onions to the cabbage salt and pepper. It was awesome! It is amazing how simple a dish it is and how good it is! Helpful (54)

Rating: 4 stars I liked this. I served it on the side of a ginger glazed salmon and the flavors combined well. I first carmelized one onion. Then, I added the cabbage along with 2 chopped bok choy bundles and garlic. I used rice wine vineger to finish. We eat vegetables at each meal and this was a new idea for me and a welcome change my usual fare. Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars Oh my this is good and easy to make. Didn't have the wine so substitued rice vinegar as others suggested. Used Napa cabbage cooked for about 3 min and kept warm in oven (at 190deg) while I stir fried the rest of dinner.. This is not a spicy dish and so it was a nice balance to the spicy pork and fried rice main course and also had a cucumber salad (rice vinegar style). Helpful (13)

Rating: 4 stars I usually make this when I have left over coleslaw mix. It is quick and easy. I sometimes add a couple drops of sesame oil or some sesame seeds for variation. Helpful (12)

Rating: 4 stars Great recipe! I use the vegetable spray instead of oil, works great cuts the calories. I never have wine or anything like that so i omit that. If I don't have fresh garlic I use garlic pepper seasoning tastes fine. And I mix my soy sauce with equal parts oyster sauce and water. I also like to separately stir fry onions and add them to the finished cabbage. Add some steamed chicken for a main course!Super Healthy! Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars Oh my, oh my. Delicious. I did saute a vidalia first. I then carried out the recipe exactly. I even had the Chinese cooking wine. This recipe got a whole lot better when I took a bowl to my neighbor who is from Hong Kong and she loved it. Now that's what I call a 10 star recipe when my neighbor enjoyed MY Asian cooking when I only know how to cook Polish. Thank you, iken. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars Simple & delicious! We loved this side dish w/ our Burmese curry & steamed rice dinner. The flavors of the ingredients are well balanced w/ the sweetness of the cabbage. I used 1/2 medium sized cabbage & it was perfect. Wouldn't change a thing about this recipe! Will definitely use again. Thanks so much for sharing! Helpful (10)