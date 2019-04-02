Super Easy Stir-Fried Cabbage

Rating: 4.3 stars
69 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 36
  • 4 star values: 26
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 3

A very simple stir-fry dish. The reason for using only soya sauce for stir-frying cabbage is that it brings out the natural sweetness in the cabbage itself.

By iken

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat the vegetable oil in a wok or large skillet over medium heat. Stir in the garlic, and cook for a few seconds until it begins to brown. Stir in the cabbage until it is coated in oil; cover the wok, and cook for 1 minute. Pour in the soy sauce, and cook and stir for another minute. Increase the heat to high, and stir in the Chinese cooking wine. Cook and stir until the cabbage is tender, about 2 minutes more.

Tips

Cook's Note

I prefer to use a gas stove for this recipe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
65 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 7.4g; fat 3.5g; sodium 269.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (68)

Most helpful positive review

Lady Madonna
Rating: 4 stars
03/24/2009
Okay, I was a little wierded out by the thought of eating straight cabbage, but this dish is amazing! I also tried it with apple cider vinegar in place of the wine, and it's great either way. Read More
Helpful
(71)

Most helpful critical review

christ06
Rating: 1 stars
02/11/2011
Family didn't like this recipe at all. May be because I used savory cabbage. Didn't turn out very tasty. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Reviews:
gapch1026
Rating: 4 stars
05/11/2009
A good complimenting side dish for other Asian cuisine. I used rice vinegar instead of wine and added about a tsp of white sugar. Using cole slaw mix with carrots and purple cabbage gave the recipe some additional color which was nice. Served with a little hoisin sauce on the side for dipping, the flavors reminded me of a vegetable egg roll minus the wrapper. Read More
Helpful
(57)
Catherine Stump
Rating: 4 stars
01/11/2010
A friend of mine showed me his version of this. He added sliced onions to the cabbage salt and pepper. It was awesome! It is amazing how simple a dish it is and how good it is! Read More
Helpful
(54)
HLyn76
Rating: 4 stars
06/21/2010
I liked this. I served it on the side of a ginger glazed salmon and the flavors combined well. I first carmelized one onion. Then, I added the cabbage along with 2 chopped bok choy bundles and garlic. I used rice wine vineger to finish. We eat vegetables at each meal and this was a new idea for me and a welcome change my usual fare. Read More
Helpful
(19)
dbray
Rating: 5 stars
01/11/2010
Oh my this is good and easy to make. Didn't have the wine so substitued rice vinegar as others suggested. Used Napa cabbage cooked for about 3 min and kept warm in oven (at 190deg) while I stir fried the rest of dinner.. This is not a spicy dish and so it was a nice balance to the spicy pork and fried rice main course and also had a cucumber salad (rice vinegar style). Read More
Helpful
(13)
DILETTANTE
Rating: 4 stars
10/05/2009
I usually make this when I have left over coleslaw mix. It is quick and easy. I sometimes add a couple drops of sesame oil or some sesame seeds for variation. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Underworld440
Rating: 4 stars
11/30/2010
Great recipe! I use the vegetable spray instead of oil, works great cuts the calories. I never have wine or anything like that so i omit that. If I don't have fresh garlic I use garlic pepper seasoning tastes fine. And I mix my soy sauce with equal parts oyster sauce and water. I also like to separately stir fry onions and add them to the finished cabbage. Add some steamed chicken for a main course!Super Healthy! Read More
Helpful
(12)
Lefty
Rating: 5 stars
05/27/2014
Oh my, oh my. Delicious. I did saute a vidalia first. I then carried out the recipe exactly. I even had the Chinese cooking wine. This recipe got a whole lot better when I took a bowl to my neighbor who is from Hong Kong and she loved it. Now that's what I call a 10 star recipe when my neighbor enjoyed MY Asian cooking when I only know how to cook Polish. Thank you, iken. Read More
Helpful
(12)
TTV78
Rating: 5 stars
06/16/2010
Simple & delicious! We loved this side dish w/ our Burmese curry & steamed rice dinner. The flavors of the ingredients are well balanced w/ the sweetness of the cabbage. I used 1/2 medium sized cabbage & it was perfect. Wouldn't change a thing about this recipe! Will definitely use again. Thanks so much for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(10)
