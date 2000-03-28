Best Ever New Zealand Pavlova

This recipe is a family favorite which is often made at dinner parties and is a Christmas table regular. Its crunchy meringue outside and marshmallow center make the perfect combination. Top with fresh fruit and whipped cream.
Some tips for those cooks who did not grow up downunder... Malt vinegar is the traditional vinegar used. This is the one recipe I do not hand mix. Out with the electric beater as it needs a good 10-15 minutes. If there is any yolk in the mix you will end up with pavlova pancake. Break all eggs separately and carefully. No stomping around the kitchen and no opening the oven door to check what is inside...otherwise pavlova pancake! If you don't have suitable fresh fruit, grated chocolate is also a good decoration.
Some tips for those cooks who did not grow up downunder... Malt vinegar is the traditional vinegar used. This is the one recipe I do not hand mix. Out with the electric beater as it needs a good 10-15 minutes. If there is any yolk in the mix you will end up with pavlova pancake. Break all eggs separately and carefully. No stomping around the kitchen and no opening the oven door to check what is inside...otherwise pavlova pancake! If you don't have suitable fresh fruit, grated chocolate is also a good decoration.
For the pavlovas that turned out flat, you need to mould the meringue before you cook it into the shape you want. What works best for me is to have the walls of the circular meringue mound at least 1/3 higher than the middle. This way you can add whipped cream, strawberries, blueberries etc. Also, the cake will flatten out during cooking so mould it higher rather than wider before baking. Also, watch oven temperatures. Pavlovas need to be cooled slowly so I've found the best way is to turn the oven down bit by bit and then off. Then start to open the oven door bit by bit until it has cooled sufficiently. There will be less shrinkage this way. Also add more egg whites if you want a larger cake to work with.
For the pavlovas that turned out flat, you need to mould the meringue before you cook it into the shape you want. What works best for me is to have the walls of the circular meringue mound at least 1/3 higher than the middle. This way you can add whipped cream, strawberries, blueberries etc. Also, the cake will flatten out during cooking so mould it higher rather than wider before baking. Also, watch oven temperatures. Pavlovas need to be cooled slowly so I've found the best way is to turn the oven down bit by bit and then off. Then start to open the oven door bit by bit until it has cooled sufficiently. There will be less shrinkage this way. Also add more egg whites if you want a larger cake to work with.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/09/2002
My mom is from Australia and made Pavalova while I was growing up. I saw this recipe and thought I would try it out. It's softer than my moms (which I liked). It was hard on the outside and marshmallowy in the middle. I put whipped cream, kiwis and bananas on it. It was an excellent dessert. Especially if you have some sweet teeth!
Yummy! I do have to say that I tried 2 different recipes on the same evening to make a double batch and to compare, and I liked the other recipe better. This one is a bit too complicated (the other is SO simple: just 4 egg whites, 1/8 tsp cream of tartar and 1 cup sugar and 1/2 tsp vanilla, baked at 225F for 1 or 1.5 hr.)... Anyway, this one didn't fluff up as much (I think its the 2 tbsp water that made it not stiffen as much). Also, it cracked quite a bit. The other one that I just mentioned was smooth and held its shape very nicely. Either way, you can't go wrong with this pavlova... very deliciou!
Here are a few more tips for making the perfect pavlova, my husband is a kiwi and have made this more times than I want to admit. First beat, beat , beat the eggs. Use "super fine" sugar not regular granulated. It helps it keep its height. Use white vinegar if you want a pure white pav. Using malt or balsamic will give you a off white color. Take a 8" round cake pan and draw a circle with it on the parchment paper. Pile the filling within the circle. Take a large spatula and smooth sides and flatten top. Make this at night and leave to cool in oven overnight. One last thing, I double the recipe for an 8" pav. Hope this helps!
This is recipie was awesome. So glad some one put in a new zealand recipie for the pav, its sooo good. But i wish people would also call it kiwifruit, rather that Kiwi, cos a kiwi is a bird lol. But anyway this recipe was awesome, def do it again
Absolutely delicious! This was my first time baking and trying Pavlova! I recommend trying this recipe as it worked out extremely well for me. I followed others suggestions to pile the outside walls of the cake high before baking as it tends to spread out a little while in the oven. If you can't handle the sweetness, top it with raspberries as they will help balance it out.
I am originally from New Zealand and had been looking for a recipe for the pavlova that I remember having every Christmas in New Zealand and this is the one! Though I use malt vinegar, I found some London Pub Malt Vinegar at the store and it is just like I remembered!
I thought it was super yummy, but I"m on try #2 and I'm STILL not getting the stiff egg whites that I want (and yes I"m using a hand held electric mixer). Not sure what I'm doing wrong but it's driving me nuts!
this is my first time leaving a review. i have been making pavlovas for years. i learned how from my sister in law who is from new zealand. this is the first time i make a pavlova that i could not serve. i followed the recipe exactly, and it turned out too soft. i then compared it too other recipes, and i believe the oven temperature to be too low. there was no crunchy outer shell. anyhow, i will try again with another recipe, bake at 350 and follow up with my results.
I baked this last night and assembled it today just before serving. It was a huge hit with my entire family. It is so hard to find a gluten free, chocolate free dessert. I topped it with whipped cream, lemon curd, and mixed fresh berries.
Having grown up eating pavlovas, I found this recipe up there with the best. Crunchy on the outside with a marshmallow centre. Don't worry if it cracks while cooling. That's the sign of a great pav:) make sure you beat the egg whites plenty and cool in the turned off oven. The texture will change and become glossy. I served to a bunch of kiwis... All pav connoisseurs and they all said, 'Delicious!'
I like this recipe. The only thing I would suggest is to use castor sugar, not regular white sugar. Also, once I got past the stage of adding in the sugar, I just mixed everything else in at once and beat it for about 10-15 mins to get the right texture.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/16/2003
Excellent recipe. Easy to make and tasted wonderful. Will definately make again.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.