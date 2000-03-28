Best Ever New Zealand Pavlova

For the pavlovas that turned out flat, you need to mould the meringue before you cook it into the shape you want. What works best for me is to have the walls of the circular meringue mound at least 1/3 higher than the middle. This way you can add whipped cream, strawberries, blueberries etc. Also, the cake will flatten out during cooking so mould it higher rather than wider before baking. Also, watch oven temperatures. Pavlovas need to be cooled slowly so I've found the best way is to turn the oven down bit by bit and then off. Then start to open the oven door bit by bit until it has cooled sufficiently. There will be less shrinkage this way. Also add more egg whites if you want a larger cake to work with.