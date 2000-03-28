Best Ever New Zealand Pavlova

This recipe is a family favorite which is often made at dinner parties and is a Christmas table regular. Its crunchy meringue outside and marshmallow center make the perfect combination. Top with fresh fruit and whipped cream.

By Kerry

prep:

10 mins
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9 inch meringue
12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 275 degrees F (135 degrees C). Grease a cookie sheet, line it with parchment paper and sprinkle a little water over paper.

  • In a large glass or metal mixing bowl, beat egg whites until foamy. Gradually add sugar, continuing to beat until stiff peaks form. Beat in water, then mix in cornstarch, vanilla, vinegar and salt.

  • Pour entire meringue mixture onto the center of the pan. Pavlova will spread as it bakes.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 45 minutes. Turn oven off and leave Pavlova in the oven until cold. Turn upside-down onto plate and top with fresh fruit and whipped cream.

Per Serving:
88 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 21.5g; sodium 38.2mg. Full Nutrition
