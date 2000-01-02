Shrimp Fried Rice I
This is an excellent tasting shrimp dish with Chinese flair. Serve as a side dish or main course, with soy sauce or teriyaki sauce.
I (Lil'Bit) tried this recipe and thought it was very good. I added a bit more soy sauce though, and it was still very good.Read More
This was good but can be made better by tweaking it some...sorry. Here are some adjustments I made to suit our tastes, and the end result was delicious. First of all, to save time and stove space, I cooked rice in microwave while preparing other foods. (used one cup uncooked rice) I didn't use celery, used 1/2 yellow onion, one half red, and 1 bell pepper. I added a little teriyaki sauce and a teaspoon of soy sauce to sesame oil when I stirfried my shirmp. When putting all of them together at end of cooking, the vegetables, shrimp, and rice...I used 1/4 cup of soysauce and 1/2 teaspoon of ginger, and mixed well...hope this helps.Read More
My 4 year old son loved it! But I needed much more soy sauce. The sesame oil gave it a very good taste
I thought this was really bland. I don't want to have to drown it in soy sauce for flavor. Maybe I didn't use enough sesame oil?
nice light flavor compared to heavy oil taste from restaurants. did use more sesame oil. cooked rice in programmable rice cooker (to save time), cooked eggs in sesame oil, then cooked shrimp in the sesame oil, then mixed all together in the skillet with more sesame oil and soy sauce for color. Family liked. will make again.
After adding more black pepper, and being generous with sesame seed oil and soy sauce, the lack of flavor was fixed. We finished the whole pot! Perfect for satisfying a chinese take-out hankering...
This was the first time i tried to make any type of fried rice. This recipe is AWESOME!!! I recommend it to ANYONE!
Not a lot of flavor and way too much rice.
Like others, I added more soy sauce, and liked it. I also used brown rice over white, and langostino over shrimp. It came out well!
I thought this was a very good simple fried rice recipe. It is very similar to the dish I order from my fav take out place. I did change a few things though, I added mushrooms and took out the red and green peppers and the carrots because I was making a veggie dish too. The next day I mixed the too together and they were fantastic! my veggid dish had carrots, celery, mushrooms, broccoli, and water chestnuts cooked in a butter sauce that I thickened with alittle potaot starch. The butter sauce gave the rice a bit more flavor and the water chestnuts a fun crunch!
Too much rice - I didn't use it all. Used regular sized shrimp ("large"). Added minced garlic to onion and celery. Like others, I added extra sesame oil, soy sauce, and black pepper. Very good, though! My husband loved it too (and he's not much of a rice eater.) Will make again!!
This was a very simple and easy dish to prepare. It has a very light flavor which i found quite nice! I don't think you need to add more soy sauce at all! I added some chinese hot mustard sauce on top of my individual dish to give it a little heat!
My husband and I really enjoyed this dish. I did add more soy and teriyaki sauce than what it called for and I used minute rice. I thought it was great!
It was delicious! I'm a horrible cook and I surprisingly did not mess this up! I added a little more sesame oil and soy sauce for flavor. I skipped celery/peppers bc I don't like them. It was perfect! Thanks for the recipe!!
We had fresh shrimp so I had to cook it first and add it last. I also used a frozen bagged veggie mix instead of fresh and this dish still turned out great. It also makes A LOT of food. Come hungry or get ready for leftovers!
This recipe was great! Just what I wanted. The family loved it too. I used1 (12oz) package of frozen peas and carrots ! This dish will become a regular for us.
It was raining so I didn’t get to grill it but I put it on our stove griddle and made shrimp fried rice to go with it! Awesome sauce!
This was easily adaptable -- I made it with the things i had -- left-over rice, shredded carrots, pre-roasted asparagus, corn and a touch of sesame oil. surprisingly delicious!
Just changed 1/4 green pepper, two celery, 1 carrot, 1/4 onion. 1 1/2 cup of rice, 3 cups water. Amazing! Husband loved it.
Very good. I used scallions, no green pepper . Added serachi and fish sauce. I used some leftover Chinese take out rice and cut everything in at least by 4, for two people.
My rice turned mushy but I will give it another try... I also used much more soy sauce than recommended..
Didn't use all the vegetables because never seen certain ones in take out, also cut the recipe, way too much food. This recipe is a keeper!!
We made this and it was very good, but we put Italian sausage and the shrimp. It was very good.
Changed no onions added garlic but came out great
Turned out great! I made a couple substitutions, more soy sauce, green onions instead of regular, added garlic, no snow peas, and added eggs at the end and scrambled everything together. Good recipe tho.
Excellent recipe. My husband and I loved it. We will definitely be having this again soon.
Turns out good, added chicken breast and sriracha chili sauce to my recipe.
This was fun to make and tasted great, although definitely need more soy sauce. I used brown rice instead of white. The vegetables were delicious. My husband and I fought over who would get the leftovers the next day! Will definitely make it again!
Yes, I added chicken and pork
Made a few tweaks to this one including red pepper flakes and a dash of sriracha hot chili sauce. Otherwise it was pretty good
For a first timer it came out ok. Tasted great. Simple and easy to make.
Very good
Yes, I used noodles instead of rice. Yes, I will make it again.
versatile. I needed a recipe that I could put together with not very much lead time as I had a bag of shrimp in my fridge after a sushi night. This filled the bill. overall, good recipe.
Here's a small tip, use leftover rice or make the rice the day before. The fridge dries out the rice, it will not get that mushy texture. Helps if the other, or most of the other ingredients are cooked seperate, then put it all together in a hot wok or pan.
I added more soy sauce also. I also used yellow squash and zucchini in lieu of the celery and also added broccoli. I stir fried the shrimp in kikkoman stir fry sauce and it added an awesome flavor to the dish with the sesame oil used on the eggs and fried rice. Perfect combination!
First I made it per the specifications and it was all right.... 2nd time I added garlic and ginger paste and didn't measure the soy sauce but just added to taste. Came out lovely.
Didn't turn out - very bland. I used brown rice instead to make more healthy. Also didn't use all the rice, 3 cups was too much for the rest of the mixture. Will try another recipe next time.
Added soy sauce...great still.
This is a great meal that the entire family enjoyed and I will prepare this meal again.
This recipe calls for a lot of your time as far as the prepping. There was too much rice and the condensation from the vegetables and shrimp made the rice extra mushy. It was okay but based on how much time it took to chop everything, I thought it would be much better.
this is great! I added diced browned ham pieces. Awesome! yum yum!
excellent has great taste added chestnuts for extra funk....saucey
love it
