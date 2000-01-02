Shrimp Fried Rice I

This is an excellent tasting shrimp dish with Chinese flair. Serve as a side dish or main course, with soy sauce or teriyaki sauce.

Recipe by Sara

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • In a medium saucepan bring water to a boil. Add the white rice. Return to a boil, reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer for about 20 minutes, or until rice is tender.

  • In a small skillet scramble the eggs in a small amount of sesame oil. Remove from heat once scrambled.

  • In a large skillet, brown onion and celery in remaining sesame oil. Add shrimp and carrots, onion, celery, red pepper, pea pods, and green pepper. Add white rice and stir well. Add soy sauce (if desired) and eggs, stir thoroughly until heated through.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
276 calories; protein 12.9g; carbohydrates 43.2g; fat 5.1g; cholesterol 104.8mg; sodium 150.3mg. Full Nutrition
