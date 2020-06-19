1 of 33

Rating: 4 stars This was a very good recipe....but to make it into the mochi I remebered as a child in a Hawaii, I had to tweak it just a tiny bit. Instead of using milk, I had to substitute it with evaporated milk and I also omitted the coconut extract...WARNING! Baking it for 1 hour is too long and turns into a cake consistency, 50 minutes is perfect. Helpful (78)

Rating: 5 stars This is directed at Jaz's review. Butter mochi is not the traditional Japanese mochi that you see in "puck" form, nor is it like Chichi Dango manju. Butter mochi is of Hawaiian derivation and shouldn't be viewed as the same type of "mochi" that you may have had with your Japanese friends. It is in its nature to be more "cake"ish and is meant to be eaten in squares like brownies or lemon squares. So, while you are correct that this is not "mochi", it IS Butter Mochi. Helpful (67)

Rating: 5 stars First experience with mochi. What a treat. Everyone I offered it to loved it. My husband doesn't like coconut, but he couldn't get enough! Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars Very delicious! This was the first time I made mochi and it turned out well though there was some buttery spots on the top when it was done (not sure why the butter seperated out). Helpful (9)

Rating: 1 stars My friend and I made this recipe....and this is not Mochi it came out like a cake. It was a cake with Mochi flavor. I am really familiar with Japanese foods...and this definitely was not mochi. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars I just made this the other night it was with my fathers approval:) This was easy and good eating! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars I have been experimenting with Butter Mochi recipes and this is by far the Best. My co-workers (my willing ginnypigs) voted hands down on this recipe. Very light due to 2 Tblsp. Baking powder. As I am in Hawaii there are so many recipes but this one came on top. Highly Recommended by me. and my name is Mochi. Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars I halved the recipe but turned out it is TOOOOOO swee And one question i don't understand why it is so mushy and could not formed even after I put it in refrigerator for 2h..should I bake longer/shorter or bake with higher/lower temperature??? Anyone could help?? Thx! Helpful (2)