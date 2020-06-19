Butter Mochi

Rating: 4.47 stars
30 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 20
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2

This is a great recipe for butter mochi if you like the coconut flavor without the chewy coconut bits.

By Lea Kanaya Wong

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
2 hrs
total:
3 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen pieces
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13 inch baking dish. Whisk the rice flour, sugar, and baking powder together in a mixing bowl.

  • Beat the eggs, coconut extract, and vanilla extract in a mixing bowl until the eggs are smooth. Whisk in the milk, coconut milk, and melted butter until incorporated. Stir in the flour mixture a little at a time until no lumps remain; scrape into the prepared baking dish, and smooth the top.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the mochi is golden brown, about 1 hour. Cool to room temperature before cutting into 24 pieces to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
256 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 41.2g; fat 9g; cholesterol 50.5mg; sodium 174.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (33)

Most helpful positive review

Kimblyn Horton Begonia
Rating: 4 stars
01/03/2011
This was a very good recipe....but to make it into the mochi I remebered as a child in a Hawaii, I had to tweak it just a tiny bit. Instead of using milk, I had to substitute it with evaporated milk and I also omitted the coconut extract...WARNING! Baking it for 1 hour is too long and turns into a cake consistency, 50 minutes is perfect. Read More
Helpful
(78)

Most helpful critical review

Jaz
Rating: 1 stars
10/18/2010
My friend and I made this recipe....and this is not Mochi it came out like a cake. It was a cake with Mochi flavor. I am really familiar with Japanese foods...and this definitely was not mochi. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Kimblyn Horton Begonia
Rating: 4 stars
01/03/2011
This was a very good recipe....but to make it into the mochi I remebered as a child in a Hawaii, I had to tweak it just a tiny bit. Instead of using milk, I had to substitute it with evaporated milk and I also omitted the coconut extract...WARNING! Baking it for 1 hour is too long and turns into a cake consistency, 50 minutes is perfect. Read More
Helpful
(78)
Locomoco
Rating: 5 stars
09/13/2012
This is directed at Jaz's review. Butter mochi is not the traditional Japanese mochi that you see in "puck" form, nor is it like Chichi Dango manju. Butter mochi is of Hawaiian derivation and shouldn't be viewed as the same type of "mochi" that you may have had with your Japanese friends. It is in its nature to be more "cake"ish and is meant to be eaten in squares like brownies or lemon squares. So, while you are correct that this is not "mochi", it IS Butter Mochi. Read More
Helpful
(67)
cookiemaker1420
Rating: 5 stars
09/08/2010
First experience with mochi. What a treat. Everyone I offered it to loved it. My husband doesn't like coconut, but he couldn't get enough! Read More
Helpful
(17)
BC Gal
Rating: 5 stars
10/11/2010
Very delicious! This was the first time I made mochi and it turned out well though there was some buttery spots on the top when it was done (not sure why the butter seperated out). Read More
Helpful
(9)
Jaz
Rating: 1 stars
10/18/2010
My friend and I made this recipe....and this is not Mochi it came out like a cake. It was a cake with Mochi flavor. I am really familiar with Japanese foods...and this definitely was not mochi. Read More
Helpful
(5)
supashima
Rating: 5 stars
11/16/2011
I just made this the other night it was with my fathers approval:) This was easy and good eating! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Mochi
Rating: 5 stars
12/27/2017
I have been experimenting with Butter Mochi recipes and this is by far the Best. My co-workers (my willing ginnypigs) voted hands down on this recipe. Very light due to 2 Tblsp. Baking powder. As I am in Hawaii there are so many recipes but this one came on top. Highly Recommended by me. and my name is Mochi. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Zoe
Rating: 4 stars
10/08/2014
I halved the recipe but turned out it is TOOOOOO swee And one question i don't understand why it is so mushy and could not formed even after I put it in refrigerator for 2h..should I bake longer/shorter or bake with higher/lower temperature??? Anyone could help?? Thx! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Anonymous
Rating: 4 stars
11/26/2012
Butter Mochi...This is a good recipe thanks. Read More
Helpful
(2)
