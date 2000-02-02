Chocolate Cheesecake IV

I followed the recipe exactly, but I did not like the outcome. I agree with SWEETWHEAT, except I rate this recipe lower because the texture and consistency are absolutely nothing like a cheesecake ought to be. What you end up with is essentially a fudge pie, which, although rich and chocolaty, will disappoint anyone expecting a dish with the texture of actual cheesecake. Even though this is an incredibly simple recipe, I won't make it again because the final product did not live up to my expectations. It's not creamy or light at all. It's dense, too thick, and very heavy. UPDATE: Well, "zestytomato," I am one of the persons who knows that a cheesecake is NOT supposed to have the consistency of fudge, which is exactly how this recipe turns out, like a block of fudge in a crust. Cheesecake is, if made properly, light. There is a big difference between dense and heavy (as this fake "cheesecake" is) and rich and light (which conventional cheesecake most definitely is).

Read More