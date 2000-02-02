Chocolate Cheesecake IV
Creamy and chocolaty. You don't need the big spring-form pan, just a ready-made crumb crust.
WARNING!! Take small pieces!! It's very rich and very, very yummy. Additionally it's easy to make. My coworkers loved every bite. In response to another reviewer's problem with too much batter when filling the pie crust, I think the problem was that too small of a crust was used. The majority of the graham cracker crusts in the grocery stores are 8-in. If you look a little further, there are some 9-in ones to be found. The batter fit just perfectly in the 9-in crust. Thanks Kristie for a recipe I will use again and again.Read More
I followed the recipe exactly, but I did not like the outcome. I agree with SWEETWHEAT, except I rate this recipe lower because the texture and consistency are absolutely nothing like a cheesecake ought to be. What you end up with is essentially a fudge pie, which, although rich and chocolaty, will disappoint anyone expecting a dish with the texture of actual cheesecake. Even though this is an incredibly simple recipe, I won't make it again because the final product did not live up to my expectations. It's not creamy or light at all. It's dense, too thick, and very heavy. UPDATE: Well, "zestytomato," I am one of the persons who knows that a cheesecake is NOT supposed to have the consistency of fudge, which is exactly how this recipe turns out, like a block of fudge in a crust. Cheesecake is, if made properly, light. There is a big difference between dense and heavy (as this fake "cheesecake" is) and rich and light (which conventional cheesecake most definitely is).Read More
I baked this for a church bake sale,and it sold quick! I melted some of the chocolate chips and glazed it over the top for finishing touches. As many of the others say, you will need a bigger crust! Other than that great!
This cheesecake was FANTASTIC!! My Grandmother even said it was good (very high praise!). It was more like eating fudge than cheesecake. One word of advise, buy 2 crusts. I had lots of extra filling and it was terrible having to throw it away.
I made this recipe on Valentine's Day for my chocaholic sweetie. He loved it. I did use the two crusts, as others had recommended. Thanks! Here's another idea. After it's been in the refrigerator, it's kind of hard. Try throwing it in the microwave. It tastes like a wonderful, moist brownie. Great recipe.
Although this recipe was delicious, I had to use two 9" graham cracker crusts. Since I had only purchased one, I mashed a package of graham crackers, added 6 tablespoons melted butter, and 1 oz. melted semi-sweet chocolate and pressed it into another 9" pan - this cheesecake was even richer and chocolatier!
My kids loved this and it was sooo simple....so few ingredients makes it easy to remember what to have on hand! I used a chocolate crumb crust instead of regular graham....this recipe is a great basic and likely easy to adapt. I am thinking of swirling in peanut butter or event raspberries!
Good gracious this was a fabulous, yet easy, recipe! I get scared of things that might me too chocolately, and I am not usually a big fan of cheesecake, but I couldn't resist trying this since I had the ingredients on hand. I added a tablespoon of instant coffee powder, and then I topped it with chocolate mousse....now it's a Mocha Mousse Madness Cheesecake!! Awesome!
This was a huge hit at our family's Sunday dinner....I served it topped with homemade caramel sauce, and everyone raved about it. This will be a dessert that I serve company for sure!
This is a really great alternative if you don't have time to make a regular cheesecake, or the space. I like to substitute butterscotch chips for the chocolate chips to shake things up when I make this recipe. It is good both ways! I don't know where people get the idea that cheesecake is light, I mean it's CHEESEcake, but anyhow, this is sweet, rich, and pretty dense. I also recommend a 10-inch crust, or 2 regular sized prepared crust, because this makes a good bit of batter.
Very, very good. Made this over the holidays and everyone loved it. So rich!
I made this exactly as the recipe stated, except for the base - I used Oreo crumbs. And I made it in a big tart plate instead of a pie plate. The top did crack, but the black-forest cake style decorating on top hid that. It tasted very very good! :-)
Just a little too rich for my family's taste. If you make this, I highly suggest cutting the pieces VERY small.
I used mint chocolate chips for a slightly different taste. It was a big hit! Super easy recipie...
Very easy to make and tastes great. Since I had read that there would be extra filling if using the 8" crust, I also bought a package of the Keebler 6 mini Graham Cracker Pie Crusts - and the extra perfectly filled the 6 minis!
This was really good! To reduce the amount of fat, I used 1 package no fat cream chese and 1 package low fat (1/3 reduced fat) cream cheese and used reduced fat sweetened condensed milk - and it still turned out well. Will definitely make again.
Very very good, but you may find it a bit firm.
cheesecake is never fast or easy but this sure made it seem so! i had some leftover mint chips and used some of them in place of some of the chocolate chips and it turned out great! as my first attempt at cheesecake it was not just a succes, but a hit! i'll be making it again,...
I thought the cheesecake was great.My guys love "extra crust" so for us, I used two pie crusts for the filling.Made the recipe very economical. We kept one at home and another went to a potluck dinner.
This is exactly the recipe I was looking for! I halved the chocolate and drizzled the top with raspberry sauce. It was perfect! I didn't have the overflow problem, since I found the larger sized crust. Next time, I might try putting some raspberries inside too. Thanks!
My first attempt at a "baked cheesecake" of any kind. You absolutely must be a "choco-holic" to like this cake. A little too chocolately for most, I think. I wonder if, you cut back on the chocolate chips, would it still have the same consistency? The taste is more like fudge and overwhelms the cheesecake itself. 1 or 1 1/2" slices will be plenty for most; very rich, like the "fancy smancy" restaurants would serve at $7.50 a slice. I personally liked it very much. Very easy to make, but it will require more than just a pre-made crust; best if you make your own crust in a 10" round X 2" high baking dish, then you won't have to waste any.
Excellent recipe. I tried it using 1 cup chocolate chips and 1 cup reeses peanut butter chips, instead of 2 cups chocolate chips, and it was delicious! It's also delicious the other way too. My husband says the regular way (with 2 cups chocolate chips) is too chocolatey for him, but I loved it. He says he prefers the peanut butter one.
This is the first time that I have made cheesecake. It is easy to make and quite rich. I followed only the directions on this recipe, however next time I'll use the cheesecake articles on this site to avoid the crackling on top and overcooking it. Great recipe!
Very delicious!! Made it last night with the kids. So simple to make. I used 2-8 oz packages of cream cheese (total 16 oz) and got nervous when 1-9 inch pan was obviously too small. So it ended up being 2-9 inch pans. I thought I had ruined it and used too much cream cheese...but... I'm sitting here eating a small piece and it is CHOCOLATE HEAVEN!! Not fudgy at all...I plan on adding some comstock strawberry filling to the top and that's desert tonight! Thanks for a YUMMY and EASY recipe! Will definately be making it again.
This cheesecake tasted good, but it turned out a little hard. When I eat cheesecake I expect it to be light and creamy. Also, the graham cracker crust turned out really hard as well. Probably because it had to bake for an hour so the crust turned a little hard. I might try this again but with a different crust.
Very good but very rich!!
Great flavor, great texture, easy to make! I used Fat Free sweetened condensed milk, and low fat cream cheese (on 1 of the 2 packages required) and it turned out just as decadent. Only tiny drawback: Batter overfilled the readymade pie crust and I had to employ a 2nd pan at the last minute. Perhaps it was the crust I chose, but it was a pretty standard crust. I'll go for the springform pan next time. I served this with a side dollop of Lite Cherry Pie Filling. It was a big hit!
Rich and good, was a hit at the new years eve party.
first of all, let me say that the yield was FAR more than what would fit in a 9" crust...not that i'm complaining. :) anyway, if you use this, plan on making two cheesecakes or halving the ingredients. NOW: this recipe was PHENOMENAL. i just used regular semi-sweet chocolate chips and added some raspberries, used fat-free cream cheese and condensed milk, and it turned out fantastically. i used this at the beginning of the weekend to make a plain raspberry cheesecake sans the chocolate, which also turned out beautifully. thanks for the recipe!!
I love cheesecake that's BAKED but you can never find a recipe that doesn't call for a springform pan and those things are HASSLES! This recipe was creamy, rich and a big hit! YUM!!! Experiment with different flavored chips!
Tasted like pure fudge. Great if your a fudge lover.
What a delicious recipe! This was my first time making cheesecake it it was very easy AND delicious. I am not a cheesecake lover normally so this was such a pleasant surprise.
This was very good and easy to make but, in my opinion, extremely rich and sweet. Both my husband and daughter, who love sweets, found it hard to finish even a small piece.
this was my first attempt at cheesecake and it was a big hit. i made this for my boyfriend and he absolutely loved it!! we are both choc-o-holics and it hit the spot. i had the same problem with the overflowing batter. i guess next time(because there will be a next time) i will use a larger crust.
I made this for a sick lady in our church, so I didn't get to actually taste it, but I did scrape the bowl and the batter was delicious. Thanks!
Great as is. I use reduced-fat cream cheese and sometimes I use store cookie dough as the crust and result was terrific. I serve with sliced strawberries.
