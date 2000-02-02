Chocolate Cheesecake IV

Creamy and chocolaty. You don't need the big spring-form pan, just a ready-made crumb crust.

Recipe by Kristie

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9inch cheesecake
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Melt chocolate chips in a double boiler or in the microwave, stirring occasionally until smooth. set aside.

  • In a medium bowl, mix the cream cheese until smooth and creamy. Gradually add the sweetened condensed milk, then beat in the eggs and vanilla. Finally, stir in the melted chocolate. Pour into the prepared crust.

  • Bake for 1 hour in the preheated oven, until the center is set. Allow cheesecake to cool to room temperature, then refrigerate at least 4 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
469 calories; protein 8.4g; carbohydrates 48g; fat 29.4g; cholesterol 83.2mg; sodium 266.7mg. Full Nutrition
