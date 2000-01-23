Best No-Bake Cheesecake

448 Ratings
  • 5 275
  • 4 110
  • 3 26
  • 2 24
  • 1 13

This is an amazing recipe that I just threw together one day. Everyone loves it so much, it doesn't last long. This is good with any kind of canned or fresh fruit.

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
38 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
additional:
1 day 15 mins
total:
1 day 45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 springform pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl, stir together the graham cracker crumbs, brown sugar and cinnamon. Add melted butter and mix well. Press into the bottom of an 8 or 10 inch springform pan. Chill until firm.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, beat together the cream cheese and lemon juice until soft. Add whipping cream and beat with an electric mixer until batter becomes thick. Add the sugar and continue to beat until stiff. Pour into chilled crust, and top with pie filling. Chill several hours or overnight. Just before serving, remove the sides of the springform pan.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
459 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 35.8g; fat 33.9g; cholesterol 109mg; sodium 236.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/17/2022