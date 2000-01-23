Best No-Bake Cheesecake
This is an amazing recipe that I just threw together one day. Everyone loves it so much, it doesn't last long. This is good with any kind of canned or fresh fruit.
I thought this recipe was very easy to make. I didn't have any trouble getting it to get thick. I did make a couple of adjustments. I increased the sugar to 2/3 c. and added a little bit of vanilla. I love the graham cracker crust so I made it extra thick. I also make it in a 9" square pan. It was delicious!! For those who had trouble getting it thick, make sure that you have "heavy" whipping cream.Read More
followed this receipe to a T and after I added the whip cream, the whip cream did not get stiff, beat it for over 1/2 on high speed it remained just thick. I really think something is wrong with this receipe. I think the cream cheese and sugar should be beaten separtely and the whip cream whipped until stiff in a separate bowl, and then after the whipped cream is stiff add it to the cream cheese mixture. would like your commentRead More
I thought this recipe was very easy to make. I didn't have any trouble getting it to get thick. I did make a couple of adjustments. I increased the sugar to 2/3 c. and added a little bit of vanilla. I love the graham cracker crust so I made it extra thick. I also make it in a 9" square pan. It was delicious!! For those who had trouble getting it thick, make sure that you have "heavy" whipping cream.
This was the BEST no bake recipe I have ever found. I made this in no time at all ..over Christmas and have not stopped making it! Never any problems with it not thickening, it is a tasty treat every time I have made it.
I just love this recipe and so does the rest of my family. I have used it so many times I have memorized it. I have a few quick tips for it though. #1 whip the cream first before mixing, #2 use 2 TBL spoons of vanilla and less lemon. #3 double the sugar amount, #4 serve a day later after it has time to sit it gets a really great texture
I've made this recipe twice now, with great success each time. The only thing I changed in the recipe was that I used a container of frozen whipped topping from the store instead of the whipping cream, and I added extra cinnamon (my favorite spice) and 2 540ml cans of filling as I could hardly taste the 1 can of filling the first time I made it. I always use a 9x13 pan for this, and the crumb mixture is just the perfect amount. This easy and delicious recipe too me 28 minutes to make, and I plan to use this as a base for a recipe I've been concocting in my mind.
OK so this was pretty good. I took it to work and got a few greats and a few its ok but a bit too fluffy/soft. I thought that this would be good for hot weather so that the oven doesn't have to be turned on. However, this is not something that can sit out for even a 1/2 hour, IMO. I would think that gelatin, jello or maybe even instant pudding would add to the stability or maybe the dreamwhip solution some have mentioned. Bottom line is the flavor was good only change I made was a little vanilla and a bit more sugar. ****** UPDATE I had some leftover so I stuck it in the freezer then pulled it out 2 days later. Once it completely thawed in the fridge the texture was better and the flavor too - now I' m not sure if it was the freezing or if ageing - maybe try making this more like 2 days in advance and perhaps storing in the freezer a bit. I’ll give this one another whirl. PS - I served the cherries on the side did not top with them, thought it would be too soft to hold them originally.
I am an accomplished chef with my own catering business as well as a nurse at the local hospital. Although most of the cakes I make take 2-3 days to finish, I was asked to make something last minute for a collegue's birthday who loves Blueberry Cheesecake. The basis for this recipe was very good, but I did change some things as suggested by other reviewers. I doubled the cream cheese and increased the white sugar to 3/4 cup. I also whipped the cream cheese with all the ingredients EXCEPT the heavy cream which I whipped separately until stiff and folded it into the cream cheese mixture. I also used Tyler Florence's recipe for Blueberry Topping. Since this cake was a surprise, it sat in the pan in my car from 6:30 am until 2 pm (cold temperatures here in NY). Not only did this cake unmold perfectly, it kept its form beautifully. It was the rave and everyone requested the recipe. Good Job, Thank you!
The taste is very good, there's no doubt about that. BUT no amount of chilling got the cake to form - I resorted to freezing it and thawing for a bit before serving. Any ideas on how to make this good recipe great?
I tried this recipe out at a potluck and everyone loved it. I too added 2/3 c. of sugar and I made sure that my whipping cream was very cold. I also chilled my bowl in advance. I omitted the lemon and added clear vanilla instead. For a topping I crushed snicker bars and drizzled melted chocolate chips and caramel. It was Delicious:)
My daughter and I made these for dessert, and after taste testing the mixture, found it to be a little too bitter and added another 1/3 cup sugar......that made all the difference!!We served them in individual shells, and ended up with 12, they were very good and sooo easy, thanks for the recipe.
I made the crust with cinnamon grahams. I baked my crust at 350* for eight minutes until brown. I also used reduced fat cream cheese and two teaspoons REAL vanilla flavoring instead of lemon juice (my husband does not care for lemon-tasting cheesecakes). I made my own topping for this cheesecake (Supreme Strawberry Topping, which is also from this site. I doubled the original recipe to make enough to fully cover the whole cheesecake.) This turned out FABULOUS. Looks like it should be on the cover of a magazine! Don't let this cheesecake fool you, even though it's made with half whipped cream, it's still very rich. Smaller pieces are the way to go. NOTE: For those who wonder how many graham crackers will make 1 1/2 cups, a rule of thumb for me is one whole package (sleeve?) of graham crackers. EDITED REVIEW: For those who have not made this yet but are thinking of making it, let me make one suggestion. If you can, wait to put the topping on the cheesecake until you serve it. I didn't think that me putting my homemade topping on top was a big deal, until I took it out of the cheesecake pan. The cheesecake kind of collapsed because the topping was heavier than the cheesecake (which is totally a "duh" moment because of course it is, it's made with whipped cream!). It was still really tasty but hard to get pieces cut out because it looked a mess. We also thought this would make a GREAT frozen cheesecake.
Loved it loved everything about this cake,how easy it is to make and how execllent it tastes too, creamy and very yummy great recipe thanks.
I am a High School Foods teacher and i have used this recipe with my students. One thing I can offer to the folks who had a hard time getting the recipe to set up is to tell you what I tell my students. Your saliva will break down the protein in the cream cheese and the whipping cream and will not allow the product to set up. No licking the beaters or sneaking fingers into the mixing bowl! If you start over and have not completely cleaned all utinsils and equipment the same thing will happen!
My BF made this cheesecake for me as a surprise for my birthday. He had never even heard of a spring form pan before! He followed the recipe exactly, and it was awesome. Everyone who I was kind enough to share a slice with loved it. Thanks for sharing the recipe :)
I did what a lot of others did - 2/3 cup of sugar, double the amount of cream cheese, and half of the whipped cream. I used fresh lemon juice as well. The cake came out fabulous. I'd recommend freezing it for the first half hour then putting it in the fridge - mine set perfectly and was SO SO SO tasty with the adjustments.
I ADORE the fact that this recipe doesn't have awful-tasting and chemical-laden Kool Whip in it like most no-bake cheese cakes do. Thank you from the bottom of my "real food only" heart!
You can play around with the amount of cream to suit your taste. The trick for me is soften the cream cheese in the mic....use a low or defrost setting and it makes it nice and soft to blend in the sugar and lemon juice. In a separate bowl whip the cream very stiff, then add to the cream cheese mixture. You should get no lumps this way and also should firm up in the fridge. I also bake the crumb mixture...brings out a nice flavour and crispier texture.
This may be one of the best cheesecakes I have ever made. I was having a houseload of people so I made this in advance and put it in the freezer, because I had so many things to prepare and it was outstanding! Just thaw for approximately 15-20 minutes before serving. Remember to whip the cream and fold in already whipped. This could be why some are having difficulty. This easily deserves a 5 star. I used Raspberry pie filling as the topping and drizzled hot fudge sauce on top before freezing. Next time I will make with Cherry pie filling as recommended. This one is definitely a keeper.
This is a fantastic recipe! The second time added 2 tbsp. of instant vanilla pudding to the cream cheese. Also, I took the advice of whipping the cream until soft peaks formed,dbld the sugar. Doesn't the lemon help it thicken (like curdle)?Or is it an acid that keeps it from thickening?I like the taste of lemon and vanilla. The possibilities are endless with this recipe.Thank you!
It's easy to make, I halved the recipe and put into the pre-made six tart graham crust things from the store. They made nice little mounds. :) I'm only giving it two stars because it needs waaaay more sugar than the recipe says. Right now it tastes like whipped cream topping, so I had to add more sugar to make it taste nice. Other than that, five stars for the easiness of this recipe! :)
This cheese cake is so easy. I often have trouble with baking cheese cakes as I always manage to not get it on time and it cracks a little at the top but with this no bake cheese cake there was no cracking and no worrying it wouldn't be done. I just did it in the evening and served next day for dinner with topping of choice. It was delicious and was even asked for the recipe.
Excellent no bake recipe and so easy. For those who seem to have trouble getting their cream to whip here is a suggestion: make sure that your bowl is grease free and that it is cold and also the beaters. I think trying to make this in humid weather may be a problem. I also know there are stabilizers you can buy for whipping cream so you could check them out. Thanks again for a super recipe.
My experience: I whipped the cream first and then added the cream cheese the first time. This resulted in small lumps of cream cheese in the filling. I would recommend doing it the other way around as I did the second time I made the filling. Whipping cream stiffens easily, it's not a problem like egg whites can be.
Followed the recipe exactly as written and all turned out very well. The pie filling did tend to run after removing the spring-pan sides. Also, I used a 9" springform pan and it worked well, not sure that an 8" would hold all the filling. Great recipe.
The problem with the recipe is that the whipping cream is twice as much as you need. The DreamWhip recipe on the box is exactly the same as this one except it only calls for 1/2 pint of DreamWhip (or 250 ml) . . this recipe says to use 500ml or a pint. Try starting with 1/2 the amount and continue to add to taste/texture. Whipping it beforehand is a good idea. I agree with adding a bit more sugar and vanilla to the cream cheese as well.
Made this for my guy's birthday. He liked it. Only thing I changed a bit was just adding 2 crumbled Snickers bars over the top, then drizzeled chocolate sauce over the top. It set well after being in the fridge over night.
The BEST!! no-bake cheesecake ever!!! my only doc. recommendations are to double the sugar, and an extra 2 Tbsp. melted butter and i omitted the lemon juice(i was fresh out) but all in all, this was by far the best cheesecake ever! I had to make 2 of them back to back for my husband. To make it extra fluffier, whip everything together longer til the mix becomes very stiff, almost like making your own whipped cream
I use a recipe similar to this one but if you only add the sugar as this recipe states it is not sweet enough. I add 1 can of sweetened condensed milk and 1 tsp of vanilla extract. It will make this recipe perfect with the right amount of sweetness.
I am going to give this 5 SOLID stars for EASE of making. I used a pie plate and gingersnap cookies w/butter for the crust and followed the recipe to the letter the first time. NEXT time I will add more sugar and less whipping cream. I did not have any issues with whipping the cream into the cream cheese mixture. To "avoid" any lumpy texture you have to whip the cream cheese and sugar FIRST then add vanilla and lemon juice--whip well THEN add the whipping cream. I have to admit I would not be as happy if I had to use a hand mixer with this.....I have a Kitchen-Aid mixer and with it's extra power the cream cheese whipped beautifully with the whipping cream for a smooth, light texture. BUT.....this one's a KEEPER and will be going into my "camping recipes" because anything no bake is GOOD! THANKS FOR SHARING!
Great recipe. Although I was worried since so many people had trouble getting it to set up. To solve the problem, I simply replaced half of the cream with water mixed with gelatin. Worked perfectly and the cheesecake was awesome! I actually made it with Splenda and put it in little cupcake containers for individual size portions. Thanks for the recipe!
cheesecake was really good, set well with heavy whipping cream, I think would be better made with dreamwhip. Will make again kids loved it.
This was okay, but I prefer the Eagle Brand no-bake recipe, pretty much the same except you use Eagle Brand sweetened milk instead of whip cream and sugar! Easier and quicker with better results. Everyone loves this one with or without a topping.
I was amazed of how this came out of my spring form pan it was a very nice presentation for desert and it was easy,fast and soooo creamy and good. I am using this recipe for the rest of my life!
YUM! Next time I will double the crust because I'd like it a little thicker. Had no prob with whipping cream because I used a glass bowl that I put in the freezer for about 20 minutes to whip it in. I did that separate from the cream cheese then folded them together with the sugar. Set up fine. Great for a quick fix. Let is chill in fridge for about 18 hours before we ate any.
Tasted very good, but didn't give the real cheese cake taste, it had too much cream. I will make it again though and I do recommend it. Very tasty.
Okay, I followed several suggestions for this recipe but it is absolutely fabulous. First off, I used a shortbread crust from a recipe I found on here. Second I spooned some hot fudge sauce that another reviewer suggested over the top of the crust, just a thin layer. Then I doubled the cream cheese and added two tablespoons of vanilla and put in 1/2 cup of sugar. Make sure you fold the whipped cream in and don't beat it with a mixer! Then I put some strawberry pie filling on the top and put it in the fridge overnight. Oh wow is this good! I made this for company along with another recipe for a double layer pineapple upside down cake, thankfully this one turned out because the double layer pineapple cake was a disaster! Kudos to all the others for the great suggestions and thanks for the submitter for giving such an awesome starter recipe to work with!
I tried this for New Year's Eve and it was delicious! I did make some adjustments based on what other reviewers said. 1) I whipped the heavy cream separately. 2) I increased the sugar to 2/3 cup and mixed it with the cream cheese and lemon juice. 3) I added 1 tsp of unflavored gelatin to the cream cheese mixture. Then mix the whipped cream into the cream cheese mixture using a wisk attachment until just incorporated. I also made a chocolate crust, using 20 crushed oreos in food processor, then processed 3 tablespoons of unsalted butter and pressed it into a 10 in springform pan (bake the crust for 10 min. at 350). Let cool then fill.
Loved the recipe! Had to make changes only because I didn't have everything. only 1/2 pint heavy cream-so i used 1/2 & 1/2 to make the differnce. beat the heck out of it and fluffed up nicely. :) everyone loved it! even my hubby who doesn't enjoy sweets.
I really enjoyed the ease of the preparation and my family really enjoyed it. There are only two comment that I would make. It is that even after an overnight stay in the refrigerator the cheesecake was still soft which made it a bit difficult to cut into pieces. Also, next time I make this I may only use 3/4 of the cream because the cream taste did take away from the cream cheese. This might also make the cheese cake firmer. But overall I do enjoy the cheesecake... Thanks for the recipe!
I have tried this recipe twice, the first time round it was runny. The cream cheese and whipping milk did not mix well at all. It was liquid with bits of cheese floating around. I dump it in the freezer and ate it as ice-cream. Taste was great tho. I tried it again after reading all the reviews and this time the texture was excellent. I live in Singapore its hot and humid here so what I did was to beat the whipping cream till stiff in a frozen bowl and put it in the fridge and did up all the rest of the ingredients before I fold in the stiff whipping cream with the cream cheese mixture. I mix well it real well to avoid getting lumps of cream cheese+sugar and plain tasting whipping cream.
The cheese cake is great. I made it for some friends who love cheesecake and they raved about it. I have been asked to make it again. It tastes best when refidgerated overnight. Thank you , Debbie
AMAZING NO ISSUES GETTING IT THICK.EVERYONE LOVED IT
This is a very simple very good quick no bake cheesecake. I also used a ready made pie shell, however, I used 1 inner package of dream whip which I prepared myself (and added 2 tbls of powdered sugar and 1 tbls vanilla to) and threw that in the freezer INSTEAD of a pint of whipping cream. While that was chilling, I whipped 2 room temperature packages of light cream cheese with 1/3 cup of powdered sugar and 1 tbls vanilla and the lemon juice. The key is to really whip the cream cheese smooth before adding the whip cream. This set up perfectly, was amazingly thick and creamy and had great flavor. My daughter LOVED it!
It was my Best Friends Birthday and he said he didn't want anything. I said well what do you want to eat? I'll make you your favorite food, Whatever. He found this recipe handed it to me and said "make me this, I Love Cheesecake, there thats my birthday present" Okay I thought I've never made a cheescake before this will be interesting. Funny enough, it's like it was meant to be. I had everything on hand. Whipped it up in a jiff. It was awesome! The hardest part was having to wait for it in the fridge. We waited about 3 hours couldn't do it any more. We should have, cause it was still soft, but it was still good. I will definitely make this again!! Maybe this time I'll wait.
Just a suggestion, if you use canned fruit, make sure you DRAIN it. Pie filling is fine just the way it is. Good recipe!
Liked this recipe a lot! Because I dislike pie-filling and canned fruits as dessert toppings, I added some spices to the filling. Cardamom, vanilla extract, cinnamon, allspice and nutmeg (in descending order of quantity added) made a HUGE difference in a filling that tasted just too much like cream cheese (even for a cheesecake).
This recipie was horrible. The Cheesecake never really got solid and it was very bland. Never again will I make this!
I made little mini cheesecakes with this and it just has very litle flavor. Someone asked me if it was just sour cream!! Very soft in texture . I saw no resemblance to cheesecake in this recipe.
Just the taste i'm looking for. Not too sweet but just perfect. Everybody loved it so much that my husband actually asked me to make another one after serving this at our party. I also added chopped walnuts on the crust which made it more extraordinary! Really love it!
I WASN'T SURE ABOUT THIS RECIPE,IT WASN'T WHAT I THOUGHT A CHEESECAKE SHOULD LOOK LIKE,BUT LET ME TELL YOU I TOOK IT TO A CHURCH FUNCTION AND IT WAS EATEN UP SO FAST,I ONLY GOT A SLIVER OF IT!!VERY GOOD AND EASY TO MAKE.
I made this for a family gathering and I had numerous comments on how great it was. I topped it with peaches and I did my crust a bit different. But it is so light and just sweet enough! Will definitely make this again.
sooo good! im diabetic so i changed out sugar for slenda but other than that great stuff!
this was ok for a base recipe to modify to our tastes, i used the 1/3 less fat neuf cheese instead of cream cheese, 1 container of fat free frozen whipped topping, lemon juice, and white sugar, but had to add powdered sugar about 3/4 cups. I did not have any trouble with it being thick at all. for the crust; 1 package of grahm crackers(not whole box, 1 package out of box) 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1/4 cup melted butter and cinnamon and baked crust for 10 min in 375 oven, it turned out crispy... we'll see how it tastes later :)
Absolutely simple and fast. This came out excellent and I had no issue with it thickening up at all. I did chill a bowl and mixed the whipping cream first and once it was thick I just added it to the cream cheese and carried on. Thank you - I will be making this again I am sure.
THIS BY FAR WAS THE WORST CAKE I HAVE EVER MADE. I DID EVERYTHING AS FOLLOWED. THE LEMON JUICE OVER POWERED THE CREAM CHEESE. I NOW HAVE A CHEESE CAKE THAT I CAN DRINK. LOL SERIOUSLY PEOPLE IF YOU REALLY WANT A CHEESE CAKE DO NOT MAKE THIS ONE. MAKE A NEW YORK ORIGANAL INSTEAD.
so good
This is a great recipe! I've made this several times now and I never have leftovers. Thank you!
Great no-bake to throw together! First time I made this, I also had issues with getting it just-so. I substituted the white sugar with confectioners (icing) sugar. With the whipped cream, I used the 35% m.f. cream, whipped that until soft peaks started to form, then added in one package of vanilla instant pudding powder. Mixed it all together, and it turned out beautifully! I also did not add in the lemon juice, because it is an acid, it really shouldn't be used in this recipe. If you want a lemon flavor, use lemon extract. I just used 1 tsp of vanilla extract because I had the pudding powder. Also, I omitted the crust, and poured the cheesecake over a cooled chocolate cake I made. It was awesome! Gone within minutes!
This was quick and easy and I took the advice of other reveiws- 2/3 cup sugar, 1 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream (whipped before adding- make sure the beaters and bowl are way cold too), added vanilla. It was not as solid as the other cheesecakes that I've made, but it wasn't soupy either. I also used a nilla wafer crust (made in food processor, easiest way to make crust). It didn't have a super cheesecakey taste. My husband said he liked it, but I made it Sunday and there's still half in the fridge. Usually cheesecake doesn't last in our house this long. The best part was not having to use the oven. To sum it up, quick and easy, made a few changes, tasted good but wasn't the best cheesecake I've ever made.
Super easy and tastes good, so I recomend it anyone who wants to make something yummy without putting much effort into it... personally I don't care for "no-bake" cheesecakes... I was just short on time... so I couldn't make a real, honest cheesecake... however this will do for tonight... all in all a good so-easy-it-takes-the-fun-out-of-it recipe... (It's not fun unless you have to work for it!)
This was one of the best No Bake Cheesecakes I have ever made. I allowed it to "rest" in the refrigerator two full days. It was high, light and fluffy. I used three 8 oz cream cheeses and the full pint of heavy whipping cream. It was great.
This cheesecake is fantastic and so easy to make! Everyone that has tasted it has asked for the recipe. Another variation I used was crushed chocolate covered digestive cookies. mmm mMM MMM Thank you :)
This is a wonderful cheesecake. As some had problems with this setting I added another 1/2 package of cream cheese but it really didn't need it. I whipped up the whipped cream first, added the sugar to it then blended the beaten cheese and whipped cream together. Topped all with a can of cherry pie filling.
My mom and I made this cheesecake and topped it with the caramel apple pie filling from the "Apple Pie by Grandma Ople" recipe (http://allrecipes.com/Recipe/Apple-Pie-by-Grandma-Ople/Detail.aspx), instead of cherry pie filling, for a family get together. Everyone jumped for a piece and wolfed it down!
This recipe was awful. Lumpy, flavorless goop. I should have read the reviews prior to wasting my time.
Try adding 4 tbl spoons of creamy Peanut butter to this.... it makes the best peanut butter cheese cake so easy and so good !!
Great, easy no-bake recipe. I also doubled the sugar, and I used Tofutti cream cheese. Like a light, creamy no-bake cream cheese pie filling, exactly what I was looking for. The graham cracker crust is quick and easy, and I topped it with raspberry preserves. Good either chilled in the fridge or frozen (like cheesecake ice cream). Now if only they'd make soy cream...
Very easy to prepare and yummy too! I added a tsp. of vanilla extract and a tsp. of almond extract with the lemon juice.
My husband's comment was, "Sorry, Mom, but it is better than yours." It is excellent all-around!
I just couldn't get the cheese firm even after 6hrs in the fridge. I follow exact. What happened? Please enlighten.
This tastes wonderful, but is nothing like cheesecake as texture goes. I would definitely recommend freezing to get it to set.
I wish I would've read some of the reviews before trying this recipe. I couldn't get it to set up either. The flavor was a little bland, so I too added xtra sugar, and some vanilla, plus a bit more lemon juice. It just wouldn't set up, was very soft. But, that flavor turned out great with xtra additions. My squeeze didn't care that it needed eaten with a spoon, it tasted so good. Don't think I'll try this one again tho.
Really good cheesecake! I modified just a little..used 3 things of cream cheese and 1 1/2 pints of heavy whipping cream, 2/3 cup sugar and a sprinkle of gelatin (to hold together). Other than that the recipe was the same. I followed the directions exactly, no need to seperatly whip the heavy cream, dumped in same bowl as cream cheese. Crust exactly the same! I covered mine with blueberry topping and it was delicious. Even my kids enjoyed it - and they are very picky! Will definilty make again!
This tasted so great! I whipped the cream before mixing with cream cheese(beaten too). Added 2 T vanilla and 2/3 c sugar. Reminded me of frozen lemon cream pies my dad would buy when we were kids! Wow! I will add more lemon next time!
I made this with my preschools students using pre-made mini-crusts for our Mother's Day Tea. I live in Taiwan so the trick is to make something that is not too sweet to the Taiwanese. The kids and the moms loved it and were asking for the recipe!
I followed the recipe and did not work, I don't know what happened. Did not get stiff.
This is a great recipe. I developed a very similar recipe years ago. I used less whipped cream.
I made this with a store bought crust it was good that way too. Saving even more time if you're in a hurry. I love cheesecake and this was an good and easy recipe to follow.
more like cheesecake soup! couldn't really slice it because it didn't thicken up enough.
This recipe is dreadful! There was so little right with it that I won't bother listing what was wrong. save yourself the hassle and find another recipe.
Very good and easy when using a stand mixer. It turned out more creamy than I thought it would. I'm not used to "full fat" desserts. What a treat!
I cheated and used a ready made chocolate pie crust. I didn't use the lemon juice but I doubled the sugar, added 2 TBS vanilla and crushed Oreos. There was enough filling for two pies.
this recipe worked really well for me and it turned out great. My company really enjoyed it. Thank you
One Word: AMAZING! I made this for my family, friends, and co-workers several times, and keep getting requests to make it again. Very good Recipe. Adding another 1/4 cup of sugar made it taste a bit better though.
This recipe was soooo quick and easy. But it tasted so rich and I didnt spend a fortune.
I have made a similar no bake cheesecake, but I beat lemon jello into the cream cheese, then add whipped topping. It makes a light, fluffy cheesecake like dessert without all the fuss of baking. I've added blueberries, cherries, strawberries, and other fresh fruits for variety.
I have been making this recipe for years - I made it for my daughter's first birthday and I now have it out for her 8th birthday - it's always her request! It's delicious and easy. I too add a touch of vanilla but otherwise, depsite being someone who uses recipes as 'base' ideas for my cooking, I stick to this recipe pretty faithfully! EVERYONE always comments how delicious my cheesecake is and no matter how much I make, theres never any left!! Thanks for sharing Debbie Clark!!
This recipe is great, and although I changed a few things it still came out Yummy. We never have left overs of this cheesecake and I also make this for people at my husbands work place. I changed the Lemon Juice to 3 Tablespoons, 1 Tub of french vanilla cool whip Instead of the cream, 1/4 cup of sugar, And one can of Apple Pie Filling as the topper And if mix seems to thick just add a little milk as you are mixing. This is a Super Easy and Quick Pie/Cheesecake to Prepare and we Love it....Thanks All
Thanks to other reviewers, I used another 1/3 cup of sugar. Also, after I began making the dish I realized I only had half of the heavy cream that I needed, so I added a healthy spoonful of sour cream to make up for it. I couldn't tell the difference, taste-wise, but it never did set up very well, it was more like cheesecake soup. I figure that was due to the sour cream, tho? I gave this a high rating because it was actually very delicious, super easy, and my family loved it, even eaten out of ice-cream bowls! I will definitely try this again with the correct ingredients.
Absolutely amazing! My whole family loved it 4th of July, still getting requests for recipe or for me to make it. I made them in the mini, individual shells. For Labor Day, I doubled the fresh lime jusice, and they were Key Lime Pie Cheesecakes. You gotta make these. Freeze them, then defrost. Thx for the great recipe!
Fast, easy and delicious!
quick and simple but did not have the flavor i was looking for. Will make it again when I need a quick cheese cake fix.
Excellent cheesecake! Turned out very creamy, and I topped with thawed frozen strawberries. Will make again sometime!
This was lurvly....I didnt take a pic unfortunately, only made a lil mistake, i whisked until stiff but then i think i over beat so the cream cheese didnt set as much as i would have liked but was still yummy...Tip, soon as mixture goes stiff stop mixing... Also for fruit topping i made berry topping with strawberries, blackberries and rasberries. Put fruit in pan on medium heat add sugar to taste, berries will make own juice..warm through until sauce thickens, when cool pour on top of chilled cheesecake or pour sauce on each serving. Berry Sauce is delightful and is also super with most desserts esp Ice Cream
The cheesecake was just FABULOUS! It reminded me of the slices of cheesecake I've had at the Cheesecake Factory. I'm not kidding - it was THAT good. Plus, my husband, who doesn't like cheesecake, actually ate a whole slice - and then asked for a second serving, which was quite shocking, considering he never prefers cheesecake for dessert! He is a now a cheesecake convert and now loves cheesecake (at least this one). THAT is the true power of this recipe.
Turned out perfect with a few tweaks suggested by other reviewers. I chilled my glass bowl and mixers and beat the heavy whipping cream seperately. In a seperate bowl I mixed the cream cheese and 2/3 cup of sugar, lemon juice and added some vanilla. Once well mixed I added the whipping cream and mixed. Mixture was nice and thick! And the taste was delicious!
This cheesecake is a good start to something amazing. Instead of graham crumbs, I used oreo cookie crumbs and made the crust according to the directions on the box. I doubled the sugar to 2/3 cup and used 1 tsp. lemon juice and 1 tsp. vanilla. I then added 2 cups of pureed frozen berries (measured frozen) and omitted the cherry pie filling. This cheesecake was light and fluffy and absolutely delicious served slightly thawed. The biggest problem was that it melted as soon as it warmed up! Next time I will try the recipe as is and see what happens.
This recipe is like my mom's cheesecake recipe from years ago. I took her advise and used dream whip in the envelope and whipped it separately, then added it to the whipped creamcheese.
I've been making a similar cheesecake for years. This is a very good recipe. For 2 packages of cream cheese, may I suggest replacing the heavy cream with one large and one small container of Dream Whip. Also, increase the lemon juice to 4 teaspoons and the sugar to 1/2 cup. Chill for at least 4 hrs.
