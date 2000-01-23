Best No-Bake Cheesecake

I made the crust with cinnamon grahams. I baked my crust at 350* for eight minutes until brown. I also used reduced fat cream cheese and two teaspoons REAL vanilla flavoring instead of lemon juice (my husband does not care for lemon-tasting cheesecakes). I made my own topping for this cheesecake (Supreme Strawberry Topping, which is also from this site. I doubled the original recipe to make enough to fully cover the whole cheesecake.) This turned out FABULOUS. Looks like it should be on the cover of a magazine! Don't let this cheesecake fool you, even though it's made with half whipped cream, it's still very rich. Smaller pieces are the way to go. NOTE: For those who wonder how many graham crackers will make 1 1/2 cups, a rule of thumb for me is one whole package (sleeve?) of graham crackers. EDITED REVIEW: For those who have not made this yet but are thinking of making it, let me make one suggestion. If you can, wait to put the topping on the cheesecake until you serve it. I didn't think that me putting my homemade topping on top was a big deal, until I took it out of the cheesecake pan. The cheesecake kind of collapsed because the topping was heavier than the cheesecake (which is totally a "duh" moment because of course it is, it's made with whipped cream!). It was still really tasty but hard to get pieces cut out because it looked a mess. We also thought this would make a GREAT frozen cheesecake.