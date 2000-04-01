Strawnana Smoothie Bread

A delicious fruity loaf with lots of strawberries and bananas. If you leave out the flour and baking powder and soda, this makes a pretty good smoothie too!

Recipe by Talia

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9x5 inch loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x5 inch loaf pan.

  • Place yogurt, strawberries, milk, bananas and orange juice in blender or food processor; puree until smooth. Mix in sugar, nutmeg and vanilla.

  • In a medium bowl sift together flour, baking powder and baking soda. Stir flour mixture to the smoothie mixture until batter is smooth. Pour into prepared pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 1 hour, or until a toothpick inserted into center of loaf comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
149 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 34.5g; fat 0.5g; cholesterol 0.7mg; sodium 79.1mg. Full Nutrition
