Strawnana Smoothie Bread
A delicious fruity loaf with lots of strawberries and bananas. If you leave out the flour and baking powder and soda, this makes a pretty good smoothie too!
This is a good and flavorful bread. It came out a little gooey, but the taste is a winner.
I was very disappointed with this bread. Not only did it have an unappealing spongy texture, it just didn't taste good.
The bread had a spongy texture and the yogurt gave it an unwelcome tartness.
The bread was delicious and so flavorful and tasty, the best part is that it has no fat and still so moist. The smoothie isn't bad either.
I love the combonation of Strawberries and bananas, very quick, tasty and fat free.
Everyone in my family loved this recipe! I used Silk soy milk in mine. Only had to cook it for 35-40 minutes. It turned out perfectly. Really moist and delicious.
Awesome, I eat very healthy and wanted to find a lower fat strawberry bread and this is a winner. It was very moist and not 'soggy' I used raspberry yogurt becasue that is what I had, I bet any kind would do. I used a little extra strawberries (fresh) chopped them into medium size peices, not mushing them and it was wonderful. If you care about what your putting in your mouth and want a yummy indulgence pick this one!
This bread has lots of flavor.
Not as flavorful as you would think, not much diffrent than regular banana bread. It is very moist though, so I consider that a plus.
This loaf was very spongy...usually non-fat recipes are. Adding oil would improve the texture, but compromise the nutritional value of the bread. Not bad if you are counting calories.
I did exactly as it stated and it's been in the oven for 2 hours and it's not even cooked! What a waste of ingredients that I can barely afford. Needed this for my daughter's class tomorrow. I would recommend this at all unless you can live with disappointment.
I used more banana's, and OJ, less milk, and added coconut, it was very good, especially toasted.
The idea for the bread is great but the finished product is gross. The texture is really gummy. On the other hand, the smoothie you make to put in it is delicious.
My bread did have a very strange texture, but everyone in my family likes it regardless. I did add extra strawberries and bananas, and omitted the baking powder since I didn't have any.
the bread turned out really spongy and gross. I followed the recipe exactly. my husband laughed at it and called it disgusting.
Made this for my sissie's birthday. She liked it, but I thought it was a bit too sweet and at the same time a bit lacking in flavor. I used strawberry yogurt.
I did not care for this. The texture is weird. I think it's cause of the yogurt and milk. I wont be using this recipe again.
very chewy and kind of bland
I figured I might be able to try this and use up some strawberries and ripe bananas and tackle the "mushy" issue. I doubled the recipe to make two loaves and ended up cutting some of the bananas into bits along with the strawberries. The batter was a little dry when I did that, so I added one egg. The consistancy when poured into the loaf pan was about right. I covered the breads halfway through the baking time with tinfoil so the tops wouldn't burn. I'm serving this to the family tomorrow for breakfast, so I'll update how they liked it then.
Easy, fast, healthy!
the bread was soo tasty n moist my family loved it.ihadnnot stawberries,so iadded strawberry jam and bit more yogurt ...its agood one ..thanks
What is everyone talking about? This bread was not gooey! It was awesome; very soft and moist. The only changes I made was that I used whole wheat flour and brown sugar (I'm a health fanatic). My family loved it. Thank you to whoever submitted it!
I was not impressed. this turned out really doughie.
