Butterkuchen

This recipe has potential but is poorly written in the order of preparation. If you dissolve the yeast and let it sit for 10 minutes, and prepare the saucepan ingredients, which take 20-30 minutes to cool enough not to kill the yeast, then the yeast mixture will be sitting for 30-40 minutes, not 10. The pan is way too small for this recipe, as it bubbles over and starts smoking from all the sugar in the recipe. The oven temperature is also too high, as my bread was done in 20 minutes, but the topping would not get syrupy, as I had to remove it because of the smoking oven. In spite of all this, it was delicious!! Light, fluffy, buttery type breakfast roll with a touch of cinnamon. The changes I would make: Heat the milk and sugar mixture first, then dissolve the yeast when milk is 125 degrees, 350 oven, larger pan, much more cinnamon, some vanilla in the dough. I would make it again, as it is that good!