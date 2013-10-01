Butterkuchen

A yeasted German-style coffee cake with a cinnamon sugar topping.

By JBS BOX

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 hr 30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 9x13-inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Butter a 9x13 inch pan and set aside. In a small mixing bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water. Let stand until creamy, about 10 minutes. Place milk, 1/2 cup sugar, salt and 1/2 cup butter in saucepan. Heat until sugar dissolves and butter melts. Cool to lukewarm. Add dissolved yeast and set aside.

  • In large bowl combine flour, eggs and yeast mixture. Stir until smooth and blended. Pour into a buttered 9x13 inch pan, spreading dough evenly. Let rise in warm place for 45 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In a small bowl, combine 1/2 cup butter, 1 cup sugar and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon. mix together and sprinkle over the dough. Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes, or until the top is golden and syrupy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
207 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 29.1g; fat 8.8g; cholesterol 44.3mg; sodium 164mg. Full Nutrition
