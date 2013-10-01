Butterkuchen
A yeasted German-style coffee cake with a cinnamon sugar topping.
I have been making Butter Kuchen for many years, my german grandmother (nana) used to make it, the only difference between this and the Butter Kuchen I make is, I let it rise in a bowl covered with plastic wrap, then roll it out onto a big greased cookie sheet,cover,(let it rise again), put indentations in the top every 2 inches, then put butter in them, and then sprinkle with the whole top of the Butter Kuchen with sugar, & bake it at 350 deg. Butter Kuchen is absolutely fantastic !!!
The best part is the topping, which I had adjusted the sugar by the way because I thought that was way too much. I have also cut the dough down to half just to test it out using a smaller baking pan. It rose beautifully (1 hr of rising) and the surface dotted with bubbles.... a good sign. Well, the results came out dry and bland. I think this would be good as a bar. It was just too much dry dough, so next time I would use a 9x13 pan using half the recipe.
this is truly a great cake to enjoy with a good cup of coffee.Best eaten whilst still warm and has yummy buttery and sugar topping
wonderful "old fahioned" cake. I am relocating to Germany and served it to friends who are relocating with us, It was a fun novelty and delicous too! A little time consuming but not hard.
Was a little time consuming, but aren't all good things? I had a couple of problems with the dough rising and being too large for the baking pan, which caused my cinnamon sugar topping to run off of the top and onto the bottom of the oven. Ooops. I think a little bit of cinnamon in the cake itself would be a great addition, but overall it was a great recipe. Thanks Janice!
Yummy. Hearty, rich, buttery coffee cake with almost a bread-like texture. Delicious. A little time-consuming because of the cooling and rising steps but not difficult at all.
This recipe is just what I was looking for, a not-to-sweet coffee cake that doesn't taste like baking powder. My husband, who doesn't like cake, really liked it. Thanks Janice!
yummy--just like my oma and mama in germany used to make--id recommend a bigger pan however--too thick otherwise.
We threw out about a half pan of this. Fresh from the oven it was pretty good, but it didn't keep well and made too much for us. It's easy to make however, and worth a try.
This is very close to the coffee cake my grandma used to make. I loved how it made the house smell like butter and sugar .. yum! She poked holes in the top and put small bits of butter in the holes and then sprinkled the cinnamon sugar mixture on top, so that is what I did. This cake rose more than hers and I think her dough was a little sweeter, but this was very good!
My mother was famous for her butterkuchen, and had to bring it to many family functions. When we asked her for the recipe, she said she couldn't tell us because she just mixed until it looked right. I think we have the recipe now. The only difference is my mother would add chopped walnut to the topping
Nice traditional German coffeecake. I thought there was too much dough for a 9x13 pan so I used a 10x15 and baked it for approx 20 min. I also cut the yeast in half; it still rose nicely in 45 min. Best eaten the day it's baked however we liked it just as well the 2nd day slightly warmed in the microwave. My German neighbor makes a lighter version of this on the days she bakes bread by using a piece of leftover white bread dough.
This is tasty and simple to make. A very good yeast first-timer recipe. It needed more spice in my opinion but was soft and delicious.
dry.
I really liked it, and it wasn't too hard even for someone with as little cooking experience as me. The sugar-butter topping in the last step is way too thick to "sprinkle" as it says, and that was after adding about another half cup of sugar. It turned out really well, though, and it is very interesting-looking, like the grand canyon. I would definitely make this again.
Wonderful cake! Brought it to an family Oktoberfest and it was a hit. Hubby said it's better than Cinnabon.
This recipe has potential but is poorly written in the order of preparation. If you dissolve the yeast and let it sit for 10 minutes, and prepare the saucepan ingredients, which take 20-30 minutes to cool enough not to kill the yeast, then the yeast mixture will be sitting for 30-40 minutes, not 10. The pan is way too small for this recipe, as it bubbles over and starts smoking from all the sugar in the recipe. The oven temperature is also too high, as my bread was done in 20 minutes, but the topping would not get syrupy, as I had to remove it because of the smoking oven. In spite of all this, it was delicious!! Light, fluffy, buttery type breakfast roll with a touch of cinnamon. The changes I would make: Heat the milk and sugar mixture first, then dissolve the yeast when milk is 125 degrees, 350 oven, larger pan, much more cinnamon, some vanilla in the dough. I would make it again, as it is that good!
Thanks Janice! A friend of the family had been bringing my family a German style coffee cake for several years. She recently passed away, and I've been searching for a recipe like hers. This was it! It will remain a tradition thanks to you!
My son made this (with my help) for school. It was easy to make and we used the cookie sheet as suggested in a review. Two mistakes- spead thinner on a cookie sheet, we should have reduced baking time; also, we didn't spread the dough fully so butter pooled in the corners of the pan - and then as the cake baked it pushed the butter out and burned on the bottom of my oven. (smoke alarm!!!) It was very good fresh out of the oven, but very dry by the end of the day. The last line of the recipe says "syrupy" - ours never became syrupy.
This was fairly easy to make and turned out well but it's VERY rich. I remember my German mother's Butterkuchen to be much lighter. Still, worth a try.
Very good...I do believe next time I will use a larger pan though :)
I made this on 2/22/16 to bring to World Thinking Day for my daughter's girl scout troop. They were encouraged to bring food from other countries and we decided on this since we're of German ancestry. It got many compliments from the girls and adults alike!
Terrific! I did as someone recommended and pressed holes every two inches before pouring on the topping which spread the butter/sugar mixture into every bite. I'm thinking pecans or apples might be great additions. I also halved the recipe and it fit very well into my 8" Zakarian skillet and made a pretty presentation.
The recipe was well written; however, there is a flavor that I cannot place. I will look for another recipe. Thank you for sharing!
No changes- family loves it!
One of my favorite cakes to bake! Time consuming, but not at all difficult. Plus, it’ll make your oven and kitchen smell yummy!!
I didn't care for this recipe. I followed it exactly and it did not taste like any butter cake I have ever had and it was flavorless. Needs vanilla maybe?
as a child my mother would go to the German bakery on the avenue. she always loved butter cake. when she came home I could care less about it; rather choosing to eat the choc. cake. After making this cake my taste buds obviously have changed and now I know why mom was crazy about it. I wish she were alive to eat this; not only tastes outrageous but conjures up good old memories. thank you. cooked as directed
Very good. I did take some of the other reviewers suggestions, particularly the one about letting the hot milk mixture cool before letting your yeast proof in the warm water. A half size recipe fit nicely in a 7" x 10" pan. Bake for only 15-20 minutes.
