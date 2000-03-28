Cantonese Style Pork and Shrimp Dumplings

These dumplings were delicious and had a good balance of flavor and texture. I used ground chicken instead of pork and it still turned out very good. I also halved each shrimp lengthwise, since a whole shrimp was too large to be able to seal the wrappers easily (you'll only need to buy 1/2 the amount of shrimp if you do this). I steamed the dumplings in a bamboo steamer for 10 minutes, then pan fried one side for some crunch. Next time, I will steam for only 5 minutes (they were over-cooked at 10 minutes, although still very tasty). If using a bamboo steamer, make sure to place dumplings on cabbage leaves or parchment paper to prevent sticking (just make sure there's enough space around each for the steam to circulate; or poke holes in the cabbage/parchment)\ so steam can pass through). I chopped the water chestnuts small, but also chopped a few in larger bits... it makes for a nice surprise crunch here and there. What took these dumplings to the next level was serving them with dipping sauces. I was happy to finally use up our collection of sauce packets saved from Chinese take-outs; basically a combination of soy sauce, vinegar, spicy chili oil, citrus & ginger will do. We found the best sauce was the "Potsticker Sauce" from Panda Express. Next time I visit, I will stock up on those packets! This is a great recipe that would take well to ingredient substitutions/additions. You can swap the watercress for any other leafy green vegetable.