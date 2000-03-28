Cantonese Style Pork and Shrimp Dumplings

I love dumplings and have come up with this recipe using all ingredients that I like. The dumplings consist of pork, shrimp, watercress, water chestnuts, and assorted seasonings, and they are absolutely delicious!
This recipe was really good. I cut down on the sesame oil from prior experience with it. (it is very strong flavored) Will definitley make it again...very easy. Used ground chicken....cause that's what i had on hand, came out great! Thanks for the recipe!
Perfecto. These have to be some of the best dumpling/wontons I have ever had. I made a triple batch to freeze the extras so I can always have some on hand to make at a moment's notice. I prefer to bake mine at 425 for 15 mintues, turning over halfway through cooking. Thanks so much for coming up with this recipe!
These Dumplings are irrestible and are just like ones I had in Cantonese Style Chinese Restaurant and are Excellent, These would even be better served with a spicey soy sauce for dipping. These were Awsome Vivian!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
These were fabulous. I definitely need to add some ginger, it was the one spice that I really missed. I baked them at 450 for about 15 min. after I sprayed with Pam. Did one tray so they overlapped a bit but next time I would use 2 so I could spread them out. Had to use wonton wrappers but that was fine.
SO GOOD!!! The only thing I didn't add was the watercress (I couldn't find any at the grocery store). It's a little tedious but worth it. We fried some up right away and will be making wonton soup tomorrow (I made them as wontons). My fiancee actally said, "bad news honey, you're going to have to make these again"!! **It's now the next day and don't make the same mistake I did (which, in retrospect, seems rather obvious), EAT OR FREEZE IMMEDIATELY!!!! When left in the fridge overnight, I awoke to a doughy mess that ended up going down the garbage disposal! Such a shame...
absolutely wonderful dumplings. they receive rave reviews every time i make them. i use a food processor to eliminate having to chop everything by hand, and i cook them in a bamboo steamer because it's easier than boiling, healthier than frying, and i just happened to have one.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/11/2006
My wife and I made these dumplings togeher and had wonderful tme with it. We used wonton wrappers and made them more like a wonton than a dumpling...but it makes no difference - they are SPECTACULAR!
These tasted great! I didn't know how long to preheat my oil and got it too hot, so they were a little too crispy, but I will definately try again. I also boiling a few of them in chicken broth and they fell apart. What I did salvage tasted super. I just need to work on this one a little more.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/09/2006
These were the best dumplings I ever had! The only thing I changed was I used a lb of pork and doubled everything else. Glad I did because they were sooo good. Also made hoisin sauce to dip. Thanks!!
I would give this 6 stars if I could. This is my new favorite recipe. It is FANTASTIC!!! My husband asks me to make these constantly now. Thank you so much for this recipe! Don't change anything, this recipe is perfect the way it is!
INCREDIBLE! I can't say enough good things about them. They were a little bit of work but SO worth it. I made 50 to feed 6 people and they were gone before I knew it. Instant favorite - even with my non-seafood eating brothers! Thanks!
These were really tasty. You don't need a lot of oil to cook them in. I also found they cooked better over medium heat rather than medium high. I made a dipping sauce to go with them and it made for a good meal!
These dumplings were delicious and had a good balance of flavor and texture. I used ground chicken instead of pork and it still turned out very good. I also halved each shrimp lengthwise, since a whole shrimp was too large to be able to seal the wrappers easily (you'll only need to buy 1/2 the amount of shrimp if you do this). I steamed the dumplings in a bamboo steamer for 10 minutes, then pan fried one side for some crunch. Next time, I will steam for only 5 minutes (they were over-cooked at 10 minutes, although still very tasty). If using a bamboo steamer, make sure to place dumplings on cabbage leaves or parchment paper to prevent sticking (just make sure there's enough space around each for the steam to circulate; or poke holes in the cabbage/parchment)\ so steam can pass through). I chopped the water chestnuts small, but also chopped a few in larger bits... it makes for a nice surprise crunch here and there. What took these dumplings to the next level was serving them with dipping sauces. I was happy to finally use up our collection of sauce packets saved from Chinese take-outs; basically a combination of soy sauce, vinegar, spicy chili oil, citrus & ginger will do. We found the best sauce was the "Potsticker Sauce" from Panda Express. Next time I visit, I will stock up on those packets! This is a great recipe that would take well to ingredient substitutions/additions. You can swap the watercress for any other leafy green vegetable.
These have become a new favorite, but after trial and error, I've decreased the amount of sesame oil to 1 teaspoon and changed the cooking method. I brown the dumplings on both sides, add 1/4 cup of water, cover with a lid and let cook until the water cooks off (about 5 minutes). This gives them the perfect crispy/chewy texture.
