Cantonese Style Pork and Shrimp Dumplings

I love dumplings and have come up with this recipe using all ingredients that I like. The dumplings consist of pork, shrimp, watercress, water chestnuts, and assorted seasonings, and they are absolutely delicious!

Recipe by Vivian Lee

prep:
30 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
40 dumplings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine the pork, watercress, water chestnuts, green onion, oyster sauce, sesame oil, garlic, soy sauce, ground white pepper and salt and mix together well.

  • Place 1/2 teaspoonful of this filling onto each dumpling skin. Place 1 shrimp on the filling, slightly wet the edge of the dumpling skin, fold over and pinch with your fingers to form a seal all the way around.

  • To cook: Pan fry the dumplings in a large skillet over medium heat with oil for 15 minutes, turning over halfway through OR Place them in a pot of boiling water for 10 minutes; drain and serve in hot chicken broth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
234 calories; protein 15.8g; carbohydrates 28.2g; fat 5.9g; cholesterol 81.2mg; sodium 402.4mg. Full Nutrition
