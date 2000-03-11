Best Rib Sauce
Here's a great sauce for your BBQed ribs! Just keep basting this on those babies, and you'll be wishing you could eat ribs every night!
I was a little skeptical, but this turned out fantastic. However, because others found it too sweet & thin, I omitted the brown sugar & used only 3/4 cup honey, and changed the tomato sauce to 3/4 cup tomato paste & 1/4 cup tomato sauce. I also made the coffee extra-strong & used only 1/2 cup. This made the sauce a perfect consistency, and it was still quite sweet. Try it!Read More
Did not find sauce thick enough. Was way too sweet for barbeque for me. Will not try again.Read More
i like it!!!
I omitted the bourbon because i had none on hand and added onion and garlic. Iprecooked my ribs for a couple of hours in the oven then basted them on the bbq. This was quite possibly the best rib recipe ever, its our new favourite.
"I gave it a "4" 'cause it had a beat and I could dance to it" - Teenager on American Bandstand Terrific recipem and of course, for those with concernes of the young ones and alcohol, let me assure you that all the alcohol is gone from the cooking process, and this recipe is a true winner. Might one suggest one step further? Use several pieces of sage banded together to apply this very tasty and quite likeable sauce. It adds to the flavour and its quite eye-catching to your guests to see you use this method of applique. Cheers! CM
Could possibly be the best sauce I ever had!!
The end result was great. I used this on chicken and it was delicious. Thanks!
Absolutely love this sauce, will use again. I just upped the lime a little, and squeezed 2 oranges on the ribs when I pulled them off the grill.
Very nice! It is a little thin but has a good taste. A little sweet but very nice.
this was da bomb fat george!!!
After reading the other reviews, I let this simmer until it reduced to a thicker sauce with very good result. Good sauce. Thanks for sharing!
I use the recipe all the time and love it, also good on chicken
Best rib sauce my wife has ever had! Next batch I will cut the coffee in half and use decaf.
Update: I've been making this recipe for years now and it's still rad. Original review: I've made this twice now exactly as written and it's received rave reviews from everyone. It's a little thin but that's fine, baste it on the ribs many times during the last 30 minutes of cooking and it forms a tasty coating. Use in conjunction with a rub. Also the original recipe quantities make enough for about 9000 ribs, 1/4 the recipe is enough for two racks or about 30 linear inches of ribs.
Who would have thought these few ingredients could turn out such a delightful sauce? Wow! Love it! Prepared exactly as directed and the results were wonderful.
