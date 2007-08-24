Grandma's Moist Cake

I just made this cake. I thought the recipe looked very familiar to me so I compared it to a family recipe that I have had for over 45 years. I was so curious, I just had to bake it to compare the two. I totally agree with the reviewer who said she would not call this a "Yellow" cake. It is definitely "NOT" your typical "Yellow" cake. It is actually a "Sponge" cake. It is very similiar to the recipe I have had for 45 years: "Lou Ella's 150+ Year Old Sponge Cake", and my recipe is truly over 150 years old too! There are just very minor differences between the two recipes. However, the texture and the tastes are very similar. "Lou Ella's 150+ Year Old Sponge Cake" does have this one beat a bit as far as taste is concerned (I have had strangers call me up and beg me for the recipe once they have tasted it at a gathering or so). But the two are very similar. This is one you could share with others (if you are one that likes to keep your special recipes to yourself)in place of let's say "Lou Ella's 150+ Year Old Sponge Cake. The thing to remember is this is a "Sponge" cake and not a regular "Yellow" cake - the texture will be more coarse then a regular "Yellow" cake - but the taste is exceptional. One can eat it alone, like cornbread, one doesn't even need to ice the cake. I use "Lou Ella's Cake" as a Strawberry Shortcake in the summers - this one can be used for that too. Just put the batter in a 9" x 13" pan. Put your strawberries in their juices on top of the cake after