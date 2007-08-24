Grandma's Moist Cake

This very moist yellow cake recipe comes from my boyfriend's grandmother. We usually serve it with chocolate buttermilk icing.

Recipe by Patricia

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
3 - 8 inch round layers
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour three 8 inch pans.

  • In a medium bowl, cream together the butter and sugar. Beat in the eggs, one at a time. Combine the milk and vanilla, add alternately to the creamed mixture with the flour, ending with the flour. Mix only as much as necessary. Pour into the prepared pans.

  • Bake for 15 to 20 minutes in the preheated oven. Cake will pull away from the sides of the pan slightly when done. Allow cakes to cool in the pans for a few minutes before removing to wire racks to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
394 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 53.9g; fat 17.7g; cholesterol 104.3mg; sodium 471.5mg. Full Nutrition
