Grandma's Moist Cake
This very moist yellow cake recipe comes from my boyfriend's grandmother. We usually serve it with chocolate buttermilk icing.
Really Good! I didn't have self-rising flour so I looked up how to convert All Purpose and I found that for each cup of all-purpose flour, you are supposed to decrease the amount by 2 teaspoons and then add 1 1/2 teaspoons of baking powder and 1/2 teaspoon of salt. I sifted the flour first (a good tip to make a lighter cake), and once the mixture was the pans I dropped each pan onto the counter a few times to get out the air, and to prevent the dreaded dome shape. These took 25 minutes to finish baking in my oven. They are light and delicious, and a good basic yellow cake recipe for decorating.Read More
I was not impressed with this recipe. I used it to make cupcakes for my daughter, and the cupcakes all shrunk up after being taken out of the oven. Beside for that, the flavor was quite bland. I would much rather use a boxed cake mix (and yes, I used self-rising flour). I won't be making this again.Read More
I must disagree with some of the other reviewers: this cake came out incredibly moist, and perfect! I'm a lousy baker(who tries hard)who tends to get dry cakes even with so-called 'foolproof' boxed mixes; I'm not sure why this worked so well, but it's certainly simple, and it was so delicious one of the layers didn't last long enough to be iced--it was devoured by us right out of the oven. I used 2 9" round pans, and that was a perfect fit, too. We have a 55 year old, tempramental, uneven stove and it took 25 minutes; if I'd used a box or another recipe I'm sure the layers would have been fried-but these were light and fluffy. Thanks for posting it!
Very rich, moist, and buttery. I beat the butter and sugar together for a good 5 minutes and whipped the egg whites separately before folding them in. I also added a dash of salt and baking powder to the flour. The resulting cake was wonderful with or without frosting. A good, basic recipe. I'm by no means an experienced baker, but I was very pleased with the results. I'm keeping this one! One note of caution - the cake comes out on the heavy side. It is not light and fluffy like the boxed mixes. If you appreciate a thicker, more pound-cake like texture, then you will love it.
This recipe was awesome! When I made the cake it tasted great, I got nothing but compliments from the 12 people who tasted it. I served it with buttercream icing. The cake didn't live to see three days. I used regular flour instead of self rising, but I just took out 5 teaspoons of flour out and replaced it with 3 1/2 teaspoons baking powder and 2 1/2 teaspoons of salt. It came out great.
Hubs and I agree - this is excellent. It's quick and simple to mix up but that isn't even its strongest selling point. It's beautiful, rises nicely, not too sweet, and refreshingly moist for a yellow cake. Supports a rich, sweet frosting well. I made this as cupcakes, baking about 20 minutes, and frosted them with White Cake Frosting II, also from this site. This will, for sure, be one to go back to.
DELECTABLE! This cake was moist, fluffy, and delicious. I frosted it with chocolate fudge buttercream frosting, and everyone loved it (including me). It was completely demolished in less than two days! I am so happy I found this recipe. Definitely a keeper.
I was very enthusiastic about this cake because of the excellent ratings it received. Since my cakes are always coarse and grainy, I figured even I couldn't ruin this recipe. Initally, it was dry and coarse. My 2nd try produced a slightly better texture. On the 3rd try, I switched to the "One bowl, quick method." I put all my dry ingredients in the bowl first then added the butter and a little liquid;throughly mixed the batter. Then added the eggs, flavoring and remaining liquid. That did the trick. I acheived the texture that I wanted, moist and velvety. As for the flavor, my family raved over it, even on the 1st two tries when it was coarse and dry. I thought the flavor was just okay. It is a good basic cake recipe and I will use it again, though I agree with Susan, it is not the perfect cake recipe. I will continue my search. Thank you for sharing this recipe, it is a keeper.
It was light moist and you can definetely taste the butter. the cake had a nice rich taste and would go well with fresh unsweeteened cream. it is good enough without any icing. i added slices of fresh nectarines and buried them through the cake before putting it in the oven. you can use apricots, plums, peaches or apples. yum !!!!will be using this cake for a base for bithday cakes in the future !!!!
Yea! Finally a cake recipe I can't ruin. This was so easy and very good. A tad crumbly but other than that I love it. The first words out of my husband's mouth was "mmmmmm." I made a cream cheese chocolate frosting to go on the layers. So good! I'll definitately make this again!
A great cake! It was quite easy to make. I think that this is probably the recipe to use for beginning bakers, or those who are graduating from cake mixes. I never use cake mixes, so I'm glad to have a simple recipe like this.
WOW!!! Best yellow cake ever! The key to this recipe is to take your time. It will come out perfect and spongy. I had to bake mine 25 minutes and it took about 35 mins to prepare. The perfection is in following the directions exactly. Be sure to cream your butter and sugar together completely before adding eggs; and as the recipe asks, make sure you fully beat each egg into the mix one at a time. Then I added my milk and vanilla and again beat until completely integrated and smooth. I mixed the flour in by parts and the batter was as smooth as silk. I used this recipe to make cupcakes and they were awesome! Goes great with a simple cream cheese butter cream icing. Warm the icing to a smooth ribbon finish and you can dip the cupcakes in, twirl and remove quickly to create a smooth glaze instead of a thick frosting. It was delicious!!!
Yummy cake, although I wouldn't call it a yellow cake. I'm not sure what I would call it, though. I was out of regular milk, so I used buttermilk - oh my! This was a very light, tender moist cake. The flavor is marvelous - my co-workers raved, and that was without any frosting! Several people said it was just like their grandma used to make. We're in the South, so you kow that's a compliment! This would be perfect with fresh berries, icecream or custard. I think any frosting other than a glaze might overpower the delicate nature of the cake.
If you want to make this cake with two 9" round pans, like I did, just use 3/4ths of the amounts listed and follow the exact same steps of the recipe. I did, and it worked out perfectly. I was surprised to read so many people tried to make it work with these quantities in two 9" round pans when the recipe states it's for three 8" pans. Sorry for those who had batter overflows making a mess in their ovens! For convenience, here are the measurements I used: - 3/4 cup butter - 1 1/2 cups sugar - 3 eggs - 1 3/4 cups all purpose flour - 2 teaspoons baking powder - 1 teaspoon salt - 3/4 cup milk - 1 tablespoon vanilla extract Although the vanilla wasn't reduced proportionately, the cake still turned out great...very moist and very tasty. Also notice, I used baking powder and salt in proportions above because I didn't have any self-rising flour. In my oven, the cake took 23 minutes to bake. At 20 minutes, the center wasn't done yet.
I have been using this recipe for over 10 years now and have never had any problems with it. I've used it now on 3 different continents for many different groups of people - it's a little sweet for some non-American tastes, but all in all a wonderful and simple recipe! Thanks!
i love this recipe! it's SO easy! one bowl, less mess! i like to beat the mixture for a long time so it's smooth. i used eva amber's comment to sub self rising flour w. all purp. flour
I did some experimental baking with this yesterday in preparation for creation of a wedding cake. This is a wonderfully moist creation, and it couldn't be simpler. I can't eat it due to a food intolerance, but my husband, who is NOT a cake person, couldn't stay away from it, even without frosting. It had a perfect crumb and smelled heavenly. The recipe, as written, is perfect for on 6" and one 8" layer. When doubled, it will create one each of a 6", 8" and 10" pan. When tripled, it will create one each of a 6", 8", 10" and 12" pan. This will definitely be my wedding cake for the coming weekend.
This cake batter turned into a very moist, rich, buttery and delicious cake. It did turn out a little more like a pound cake but was perfect like that. I added apples and cinnamon to the batter before baking and it did not even need any icing...very, very good cake!!
This was a great and easy-to-make cake--I frosted it with Strawberry frosting and cut strawberries between the layers and got many compliments. For the one reviewer who didn't like the cake, did you make sure to use self-rising flour? I almost missed this point, but caught it in time to add the baking powder and salt to regular flour--this is definitely a keeper recipe.
I've made this recipe a few times, using all purpose flour and following the suggestion to use 2 less teaspoon flour and adding 1 1/2 tsp baking powder and 1/2 tsp salt for each cup of flour. It was pretty good. Then the other day, I decided to try doing the same thing using cake flour, and it was the best cake I've ever made. I don't think I'm ever going to look for another yellow cake recipe again. Thanks!
This is a really yummy yellow cake! I've been looking for a homemade yellow cake recipe and after trying a recipe from one of my favorite TV cooks, and I was extremely disappointed. This is moist, just like it says. I made this with crushed up Reese's Pieces (as per my boyfriend's request) and it is just delicious. I'm coming back to this one.
I was very disappointed in this cake. It seemed to have a texture that reminded me of cornbread. I believe the problem is the excess baking powder used in self-rising flour. Using cake flour with the same amount of baking powder yields similiar results. I'll stick with my own recipe which uses only 1 tsp baking soda and has a higher moisture to flour ratio. I am giving it two stars because some of my co-workers seemed to like it despite the texture.
Okay, it really is impossible to mess this cake up. I promised to make a cake for my boyfriend's father for his birthday. If that isn't pressure i don't know what is. I made a french vanilla layer cake with french vanilla frosting. I used this cake, and added McCormick french vanilla blend in place of vanilla extract. I added vanilla pudding mix to keep it moist, and accidentally added a whole extra cup of milk. I didn't realize my mistake until I was wondering why, after 30 full minutes, the stupid cake was still not firm! It took a whole 50 minutes to cook, but finally it did cook and it was still perfectly delicious! The vanilla pudding mix and french vanilla blend complimented this cake perfectly, and was delicious.
I just made this cake. I thought the recipe looked very familiar to me so I compared it to a family recipe that I have had for over 45 years. I was so curious, I just had to bake it to compare the two. I totally agree with the reviewer who said she would not call this a "Yellow" cake. It is definitely "NOT" your typical "Yellow" cake. It is actually a "Sponge" cake. It is very similiar to the recipe I have had for 45 years: "Lou Ella's 150+ Year Old Sponge Cake", and my recipe is truly over 150 years old too! There are just very minor differences between the two recipes. However, the texture and the tastes are very similar. "Lou Ella's 150+ Year Old Sponge Cake" does have this one beat a bit as far as taste is concerned (I have had strangers call me up and beg me for the recipe once they have tasted it at a gathering or so). But the two are very similar. This is one you could share with others (if you are one that likes to keep your special recipes to yourself)in place of let's say "Lou Ella's 150+ Year Old Sponge Cake. The thing to remember is this is a "Sponge" cake and not a regular "Yellow" cake - the texture will be more coarse then a regular "Yellow" cake - but the taste is exceptional. One can eat it alone, like cornbread, one doesn't even need to ice the cake. I use "Lou Ella's Cake" as a Strawberry Shortcake in the summers - this one can be used for that too. Just put the batter in a 9" x 13" pan.
Excellent cake...it was moist and dense! Just what you expect from a butter cake! I made it for my sister's birthday and everyone raved, there wasn't a piece left. Thanks for posting it.
This cake was PERFECT! So light and fluffy, moist and not too sweet. I made cupcakes with this recipe, and they turned out wonderfully! I did sift the flour, so maybe that helped my results. SO much better than a box cake! Everyone raved!
Do not use 2 9" pans! I did that and they overflowed - huge mess in the oven! Otherwise, the cake was very good.
4.16.12 ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/17398/grandmas-moist-cake/ ... 'Still in the oven ... 'Has to be 1 tsp vanilla, right? Maybe 1.5 tsp. Uncooked batter looked "normal." In the oven, not - bumpy around the pan edges, small bubbles in the middle I hope I haven't dirtied three cake pans, mixing bowl & beaters for nothing. This is an odd little cake! It doesn't brown like a regular cake. It looks underdone, but it isn't. 'Has a little sugar edge that sticks to the pan, which means too much sugar. This is not a typical cake. It's too lightcolored & textured. 'Still haven't tried it, it's cooling; but it's reminding me of a mix - too fluffy, too sweet - by appearance anyway. Tried it & this is a sponge cake. That's why it doesn't brown too much more than the inside. It made pretty layers (with there being little variation in color & size). The dry "thing": It will be dry if you bake it waiting for it to brown & yes, it could use more butter/shortening/oil considering there are 3 layers (or extralarge eggs will dry, too). 'Made this to use up a large amount of frosting. It did, but the cake wasn't anything special - except to look at. One more note: K said she liked it - except that it had too much frosting. :/
Finally! The yellow cake recipe I've been searching (and searching) for! It's moist, light, and buttery tasting. I used two 9" pans instead of three 8". Don't overbake and make sure to use the self-rising flour. I'll be making this one again and again!
This is a very easy cake but what a good flavor! I had to bake it longer than 20 mins-more like 27-30 in order for it to set in the center. I added a buttercream frosting and mmmmm-even better the next day with a glass of milk. Also, I made it with egg substitute and skim milk and it was still delicious!
Thank you for this recipe. This is the first homemade cake I've made in I-don't-know-how-long. It was almost as quick, and much more economical than a box mix. I just took it out of the oven, and it's so good and moist. No more mixes for me. I'm going to use this recipe again, and proudly say I made it from SCRATCH!
Ok...this was not at all moist. This was extremely dry. I was hoping that because it was so simple to make that it would've tasted yummy. But it didn't. Won't be making this again. :\
moist and soft, both great as cupcakes and layer cakes
This is the WORST cake I have ever baked! Yuk! Don't ever try it!
I baked it in 2 - 9" pans. Big mistake - it rose a lot (and spilled onto my oven floor!) Mine turned out a tad crumbly and not as moist as I'd expected. I didn't like the taste enough to make it again according to the directions. (I think it was just too buttery-tasting for me.)
This is the second time I've used this recipe and the cake has turned out great both times. It's pretty easy to make and tastes much better than the box mixes.
Easy and inexpensive. Much better than a mix and about the same cost.
This cake was so delicious. Rich, moist, homemade flavor and texture. This mixed up quickly in 1 bowl. I made a sheet cake with this. I used egg beaters instead of whole eggs. This is a great recipe, I'm so glad you shared Grandma's cake with us. Thanks!
Tried this last night came out very well but I wanted a lemon cake. I substituted vanilla extract for lemon. And if I had thought about lemon zest should have gone in too. But all in all the cake baked beautifully and yes smacking the pans before putting them in the oven will prevent the domes of doom. And I'd have to disagree with everyone about the two 9" cake pans I used them and it didn't overflow came close but my pans held It I'm thinking I must have deeper pans.
delicious! This was my first time making a cake from scratch. The taste was AMAZING. **HOWEVER**, I wish I had known just how much it would rise. It overflowed and got all over the oven.
Absolutely delicious cake! Warning: I followed a recommendation that two 9" cake pans would work just as well...batter all over the oven; I don't recommend it.
This cake turned out pretty good. It was not as moist as I had hoped, but I baked it in a 9 by 13 pan instead of making layers, so it had to bake a lot longer than the recipe called for. I will use this reciped again. Really good flavor.
Yummy basic 2 layer cake. Put a mascarpone frosting and strawberry layer in the middle and on top.
I thought this was a great recipe! It tasted great, was simple enough for someone who is NOT experienced at making homemade cakes, and it had such basic ingredients that I could "whip" this up anytime, easily. Thanks for the recipe!
BEAUTIFUL! i followed the recipe exactly and it was moist and delicious with chocolate frosting i found on here. thank you
I was nervous about using self rising flour as a leavener for the cake, but it came out surprisingly well. The cake was moist and fluffy and had a nice vanilla flavor. I definitely recommend it.
I love this cake. Its so moist and delicious. Not powdery dry like some other cakes. Just what I was looking for Thank you!
Really good recipe. I've been trying for years to find a recipe that didn't taste like cardboard. This recipe is easy and delicious. I actually made a marble cake with this and it turned out to be the best tasting cake I've ever had.
This cake was really goood and pretty easy; I added a teaspoon of butter flavoring and I sprinkled my cake pans with sugar instead of flour after greasing them. I had to bake the cake longer than the 15 - 20 minutes recommended in the recipe, but I loved it!! I've been looking for a basic yellow cake receipe that's easy and good, I found it!! I mixed a container of chocolate frosting with whipped cream for my frosting, the consistency was just a little runny, just a little, but it tasted great. Delicious!
I made this for 2 teenage boys in cupcake form. They have bottomless pits and eat a couple daily. Awesome recipe, going to make it again, tonight! They can't get enough.
I LOVED THE RECIPE, I HAVE COOKED A SIMILAR YELLOW CAKE IN THE PAST. I DEFINITELY WOULD NOT CHANGE A THING. JUST MAKE SURE YOU USE UNSALTED BUTTER.
This recipe is the Bomb! In a good way of course. Sherese
I was hesitant to try this recipe. With the short list of ingredients how could it taste like a made from scratch cake that I wanted to serve to at the office to celebrate a co-worker's birthday? The coworker requested yellow cake with chocolate frosting. It seemed like such a simple and plain request and I was hoping to make something a little more elaborate. I am very glad I tried this recipe. The flavor was wonderful although I think it tasted more like a vanilla cake than the normal yellow cake. It was moist and delicious and I received many compliments. I will definitely make this recipe again and will experiment using other icing flavors with it in the future.
very easy homemade with good flavor. i used buttermilk and a 2 1/2 cups of sugar because i like a sweeter cake. oh yeah this is my third tiem making this cake this week- one- a belated birthday cake for my aunt, two-going away party for a co worker third-for own person consumption.
this cake very extremely moist and very good .. my family loved it and it didn't last long in my house.. Thanky ou again for your recipe..
I made this cake yesterday and it was terrific! Everyone loved it. The texture and flavor were great. I made this with lemon creme cheese frosting, which was good but much too sweet. The cake itself was divine:-) I will definitely make this again, but will use a lighter fluffy whip creamish type of frosting.
I loved this cake. Easy, flavorful. It bakes up moist and fluffy. Makes a great birthday cake! Enjoy!
I was looking for a yellow cake to go with a great chocolate frosting that I got from this site and I didn't have self-rising flour so I took a review from (Jessica) for self-rising flour and me and my family feel that it was to much salt. So I have to make again using the correct measurement for self-rising flour...looking for 5 stars.
This was alright. I made it in a bundt pan. I was too busy to frost it, which made the kids mad. It was a little too sweet and much more like a pound cake as someone else mentioned. I am looking for something lighter. Don't think I will make this again.
This is a great recipe for a yellow cake! This is similar to my recipe, but I add yellow food coloring and buttermilk. I cream butter/sugar a little longer and I also add 1 tsp of baking powder. You can iced the cake with your choice of icing.
Moist, yes. Good, NO. This cake taste similar to cornbread or something to that effect. It also stuck to the pan. Easy but I did not like this at all. It was crumbly and too buttery unlike a butter pound cake.
made this last night just as a family dessert, it is wonderful. We didn't have anything to frost with but it didn't need it. what a delicious recipe and easy too! i have never baked a cake from scratch before and i was expecting to botch it up but nope thanks to this recipe i was a hero.
Tried this recipe. Mixed it all by hand as don't have an electric mixer at the moment and it still came out light and moist. I reduced the sugar a little but could have made it a whole half cup less. I thought the mixture was rather runny when I used all the milk mixture but resisted the temptation to add more flour (thank goodness). Will definitely return to this recipe again. Thank you.
Great recipe. It is rich and moist. I didn't have enough white sugar so I used three fourths brown sugar as a substitute. I baked it in one "9" springform pan for about 70 minutes, lowered the temp to 340 for the last half hour and it turned out great. The brown sugar made it taste like toffee. Yum!
This was OK. Not great. The boxed is better. I follwed it exactly. I did slightly overcook it as at 25 minutes it still seemed wet. Might try again and cook for less time. The taste is just OK.
The flavor of this recipe was amazing. We ate at least 2 cupcakes before I could even get them iced.
I don't eat cake a lot, but really, this is likely the best base cake I've had taste wise. It's a little dense...but I think I need to sift the flour next time. I used a 15x11" glass pan with success, but had to extend the baking time to almost 40min. It's a forgiving recipe. I used it with a pudding poke cake recipe on this site. I will continue using this recipe anytime it calls for yellow or white prepared cake (no idea what the difference is).
I made this recipe today and will definitely make again. It is a bit on the sweet side, so next time I will add less sugar. I did as Eva said, since I had no self rising flour and it did work.
This cake was good and very easy. I had all the ingredients on hand. I didn't change anything. Made 3 cakes which cooked for about 20 minutes. Served with a carmel frosting.
Great easy recipe. Very light, but moist. It is a keeper for sure.
I got 3 dozen cupcakes from this recipe. It had a "cornbread" texture. Too much butter? My cupcakes sunk.
I am not sure what went wrong. I chose this recipe do to the positive reviews. I followed everything to the T but the middle of my cake sank? I live in CA so high altitude is not he issue. My self rising flour was new. The only thing I can think of is perhaps I could have over beaten the eggs and sugar? I used a small hand held mixer. Can one of you bakers shed some light on what the heck went wrong? Thanks in advanced. I would like to bake a cake like the box method. That would be ideal! dropped in the middle from Sunny Cali
I wish this stayed moist longer however it was very tasty and I got alot of rave reviews on it
A dense cake, very tasty. Topped with powdered sugar and berries, no frosting necessary.
I like this cake because it is a fool proof cake; its easy, always moist and always fluffy. I find the taste a little lacking but everyone else loves it, even my finicky teenage daughter. It's is also very versitile I have used it with buttercream frosting, lemon frosting, and chocolate frosting. It is a must have in a baker's arsenal.
Just finish making this cake. Made it just the way you said and it came out perfect.I will make this one again. Next ttime I'm invited to a gathering I will make this recipe.
I have a bakery and always look for new recipes just for fun. Made this for a dinner party i was having one night and it was very nice. Light and fluffy texture and great flavor. i doubled the vanilla just because i always do. my cupcakes didn't get that nice little rise in the middle but they didn't sink. might add a little more rising agent for cupcakes but would love it if the cakes stay level and don't rise in the middle! overall this is a GREAT easy recipe!
Delicious, moist and easy. Have made this twice now and it's perfect to use under fondant as it's firm. Very flavourful!
I try to follow a new recipe by the directions to at least see how it turns out. I did add a pinch of salt to the recipe, as I was taught by my grandmother to do this since I was a Child. This cake is extremely moist and easy to frost and decorate-it is a keeper in my recipe box now!
I did 2 1/2 sticks of butter and 1 1/4 cup of milk and it made it have more moisture. Other than that, it is a good recipe.
I've been making this recipe for many years now. I've had a few blunders (all my fault, thinking the batter was too thick and adding more milk). But when I follow the recipe properly, we usually get a great cake. We keep coming back to this recipe for the buttery taste. We've made strawberry shortcake, Boston cream pie, and many chocolate buttercream versions. Love that it's almost as simple as making a cake mix without the ingredients I don't want.
This cake was okay. It was quite a heavy cake and tasted a little floury. I am still looking for the perfect cake recipi.
This is a wonderful cake. My kids love it even without icing. It also makes great cupcakes.
I am NOT a cake person. I usually eat the frosting and discard the cake! But I decorate cakes for birthdays/showers etc, so I have looked for and tried countless basic cake recipes. This cake is so good that even I like the taste! Super recipe. (Note: I used shortening instead of butter without any problems.)
This cake was really simple to make and I keep all of this on hand. I actually had said this wasnt the best cake, but after it being in the kitchen, it is the only cake that has been completely eaten in our house.
My daughter made this by herself for dad's b-day. Fantastic cake. She used cake flour and added a bit of salt and baking powder. Seemed a bit sweet might cut down on sugar a little. Excellent with Chcoolate Fudge Buttercream recipe. Neighbors loved it will use again and make it a choclate cake or banana cake!! THANKS!!!!
This cake was really moist and delicious. It was a extra sweet, which was good for me because I made it for a sweet tooth. Thanks!
Define "Mix only as much as necessary" please!!
Great taste, very moist and everyone loved it. What more can I say.
I love this recipe! It's very hard to find a white/yellow cake that is this moist. The flavor is delicious also. I've used it several times and it's a big hit!
THIS CAKE IS SIMPLE TO MAKE VERY EASY AND QUICK. THIS CAKE IS EXCELLENT I MADE IT FOR THE 4TH OF JULY AND IT WAS DEMOLISHED. MY ONLY PROBLEM WAS IT DIDNT EASILY COME OUT OF THE PANS SO IT CRUMBLED AND WAS VERY MOIST, SO THIS TIME I'LL USE PARCHMENT PAPER..
I made this cake with Chocolate Buttercream frosting. It is the absolute best yellow cake recipe I have ever made! I will use this for ever and always!
I can hardly bake - this cake makes me a pro! Thaaaaank you - it's exactly the flavour and texture which we allll crave in our household. Possibly, hands - down the best vanilla cake. So uncomplicated!!!
I followed the directions as given except that I used all purpose flour (plus salt and baking soda) and I used a bundt pan. The cake baked for about 33 minutes, it had started to pull away from the side of the pan just a tiny bit. I cooled it on a cooling rack for 5-10 min and then flipped it out, only a tiny section stuck. Overall, the cake tastes good! I feel it is more of a sponge cake than a yellow cake. It is very moist, so moist it breaks apart when cutting the cake. The cake does not need frosting, but we covered it in chocolate ganache anyway, which was a very yummy :-) Overall, nice cake recipe! I would make it again, the kids really liked it.
Good tasting cake, but not moist at all. It is more dry and crumbly than I expected. The problem is that the recipe calls for all butter, not a butter/oil combo.
Does Grandma have any other recipies hidden in her recipie box? This one is exceptionally good!!! It is very moist with a unique flavor.
This recipe was quick, moist, and it tasted great! What more could you ask for?! I will definately be making this cake again in the future. Thank you for sharing this recipe!
I made this cake and I didn't change anything. I used it for a strawberry shortcake, it turned out great and did not dry out in the fridge. My sister called me a cake genius. It does remind me more of a sponge cake though. It's very light and tastes great.
Turned out great! Thanks for the suggestions in the reviews!
