Chocolate Eclair Cake

I have made this recipe several times. I just took it to the dessert bake-off at work--and I WON!!! I was actually somewhat embarrassed! There were so many complex desserts that were submitted that I am sure people spent HOURS making.....I spent 20 minutes! This is my husband's favorite dessert (he is the one who told me to make it for the bake-off). And he was disappointed when I came home with an empty pan.....in fact it went very quickly. My changes....I use 3 layers of graham crackers and make sure that the top layer is crackers, not cream. I also use only 8 oz of cool whip. I coat the entire top with melted canned chocolate frosting (after chilling the dessert in the fridge for an hour) --then I chill it for another hour and take it out and put a decorative swirl/design using vanilla frosting that has been melted in the micro and put into a baggie with the corner cut off. I wish I had taken a photo of the cake that won---it really was pretty with that white zig zag design I put on top!